Prince Harry stepped out to briefly talk about the Sussex Boy with reporters

I’m still feeling rather glowy about the royal baby! Everything happened very quickly – we only got confirmation that Meghan was in labor a few hours ago, and then the Sussexes confirmed the news with an Instagram post: they welcomed a little boy. Polo Baby is a boy! Baby Boy Sussex was born at 5:26 am (in Britain) and he weighs 7 lbs, 3 ounces. I think that Meghan gave birth in a hospital close to Windsor Castle, and then she and Harry and the baby returned back to Frogmore Cottage quickly. I could be wrong – there’s still a lot of speculation that Meghan did a home birth. Whatever happened, the Sussex Family is there now, in Frogmore, with Doria Ragland.

Harry decided to step out and give a short interview on the Windsor Castle grounds and this video is just gorgeous. He’s SO HAPPY. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so happy. He’s all pink and smiley and just blissed out. I feel like the birth must have been zero drama.

Harry says that they hope to do a photocall in two days, and that they’re still thinking about names. He says “this little thing is absolutely to die for.” He is a changed man. I can see the difference in him, can’t you? Meghan and Polo Baby are all that matter to him right now, and possibly forever.