The Cambridges stepped out to launch a ‘yacht racing’ event for charity

I’m a bit punch-drunk from all of the Met Gala campiness, so I’m trying to convince myself to NOT say something about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are so keen to be seen this week. I won’t say it. I’m sure it’s just an innocent quirk of scheduling that Kate basically took a month off and is now scheduling a slew of appearances. William and Kate stepped out in Greenwich today to launch the King’s Cup Regatta. Kate’s trousers are LK Bennett and I love that she’s experimenting with a different silhouette and she’s wearing more trousers lately. Note the buttons and the fact that she’s theme-dressing – the duchess loves some nautical cosplay.
As for the King’s Cup… I honestly didn’t understand what this event was really about, and I tried to follow this Reuters piece and I still don’t entirely get it?
Kate is an experienced sailor who beat her husband, who is second in line to the throne, last time they went head-to-head on America’s Cup yachts in Auckland, New Zealand in 2014. Now the royal couple will each skipper one of eight yachts competing for The King’s Cup, a trophy first presented by William’s great, great grandfather King George V in 1920. Each boat will represent one of eight charities backed by the British royals in the Land Rover sponsored regatta on August 9 in Cowes on the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England.
William and Kate, who have both championed the physical and mental benefits of sport and outdoors activities, will launch The King’s Cup at the historic Cutty Sark tea clipper at London’s Greenwich, Kensington Palace said. Child Bereavement UK, Centerpoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, Tusk, Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Center for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation will all be represented.
“Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whist also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support,” it added.
So… today’s event was just the announcement event, the hype event if you will. They’ll actually race each other in August, each one skippering a yacht, and somehow the event will raise money for charity? Um…okay. But “yacht racing” is definitely not on-brand for their Normal Middle Class Bill and Cathy image, right?
Also: William and Kate did speak to reporters at the event and they said nice things about Baby Boy Sussex:
Oh god I think those pants are hideous! They’re not the least bit flattering on her.
And this whole Kings cup thing. So normal and middle class of them isn’t it?! 🙄
Funny how there’s no articles on how Charles is worried about being overshadowed today though isn’t it? Almost like it had nothing to do with him….
well you might want to check out more magazines because he has articles out. But you know ignore facts to keep a narrative going.
Also I don’t get why people think an event that they are at has anything to do with wanting attention especially when Kate especially seemed really excited.
Baby Sussex was a week late so if they wanted to step on Harry and Meghan this even would have happened sooner.
Shoes are ALL wrong for this outfit. It would’ve looked a lot better with a pair of platform sneakers (NOT the comical kind, but the smaller ones that are in the stores now, @ 1 1/2″ in.). I’ve worn mine with cropped, wide legged trousers, with slim jeans, maxis, and it looks great!
Nah, these shoes are perfect with the pants.
we will see if they ever do anything with it or if it will go the way of everything else. A Regatta? Sounds about white….oops meant right 😈
I love the outfit. Shoes are great, red clutch is perfect. I even love the buttons.
And at the risk of getting banned from CB, even her wedges of doom (navy suede) would have looked good with this outfit. (I’m a wedges fan)
Yes, a red clutch! Ordinarily she would have chosen a navy clutch, so this is an improvement.
There are already two yacht races named The King’s Cup.
Funny how when Charles established his main charity, he named it The Prince’s Trust. Not “King’s” whatever, because he was not yet king. He named it for his title, Prince (of Wales) Trust.
Rather than name it for his current title, William is going straight for “King’s Cup”. Which brother is it who doesn’t understand “his place” again?
Nota, was it not called the Kings cup when it was first given out in 1920 like the article says?
Yeah, I’m confused about that as well.
Oh, I was sitting here thinking I was being unfair looking at those pants. Glad someone else came out with it. Nothing against Kate, but she’s starting to look unwell and washed out.
Speechless (not in a good way).
I love the outfit.
Me too!
It could be improved with a few tweaks but I get what she was going for here & she looks nice.
I love it too. She looks great. What’s wrong with theme dressing? Have a bit of fun ffs.
Awww. That was really sweet. I hope this brings them closer and back on the same page 💖💖💖🙏🏼
I technically like the outfit. or its parts anyway.
But it’s so on-theme that I actually lol’d when I opened the story and saw it.
LOVE Kate’s outfit.
Lol. Kate and her theme dressing. Missing the captain’s hat from the Love Boat though… Thing is the theme dressing and cosplay may go down well on the history pages.
At least she’s not wearing jeggings. Go Kate!
You know that is noteworthy and a good thing.
No matter what they do or what “event” grabs the headline, every time I see him I think of “old Cheating Bill”!
Rose who?
She so easily could have gone for the jeggins so I for one am ecstatic and will celebrate these pants and the nautical of it all.
I like the video. I like that he said he was being made an uncle for the second time. I was confused for a second, but Pippa has a child too! That was nice. Could not understand a word Kate said other than “excited” but she seemed warm and happy with the media.
I love the look. Very 1940s, one of my favorite fashion eras.
Which tells me that Kate’s pants should have been worn with a flat shoe.
Heels, which she likes, the inseam should have been longer.
Kate wearing a proper pair of pants, I will take any day of the week.
Yep, love it! Looks great. Love the red clutch.
My God these pictures are not flattering to Catherine, she looks manic, her posture is terrible and the first thing that came to mind was “Popeye the sailor man”
p.s. that wasn’t me in the other thread, yikes, not me at all
That top pic where she’s pointing and gritting her teeth and the children look terrified? Yikes!
That second picture of her looks like she’s doing a full-body screech! I don’t know how someone so lovely could photograph bizarrely so often. She looks adorable in the video.
Amazing how people can look at a picture and see different things. Agree with you, she looks under weight, malnourished and unwell. William, on the other hand, looks as if he hasn’t missed a beat or a meal. Lol!
Oh come on. She takes a month off, people complain about it. They do an event and people still complain or say they are doing it for attention? Didn’t realize that if one person gives birth then that means everyone in the family can’t do anything the following day. If they did this tomorrow, sure, side-eyed them. But today? Eh.
I like her outfit. It’s a bit different than what she normally wears. Wish the pants were longer though.
Right? Apparently May is completely reserved for baby Sussex. I think she looks great and they seemed excited!
The Cambridges have an engagement planned for tomorrow, it was announced at least a week ago. Everyone in the family seems to be out today. Even Prince Philip joined the Queen for an engagement today.
Hmmmm at that interview.
Or rather yikes.
Very cringeworthy.
Every time I see this couple all I can think is “Can someone please introduce them to a sandwich?”
Like the outfit, not sure about the clutch or shoes (boots may have looked better).
Boots would not have worked with those pants at all. Block heels were a good choice.
Her hair is forever stuck in the 80’s/90s
I’m so glad Meghan turned her on to wide trousers.
I love her theme dressing at this point. It used to annoy me, and now its just so….Kate….that it cracks me up.
She does love a striped sweater, doesn’t she? I feel like she must own 50 of these things (okay not that many, don’t come for me Kate fans!)
I don’t love the trousers with the heels, but I think those types of trousers are hard to style. I like the idea of the trousers though – points for something different!
They made nice comments to the press, more points for that, bc often William tries to be charming or funny about Harry and he comes across like an ass, lol. But here he got it right.
Omg that 2nd picture from the bottom?! Yikes 😂😂😂 whoever took that picture knew what they were doing.
The top photo is worse imo, she looks like a headmistress berating a naughty child.
Save the chastisement for Wandering Willy, Kate!
I think flat shoes would have looked better — to me for heels like this, the pants should be longer and touch the top of her foot.
But overall, I think she looks great. And she always looks genuinely happy to be doing events that involve sports. Maybe Sir Ben Ainsley will captain her ship in August??
She looks great outfit wise but … did she get really thin really quickly? Is that just bc we haven’t seen her in a bit? She looks very thin :/ I don’t mean to be body shaming, I was just a bit alarmed when I saw her.
“As for the King’s Cup… I honestly didn’t understand what this event was really about”
Harry has the Sentebale Polo Cup to raise funds AND does loads of work for Sentebale. This yachting thing for W&K? It is about them yachting while calling it charity work, without doing anything else unlike Harry. More chances for Kate to play around with her fav yachtsman Ben Ainslie too.
I love her outfit. I’m glad she wore modern heels, it keeps the theme outfit from looking like a costume. I wonder if this event is the start of run ups to the American’s Cup in NZ?
Wasn’t today the first day of Charles’ trip to Germany? He met with merkle right?
Didn’t the royal PR machine just throw a huge hissy fit over the weekend that there were no events scheduled on multiple days and that’s why Harry had to cancel day 1 of the Netherlands trip? But apparently this is fine. This is just fine. *eye roll*
I’m exhausted to see her constantly giggling and grinning, too much of a try hard.
Kate always looks like she is trying too hard. Dial back those facial expressions. Eeek.
I’m confused. How could George V first award this trophy in 1920, yet W&K are launching this event & hope it becomes an annual event? (Should have squeezed in another ‘event’ just as they had ‘support’ three times in that last sentence.)
Does Kate realize that she doesn’t have to wear navy blue stripes for every yacht event she attends?