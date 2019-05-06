“Someone left a Starbucks cup on the table in Game of Thrones” links
  • May 06, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

There was a Starbucks cup in Winterfell in one scene last night. [Pajiba]
A Dolly Parton lifestyle brand is coming. [Dlisted]
Lainey’s Royal Baby post! [LaineyGossip]
I missed so many of these (bad) looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
I found all of the men-in-power talk on GoT very… modern. [Jezebel]
Cory Booker thinks Bill Barr should resign. [Towleroad]
Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump are still beefing. [Reality Tea]
Who is the male Beyonce? [OMG Blog]
I loved this weekend’s Bin Raccoon meme. [The Blemish]

danydragon

17 Responses to ““Someone left a Starbucks cup on the table in Game of Thrones” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    May 6, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Cory is right, Barr should resign. Not that he will.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    May 6, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    #TeamStarbucksCup

    Since neither Arya or Sansa want the iron throne and almost everyone else left kinda sucks now? #TeamStarbucksCup

    Reply
  3. Patty says:
    May 6, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    Of course they did. It’s totally apropos considering the overall poor quality of season eight so far. I’m just waiting for them to come out and say it’s not a Starbucks cup and that we need better TV’s.

    Reply
  4. Monicack says:
    May 6, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    It was the iron cup you guys. It’s okay.

    Reply
  5. Incredulous says:
    May 6, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    That cup confirms Varys is a merman.

    Reply
  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 6, 2019 at 1:51 pm

    Jesus, it’s from Starkbucks. Its, hands down, the only place for decent coffee at Winterfell…chill.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    These comments are making my day!

    Reply
  8. A.Key says:
    May 6, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    It’s called subtle product placement

    Reply

