The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a bouncing baby boy

OMG. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a boy earlier this morning. A BOY! All of our girl vibes were off. All of our twin vibes were off. It’s a bouncing baby boy, a healthy child and I’m so happy for them. Meghan and Harry announced the news on their Instagram, writing:

We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.

I’m just happy for them! As far as the photos, the photocall and the name go… just give them a minute. They’ll figure it out. Today is just for holding the baby and letting the love wash over them.

Update: Here’s the official statement, wow, Meghan really gave birth HOURS ago.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents the Celebrating Excellence Award to Nathan Forster, a former soldier of the Army's Parachute Regiment, at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Drapers Hall in London on February 7, 2019. - The Royal Foundation's Endeavour Fund Awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. Forster suffered serious injuries whilst serving with the Parachute Regiment in Afghanistan. With Flying for Freedom Nathan discovered a passion and aptitude for flying and in only five years, he has gone from having no experience of flying, to flying 737s for Thomas Cook.

150 Responses to “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a bouncing baby boy”

  1. klutzy_girl says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:46 am

    It’s already been confirmed that the photocall is in two days, and that Doria is with them at Frogmore Cottage.

    I’m so excited! Can’ t wait for the name.

    • Coz' says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:58 am

      Yes! So I guess she did deliver at home :-)

      • Tris says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:06 am

        Yay!!!!!!

      • RoyalBlue says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:09 am

        Yay. I predicted a home birth!

      • Kittycat says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:10 am

        So happy she was able to have a home birth as she wanted.

      • Aang says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:18 am

        In the past people here have been very nasty about home birthing. I’m glad she delivered a healthy baby at home. Especially given her age. Perhaps that will make people more open to the idea.

      • HeyThere! says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:24 am

        How can you tell she did a home birth? I didn’t see that anywhere.

      • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:31 am

        I just watched Harry’s “interview”, and my heart just melted! He was *so* excited, and *so very* happy, I thought his cheeks would burst from smiling!

        NOW…. I can’t wait until Wed. to see the pics of the Baby Sussex! Wonder if he’ll have a bit of ginger hair, like his dad or if he’ll have the “Markle Nose” like his mom! 😊

        Welcome, Baby!!

      • lgtrent says:
        May 6, 2019 at 11:33 am

        I had my first baby in the UK…they don’t keep you at the hospital for very long, especially if all is ok with mom and baby…they have nurses come follow up at home straight away. May have been a hospital birth…

      • BayTampaBay says:
        May 6, 2019 at 11:55 am

        The new Sussex boy is the “Earl of Dumbarton” which is the senior second title of Papa Harry Sussex.

    • teehee says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:12 am

      OMG I want to SEEEE
      I felt that it was born this morning, but they’re doing a good job decoying with the posts / no posts for sure… gets me every time LOL

    • Mel M says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:14 am

      Me too! I’m just relieved and happy for them to get to experience this. And 7. 3 is a good size for someone so small. She’s tiny and with such a short torso I’m not surprised how early she started showing and she was probably super uncomfortable at the end. My first was 6. 7 and I was in pain at the end with her and I’m a bigger person then Meghan.

      • noway says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:50 am

        She’s not that tiny. She 5′ 6″ tall, and the size of the mother has nothing to do with the size of the baby. My mother was 5’2″ tall and 108 lbs and all of her babies were over 8lbs. There is no correlation. This baby is an average size baby, and healthy and we can see Harry looks very happy. Congrats to them all.

        I’m still going with Phillip as the name. Sorry Meghan has had such problems with her father, as it is great to have family around at this time. I was watching an old interview with Ed O’Neill apparently, he is really bad at naming current celebrities. He pretty much got everyone wrong, and then they flashed up a picture of Meghan, and he goes oh that’s little Meghan Markle and he talked about how sweet Meghan was, and she was always with her Dad. It’s just sad. Don’t get me wrong I don’t blame Meghan on this at all. Pretty sure most people would ice out their father after what he did, but it’s just a shame how it worked out and that he did that to her.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        May 6, 2019 at 11:56 am

        I think Philip Andrew would be good!

  2. Nicegirl says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Welcome, Young Sussex! Woo hooo baby news!!!

  3. Maddie23 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Good. Can we stop talking about this pregnancy and baby now?

    Reply
  4. Case says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Wow! I guess they announced she was in labor after she’d already been in labor for some time? Either that or it was just a very fast delivery.

    I’m really surprised it’s a boy. So happy for them! I mostly had girls names picked out, but for a boy I’m gonna guess Alexander.

    Reply
    • Bri W. says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:53 am

      It sounds like when they announced she was in labor, he was already here? Good for them. I like Alexander too.

      Reply
    • Enn says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:53 am

      Some women progress really quickly! I’m always amazed by the resilience and uniqueness of women in childbirth. It’s truly awe inspiring what women can do.

      Reply
      • Jen says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:12 am

        First baby was extremely quick for me! I went from 0cm to 10cm in an hour and a half! The pain was excruciating. However, I think I’d rather have a painful and quick birth than a slow one. So happy for them ☺️

    • minx says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:06 am

      I thought it was going to be a girl! Can’t wait to see the little guy.

      Reply
    • Eliza says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:08 am

      The baby was born at 5am. And the press said in the afternoon she was in early labor. Either they sat on it all day, or were told after the baby arrived.

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:48 am

    YAY I am so excited for their family. Wonderful news.

  6. Snap Happy says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Aw, so exciting. Can’t wait to see the cutie!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Harry was lovely in his announcement. Congratulations!!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:49 am

    So very happy for them. I hope she had an easy delivery, and the new baby is happy and healthy. Looking forward to hearing the chosen name later this week.

    🥂 Cheers to the Sussexes, “party of 3” 😊

  9. Iknow says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:49 am

    Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess!!! I wish the Duchess nothing but a restful, peaceful, and seamless recovery. Enjoy your boy Meghan.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Yay!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Today is my birthday as well. Congrats to the Sussex family and hope all are well!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Congratulations and blessings on their heads! Hope Meg is getting rest and I’m sure she and Harry are utterly in love with their new babe.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:51 am

    I started getting boy vibes over the last few months, but at the end of the day it’s a 50/50 haha. I’m sort of glad they had a boy so we don’t have the same kind of Diana comparisons as we would if it were a girl.

    I hope baby Sussex and little Louie are thick as thieves.

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 9:55 am

      So with you on this – I want Will to stop being a dbag so that his and Harry’s children can be close. Not all cousin relationships are fantastic, but they can be so fun!

  15. Capepopsie says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:52 am

    Well all I can say is CONGRATS‼️👶🏻🎈🥂💐

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:52 am

    So happy! A little boy! What a great way to brighten up this Monday morning!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:53 am

    That was quick! Congratulation Harry & Meghan.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Hmm. Born at 5:26am london time.

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 9:57 am

      Isn’t London about six hours ahead of East Coast time? That would make it early afternoon unless he was born hours before they announced-

      Reply
        May 6, 2019 at 10:01 am

        Yes, he was born at 5.26am UK time which would have been around midnight in the US. I think only about an hour or so past since the announcement of labour to the birth announcement.

        I don’t want to be a debbie downer but at some point today we are going to get Evil Papa Smurf whinging about not being told in advance and demanding they name the little boy after him. You just know he is going to piss all over their parade.

      • banana_bread says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:03 am

        Huh? I’m pretty sure the time they announced (early morning) would be British time given that’s where they are and where baby was born??

      • Jerusha says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:08 am

        @banana_bread. That’s why I included this in my post – ‘unless he was born hours before they announced’, The network I was watching didn’t mention that.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:12 am

        The Daily Fail is already running a story about Evil Papa Smurf!

    • Susan says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:07 am

      Yeah, they totally delayed that “in labor” announcement. The baby was already born.

      Reply
        May 6, 2019 at 10:17 am

        The baby was already born and at home, while every network were saying she was on labor.

      • Millenial says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:37 am

        Some of the royal reporters are so salty about it. But they can STAY MAD while the rest of us celebrate! :) :) :)

  19. Dani says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:53 am

    How lucky for them, their child shares a birthday with mine! Who turns two today! Lol happy for them and hope Meg is doing well!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Woohoo!!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Ha. Today is for trying to figure out breast feeding, trying to go to the bathroom without crying, and FINALLY eating medium rare burgers :-) Congrats to Harry & Meghan!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:55 am

    I just saw that Prince Harry gave little statement of sorts and answered a question or two from the press? That’s far more than I expected from him and more than some of the tabloid rags deserve (IMO).

    He did mention the baby was a little overdue, and that they expect to do the photo call in two days as previously planned.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Congrats! I hope it was an awesome birth experience.

    I can’t wait to see if it’s ginger. I have a soft spot for redheads, and two out of my three kids are. I’ll have to reevaluate my name guesses. I’d banked on girl, but I love the thought that maybe they trolled the press with that particular leak since they were being such jerks about her babyshower.

    Reply
    • AryasMum says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:09 am

      A redhead named Henry would be lovely. Yes, I know that’s Harry’s proper name but he’s never been called Henry.

      Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Why did they announce she was in labour when she had already given birth?

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:02 am

      They announced that she went into labour in the early morning hours and that more details soon to come. Reread the announcement.

      Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 11:18 am

      Feel the same way. the statement state ” harry was with her” which mean it was done already. Their was no need for the she’s in labor announcement.

      Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:56 am

    DM reported the birth at their home Frogmore, is that true? A home birth.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Wow surprised it’s a boy but healthy baby and mum is good news!
    I feel like middle names will be Phillip spencer. Can’t decide on first name

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:57 am

    Ok now the photo….how long will that take!!!

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:06 am

      Harry has given an interview and he said the photocall is in two days time.

      Reply
        May 6, 2019 at 10:11 am

        Yes and it was a really nice, short interview in front of the stables! He looked so happy. I think he even thanked the horses for their time, LOL!

      • Royalwatcher says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:34 am

        Olenna – that was so funny, right?! I was like, is there someone back there we can’t see? Or is he just so delirious with happiness (and exhaustion) he’s thanking anything that moves. Lol. Cute Daddy Harry! He looked sooooo overjoyed in that mini-presser. I’m so glad he’s got his own little family unit to focus on and love and be loved by.

  29. Tris says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:57 am

    I always remember watching TV as a child and the screen suddenly going all blue with the words IT’S A BOY! We all knew it was Diana’s baby, and we were all jumping up and down and cheering. So joyous, then and now!

    Reply
  30. Mego says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Thrilled for them!!! YAY!!!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Congrats to Meghan and Harry!!!

    I thought I heard on NBC the baby was born after midnight Britain’s time

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:00 am

    This baby boy and Louis are just a year apart and will hopefully grow up to be best buds. :) Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

    When did Queen Elizabeth bestow the ‘Royal’ Highness title on Meghan? I thought there was some debate about this before their wedding.

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:10 am

      no debate. As she was marrying an HRH, she would automatically become an HRH on marriage. The only question would be what title he would be given aside from Prince Harry, which by itself, would have made Meghan HRH the Princess Henry. But as the Queen granted then a Dukedom (w/earldom and barony as second and tertiary titles) Meghan became, after her marriage HRH the Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, and Lady Kilkeel. New baby is now given his father’s secondary title, Earl of Dumbarton. He will official become an HRH himself once his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King. Of course, his parents could choose not to style him HRH, as Prince Edward and his wife have chosen to style their children by his title as Earl instead of making them HRH Prince James and Princess Louise as they legally have right to be styled (grandchildren of the sovereign).

      Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:11 am

      He also has a lot of little girl cousins who will probably hug and kiss on him.

      Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:51 am

      @lanne, thank you for breaking it down for us! :)

      Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Congrats to the couple!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:02 am

    The video interview with Harry was adorable! He seemed so so happy and couldn’t stop smiling. All the best to the new family!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Congrats!!!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:05 am

    Sounds like a homebirth since they’re already back at frogmore cottage? That’s cool!

    Congrats to the couple, I hope their birth was amazing and they are enjoying this magical time!!!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Of course it’s a boy because I was convinced it was a girl and I am never, ever right about gender predictions. Also, I absolutely love that this all happened so quickly and quietly and that there will be no on demand photo calls. It’s so awesome to see them doing this all on their own terms, RR’s be damned.

    Reply
    • PlainJane says:
      May 6, 2019 at 11:11 am

      Agree! I am so glad they are doing this the way they want to! Glad that M isn’t doing a photo shoot a few hours after giving birth if that’s not her thing.

      Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Congratulations and best wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Baby Boy Sussex!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:07 am

    Congratulations to Meghan and Harry! I just saw Harry’s interview and I can see how over the moon he is, I can feel his joy.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:11 am

    I hope they name him Spencer. But I doubt it. So happy for them!

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:57 am

      Spencer Windsor, Earl of Dumbarton? Harry’s last name changes from Wales to Windsor once Charles becomes King, right?.

      Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:11 am

    SQUEEEEEEEEEEAL!!!!

    So happy for them!!! Cannot wait to see their little boy and learn the name. <3

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:14 am

    Harry’s announcement so was so sweet. You could tell he was just a ball of emotions and so happy. And I loved his shout out to Meghan and to women in general. So happy for both of them.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Felicidades Harry &Meghan on your healthy baby boy! 🙌

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Fantastic!

    Love & light to the Sussex Trio.

    How about “Barack?” (g)

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:15 am

    The baby was born 5:26 British time – after midnight here

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:15 am

    So freaking excited!!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Oceans of love for the family of three. Cue the Markles for the planned hissy fits.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:18 am

    So exciting! Congrats to them.

    I don’t understand the nitpicking over the timing of the announcements so I hope it’s kept to a minimum.

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:21 am

      There is nothing to mis-understand really – the first statement from BP stated she had gone into labour in the early hours of the morning and that a follow up announcement was coming soon.

      Reply
        May 6, 2019 at 11:15 am

        Yeah, I know. I said I don’t understand why other people are nitpicking over the timing.

  49. lucy2 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Congrats to them!
    I kept thinking it would be a girl. I hope they choose a nice name.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Yayyyyyyy

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:24 am

    I honestly thought it would be a girl.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Maybe a non traditional first name, like Benjamin. Oh and then the traditional names…
    Benjamin Alexander Phillip Sussex has a nice ring to it :-)

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Congratulations to the new parents, and welcome to the world, Baby Sussex!!!
    💙💙💙

    Reply
      May 6, 2019 at 10:54 am

      I am so happy for this couple and I loved Harry’s short interview. He just couldn’t stop smiling. Tired but smiling! No for the first sight of the baby on Wednesday.

      Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 10:55 am

    Even Ob-Gyns can’t tell the gender of the baby by looking tummies and they see all sizes and shapes.
    On Harry’s side of the announcement his family is covered, on Meghan’s it’s only Doria, who is staying with the couple.
    Thomas brought this on himself, chasing the almighty dollar, he lost his daughter and her family.
    Guess he will be seeing it in two days like the public.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:02 am

    I’m in this for the name, LOL. I was thinking Oliver but I guess that’s the number one name over there(America here it’s only top 10). What about Nathaniel? It means Gift from God.

    Name stories are fascinating to me! We always go into the hospital with a list we like, then we see who the baby looks and feels like after they are born. I’m big on name meaning.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:04 am

    Congratulations Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby boy!

    Doria, Windors, Spencers, close friends, extended families, and their fans and supporters across the world must be elated.

    I am very happy for them. Aww…a litte baby boy! 😇

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:06 am

    Just lost a bet! Was so convinced they were having a girl. So pleased for them & their new bundle of Joy.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Actually teared up at this news!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Yaaay!!! What lovely news to wake up to! Congratulations!! I’m so happy for them!
    The video of Harry talking to the press is adorable. I love it.

    May 6th. I’m still calling it a Star Wars baby! lol

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Ooh congrats. I thought it would be a boy because in my culture, if you looked all glowy, that meant a boy. If no, that meant a girl because girls ‘take away’ your beauty during the pregnancy. Either that ‘logic’ or she’s just too photogenic lol. Anyway congrats!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:18 am

    Today is also George Clooney’s birthday.

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:51 am

    I called just one boy. Surprised I was correct.
    I hope he is a red head!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 11:51 am

    I called just one boy. Surprised I was correct.
    I hope he is a red head!

    Reply
    May 6, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Nice. Harry looks so flipping happy and excited!!

