Someone please burn Angelina Jolie’s terrible black leather joggers

Here in the mid-Atlantic, we haven’t had much crazy weather this spring. We’ve had a handful of bad thunderstorms – which is typical for spring – but mostly it’s just been alternating between really warm and sunny and just sort of grey and mildly rainy. I’ve already brought out all of my spring and summer wardrobe, which is basically just a stack of t-shirts (in all colors) and a stack of light-fabric sweatpants in grey, black and blue. I live in that uniform all summer.

Angelina Jolie also has a pretty basic uniform of black sack dresses, black and white blouses and black trousers, for every season really. I think Angelina has okay-to-good style in professional-wear and red-carpet looks, but her everyday casual style has always been pretty basic. What do you make of this casual look though? Angelina stepped out this weekend in LA with her son Pax. They went to lunch at Cecconi’s, a popular, pap-friendly restaurant. Angelina wore… a very light and oversized black camisole and… black leather joggers?!?!? WTF. She also paired this bizarre ensemble with a light black wrap for no real reason.

I guess my point is that leather joggers should not exist, and even if they do exist, she shouldn’t wear them. Imagine how warm those are, and how much your ass would sweat in warm weather. Leather joggers also don’t make sense with the light cami or the wrap. I can’t believe Angelina’s children didn’t shut down this ensemble. Zahara, please convince your mom to burn these pants.

Imagine how cute Angelina would look if she just invested in some really simple drawstring, relaxed-fit lounge pants and good quality t-shirts in an assortment of colors. I mean, I love a goth look too but enough.