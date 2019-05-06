Prince Harry stepped out to briefly talk about the Sussex Boy with reporters

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House

I’m still feeling rather glowy about the royal baby! Everything happened very quickly – we only got confirmation that Meghan was in labor a few hours ago, and then the Sussexes confirmed the news with an Instagram post: they welcomed a little boy. Polo Baby is a boy! Baby Boy Sussex was born at 5:26 am (in Britain) and he weighs 7 lbs, 3 ounces. I think that Meghan gave birth in a hospital close to Windsor Castle, and then she and Harry and the baby returned back to Frogmore Cottage quickly. I could be wrong – there’s still a lot of speculation that Meghan did a home birth. Whatever happened, the Sussex Family is there now, in Frogmore, with Doria Ragland.

Harry decided to step out and give a short interview on the Windsor Castle grounds and this video is just gorgeous. He’s SO HAPPY. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so happy. He’s all pink and smiley and just blissed out. I feel like the birth must have been zero drama.

Harry says that they hope to do a photocall in two days, and that they’re still thinking about names. He says “this little thing is absolutely to die for.” He is a changed man. I can see the difference in him, can’t you? Meghan and Polo Baby are all that matter to him right now, and possibly forever.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

79 Responses to “Prince Harry stepped out to briefly talk about the Sussex Boy with reporters”

  1. RedWeatherTiger says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

    I got all teary…thank goodness I am alone at work for now. I so needed some good, happy news in the world…seeing Harry like this is overwhelming. So sweet. I cannot wait to see that baby!

    Reply
    • Mgsota says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:36 am

      Yes, that gave me all the feels this morning!! He’s sooo happy! It’s nice to see.

      Reply
      • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:42 am

        His smile couldn’t've been any bigger; I almost thought his cheeks would pop! 😄 Harry, for all of his privilege, has had a rough time, emotionally. I’m glad he found happiness with Meghan, and now, his own family. I think, from the Harry we’ve seen interacting with little ones, he’ll be a great dad.

        Cheers, and welcome Polo Baby! We’re all glad you made it here safely. Can’t wait to see the pics!

    • minx says:
      May 6, 2019 at 11:08 am

      Aw, he looks so happy and sweet.

      Reply
    • Bella Bella says:
      May 6, 2019 at 11:26 am

      Oh boy, I got teary-eyed too!! He’s so happy. And I love the respect he has for his wife and all women after witnessing the birth.

      Reply
  2. Kittycat says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

    I started to cry watching the video. Harry was positively giddy with happiness.

    So glad Meghan and baby boy Sussex are doing well.

    Reply
    • Mel M says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:24 am

      I know, you can’t help but smile and feel so happy for them watching him. It doesn’t look like he will stop smiling for a long time.

      Reply
  3. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

    I’m emotional after seeing that video. He is beaming with joy. Congratulations to the Sussexes, Doria, and the entire Windsor/Spencer clans for their newest addition!

    Reply
  4. Jess says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Overall I like how this was handled. The only thing that threw everything off was that she was overdue. They announced it after she already had the baby and there is no great way after the labour announcement and the gender and weight.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:41 am

      Yeah they pulled off as much of a private moment as they could hope for, and I love that they’re like “see y’all in two days.”

      Reply
  5. L says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Its a BOOOOOY!!!!
    I’m soo sooo happy for them!
    Now let the name guess continue! lol

    Reply
  6. Casey02 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Things change immediately when the baby is born. The enormity and huge responsibilities hits you like a sack of bricks for the first child! Harry did such a great job expressing his feelings… he really has this way about him! Excellent interpersonal skills!!

    Reply
  7. klutzy_girl says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Dead at Harry thanking the (adorable) horses too. Can’t wait for the name and photocall!

    Reply
  8. Original Jenns says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:22 am

    I love how, at the end, the horses mutter, and Harry thanks them, too LOL they were so cute. He is thrilled, as you hope all fathers are. Very happy for a happy, healthy baby and family!

    Reply
  9. BlueSky says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:23 am

    OMG I just watched the video on Twitter! He’s so overjoyed!

    Reply
  10. Chimney says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:23 am

    I love that he thanked the horses! Same old Harry, I’m so happy for them!!

    Reply
  11. Kittycat says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Are we back.to baby names?

    I am now feeling g Alexander Frances Charles.

    Reply
  12. Lila says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:24 am

    That video was beyond cute!

    The fact that Harry had so much pride and admiration for a strong woman…a sentiment he’s had throughout the entire relationship…makes me so happy (and proud of him!). That baby is going to have a lovely example of parents that adore each other, help one another, and complement (and compliment) one another. So giddily happy for the Sussex 3!

    Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      May 6, 2019 at 11:31 am

      I love that he talked about that, too. Made me so happy.

      Reply
    • Moose says:
      May 6, 2019 at 11:42 am

      I thought his little speech was fabulous. He’s just so natural and unstuffy, he came across as the most thrilled new father on the planet! I don’t remember Bill being this overjoyed and relaxed with reporters after his first born, remember him being quite stiff and formal but I could be wrong. I am so thrilled for them all!

      Reply
  13. gingersnaps says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:26 am

    I love his joy! How over the moon he is for his son and Meghan. All the best to them!

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:26 am

    He is so thrilled, its so wonderful to see. I’m so thrilled and this doesn’t impact me at all!!! lol

    Reply
  15. Diana says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Gaaah!!!! He looks just like Diana!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Reply
  16. Loretta says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:26 am

    He’s over the moon, too sweet!

    Reply
  17. burdzeyeview says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:31 am

    Just when I’d started to think I didn’t really care about another royal baby out comes Harry and melts my heart. I really do wish their little family all the best -its all that matters really isn’t it? xx

    Reply
  18. RoyalBlue says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:31 am

    Wow. I just watched this on mute as I am in the office and it’s plain to see he can’t contain his joy. I am thrilled for them!

    Reply
  19. Tchotchke says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:31 am

    This is the sweetest thing ever, and I can’t help but be struck by how natural, gracious and warm he is with the media…at least in contrast to the utter hostility exhibited by his brother.

    Reply
  20. Mumbles says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:32 am

    For all the press grumbling that they were snubbing the press and the media, Harry seems as warm and open to them as I’ve ever seen a member of the family. They never had any intention of cutting off the media (and by extension, the public), they are just doing it their own way and on a different timetable. Good for them.

    Reply
  21. LW says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:33 am

    This video is absolutely adorable. He’s overjoyed. And I’m not a “throw Diana’s name around” type, but at the very end when he looks a little sheepish and gives a little smile it was exactly like her. Can’t wait to see baby boy! And I knew it was a boy, she carried him soooo high. Lol!

    Reply
  22. OriginalLala says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:34 am

    aww, I like that his answers were obviously genuine and not the generic canned answers we usually get from royals.

    Reply
  23. Tiffany says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Does….does he have a glow about him?

    I don’t think I have ever seen him smile like that before.

    Reply
  24. paddingtonjr says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:36 am

    I always think of the “pregnancy glow” in relation to the mothers, but Harry definitely has a “dad glow”! The baby has zero impact on my life, but I found myself tearing up with happiness and joy at how just blissed-out Harry is! He and Meghan have seemed so happy and in just total adoration and love since they got engaged and the birth of their son has just brought a whole new level of joy into their lives. Congrats H&M and welcome to the world Baby Boy Sussex!

    Reply
  25. Jessica says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Harry seems so happy and in love – so sweet!. I want to find my own Harry!

    Reply
  26. Sparkly says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:39 am

    He is so obviously overjoyed and proud. It’s so adorable. I know he’s been ready and wanting a family for years. I’m so happy for him.

    OMG he even thanked the horses! I thought I couldn’t fall anymore in love with him.

    Reply
  27. Wendy says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:41 am

    This just made me tear up – his happiness is so palpable – it almost scares me how happy he is/they are – please, never let anything bad happen to any of them. They are a force for good.

    Reply
  28. Abby says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:41 am

    ahh I literally just teared up. So happy for them. He seems so proud of his wife and her hard work and head over heels for the baby. What a good guy. Wishing them all the happiness in the world.

    Reply
  29. JRenee says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:45 am

    He seems absolutely elated. The smiles were so genuine. Just lovely!

    Reply
  30. LouAnne says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:46 am

    This is gorgeous! Did anyone read the official statement? It said “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

    Thought it was interesting that Diana’s brother and sisters were mentioned when Edward, Andrew, Anne etc were not…. thoughts?

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:49 am

      I suppose they wanted to mention Diana’s side of the family and that was the easiest way to do it, given that she would have been mentioned herself had she been alive. (I kind of wish they had called Doria “Ms,” but the royals don’t really use “Ms.”)

      Reply
      • LouAnne says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:53 am

        That’s a good point, Tina. It just struck me as odd- they could have mentioned the others too?

      • Tina says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:57 am

        I think maybe they didn’t want to imply that Charles’s side of the family was more significant to Harry than Diana’s, which a greater number of people might have indicated? I don’t know.

      • Tourmaline says:
        May 6, 2019 at 11:51 am

        Agree, also I remember in their engagement interview they were sure to discuss how Meghan had met Diana’s sisters, I think acknowledging the Spencer side of his family is important to Harry.

    • Chimney says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:55 am

      I wondered about this, my only guess is that Harry is close to his aunt and uncle on his mom’s side? I dunno. Lady Jane did a reading at Harry’s wedding though if that’s any indication of their relationship

      Reply
      • LouAnne says:
        May 6, 2019 at 11:09 am

        I forgot about that!
        It’s lovely and it does make it feel as if Diana is involved x

    • Mego says:
      May 6, 2019 at 11:26 am

      Each one of Diana’s siblings were named in her stead because it would be awkward to just pick one. The Windsor family members mentioned are Harry’s immediate family and didn’t need to be extended beyond that. It’s a special circumstance and Harry is being thoughtful and inclusive and remembering/honouring his mother.

      Reply
  31. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:46 am

    That was just so lovely, and their announcement was warm and elegant, too. What a break from the rottenness of other news these days. Wishing them and all new families well.

    Reply
  32. Ader says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:47 am

    His Joy! Gah! I am so, so happy for them. (And yes, a teeny, tiny, wee bit jealous — but in the best way possible.) :-)

    Reply
  33. Lori says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:49 am

    Let the name betting begin. I think they will go with simple, like John or similar.

    Reply
  34. Case says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:59 am

    This is the sweetest thing. You can just feel his joy. I’m so happy for Harry and Meghan — they seem like truly lovely people and deserve all the happiness in the world.

    Reply
  35. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:01 am

    His joy had me grinning ear to ear as I watched.

    Reply
  36. Marjorie says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:01 am

    Thanking the horses is the cutest thing any royal has ever done. I guess those were the polo ponies, they know all. You rule, Harry!

    Reply
  37. Lady D says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:03 am

    The photocall is the same day as William’s big trip to Wales with Kate. I am amused.

    Reply
  38. Jess says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:05 am

    I’ve been very grumpy all morning but seeing his joy and delight warmed up my cynical, bitter heart. Very adorable.

    Reply
  39. IlsaLund says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:08 am

    I’m so happy for them! Harry is just so happy….it’s infectious. I actually teared up watching the video. Wish Harry, Meghan and Polo Baby all the best.

    Reply
  40. Nicegirl says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:10 am

    Happiness reigns today

    Reply
  41. Lindy says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:12 am

    Oh man, this is just so sweet. I’m happy for them, and I hope they get a bit of peace to soak in that new baby bliss! My littlest just turned one and it reminded me of how amazing it was to watch my husband fall instantly in love with the tiny person we made. So happy all is well with the birth. And excited to hear the name!!

    Reply
  42. HeyThere! says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:12 am

    That video gave me nostalgia from having my own babies not that long ago! It’s such an event. My top 3 moments, marrying my husband and both my children’s births. Harry is beaming with pride. I’m so happy for them.

    Reply
  43. Rina says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:12 am

    I am teary-eyed listening to Harry announce the birth of their son. I am elated for Meghan and Harry. Mazel Tov!

    Reply
  44. Guest says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:20 am

    Awww ovaries exploded 💀

    Reply
  45. 2lazy4username says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:20 am

    I’m not a Royal Watcher, but if one doesn’t “awww” over the way he lliterally shivered with delight when he said “baby boy,” then they pretty much have a cold, black heart.

    Reply
  46. Alexandria says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Thanks Harry! I cried watching you look at Meghan when she walked down that aisle and now I’m crying again. Sheesh!

    Reply
  47. Isa says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:23 am

    He looks like all his dreams have come true.

    I teared up watching that.

    Reply
  48. Flying fish says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:30 am

    Wonderful…
    Awww, Harry’s demeanor is just beautiful.
    Congratulations.

    Reply
  49. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:32 am

    He is so in love and so am I. Congratulations to the happy family. Yayyyyyy! *Kermit flail*

    Reply
  50. Gail says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:37 am

    That was so genuine, emotional, and delightful!! *wipes a tear*

    Reply
  51. Lisa says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Truly love seeing Harry so happy.

    Reply
  52. Cee says:
    May 6, 2019 at 11:50 am

    I’m in the midst of an ugly breakup (gas lighting, manipulation and me feeling like shite for a week straight) so this news has actually made me smile. It’s like a balm for my sadness.

    Reply
  53. nia says:
    May 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Yeah!!!! So happy for them both. Bought a big smile and tears to my eyes.
    Philip David Alexander

    Reply

