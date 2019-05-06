“Someone left a Starbucks cup on the table in Game of Thrones” links

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv
— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019
my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9
— zane (@zane) May 6, 2019
Cory is right, Barr should resign. Not that he will.
#TeamStarbucksCup
Since neither Arya or Sansa want the iron throne and almost everyone else left kinda sucks now? #TeamStarbucksCup
Of course they did. It’s totally apropos considering the overall poor quality of season eight so far. I’m just waiting for them to come out and say it’s not a Starbucks cup and that we need better TV’s.
LOL!
That’s what I thought.
Laughing….yup it’s our TVs fault!
I feel like the entire D&D production crew spends 90% of their time in an egotistical circle jerk that leaves less than two hours in the workday for actual script writing and production, and that’s how we got here.
Patty omg lmao
” I’m just waiting for them to come out and say it’s not a Starbucks cup and that we need better TV’s.”
So, so perfect. Well played.
It was the iron cup you guys. It’s okay.
bahahaha
That cup confirms Varys is a merman.
Jesus, it’s from Starkbucks. Its, hands down, the only place for decent coffee at Winterfell…chill.
Is it fair trade though? 😂
These comments are making my day!
It’s called subtle product placement