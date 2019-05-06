Game of Thrones Ep. 8.4, The Mad Queen & ‘The Last of the Starks’ (spoilers)

SPOILERS for last night’s episode of Game of Thrones 8.4 “The Last of the Starks.”
In an alternate universe, how different would it have been if Daenerys had listened to the women in the room rather than the men? Sansa gave better advice: rest your men, rest your dragons, take a breath and just reorganize and come up with a good (better) plan. If asked, the Hero of Westeros (perhaps even Azor Ahai herself) Arya Stark would have told Dany that Cersei still exists on her kill list and that Arya would definitely take care of some sh-t, ninja-style. Instead, we’re going Full Mad Queen and I’m not quite sure why. BUT HER DRAGON EMAILS. Some highlights:
Saying Goodbye. The opening with all of the bodies stacked up and the survivors grieving was beautiful – Sansa crying over Theon’s body was especially touching, and I loved that she put her Stark pin on his body. Within the GoT world, it must have take nforever for them to stack up the bodies, right? I feel like weeks have passed since the Long Night.
Most Awkward Victory Party Ever. Everyone’s drinking in the Great Hall and people are pairing off to discuss various things – Davos and Tyrion discuss Melisandre, the Hound tries to make a play for Brienne (she shrugs him off for the final time), and Sansa finally speaks to the Hound, who tells his Little Bird that if only she had come with him, none of the Littlefinger and Ramsay Bolton sh-t would have happened. But then she’d still be his Little Bird, she tells him. This is as close as the Stark women get to thanking the Hound for his years of service to them.
Toxic Masculinity at the Party. Dany makes Gendry Lord Baratheon and they all do a toast to him and to the North. The Northerners are okay with Dany, but they LOVE Jon. Jon, Tormund and some dudes sort of break off and Tormund is hyping Jon, calling him a king, all within earshot of Dany. She doesn’t like that AT ALL. Varys is watching. Dany also doesn’t like seeing Tyrion and Jaime sitting together, playing a drinking game with Brienne and Pod. The drinking game goes on… and Tyrion is like “Brienne is a virgin!” It was such a weird note for this moment in the show, my God.
Gendry Proposes. He tells Arya he loves her and he wants her to be Lady Baratheon. She’s like, dude, I care about you but I’m not about living that life, I’m not a lady. Gendry took it pretty well, right? He seems to understand.
Two Knights Banging In a Warm Room. Brienne rejects Tormund and Jaime finds her in her warm room. He immediately begins stripping off his clothes because she’s got the room so warm. The scene was such a light, funny moment and yes, Jaime and Brienne finally did it. They had sex. We didn’t get to see any of it, other than Brienne fast asleep after that gold hand gave it to her.
Hey Auntie. Jon and Dany try to kiss but it’s not happening, he’s too emo, but he tells her he loves her and that she’s his queen and that he doesn’t want his claim to the Iron Throne. She tells him what he needs to do then – never tell Arya or Sansa, never tell anyone else about who he is. He’s like “But…” and she’s like “I SAID WHAT I SAID.”
The Last of the Starks. Dany is all “on to Kings Landing” and no one but Sansa has the balls to contradict her in the slightest, suggesting that the Northern men need more time to heal and rest. Dany takes this one piece of advice as a total affront. Sansa, Jon, Arya and Bran break off and go the Godswood to talk. Sansa and Arya are basically trying to convince Jon not to go South, not to go all in with Dany, appealing to his Stark-ness. He looks at Bran who is like “your decision, cousin.” THEN THEY CUT IT. We never get to see Jon telling Sansa and Arya. Terrible decision from the writer/director.
Goodbye Ghost & Tormund. Tormund tells Jon he’s going back “North” meaning North of the Wall with the Free Folk. Jon tells Tormund to take Ghost with him. The doggo survived the Long Night just for Jon to give him away?? ARE U KIDDING?
Sansa’s Tea. Sansa swore to Jon that she would never tell a soul and like an hour later, she spilled that tea to Tyrion, OH MY GOD. Tyrion and Varys put together everything they know – all of the last forty years of throne bullsh-t because Robert loved Lyanna and she loved Rhaegar. I mean that, and the fact that Rhaegar’s dad was looney-tunes cray. Varys and Tyrion have two conversations in the same vein – and they really get into it, how they wish they were following Jon Snow, basically, and how Dany is really bugging them, and how the people of Westeros would find it easier to follow a male ruler and But Her Dragon Emails.
Return to Dragonstone. The music cue here was amazing – they did Dany’s theme when she’s having dragon fun as she rode saw Dragonstone. Just then, Euron sent multiple spears through Rheagal, killing that poor dragon. Euron and his fleet were waiting for her at Dragonstone. Grey Worm orders Missandei to get away, get in a smaller boat (where Missandei is captured by Euron). Dany for a moment acts like she’s going to set fire to all Euron’s fleet, but she doesn’t. She flies off on Drogon.
Tyrion Gives More Terrible Advice. He’s a terrible Hand of the Queen, have you noticed that? He was a better hand when he served his family, but serving Dany, he just makes bad decision after bad decision. He advises her to offer Cersei the chance to surrender. Dany agrees.
Poor Brienne. She basically only got a few nights with Jaime before he decided to ride off to be with Cersei. This was Jaime showing Brienne every part of his soul – he calls about Brienne, maybe even loves her, but he’s been pulled to Cersei every time. Brienne is devastated.
Dracarys. Qyburn and Tyrion have a little discussion about who should surrender to whom and Tyrion tries to plead with Cersei directly to think of her future child (who I guess she’s claiming is Euron’s). Bitch is unmoved. She asks Missandei if she has any final words. Missandei cries out, “Dracarys.” The Mountain beheads her. Grey Worm can barely breathe. Dany can barely walk away, but manages to.
We’ll talk more and more about this in the coming hours and days but obviously, Dany is changing and Westeros has not been good to her – her army is significantly depleted, she’s lost Jorah and now Missandei, two of the people she trusted the most in the world. She’s lost two dragons, and people are seeing how vulnerable she really is without those dragons. The war of Kings Landing is going to remind people of Stannis’s last stand. That’s who Dany reminds me of at this point – Stannis Baratheon, someone who sacrificed their child for something they didn’t really understand or even want.
As a Sansa Stan since day 1 and a Daenerys hacer I’m loving all this sh*t. It’s so badly written lmao. She’s going full mad Queen and Jon will probably kill her or something bloke that lol. The only ending that would disappoint me would be dany and Jon ruling together happily.
I’m thinking Sansa is going for the Iron Throne. She deliberately broke her promise to Jon. The secret of Jon’s parentage has to have huge repercussions. Queen Sansa for the win.
I think Sana’a is playing for a free north. She wants Jon on the iron throne, who would then allow the north to remain free, under her command. Not a bad idea.
The only ending that would piss me off is Cercei getting away with everything and remaining on the throne.
I would love a free North with Jon on the throne. That’s the logical ending, but I think the ending is going to piss off everyone.
Sansa is def playing for a Northern Kingdom, free from the Iron Throne. That’s her end game.
Cersei is a lot smarter than Dany and Jon.
Sansa has said repeatedly that she will never go back to King’s Landing. She doesn’t want the Iron Throne; she pretty much made that clear to Littlefinger. Sansa wants a free North and she will be a great warden of that free North.
“Cersei is a lot smarter than Dany and Jon.”
This is true. But I think they planted the seeds of her downfall this episode. One in that Dany is probably just going to burn the lot, and two with Tyrion inadvertently revealing to Euron he is not the baby’s father. Somehow I hope it’s more the latter and that sets Euron off. There would be something poetic about Tyrion taking down Cersei indirectly and without meaning to.
The show really is trash now. I’ve felt that way for the most part since Season 5 but it’s interesting to see more and more people realizing how illogical the writing is now. The show has gotten by on its excellent production quality for too long which masked its writing issues for a lot of people. But it could only fool people for so long.
Once they got past the books the writing went downhill fast.
Yeah so true. Many of us see the tropes and bad writing that are usually left for soap operas and bad fan fiction.
I’m looking forward to Dany being killed…she’s been slowly going mad for about 3 seasons so they’re hardly fast tracking the mad queen storyline. It’s just Dany stans have been unable to see it before now. I too pick Sansa for the win (I’d prefer Jon but I can’t see that being wrapped up that simply)
So sad about Missandei death. I never imagine her beheaded by Cersi guard. Also so sad how she started her life in chains and then died in chains.
Oh, Dany losing another dragon. My god did not see that coming. Is this all part of Dany downfall and how she might die at the end.
Couldn’t sleep after seeing this week episode.
I’m looking forward to the epic battle scene next week.
The way the show is dispatching all of the POC is really disturbing.
Lolol at Euron being such a dunce thinking she knows she is preg so quick and it’s his bahahhahhaha
He was looking at Cersei a little confused when Tyrion started talking about the baby though. He’s probably going to confront her about it and I don’t see that going well for Cersei at all. The only reason that he hasn’t just killed her is that he wants a kid with her.
Oh but I’m pretty sure he just did the math. 😁 How would Tyrion know? Tyrion may have inadvertently foiled Cersei right there. Euron is proud, arrogant, and and an idiot. He will NOT deal well with being played like this.
I started watching the show because of the dragons, it was fun, but it has always been so poorly written. If we compare this end of the saga to Endgame, just in therms of plot and main characters, it’s obvious the GoT writers lost their hand a long time ago.
You wanna build Daenerys as crazy, ok, but it’s not what seven seasons showed, as it’s been obvious that Jon is terrible at decision making. At this point, I just feel it’s three episodes too long. If they solved the Night King in one, we don’t need three to watch Drogon burning shit down and Arya killing Cersei.
You lost me at endgame. No thanks.
Agreed. I watched endgame yesterday as well and I enjoyed it but hello plot holes, laughable plot holes!
@Lex I’m referring to at least the attempt that was made in Endgame to close the plot holes, albeit it’s obvious some were left behind and the fact that the main characters got their arc finished in some good way. In GoT they aren’t even trying to close the plot holes and I think some characters are getting an end that wasn’t worked through their arc.
It’s been hinting at this for a while. Even in the books. There are entire reddit threads that deal with book spoilers dedicated to pointing out Dany’s descent.
Aslo, Endgame totally lost me with the terrible time travel plot holes. It was a joke. The movie was entertaining and had its “wow” moments, but I wouldn’t put it above Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity Wars, Ragnarock etc.
I think you’ve hot the nail on the head, and i think that the book vs show thing is one of the biggest problems. We’ve had A LOT of clues that Dany is going bsc, in the show, but especially in the books. But the inability to bridge the book characters and the tv characters is creating some discontent. Because people aren’t book readers, they of course don’t know how Euron hid the ships, and that he is legit the biggest BA on the seas so of course he could take down a dragon pretty easily.
This is all way too rushed. Dany‘s implied descent into madness is all „tell don’t show“ (tell as in suddenly everyone around her is convinced she is nuts without her having done anything that would provoke such a reaction from her closest advisors), Euron and his invisible armada showing up out of a sudden again, Tyrion turning from a smart guy into an oblivious naive man, crucial scenes like Sansa and Arya finding out about Jon‘s parentage not being shown (again, tell don’t show)
Martin was right when he said he expected the show to run for more than 8 seasons. HBO was right when they wanted 10 seasons. This is all way too rushed and D&D are cramming development of 30 episodes into 10.
This is not good. And if the leaks are to be believed it’s only gonna get worse
I agree it’s way too rushed and characters are starting to just fall apart. I mean, I love that Brienne and Jaime got together, but would she really cry and beg him to stay?
After the Bron scene, I was like “wtf?” And my husband said “they just rewrote Bron’s character.” Bron was always out for himself but he had a heart underneath! I love Bron, and found the writing unsettling. Same for Brienne and Jaime and etc. Some character writing is totally falling apart.
“I love that Brienne and Jaime got together, but would she really cry and beg him to stay?”
In a show written by hack male writers who of course naturally believe every strong woman just needs to get some to loosen up? Of course she would.
This episode is so messy. The dialogue was terrible the fast cut to scene after scene gave me whiplash. Such a disappointing end to the series.
I would go nuts either if I had listened to Tyrion all those seasons and not unleashed the fury of the dragons upon Cersei to just wait and loose my dragons and worst, see people turning on me over a man and unexplained claims of crazy.
D&D got bored with the show when no one liked their Dorne plot. They started out wanting to be faithful to the books. Their egos started getting the best of them when people liked some of their changes better than the books. Then Dorne plot happened and it was ridiculously bad. Their egos couldn’t take it. They want to just wrap it up and move on. There’s a good reason that they aren’t attached to any of the future GOT related shows as well. Martin doesn’t want them to be.
Poor Ghost. He’s all mangled and fought so hard and then abandoned.
Poor Brienne. Jamie should have left her be. He gave her hope then broke her heart.
Finally a Sansa and Hound scene.
I really do not like Euron. Don’t like how he gets right in your face and his mouth is always open. Maybe just me, but he really grates.
Dany is going to not take any advice and she will go on a rampage. I do think Varys will try and take her out.
I was hoping Missendi (sp) would have reached around Cersei’s neck with her bound hands and jumped taking Cersei with her. Don’t know if she had enough space inside the chains but I was willing her to try.
See, I think every line in Jaime and Brienne’s parting speech was careful misdirection. Jaime never once confirms he’s going to fight for Cersei, that’s Brienne’s assumption he neatly sidesteps. Then he does exactly what he did when he threatened Edmure Tully to end the siege of Riverrun- lean into his past monstrosities and genuine self loathing to great effect. He looked pretty tortured. And it worked, because Brienne didn’t try and follow him.
He only decided to leave when news that Cersei was *winning* arrived. He knows she put a bounty on his head. Why would she need his help? I don’t think he’s gone back to be with Cersei- I think he’s fully wise to what he’s enabled and has gone to try and stop it. King’s Landing is still rigged with wildfire. Brienne and Tyrion won’t be safe if she wins. It’s a suicide mission IMO.
Boo to Missandei dying like that. Fridging the only WOC to send another woman into a mad spiral with little build up is trash writing.
To use the loss of her two most trusted advisors…the two who have been with her the longest (Jorah and Missandei) to push the “ Dany is descending into madness” narrative is just terrible writing. Just like using everyone around her to convince the viewers that Sansa is the smartest and most cleverest person on the show….rather than actually demonstrating that through Sansa’s actions.
Honestly, if I were Dany, I’d be pissed off and mad as hell. She sails to Westeros with an armada and 3 dragons and could have easily taken the Iron Throne. Instead she listens to Tyrion’s dumb advice, loses allies and fights in the process. Then loses a dragon and half her army in fighting for the North and they still shun her. She should have taken Cersei out when she first had the chance.
i agree that jaime is on a suicide mission. i think the showrunners will stupidly destroy the character of all the women in the story but they will never let the newly heroic jaime fall so from grace after he has redeemed himself.
Me too, IDDI! I was yelling “take her with you!”
I kind of think Ghost leaving is the best for him. Now maybe we won’t see him die.
I’m so glad we’re done with The Long Minute so we can get back to politics where a smirking Queen and a stupid pirate execute a woman of color while in chains.
Here, here. All hail the stupidity.
Also, so glad D&D felt the need to have some light ribbing of Sansa’s trauma by the Hound while she simultaneously reinforces their belief that a rape makes for a strong woman.
I’m unhappy with this episode, mainly Ghost being shipped off with Tormund! Why didn’t they at least show Jon saying goodbye to him for crying out loud?!? He’d be happy by Jon’s side or in Winterfell protecting his family!
And why not show Sansa and Arya finding out Jon’s a Targaryen, I yelled when they cut away from that scene.
So many missed opportunities in this episode, and too rushed.
I feel like a brat for criticizing two episodes in a row, but honestly I’m disappointed, this show has been amazing from the start and now something has changed. I’ve been upset or heartbroken with episodes before but never disappointed like this.
The Hound makes a play for Brienne?? It’s Tormund. There’s several corrections that need to be made here, actually, but that one is a glaring error.
This episode was so disappointing. Like the writers were rushing through everything to get to some unknown plot point. And yes, of course, the Black woman dies.
I never wanted Brienne with Jamie. I like Jamie but he is too weak for her. And of UGH she picks the pretty boy. Tormund loved and wanted her for exactly who and what she was. He did from the start. And the whole they slept together was a bore. Just so uneventful. You saw way more passion with the other couples. Then, of course, he goes back to his sister. She could have had some really hot sex with Tormund.
Dany going nuts like The Mad King.
Jon just letting Ghost and all the people he loves to leave with a whimper.
I tried to avoid the spoilers since this was leaked online. But I did see a comment that this episode was disappointing. Didn’t want to believe it. But it was as so many have said. Rushed. Rushed. Rushed. Maybe they spent too much time on that blackout battle.
Characters acting out of character. The story needs more time. It feels so rushed. . Reminds me of the last season of LOST. They had throw away episodes and then that ending.
As D&D we’re ready to move on from GOT (and it really shows in the writing and how rushed the show is), HBO should have tried to find a way to continue without them. GOT really needed at least 2 more seasons to be done properly.
The CUT in the scene with the Starks is in keeping with other scenes where they cut away from the really interesting, juicy parts. Like Episode 2 when Dany and Sansa were having their talk and finally got to the important stuff, only for them to cut away when someone knocks on the door. Or the scene when Jon was telling Dany about his parentage, only to be interrupted by the battle to come.
Basically, D&D have all the time in the world to waste on Bronn in a brothel or Tyrion/Varys dick and eunuch jokes, but not to flesh out the scenes actually important to plot and character development. My guess is that they couldn’t figure out how to write it well so they just punted and we are left with all these important scenes weirdly truncated.
I don’t think Jamie is leaving to be with Cersie, I think his intention is to kill her or reason with her. I think he knows that he will probably die when he gets there and that’s why he didn’t ask Brianne to come with him. He knows that if he told her his real plan she would want to come and fight with him. That’s the way I took that scene.
Yes, this exactly.
Agree. He is the kingslayer and we know that he put the realm over the whim of the king in that case, even though it could have cost him his life. He’ll do it again.
That’s a distinct possibility but it’s still bad writing. There is no coherent reason for Jaime to make up a big lie to Brienne about being an evil person if it is his intent to take care of the Cersei problem. He could just tell Brienne that, they are on the same side in that event, and Brienne would probably still plead with him not to go and risk himself which still gives us the drama of his departure scene. THAT would actually make some sense but there is no reason for Jaime to lie as he might be doing to fit with the theory he’s going to kill Cersei.
Well, I take that back. There *is* a reason, but I don’t consider “because it will be so shocking and a great twist in episode 8 and that’s all that matters” to be a good enough reason to throw away rational character behavior.
I thought it was pretty clear he was going back to “save her”, and will likely inadvertently kill her in the process.
Well, people really want to see the Valonqar prophecy come true and an inadvertent killing of Cersei by Jaime is going to disappoint those people. I personally think Jaime fulfilling that prophecy by intentionally murdering her is too on-the-nose…so of course it will probably happen.
I think his plan is to go back and kill Cersei. He knows he can get close to her. He is The Kingslayer … after all. This is almost his destiny.
Dany was resting her men, she was headed back to Dragonstone.
This episode proves how dumb Sansa is too. I know that people for stan for her but she totally broke her promise to Jon. Lucky for her, this nonsensical plot has Tyrion tell Varys and the latter immediately starts scheming against Dany. But did it occur to Sansa that it could have put a target on Jon’s back? Or what would happen if Cersei found out? Or some other Northerner who likes Jon Snow because they believe him to be the bastard son of Ned Stark – they might feel differently if they found out his real parentage.
And nah, Dany should have listened to Oleana. Things have gone shit for Dany because she’s been listening to Tyrion.
Also, Jon Snow, continues to know nothing. After last nights episode I’m convinced that the spoilers that are out are true and the ending will be stupid and a total bro-fest.
They’re going to make Jon have to kill Dany aren’t they?
FTR, I don’t want him to kill Dany. But if he did, at least he’ll do something? What has Jon done this season other than yell at a dragon and be a d**k to Ghost?
Yep, and everyone who has criticized me for saying that can suck it.
The plot has been going this way for Dany for a while but they do seem to be rushing it. Cersei knows what she is doing and is so far proving to be the better game player than Dany, thou I did think Tyrion’s speech did get to her. Deep down I think she does care about her brothers, family was always important to her and the 3 of them are all that is left of the Lannisters.
I think Missandi’s last words was not just a destroy them all, I think it was a way to telling Dany about the wildfire that’s hidden around the city.
I guess it will come down to which Queen burns Kings Landing and the innocent people to the ground first, Cersei or Dany. Leaving the plot for a typical ending of the white man coming to the rescue and cleaning up after the crazy women. If true then that lazy story telling from D&D.
Sansa and Tyrion’s conversation around Dany was interesting, Sansa knows Dany is a tyrant and I think Dany herself is coming to that realisation. I think she is beginning to see that Daario was right, she’s a conqueror not a ruler.
As I said before the plot is setting things up for a Jon and Dany showdown, with Tyrion and Varys setting it up.
Also, I didn’t see Jaime running back to Cersei coming – what is he playing at?
Have they retconned Dany knowing about the wildfire? Because she should do- Tyrion told her in S6.
Idk why Tyrion’s constantly appealing to Cersei’s love of her children, she was super cold about Tommen dying and fully prepared to let the AOTD come for her new baby (is she actually pregnant? It’s been months) if she could sit on the throne for a little while longer.
Jaime’s running back to deal with his Mad King 2.0 situation IMO. He’s been here before.
Yeah, it’s a complete reversal of any character arc for Jon and Tyrion.
And frankly any burning of Kings Landing at this point is kinda just..boring, I guess. They wasted their powder on having this being shocking and appalling by having Cersei do the EXACT SAME THING a couple of seasons ago. And yet, they have Cersei spouting off about how the people of Westeros would riot if Dany kills a bunch of innocent people. The people didn’t seem to care that much when Cersei blew up the Sept so I don’t see why it would be such a big issue if Dany did it now.
Yep, we have been talking about Dany going Mad Queen for seasons now, and just because people don’t like it doesn’t mean the seeds weren’t there. Gotten bugger since her Westeros entrance too. The North hates her, everyone ignored her at the party, she has minimal allies, lost her army, lost jorah, lost dragons, lost Missandei, it’s been glaring for a while now.
This is so dumb. Bran is gonna end up on the throne and Jon is going to sulk off somewhere to whine by the end of the show, mark my words.
Re: Missandei warning Dany about wildfire. Please, the show does not have that much nuance since it outpaced / diverged from the books.
Instead, they had one of the sweetest characters in the show tell a woman with burgeoning madness to burn a full a city of innocents. Plus it was pretty contrived how Missandei got captured anyway!
This episode was a mixed bag. The beginning moved me deeply. Jon’s speech was brilliant. But once again, so much plot-induced stupidity on the part of the characters. One example: after Rhaegal was killed, why didn’t Dany fly behind the ships and take them out?
I’m a little sad that Brienne and Jaime had steamy sex (assuming the room was as hot as he said—or was that just a medieval pick-up line???). I liked their platonic relationship. It had tension and respect.
I wish we would have seen Sansa’s and Arya’s reaction to Jon’s news. I wish Jon would have taken one frigging moment to say goodbye to Ghost.
As for Dany’s character arc … yeah, they’ve been heading in that direction all season. I think the writers have talked and talked and talked about this—they have it all worked out in their heads—but what they’ve forgotten is, they haven’t brought us along. They’ve rushed the last season, and they don’t have time to convince me why everyone is suddenly doubting Dany. She hasn’t done that much wrong.
I always felt Dany was not gonna end up on the throne anyway. I kept holding out hope that her better judgment would kick in and realize what Tyrion and Varys though about marrying and ruling together. But she’s way too arrogant for that. And the throne wasn’t her whole life’s mission. It was Viserys with her believing she would just been Queen regent as his wife.
Varys has ALWAYS been about the people so his stance does not surprise me. Cersei is baiting Dany. She put al of those people inside the castle walls so that Dany will lose her cool and rain fire on KL so that Cersei can tell everyone “I told you she was cray”. And hate her. Those scorpions all a top the castle walls and on the ships was freaking genius.
I felt bad for Rhaegal. Lived the long night only to get ambushed steps from home at Dragonstone. It made me happy Jon left Ghost behind. I couldn’t take poor boi’s death. Though I really wish the CGI budget could have at least given us a little hug from Jon.
Ahh Brienne. I mean I think Jaime said that to her to soften the blow of him leaving I do believe he still Doss and will always live Cersei, even though he doesn’t want to and probably hates himself for it. But he probably also knows that they are meant to die together. One of them told somebody that nothing can separate them and that they were born together and will die together.
RIP Missandei
Well Kit made the mistake of saying the last season would be disappointing – he tried to cover but it was obvious he meant it. LOL.
And no Missendei was not trying to warn anybody about wildfire. She was telling her friend to burn that place down and I hope she does and I’ll be cheering her on.
As for Endgame, yeah it had plot holes but they managed to wrap up a multi movie multi year story in a way that stayed true to everyone’s characterization throughout previous years. There really weren’t any moments where I felt like characters weren’t being themselves or were acting in surprising ways.
D&D have a habit of telling but not showing. It’s been a problem since season four and it’s accelerating at a rapid pace.
Nathalie Emmanuel was explicit on this on Twitter with her “Dracarys = Burn this Bish” tweet. I didn’t see any ambiguity in the show either.
I enjoy reading all the comments and spoiler mostly because it validates my decision to drop this show three or four seasons ago and now I am no longer invested in what happens to anyone.
Having said that, the writers are still hacks and I feel bad for everyone that stuck with the show because it looks like they’re going to end the show doing the worst, including their old tricks of making women/poc expendable to shore up the white characters pain, especially the men.
You were wiser than me probably. I got disillusioned at the same time as you but ended up googling to see if I was going crazy and if I was the only one feeling this way (since mainstream reviews and blogs were all cheerleading nonstop). I ended up stumbling on some really interesting, critical writers and watchers on Tumblr and sort of enjoyed watching for a couple more seasons with a critical eye along with others. At least we could ironically watch and get some laughter out of it at the very least. But now, I can’t even hate watch it, the producers have destroyed it so much. Not to mention some of the truly disturbing trends you start to pick up on with respect to character arcs for women and people of color.
Ugh, I did not like this episode. It was weirdly toxic how the writers had Sansa go like “only through living through h*ll can a woman be strong.” I expected that someone was going to die from Dany’s team, that it wouldn’t just be Jorah, but Missandei deserved a better death. It would have been more fitting, imo, for Grey Worm to go out with a bang fighting, having known true love, and for Missandei to live.
I also can’t with how this show re-writes Robert’s Rebellion. Rhaegar left his wife, his two kids, and his duties to run off with a girl betrothed to his cousin. Neither one of them tell a soul, despite Rhaegar knowing his dad is insane. But it’s all getting blamed on Robert being in love and Lyanna not loving him back, and not Rhaegar’s foolishness.
My main issue is there really is very little reason for any of the regions to follow Jon or Dany besides the North and the Vale (and the Vale is team Sansa). So it’s hard, after all these seasons of political tension, to believe they are all just going to fall in line.
So maybe I’m crazy, but I’m starting to wonder if Gendry and Sansa will end up on the throne or all of the regions become independent. Because with the arc they are taking Dany on I can’t see her or Jon ruling…
I groaned out loud when I saw Sam. It’s not that I don’t like him…he’s been a little bit annoying…but there is no way in hell he could/should have survived.
Another dragon gone…I was so upset.
Jon not saying goodbye to Ghost…wtf.
Jamie is definitely going back to kill Cersei, not be with her.
Tormond is my bf. I loved his lines about Winterfell being the South. And everything else he said, he’s a gem.
Overall, very disappointing and not much hope for the last two episodes.
Just here because my Jaime/Brienne ship has sailed and now he’s going off to destroy discount Jack Sparrow and Cersei. My boy and his golden character arc. 😭
I still mourn for what could’ve been though. He’s a decent character in the show but just magnificent in the books. I think Nikolaj Coster-Waldau must’ve read them because he recently said he’d been arguing with the writers since S4 about still being with Cersei.
Arya and the Hound are on the road together again! Seriously, I would love ten episodes of just the two of them traveling about the countryside.
His scenes were great. Totally looking forward to seeing more of them together!!
the writers are lazy AF.
At this point I’m like JUST LET SANSA RUN THE WHOLE DAMN THING. Missandei’s death made me sick to my stomach, no joke. No one’s good enough for Ser Brienne and that’s the tea. Arya and Gendry broke my heart, but it made sense. I obviously think she loves him back, though. Maisie and Joe continue to be amazing!!!
D&D are ruining the show and the arc of all the characters.
The Starks seem more and more like MAGA supporters (“she isn’t one of us” thank god I would say)
Daenerys deserved much better than this.
Missandei death was awful.
Generally I thought that the episode was good but how on earth was Cersei supposed to hear Tyrion from all the way up on the battlements? That one piece of poor writing/direction completely took me out of the story for that whole scene.
Poor Greyworm and Missandei – they were too good for this war.