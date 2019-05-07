“Amy Schumer’s miserable pregnancy is over, she gave birth to a boy” links

Amy Schumer gave birth to a baby boy, finally! She welcomed him on Sunday night, so this baby doesn’t share a birthday with Polo Baby Sussex. I’m really happy for Amy, and I hope she’s feeling a lot better now! [Just Jared]
I love how real AS’s post-birth picture is.
Yeah, this was much more accurate to my experience than what most people post.
Me, too. It’s a nice change up to the typical celebrity baby post.
I feel her on having sh*t pregnancies. I got annoyed that people assumed I/every woman should love being pregnant. I can love the fact that I’m having a child and hate being pregnant. The two aren’t mutually exclusive and it doesn’t make me a bad person or mother.
Amen.
I feel you, GreenQueen. I love my sons so much though I suck at pregnancy.
Congratulations Amy! I wonder what his name will be, maybe include a family name? I bet he’s super cute. 🍼yay, babies 👶🏾 ❤️💕😉
Wait, no more videos of her throwing up?
Along with more career opportunities and falling wages and rising debt, I also wonder if social media has caused women to put off having children longer and all together (I myself have no plans to have children). Pregnancy seems like the most miserable experience in the world. Literally all of my friends who have been pregnant have talked about it being absolute hell. And of course, they love their children, but that’s not worth it to me.
I had a very easy pregnancy, but I found the toddler years just really really really exhausting and sort of infuriating. I’m not a kids’ park person and I hate play groups and stuff.
Having a teenager is great.
If it’s any consolation, I had two amazing pregnancies?? Sex life was unreal, titties were beautiful, no sickness…I pushed maybe 6 times and out they popped!! lol
Enough with the horror stories! Amazing/awful/ awkward what people would tell you the second they find out you’re preggers, too…live and let live
Amy looks so peaceful in that pic, hope she and her baby are doing well!
She does! She’s all “Thank GOD I’m not nauseous anymore!”
He doesn’t share a birthday with Baby Sussex, but because of local time NYC/GMT difference…born within a couple of hours of each other! Congrats to the new family!
As someone who had one amazingly easy pregnancy followed closely by the pregnancy of my HG nightmares, I appreciate her. I can honestly say my last pregnancy was the most intense experience of my life. Thankful for my beautiful, healthy daughter but after that experience we are finished with two kids.
I had a baby once. I still to this day have no idea why any woman would want to do that twice! Yes, you do remember the pain long after the birth. (My baby is 23 now-I will never forget).