The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a bouncing baby boy

OMG. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a boy earlier this morning. A BOY! All of our girl vibes were off. All of our twin vibes were off. It’s a bouncing baby boy, a healthy child and I’m so happy for them. Meghan and Harry announced the news on their Instagram, writing:

We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.

I’m just happy for them! As far as the photos, the photocall and the name go… just give them a minute. They’ll figure it out. Today is just for holding the baby and letting the love wash over them.

Update: Here’s the official statement, wow, Meghan really gave birth HOURS ago.

