The Sussexes don’t have a chef or valet, Doria Ragland is taking care of them

I was surprised by how quickly Baby Boy Sussex moved – the palace did not announce that Meghan was in labor until hours after she had given birth. Which, to me, is fine. As a gossip blogger on the Monday after an episode of Game of Thrones, I had stuff to do and I’m glad they weren’t dominating the headlines for hours before any kind of baby confirmation. I’ve seen that some of the royal reporters are mad about it, but hey, the Sussexes made it perfectly clear that they were going to do their own thing with baby announcements and the like. Plus, the story moved really fast – we learned baby Baby Boy Sussex within just an hour or so of the “she’s in labor” story.
As far as I know, there are still loose plans for a photocall – with one pre-selected photographer/videographer – at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. I kind of wonder if they’ll release a personal photo on Instagram before then? Perhaps. I’m also wondering if they’ll release the name before the photocall – I sincerely hope so! I’m locking this in as my baby name guess right now: Daniel Charles Henry. There’s a lot of confusion about titles too – the Queen could make the decision at the last minute to make Polo Boy Sussex a prince and an HRH, but if she doesn’t, he’ll just be Polo Boy, Earl of Dumbarton.
Katie Nicholl had a cloying story about how Meghan is doing post-delivery – apparently, it’s important for us to know that Meghan “ordered a delivery of her favorite Fortnum and Mason Royal Blend tea several weeks ago,” in preparation for all of the royal visitors she’s going to have in the coming days and weeks. The Queen will probably be one of the first visitors, then Charles at some point, then the Cambridges. Nicholl also makes a big deal about how all of Meghan’s A-list pals will probably come visit too. Suuure. Here’s one interesting part about Doria Ragland:
For now they are getting used to being a family of three under the watchful eye of Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who flew to the U.K. over two weeks ago. Sources say Doria has been staying at Frogmore and is not expected to return to Los Angeles for a while. Although she is not moving permanently to England Doria, who took a course in post-natal baby care and baby yoga before coming to London, will be making frequent trips to the UK in the future.
“Doria is going to be very hands on. She and Meghan are very close and Meghan wants her mother close by,” says source close to the Duchess. “Doria plans to help Meghan slowly recover from the birth and get back into shape with yoga. She will be cooking for her and generally taking care of her and of course the baby.”
Vanity Fair has been told that the Sussexes have opted for a scaled back team of staff at Frogmore. “There’s no chef, no valets, just them which is how they want it to be,” explains a friend. “Of course they will have help in time, but they don’t want to be surrounded by staff at the moment.” The couple plan to hire a nanny in the coming weeks (they are said to be considering an American and possibly a male nanny) ahead of Meghan’s return to work. There are already engagements in her diary for October, and Harry looks set to have a relatively short paternity leave with a visit to the Netherlands in the diary scheduled for this week. Sources close to the prince say he is “over the moon” at becoming a father. “He’ll be changing nappies, getting up in the night to help with feeds and getting involved,” says a friend. “He’ll be a natural at it.”
A christening for the baby is expected this summer at St. George’s Chapel, where Harry and Meghan were married less than one year ago. The couple have apparently already discussed godparents with Harry’s royals cousin Zara Philips, and Princess Eugenie is said to be top of the list.
I mean… after Kate gave birth to George, she basically moved in with her mom and dad for months so they could help out. Having Doria there, on hand, doesn’t sound unreasonable at all. You know who it irritates though? Thomas Markle. A few hours after the birth announcement, Toxic Thomas ran to The Sun to give them an exclusive statement: “I’m delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well. I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour. GOD bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and GOD save the Queen.” Pathetic. Don’t even waste your time on him.
