Duchess Meghan has gone into labor, she was a week overdue

Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Morocco

I know that the Duchess of Sussex really doesn’t have control over when she goes into labor and all that, but I’d still like to thank her for not giving birth in the middle of Game of Thrones. She did all of us a solid, even though I feel like “Missandei” is definitely on the Sussex baby name list now. Come on, Missandei Sussex sounds awesome. According to the Daily Mail’s update on the situation yesterday, Meghan was feeling “incredibly relaxed and positive” about everything, even though she was a week overdue.

I’ll admit that I already had a post written about Meghan being positive and how we were still playing the waiting game, but it looks like Meghan has just gone into labor, right now. British journalists are confirming it! She went into labor in the early hours this morning. It’s the afternoon already in Britain though…

Basically, we’ll be hearing about little Missandei Sussex today.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Morocco - Day Three

96 Responses to “Duchess Meghan has gone into labor, she was a week overdue”

  1. Tris says:
    May 6, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Yipppppppiieeeee!!!! Finally!!!

    • Coco says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:12 am

      Oh good! It’s been the first thing I’ve been checking on when I wake up in the morning. I’ve seen what added stress can do to a pregnancy and labor so I’ve been worried about Meghan with everything this past year. I know, I know, a wealthy woman I don’t know who has the access to the best care. I’m 7 months pregnant myself so I feel for her. Hope everything goes as smoothly as possible!

      • Tris says:
        May 6, 2019 at 9:20 am

        You lucky thing! Congratulations on your baby on the way. It will be fun to watch the Sussex baby grow up with yours!

      • sunny says:
        May 6, 2019 at 9:43 am

        I think labour is always a risk and given studies that show doctors do not listen to black patients, I hope she has a diverse team that listens to her needs. Quality of care still varies even with wealth if you are not white.

      • Coco says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:29 am

        @Sunny, yes I thought about that after I posted. As we’ve seen through the racist treatment of her in the press, racists are going to racist, regardless of wealth or standing. Quality of care and mortality rates for pregnant WoC is definitely an issue that needs to be discussed more.

    • minny says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:39 am

      it’s a boy!!!

    • (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:40 am

      FINALLY!!! POLO BABY IS COMING! 😁. Very excited to find out if we were right (a girl), and name (though I’m sure we won’t know that for a few days at least). But YAY!! I hope her labor is going well and it’s an easy birth.

      🥂 TO POLO BABY SUSSEX: WELCOME, LITTLE ONE! 🎉🎈👶🏼🍼

      ETA: IT’S A BOY! 7 lbs. 3 oz.

    • Rhys says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:44 am

      It’s a boy, ha! Was convinced it’d be a girl :)

      Reply
  2. Croatian says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Can’t wait!
    But seriously, not that many people care about GoT.

    • Sara Bennett says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:08 am

      Agree!

    • Bettyrose says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:20 am

      LOL.

    • Fallon says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:21 am

      It could depend on where you are and who you know, who you follow and so on. I know there are large swaths of the population that don’t watch (and are very fond of telling people they don’t). My entire department of 80+ people had a pretty active morning discussion about it. All of my friends and most of my family watches. I can see where Kaiser is coming from, because had the announcement come out, she would have had to switch gears to start reporting.

      • Erinn says:
        May 6, 2019 at 9:26 am

        I am surrounded by people who watch as well. I dabble -mainly read recaps at this point. But I’m always surprised about just how far reaching of a fanbase it has.

        Unrelated, I love that photo of Meghan in the stripped sweater. She looks so comfy, but still really cute.

      • Skyblue says:
        May 6, 2019 at 9:30 am

        I know, what’s with the people who are so smug and proud to announce that they have never, ever watched an episode of Game of Thrones? They annoy the hell out of me. If they post it on Facebook, I reply with a list of shows I’ve never, ever watched, not even one episode. Starting with the Voice and ending with ER. Shuts the post down pretty fast. That said, I’m excited Meghan has finally gone into labor!

      • Abby says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:47 am

        I can’t even count how many people on my Facebook feed are obsessed.

        I won’t add to the comments about not ever having seeing it…. ;-) However, I have read the first book!

    • Sass says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:32 am

      I feel like this is what is called an opinion. Maybe the people you know don’t care but maybe five people I know don’t. It’s all relative.

    • Moneypenny says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:39 am

      Americans in general likely care more about GoT than they do about the royals. Or they are equally disinterested in both.

    • Rhys says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:47 am

      17 million people watched the latest episode of it, so I guess a lot of people care. I have no interest in it – watched the first episode and it’s beyond me how anyone can enjoy that bloody incestuous mess.

  3. Immy says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Good, I’ll be glad when the baby is born and safely here. What a circus this has become!

  4. minx says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:01 am

    It’s show time.

    • minx says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:21 am

      (Was just watching All That Jazz].

      • Lala11_7 says:
        May 6, 2019 at 9:25 am

        I feel myself getting high like I took a handful of “uppers” and wanting to light a cigarette WHENEVA I even THINK about that Fosse masterpiece!!!! The Verdon/Fosse miniseries on FX is MAGNIFICENT too!

  5. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Hoping for a smooth delivery and above all a healthy baby.

  6. Monicack says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:02 am

    So glad Womb Watch is over. Wishing Meghan a safe labor and delivery. May she and Harry enjoy this beautiful time in privacy and seclusion.

  7. ojulia123 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:03 am

    YAY! Hoping for a safe & happy birth/birth experience for everyone!

  8. Flying fish says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Oh Lord, I am in Court today, my phone will not leave my hands…
    Let mother and child be safe and healthy.

  9. launicaangelina says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:04 am

    I extend my well wishes for a safe, smooth delivery. Such an exciting time!

  10. Snowslow says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:04 am

    I sympathise. I was always at least a week overdue and my births had to be induced plus my babies were huge (the nurses always called everyone to look at the “big babies”). Hopefully mother and baby will be alright.

  11. Blahblahblah says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Hoping for a smooth delivery and a healthy baby.

  12. Onlyashes85 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:05 am

    Hoping for all the best for them! A safe delivery and healthy baby!

  13. Loretta says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:06 am

    Finally!!!!!!!!
    I’m hoping for a baby girl!

  14. PrincessK says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Fantastic! 😄

  15. Kittycat says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Praying for a safe delivery.

  16. HK9 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:07 am

    Woohoo!!

  17. Anna nuttall says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:07 am

    What does everything think she is having?

  18. FredsMother says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

    God’s watch over Mother and baby, I pray. Sending that little family positive vibrations.

  19. Valiantly Varnished says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Such exciting news on a Monday! Praying for a safe delivery for Mommy and baby – and Daddy!

  20. Sparkly says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Yay! See, they told people. I hope for her sake that this is real, active labor and not a false start. Been there. Press gods help her if that’s the case.

    I do wonder though whether she was actually a week “overdue” or just a week past her estimated due date. Seems most people call going past the EDD being ‘overdue’, but you’re not technically overdue until you pass 42 weeks.

  21. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Hope all goes well.

  22. barbwire says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:09 am

    Awwww so happy for them both…i just hope her family and the Daily Fail trolls will refrain from raining on their moment of joy. Continue with the same grace and dignity Meghan as you have done so brilliantly this far.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:29 am

      Trolls from the Daily Fail and The Dim will never refrain as most of them are paid to post the same thing over & over again.

  23. Chimney says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:10 am

    I’m so excited for them! Hope it goes smoothly for her and little Polo Baby! Gonna be distracted here at the office for the rest of the day

    • Tris says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:25 am

      Totally distracted!
      I’m so curious: if there are photographs Stationed near their house 24 7, why don’t we know if she’s left for the Hospital or if she’s having a homebirth?

  24. Millenial says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Imagine the world knowing you are in labor. That’s some kind of pressure. But I hope all goes well for her and the baby.

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:26 am

      That’s what I keep thinking. The pressure! The invasion of privacy is one of the big downsides of royalty, at least to me.

      • tamimi says:
        May 6, 2019 at 9:52 am

        Pluses are living a life of extreme indulgence for your whole time on earth, though. The pluses outdo the minuses by a whole lot.

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:26 am

        I know. And it’s not like I will ever have to make this decision either. But the invasion of privacy would bother me a great deal, and apparently the same for many people who would be in a position to “opt in” to a royal marriage and have decided against.

  25. Caity says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Hoping for a safe delivery for both mum & bubs.
    I’m guessing girl, Victoria diana.

  26. Lisa says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:13 am

    Great news!! Best wishes to mom and baby for a safe delivery.

  27. Elizabeth says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:14 am

    May she have as easy a delivery as possible. Prayers for healthy mom and baby!

  28. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:16 am

    It’s happening! So excited for them!

  29. PrincessK says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:17 am

    I imagine that the baby is already born.

  30. Peg says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:20 am

    Safe delivery and healthy baby, “be it girl or boy.”

  31. Alissa says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:20 am

    Ooo, I hope she has the baby on this day and doesn’t carry into the next day, it’s my stepson’s birthday! It’s a great day to be born. :] I got Prince Louis on my birthday last year haha.

    • Caty says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:24 am

      Do you actually care that much if someone royal was born on your same birthday?

      Reply
      • BayTampaBay says:
        May 6, 2019 at 9:33 am

        Of course I care as it makes dates easier to remember. My hubby shares a birthday with the Queen Mum and Barack Obama. My nephew was born on the exact same day as Prince William.

      • Starkiller says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:22 am

        What’s it to you? Doesn’t affect you, does it?

  32. Jodie says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Good on her for bucking the trend with those stupid photo sessions too, and for insisting on having a female gynaecologist of her own choice. It’s ridiculous that they’re forced to have one specific doctor and that that doctor’s a male. If you’re going to deny them choice of doctor, at least default to that doctor being female, sheesh.

  33. Darkladi says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Good luck to mom & baby. I pray for no f*ckery from her scumbag “family”

  34. klutzy_girl says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:25 am

    I FEEL LIKE THAT MICHAEL SCOTT GIF RIGHT NOW. Went to shower and checked Twitter as soon as I got out then died.

  35. KLO says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:26 am

    I have a feeling it will be a boy.

    This is so exciting! I hope everything goes perfectly.

  36. Casey02 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Such exciting news!!!

  37. Becks1 says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:27 am

    BABY!!!!!!!! Yay!!!

  38. gingersnaps says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:29 am

    Sending good thoughts and positive vibes to Meghan, Harry and the baby. So exciting!

  39. Weaver says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Why do people keep saying the baby is overdue? Meghan specifically said her baby was due between the end of April and early May. Is it not still early May? So doesn’t than mean the baby is right on time?

  40. Ellie says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:31 am

    Hope for a safe delivery and healthy baby, I’m feeling Boy. I felt that for Kate’s 3rd to and was right, maybe it’s the same this time!

  41. Sass says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:33 am

    IT’S ALL HAPPENING

  42. Case says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:33 am

    I’m so excited! I hope she has a smooth delivery and all is well with the baby. My guess is she’ll have the baby very early on the 7th.

  43. Seraphina says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:37 am

    Finally!!!!! And in time for Mother’s Day. You go Baby Sussex! Here’s to a healthy and safe delivery for mommy and baby!

  44. Jesus says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:39 am

    YAYY!!! I knew it! I knew today was the day. Take the focus away from the MET Gala, girl! Hope everything goes well. I bet its a boy.

  45. Gem says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Yay! Now if only they would announce the name when they announce the baby. Waiting for the name always feels like it takes forever!

  46. MrsBanjo says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Sussex Instagram just posted that it’s a boy.

  47. Lila says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:39 am

    It’s a boy!!!! Just posted to their Instagram. 7lb, 3oz.

  48. TPOE says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:41 am

    I truly cannot understand why anyone cares about this.

    • Chimney says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:44 am

      Sometimes it’s fun to be excited for other people

    • olive says:
      May 6, 2019 at 9:58 am

      what is the point of this comment? you’re not adding anything to the discussion here, and certainly other people don’t understand why you care about the things you do. people like different things.

      • Tpoe says:
        May 6, 2019 at 10:07 am

        I’m expressing my opinion on the original news post Olive. (Which is that baffles me that people care about this) That what comment sections are for :)

        And you are right. I certainly don’t expect people to care about everything I care about And people are welcome to care about whatever they choose to care about it.

  49. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Its a boy and was born at around 5.30 this morning. And yes it was announced on Instagram and Harry told reporters in person.

  50. KLO says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:47 am

    haha yesss I was right about the baby being a boy. What am I, psychic?

  51. Ellie says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:51 am

    Omg I was right again, same here KLO, maybe it is something psychic lol

  52. line says:
    May 6, 2019 at 9:59 am

    I have trouble understanding the fascination of some people for the baby of a public person. Personally, yeah it’s great that she is had her baby but after that, I’m totally no interest, I’m just happy because I won my bet, I put 930 euros she could be give birth between 3 May or May 6th. So thank you Meghan.

    • Tpoe says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:13 am

      I’m with you 100% . Glad everyone is happy and healthy. Otherwise don’t care and don’t know why everyone else does.

      I also didn’t have a bet riding on it! :D

    • Maria says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:13 am

      Good for you. 930 euros!
      I thought she’d have a bit, she carried low. Didn’t bet on it, too bad!

  53. Susan says:
    May 6, 2019 at 10:05 am

    They fudged the timing of the announcement of her labor because the baby was already born at 5:26 am UK time.

    • Olenna says:
      May 6, 2019 at 10:43 am

      Meh, doesn’t really matter. BP intended that labor announcement to apply only to the press, but someone released the press brief to the public. Anyway, baby is here and all is well with mom and the media will get their photo op in a couple of days.

