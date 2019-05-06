Duchess Meghan has gone into labor, she was a week overdue

I know that the Duchess of Sussex really doesn’t have control over when she goes into labor and all that, but I’d still like to thank her for not giving birth in the middle of Game of Thrones. She did all of us a solid, even though I feel like “Missandei” is definitely on the Sussex baby name list now. Come on, Missandei Sussex sounds awesome. According to the Daily Mail’s update on the situation yesterday, Meghan was feeling “incredibly relaxed and positive” about everything, even though she was a week overdue.
I’ll admit that I already had a post written about Meghan being positive and how we were still playing the waiting game, but it looks like Meghan has just gone into labor, right now. British journalists are confirming it! She went into labor in the early hours this morning. It’s the afternoon already in Britain though…
Basically, we’ll be hearing about little Missandei Sussex today.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex is in labour.
BREAKING: #meghan #DuchessofSussex went into labour in the early hours of this morning.
Royal baby is on the way! Meghan Markle goes into labour https://t.co/N7TigVwZm7 pic.twitter.com/iTCz2wcIFd
Yipppppppiieeeee!!!! Finally!!!
Oh good! It’s been the first thing I’ve been checking on when I wake up in the morning. I’ve seen what added stress can do to a pregnancy and labor so I’ve been worried about Meghan with everything this past year. I know, I know, a wealthy woman I don’t know who has the access to the best care. I’m 7 months pregnant myself so I feel for her. Hope everything goes as smoothly as possible!
You lucky thing! Congratulations on your baby on the way. It will be fun to watch the Sussex baby grow up with yours!
I think labour is always a risk and given studies that show doctors do not listen to black patients, I hope she has a diverse team that listens to her needs. Quality of care still varies even with wealth if you are not white.
@Sunny, yes I thought about that after I posted. As we’ve seen through the racist treatment of her in the press, racists are going to racist, regardless of wealth or standing. Quality of care and mortality rates for pregnant WoC is definitely an issue that needs to be discussed more.
it’s a boy!!!
FINALLY!!! POLO BABY IS COMING! 😁. Very excited to find out if we were right (a girl), and name (though I’m sure we won’t know that for a few days at least). But YAY!! I hope her labor is going well and it’s an easy birth.
🥂 TO POLO BABY SUSSEX: WELCOME, LITTLE ONE! 🎉🎈👶🏼🍼
ETA: IT’S A BOY! 7 lbs. 3 oz.
It’s a boy, ha! Was convinced it’d be a girl
Can’t wait!
But seriously, not that many people care about GoT.
Agree!
LOL.
It could depend on where you are and who you know, who you follow and so on. I know there are large swaths of the population that don’t watch (and are very fond of telling people they don’t). My entire department of 80+ people had a pretty active morning discussion about it. All of my friends and most of my family watches. I can see where Kaiser is coming from, because had the announcement come out, she would have had to switch gears to start reporting.
I am surrounded by people who watch as well. I dabble -mainly read recaps at this point. But I’m always surprised about just how far reaching of a fanbase it has.
Unrelated, I love that photo of Meghan in the stripped sweater. She looks so comfy, but still really cute.
I know, what’s with the people who are so smug and proud to announce that they have never, ever watched an episode of Game of Thrones? They annoy the hell out of me. If they post it on Facebook, I reply with a list of shows I’ve never, ever watched, not even one episode. Starting with the Voice and ending with ER. Shuts the post down pretty fast. That said, I’m excited Meghan has finally gone into labor!
I can’t even count how many people on my Facebook feed are obsessed.
I won’t add to the comments about not ever having seeing it…. However, I have read the first book!
I feel like this is what is called an opinion. Maybe the people you know don’t care but maybe five people I know don’t. It’s all relative.
Americans in general likely care more about GoT than they do about the royals. Or they are equally disinterested in both.
17 million people watched the latest episode of it, so I guess a lot of people care. I have no interest in it – watched the first episode and it’s beyond me how anyone can enjoy that bloody incestuous mess.
Good, I’ll be glad when the baby is born and safely here. What a circus this has become!
It’s show time.
(Was just watching All That Jazz].
I feel myself getting high like I took a handful of “uppers” and wanting to light a cigarette WHENEVA I even THINK about that Fosse masterpiece!!!! The Verdon/Fosse miniseries on FX is MAGNIFICENT too!
Hoping for a smooth delivery and above all a healthy baby.
So glad Womb Watch is over. Wishing Meghan a safe labor and delivery. May she and Harry enjoy this beautiful time in privacy and seclusion.
YAY! Hoping for a safe & happy birth/birth experience for everyone!
Oh Lord, I am in Court today, my phone will not leave my hands…
Let mother and child be safe and healthy.
I extend my well wishes for a safe, smooth delivery. Such an exciting time!
I sympathise. I was always at least a week overdue and my births had to be induced plus my babies were huge (the nurses always called everyone to look at the “big babies”). Hopefully mother and baby will be alright.
Hoping for a smooth delivery and a healthy baby.
Hoping for all the best for them! A safe delivery and healthy baby!
Finally!!!!!!!!
I’m hoping for a baby girl!
Fantastic! 😄
Praying for a safe delivery.
Woohoo!!
What does everything think she is having?
I’m guessing girl. Wondering if the leak about the baby shower was a red herring though. I’d totally mess with the press if I was her.
That would be really clever!
Ha ha, they totally did!
I’m still hoping for twins, one of each. Mostly because that’s the max fun we can have with names.
GIRL!
Girl!
Twins!
God’s watch over Mother and baby, I pray. Sending that little family positive vibrations.
Such exciting news on a Monday! Praying for a safe delivery for Mommy and baby – and Daddy!
Yay! See, they told people. I hope for her sake that this is real, active labor and not a false start. Been there. Press gods help her if that’s the case.
I do wonder though whether she was actually a week “overdue” or just a week past her estimated due date. Seems most people call going past the EDD being ‘overdue’, but you’re not technically overdue until you pass 42 weeks.
Hope all goes well.
Awwww so happy for them both…i just hope her family and the Daily Fail trolls will refrain from raining on their moment of joy. Continue with the same grace and dignity Meghan as you have done so brilliantly this far.
Trolls from the Daily Fail and The Dim will never refrain as most of them are paid to post the same thing over & over again.
I’m so excited for them! Hope it goes smoothly for her and little Polo Baby! Gonna be distracted here at the office for the rest of the day
Totally distracted!
I’m so curious: if there are photographs Stationed near their house 24 7, why don’t we know if she’s left for the Hospital or if she’s having a homebirth?
Imagine the world knowing you are in labor. That’s some kind of pressure. But I hope all goes well for her and the baby.
That’s what I keep thinking. The pressure! The invasion of privacy is one of the big downsides of royalty, at least to me.
Pluses are living a life of extreme indulgence for your whole time on earth, though. The pluses outdo the minuses by a whole lot.
I know. And it’s not like I will ever have to make this decision either. But the invasion of privacy would bother me a great deal, and apparently the same for many people who would be in a position to “opt in” to a royal marriage and have decided against.
Hoping for a safe delivery for both mum & bubs.
I’m guessing girl, Victoria diana.
Great news!! Best wishes to mom and baby for a safe delivery.
May she have as easy a delivery as possible. Prayers for healthy mom and baby!
It’s happening! So excited for them!
I imagine that the baby is already born.
This time you could be right, I don’t see them announcing labor until she is ready to push.
Safe delivery and healthy baby, “be it girl or boy.”
Ooo, I hope she has the baby on this day and doesn’t carry into the next day, it’s my stepson’s birthday! It’s a great day to be born. :] I got Prince Louis on my birthday last year haha.
Do you actually care that much if someone royal was born on your same birthday?
Of course I care as it makes dates easier to remember. My hubby shares a birthday with the Queen Mum and Barack Obama. My nephew was born on the exact same day as Prince William.
What’s it to you? Doesn’t affect you, does it?
Good on her for bucking the trend with those stupid photo sessions too, and for insisting on having a female gynaecologist of her own choice. It’s ridiculous that they’re forced to have one specific doctor and that that doctor’s a male. If you’re going to deny them choice of doctor, at least default to that doctor being female, sheesh.
Good luck to mom & baby. I pray for no f*ckery from her scumbag “family”
I FEEL LIKE THAT MICHAEL SCOTT GIF RIGHT NOW. Went to shower and checked Twitter as soon as I got out then died.
DIED!!! What will they name it???? I’m sooo happy for some happy news.
I have a feeling it will be a boy.
This is so exciting! I hope everything goes perfectly.
Such exciting news!!!
BABY!!!!!!!! Yay!!!
Sending good thoughts and positive vibes to Meghan, Harry and the baby. So exciting!
Why do people keep saying the baby is overdue? Meghan specifically said her baby was due between the end of April and early May. Is it not still early May? So doesn’t than mean the baby is right on time?
Hope for a safe delivery and healthy baby, I’m feeling Boy. I felt that for Kate’s 3rd to and was right, maybe it’s the same this time!
IT’S ALL HAPPENING
I’m so excited! I hope she has a smooth delivery and all is well with the baby. My guess is she’ll have the baby very early on the 7th.
Finally!!!!! And in time for Mother’s Day. You go Baby Sussex! Here’s to a healthy and safe delivery for mommy and baby!
YAYY!!! I knew it! I knew today was the day. Take the focus away from the MET Gala, girl! Hope everything goes well. I bet its a boy.
Yay! Now if only they would announce the name when they announce the baby. Waiting for the name always feels like it takes forever!
Sussex Instagram just posted that it’s a boy.
It’s a boy!!!! Just posted to their Instagram. 7lb, 3oz.
I truly cannot understand why anyone cares about this.
Sometimes it’s fun to be excited for other people
Fair enough.
Sometimes one just gets sick of all the downer news. New babies are happy things! Also, I like Harry & Megs.
what is the point of this comment? you’re not adding anything to the discussion here, and certainly other people don’t understand why you care about the things you do. people like different things.
I’m expressing my opinion on the original news post Olive. (Which is that baffles me that people care about this) That what comment sections are for
And you are right. I certainly don’t expect people to care about everything I care about And people are welcome to care about whatever they choose to care about it.
Its a boy and was born at around 5.30 this morning. And yes it was announced on Instagram and Harry told reporters in person.
haha yesss I was right about the baby being a boy. What am I, psychic?
Omg I was right again, same here KLO, maybe it is something psychic lol
I have trouble understanding the fascination of some people for the baby of a public person. Personally, yeah it’s great that she is had her baby but after that, I’m totally no interest, I’m just happy because I won my bet, I put 930 euros she could be give birth between 3 May or May 6th. So thank you Meghan.
I’m with you 100% . Glad everyone is happy and healthy. Otherwise don’t care and don’t know why everyone else does.
I also didn’t have a bet riding on it!
Good for you. 930 euros!
I thought she’d have a bit, she carried low. Didn’t bet on it, too bad!
They fudged the timing of the announcement of her labor because the baby was already born at 5:26 am UK time.
Meh, doesn’t really matter. BP intended that labor announcement to apply only to the press, but someone released the press brief to the public. Anyway, baby is here and all is well with mom and the media will get their photo op in a couple of days.