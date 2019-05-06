The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a bouncing baby boy

View this post on Instagram
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
OMG. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a boy earlier this morning. A BOY! All of our girl vibes were off. All of our twin vibes were off. It’s a bouncing baby boy, a healthy child and I’m so happy for them. Meghan and Harry announced the news on their Instagram, writing:
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.
The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.
More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
I’m just happy for them! As far as the photos, the photocall and the name go… just give them a minute. They’ll figure it out. Today is just for holding the baby and letting the love wash over them.
Update: Here’s the official statement, wow, Meghan really gave birth HOURS ago.
It's a 7 lbs 3 oz baby boy for Meghan and Harry! pic.twitter.com/67OzsZam5n
— Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) May 6, 2019
It’s already been confirmed that the photocall is in two days, and that Doria is with them at Frogmore Cottage.
I’m so excited! Can’ t wait for the name.
Yes! So I guess she did deliver at home
Yay!!!!!!
Yay. I predicted a home birth!
So happy she was able to have a home birth as she wanted.
In the past people here have been very nasty about home birthing. I’m glad she delivered a healthy baby at home. Especially given her age. Perhaps that will make people more open to the idea.
How can you tell she did a home birth? I didn’t see that anywhere.
I just watched Harry’s “interview”, and my heart just melted! He was *so* excited, and *so very* happy, I thought his cheeks would burst from smiling!
NOW…. I can’t wait until Wed. to see the pics of the Baby Sussex! Wonder if he’ll have a bit of ginger hair, like his dad or if he’ll have the “Markle Nose” like his mom! 😊
Welcome, Baby!!
I had my first baby in the UK…they don’t keep you at the hospital for very long, especially if all is ok with mom and baby…they have nurses come follow up at home straight away. May have been a hospital birth…
The new Sussex boy is the “Earl of Dumbarton” which is the senior second title of Papa Harry Sussex.
OMG I want to SEEEE
I felt that it was born this morning, but they’re doing a good job decoying with the posts / no posts for sure… gets me every time LOL
Me too! I’m just relieved and happy for them to get to experience this. And 7. 3 is a good size for someone so small. She’s tiny and with such a short torso I’m not surprised how early she started showing and she was probably super uncomfortable at the end. My first was 6. 7 and I was in pain at the end with her and I’m a bigger person then Meghan.
She’s not that tiny. She 5′ 6″ tall, and the size of the mother has nothing to do with the size of the baby. My mother was 5’2″ tall and 108 lbs and all of her babies were over 8lbs. There is no correlation. This baby is an average size baby, and healthy and we can see Harry looks very happy. Congrats to them all.
I’m still going with Phillip as the name. Sorry Meghan has had such problems with her father, as it is great to have family around at this time. I was watching an old interview with Ed O’Neill apparently, he is really bad at naming current celebrities. He pretty much got everyone wrong, and then they flashed up a picture of Meghan, and he goes oh that’s little Meghan Markle and he talked about how sweet Meghan was, and she was always with her Dad. It’s just sad. Don’t get me wrong I don’t blame Meghan on this at all. Pretty sure most people would ice out their father after what he did, but it’s just a shame how it worked out and that he did that to her.
I think Philip Andrew would be good!
Welcome, Young Sussex! Woo hooo baby news!!!
Good. Can we stop talking about this pregnancy and baby now?
I think it’s just starting…..
@Maddie23, we can now stop talking about this baby & pregnancy. However, everyone will now be watching for signs she is preggers with her second baby! LOL!
Someone forcing you to click and comment on the articles about it?
Lol
No. No, we can’t.
Nope! Never! Baby baby baby!!!
Never!!
sorry i didn’t realize this was Maddie23sCelebitchy.com and we’re supposed to cater to only what interests Maddie23, i thought it was celebitchy.com where people can scroll by and ignore stories they’re not personally interested in
Ur not interested? Then scroll past, that’s what I do to Kardashian posts
Funny Kim and Amy Schumer are having boys any day now.
Speaking about Kim, do you think they gender select to have two of each. I think they did. Not that it means anything, but just wondering.
Trying to throw shade on a day like this?
Tsk tsk!!
Why so bitter? Nevermind, we know why…
Wow! I guess they announced she was in labor after she’d already been in labor for some time? Either that or it was just a very fast delivery.
I’m really surprised it’s a boy. So happy for them! I mostly had girls names picked out, but for a boy I’m gonna guess Alexander.
It sounds like when they announced she was in labor, he was already here? Good for them. I like Alexander too.
Some women progress really quickly! I’m always amazed by the resilience and uniqueness of women in childbirth. It’s truly awe inspiring what women can do.
First baby was extremely quick for me! I went from 0cm to 10cm in an hour and a half! The pain was excruciating. However, I think I’d rather have a painful and quick birth than a slow one. So happy for them ☺️
I thought it was going to be a girl! Can’t wait to see the little guy.
The baby was born at 5am. And the press said in the afternoon she was in early labor. Either they sat on it all day, or were told after the baby arrived.
I think the Sussexs wanted to soak it in and probably also waited for those of us in America to wake up too.
YAY I am so excited for their family. Wonderful news.
Aw, so exciting. Can’t wait to see the cutie!
Harry was lovely in his announcement. Congratulations!!
I have never seen Harry so happy. Brought tears to my eyes.
I just watched it. So cute. I also have tears in my eyes. And I am not a baby person at all.
+1 on the tears. I am so happy for him, knowing how long he has wanted to have a family. It’s wonderful to see him so full of joy!
So lovely. I couldn’t stop smiling. You can just feel his euphoria.
I lol’d when he thanked the horses.
So very happy for them. I hope she had an easy delivery, and the new baby is happy and healthy. Looking forward to hearing the chosen name later this week.
🥂 Cheers to the Sussexes, “party of 3” 😊
Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess!!! I wish the Duchess nothing but a restful, peaceful, and seamless recovery. Enjoy your boy Meghan.
Congratulations!
Yay!
Today is my birthday as well. Congrats to the Sussex family and hope all are well!
Happy Birthday!
🎂🎁🎉🎈
Happy birthday!
Fantastic!
Happy Birthday, JRenee! 🎉🥂🎁
It’s my birthday today, too! Happy B’day to you and me and Baby Sussex!
Congratulations and blessings on their heads! Hope Meg is getting rest and I’m sure she and Harry are utterly in love with their new babe.
I started getting boy vibes over the last few months, but at the end of the day it’s a 50/50 haha. I’m sort of glad they had a boy so we don’t have the same kind of Diana comparisons as we would if it were a girl.
I hope baby Sussex and little Louie are thick as thieves.
So with you on this – I want Will to stop being a dbag so that his and Harry’s children can be close. Not all cousin relationships are fantastic, but they can be so fun!
Well all I can say is CONGRATS‼️👶🏻🎈🥂💐
So happy! A little boy! What a great way to brighten up this Monday morning!
That was quick! Congratulation Harry & Meghan.
Hmm. Born at 5:26am london time.
Isn’t London about six hours ahead of East Coast time? That would make it early afternoon unless he was born hours before they announced-
Yes, he was born at 5.26am UK time which would have been around midnight in the US. I think only about an hour or so past since the announcement of labour to the birth announcement.
I don’t want to be a debbie downer but at some point today we are going to get Evil Papa Smurf whinging about not being told in advance and demanding they name the little boy after him. You just know he is going to piss all over their parade.
Huh? I’m pretty sure the time they announced (early morning) would be British time given that’s where they are and where baby was born??
@banana_bread. That’s why I included this in my post – ‘unless he was born hours before they announced’, The network I was watching didn’t mention that.
The Daily Fail is already running a story about Evil Papa Smurf!
Yeah, they totally delayed that “in labor” announcement. The baby was already born.
The baby was already born and at home, while every network were saying she was on labor.
Some of the royal reporters are so salty about it. But they can STAY MAD while the rest of us celebrate!
How lucky for them, their child shares a birthday with mine! Who turns two today! Lol happy for them and hope Meg is doing well!
Woohoo!!
Congratulations!
Ha. Today is for trying to figure out breast feeding, trying to go to the bathroom without crying, and FINALLY eating medium rare burgers Congrats to Harry & Meghan!
And sushi!
And having a glass of bubbly!
For real, no one tells you how bad going to the bathroom is after you’ve given birth!!!!!
God the bathroom! I just flinched reading this comment. So true.
All of this! ESP trying to go to the bathroom without crying!
hahaha. ALL OF THIS. SO happy for them.
I just saw that Prince Harry gave little statement of sorts and answered a question or two from the press? That’s far more than I expected from him and more than some of the tabloid rags deserve (IMO).
He did mention the baby was a little overdue, and that they expect to do the photo call in two days as previously planned.
He was so adorably giddy.
So cute!
He seemed in awe of his wife & now knows what women go through when giving birth. I bet he’s thinking about his mom too.
Yeah, he looks so happy and excited 😊
I wanted to say that he looked thrilled and tired and a big ball of emotion, but I was afraid I was just seeing things. Glad others see the same emotions in play.
He looked so giddy and it was sweet to see his excitement.
It was so lovely to watch Harry give the news and see the visible joy on his face. So glad they didn’t do that photo-call – this feels much better to me.
Congrats! I hope it was an awesome birth experience.
I can’t wait to see if it’s ginger. I have a soft spot for redheads, and two out of my three kids are. I’ll have to reevaluate my name guesses. I’d banked on girl, but I love the thought that maybe they trolled the press with that particular leak since they were being such jerks about her babyshower.
A redhead named Henry would be lovely. Yes, I know that’s Harry’s proper name but he’s never been called Henry.
Why did they announce she was in labour when she had already given birth?
They announced that she went into labour in the early morning hours and that more details soon to come. Reread the announcement.
Feel the same way. the statement state ” harry was with her” which mean it was done already. Their was no need for the she’s in labor announcement.
DM reported the birth at their home Frogmore, is that true? A home birth.
Wow surprised it’s a boy but healthy baby and mum is good news!
I feel like middle names will be Phillip spencer. Can’t decide on first name
Dorian Alexander Philip?
Dorian.
Dorian Charles (called Charlie) is my guess. So glad Meghan and baby are well and healthy!!! Can’t wait to see baby.
Ok now the photo….how long will that take!!!
Harry has given an interview and he said the photocall is in two days time.
Yes and it was a really nice, short interview in front of the stables! He looked so happy. I think he even thanked the horses for their time, LOL!
Olenna – that was so funny, right?! I was like, is there someone back there we can’t see? Or is he just so delirious with happiness (and exhaustion) he’s thanking anything that moves. Lol. Cute Daddy Harry! He looked sooooo overjoyed in that mini-presser. I’m so glad he’s got his own little family unit to focus on and love and be loved by.
I always remember watching TV as a child and the screen suddenly going all blue with the words IT’S A BOY! We all knew it was Diana’s baby, and we were all jumping up and down and cheering. So joyous, then and now!
Thrilled for them!!! YAY!!!
Congrats to Meghan and Harry!!!
I thought I heard on NBC the baby was born after midnight Britain’s time
This baby boy and Louis are just a year apart and will hopefully grow up to be best buds. Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!
When did Queen Elizabeth bestow the ‘Royal’ Highness title on Meghan? I thought there was some debate about this before their wedding.
no debate. As she was marrying an HRH, she would automatically become an HRH on marriage. The only question would be what title he would be given aside from Prince Harry, which by itself, would have made Meghan HRH the Princess Henry. But as the Queen granted then a Dukedom (w/earldom and barony as second and tertiary titles) Meghan became, after her marriage HRH the Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Dumbarton, and Lady Kilkeel. New baby is now given his father’s secondary title, Earl of Dumbarton. He will official become an HRH himself once his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King. Of course, his parents could choose not to style him HRH, as Prince Edward and his wife have chosen to style their children by his title as Earl instead of making them HRH Prince James and Princess Louise as they legally have right to be styled (grandchildren of the sovereign).
Earl of Dumbarton? I hope no one uses the obvious mean nickname on him.
He’s going to be saddled with the Earl of Dumbarton? Imagine the teasing he’s going to get at school over that.
Excellent summation, lanne!! Thank you.
He also has a lot of little girl cousins who will probably hug and kiss on him.
@lanne, thank you for breaking it down for us!
Congrats to the couple!
The video interview with Harry was adorable! He seemed so so happy and couldn’t stop smiling. All the best to the new family!
Yes, and he was present for the birth, too!
Congrats!!!
Sounds like a homebirth since they’re already back at frogmore cottage? That’s cool!
Congrats to the couple, I hope their birth was amazing and they are enjoying this magical time!!!
Of course it’s a boy because I was convinced it was a girl and I am never, ever right about gender predictions. Also, I absolutely love that this all happened so quickly and quietly and that there will be no on demand photo calls. It’s so awesome to see them doing this all on their own terms, RR’s be damned.
Agree! I am so glad they are doing this the way they want to! Glad that M isn’t doing a photo shoot a few hours after giving birth if that’s not her thing.
Congratulations and best wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Baby Boy Sussex!
Congratulations to Meghan and Harry! I just saw Harry’s interview and I can see how over the moon he is, I can feel his joy.
I hope they name him Spencer. But I doubt it. So happy for them!
Spencer Windsor, Earl of Dumbarton? Harry’s last name changes from Wales to Windsor once Charles becomes King, right?.
SQUEEEEEEEEEEAL!!!!
So happy for them!!! Cannot wait to see their little boy and learn the name. <3
Harry’s announcement so was so sweet. You could tell he was just a ball of emotions and so happy. And I loved his shout out to Meghan and to women in general. So happy for both of them.
Felicidades Harry &Meghan on your healthy baby boy! 🙌
Fantastic!
Love & light to the Sussex Trio.
How about “Barack?” (g)
The baby was born 5:26 British time – after midnight here
So freaking excited!!
Oceans of love for the family of three. Cue the Markles for the planned hissy fits.
So exciting! Congrats to them.
I don’t understand the nitpicking over the timing of the announcements so I hope it’s kept to a minimum.
There is nothing to mis-understand really – the first statement from BP stated she had gone into labour in the early hours of the morning and that a follow up announcement was coming soon.
Yeah, I know. I said I don’t understand why other people are nitpicking over the timing.
Congrats to them!
I kept thinking it would be a girl. I hope they choose a nice name.
Yayyyyyyy
I honestly thought it would be a girl.
Maybe a non traditional first name, like Benjamin. Oh and then the traditional names…
Benjamin Alexander Phillip Sussex has a nice ring to it
Congratulations to the new parents, and welcome to the world, Baby Sussex!!!
💙💙💙
I am so happy for this couple and I loved Harry’s short interview. He just couldn’t stop smiling. Tired but smiling! No for the first sight of the baby on Wednesday.
Even Ob-Gyns can’t tell the gender of the baby by looking tummies and they see all sizes and shapes.
On Harry’s side of the announcement his family is covered, on Meghan’s it’s only Doria, who is staying with the couple.
Thomas brought this on himself, chasing the almighty dollar, he lost his daughter and her family.
Guess he will be seeing it in two days like the public.
I’m in this for the name, LOL. I was thinking Oliver but I guess that’s the number one name over there(America here it’s only top 10). What about Nathaniel? It means Gift from God.
Name stories are fascinating to me! We always go into the hospital with a list we like, then we see who the baby looks and feels like after they are born. I’m big on name meaning.
Congratulations Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby boy!
Doria, Windors, Spencers, close friends, extended families, and their fans and supporters across the world must be elated.
I am very happy for them. Aww…a litte baby boy! 😇
Just lost a bet! Was so convinced they were having a girl. So pleased for them & their new bundle of Joy.
Actually teared up at this news!
Yaaay!!! What lovely news to wake up to! Congratulations!! I’m so happy for them!
The video of Harry talking to the press is adorable. I love it.
May 6th. I’m still calling it a Star Wars baby! lol
Ooh congrats. I thought it would be a boy because in my culture, if you looked all glowy, that meant a boy. If no, that meant a girl because girls ‘take away’ your beauty during the pregnancy. Either that ‘logic’ or she’s just too photogenic lol. Anyway congrats!
Today is also George Clooney’s birthday.
I called just one boy. Surprised I was correct.
I hope he is a red head!
Nice. Harry looks so flipping happy and excited!!