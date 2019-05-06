Someone please burn Angelina Jolie’s terrible black leather joggers

Here in the mid-Atlantic, we haven’t had much crazy weather this spring. We’ve had a handful of bad thunderstorms – which is typical for spring – but mostly it’s just been alternating between really warm and sunny and just sort of grey and mildly rainy. I’ve already brought out all of my spring and summer wardrobe, which is basically just a stack of t-shirts (in all colors) and a stack of light-fabric sweatpants in grey, black and blue. I live in that uniform all summer.
Angelina Jolie also has a pretty basic uniform of black sack dresses, black and white blouses and black trousers, for every season really. I think Angelina has okay-to-good style in professional-wear and red-carpet looks, but her everyday casual style has always been pretty basic. What do you make of this casual look though? Angelina stepped out this weekend in LA with her son Pax. They went to lunch at Cecconi’s, a popular, pap-friendly restaurant. Angelina wore… a very light and oversized black camisole and… black leather joggers?!?!? WTF. She also paired this bizarre ensemble with a light black wrap for no real reason.
I guess my point is that leather joggers should not exist, and even if they do exist, she shouldn’t wear them. Imagine how warm those are, and how much your ass would sweat in warm weather. Leather joggers also don’t make sense with the light cami or the wrap. I can’t believe Angelina’s children didn’t shut down this ensemble. Zahara, please convince your mom to burn these pants.
Imagine how cute Angelina would look if she just invested in some really simple drawstring, relaxed-fit lounge pants and good quality t-shirts in an assortment of colors. I mean, I love a goth look too but enough.
Those are AWFUL.
They look like hefty bags had a love child with the 90s splash pants I had as a kid.
I thought of hefty bags also!
I tend to give most stars a pass when they’re not on the red carpet, but those look odd and uncomfortable.
And that’s the key – if this outfit looked comfier, I don’t think I’d have any shade for it. But it… just looks awkward.
She looks bad, not just the joggers. I know everyone will say how absolutely fabulous she looks, but nah, dawg.
If they’d been regular joggers – maybe even a light gray, I think it’d look better… but the shirt still wouldn’t work with them. A navy v-neck tee would have looked better.
Honestly, I find it so funny how stylish the kids tend to look. They’re obviously a lot more into fashion than their mother. I kind of feel like Ang is the type of person (I’m guilty of this too) who buys clothes without trying them on, which would explain the fit of the top.
Kanye is about to throw a fit.
Kanye inventéd leather sweatpants!!
Meh i wore wear the hell out of those pants with a gray slouchy sweater and some Cons
I think there are people who could pull them off but they have to have a certain style and attitude that makes regular old things into “Fashion!”
As much as I love Angelina Jolie, she doesn’t make regular old clothes into “Fashion!” so she should have left these pants alone. I wonder if she was trying to make her legs (which tend to be on the skinnier side) look a little fuller to balance with her upper body?
I’d wear those pants, but only in the winter. I like the sweatshirt idea, and I’d probably wear some booties with them.
I kinda like them, actually. But then again, I usually love AJ’s casual street style, so I’m most definitely biased.
I love these, they would look awful in a cropped wide leg style which is very on trend at the moment
I like these. Do we know they’re leather?
And from the title, I thought the joggers would be shoes!
Ha! The first things I looked at were her shoes, too! That’s what
‘Joggers” are down here. Meh, I don’t mind the pants, but more for chilly das.
They look like leather. I doubt Angelina wears pleather unless the costume department makes her.
Leather is way more breathable than the writer seems to think. PVC (pleather) is not. Latex, even less so.
I mention latex as I see the three get confused on style/fashion posts all over the place (not just here – far from it).
You really can tell by looking closely at texture and how the fabric behaves (particularly to distinguish latex, which is literally rubber clothing – from PVC which is fake leather).
Again, if Angie is wearing it, it’s leather. Looks like really nice, buttery soft leather at that. I’d have gone with a less frilly top, but maybe it was just really warm that day. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Kaiser, where do you buy your tshirts & sweatpants?
I def don’t like the pants but Angelina does her own thing and at least they’re casual. Pretty sure that’s as close to sweatpants as she’ll get.
Meanwhile deadbeat daddy was hamming it up at Kanye wests Sunday service -none of angie’s kids in sight. The creep does not have any real custody. lmao ONE WEEKEND A MONTH.
https://giphy.com/gifs/30-rock-sme-how-do-you-1Qdp4trljSkY8
I LOVE them (provided they’re not real leather).
I take much more issue with the nightie pretending to be a top.
Same. Love the pants and I actually don’t even mind the top, although she could do better.
I love the pants 😁
Me too – they look fantastic on her – as would pretty much anything she wears.
I agree. She could wear a literal Hefty bag and it would look fabulous.
Sorry i love them. Where are they from
Seriously. Need a designer ID. Want them.
Nili Lotan. Will be very expensive.
These ones? https://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Nili-Lotan-Cropped-leather-trousers-1215220
£1500… 😱
Go Angie, always dancing to your own beat.
That tittle made me laugh hard 😂
And yes those joggers and hideous, burn them
I own leather sweatpants and I LOVE THEM! They’re nice quality pleather actually, which I suspect Angelina’s are also, and I get people flagging me down on the street to ask where I got them. I bought them online when I was drunk
Your last sentence was unexpected – and hilarious.
She likely has the shawl because restaurant ACs tend to be really cold. I always bring a light sweater when I go out to eat.
It’s amazing how cold some restaurants can be. It’s like you’re eating in an ice box.
I like how even when she’s being super-casual, she still has to have an edge. Like, “Yeah, it’s definitely a sweatpants kind of day…a BLACK LEATHER sweatpants kind of day!”
I actually like as well. She’s dosen’t look like your typical CA celebrity and good for her.
As I a long-time reader of Celebitchy, I can’t believe black leather joggers are what inspired me to comment for the first time ever, but here I am! I actually love these, I just think the styling is off in this case. On another note, her profile isn’t fair. *Sigh*
Can you PLEASE tell me where you are finding light fabric sweatpants?!?! I teach meditation and all that I can find are heavy leggings. And where do you get your t’s too.
I’d wear them.
I like them pants
Hah, so 90s. I remember that look – usually with a fitted tank. It’s coming back in because my store’s gym line just got a bunch of similar one’s in.
They are saint laurent. Would love to see her in blue jeans again, but black is the colour she feels most comfortable in. She herself said she doesn’t follow fashion & just likes her own taste.
Only $3,000
https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/saint-laurent-leather-jogger-pants-prod216100125?ecid=NMCS__BingPLA&scid=scbplpsku182790287&sc_intid=sku182790287&utm_medium=CSE&utm_source=NMCS__BingPLA&msclkid=d1baa42c05f51bda7eb1f8fc3b2f5950&gclid=CLiEv5iJh-ICFYu8swod8UwGgQ&gclsrc=ds
No they’re Nili Lotan
I like them! Maybe she needed a size down but with a white tshirt, princetown slides and sunnies – very cool look.
Justin Theroux approved pants.
That’s all I have.
The pants? Whatever?
Those “shoes” though? Burn them with fire!
Oh my eyes! Hadn’t noticed them. Blergh. Especially with the killer leather joggers.
I Actually think these pants are fabulous paired with a great heel.It just looks “slouchy” Aka Comfy for her & so it should,it’s a Saturday afternoon and she’s having lunch with her kid🤷🏼♀️.I kinda like that Angie isn’t always “On top form”style wise,it tell’s me She doesn’t care & she’s just in it for the comfort.
i like the look..overall she seems more relaxed and comfy in her own skin..she also looks so much healthier and happy..less strained, stressed and skeletal.
These pants are dope. Plus, y’all should know by now, Angie loves a good ole shawl. Lol.
I don’t know…I used to be so enchanted by her beauty but nowdays she looks so skinny. She is still beautiful but something’s missing..she used to have some charisma and a personality but now she seems very ‘pale’ inside and out.
Those pants are ok but need to be worn by a woman who has some muscle or booty
I’m not crazy about these leather leggings. I would love to see her in blue jeans again.
I totally love them but I think they’d look better with a cool black sneaker
The only time she looks good is when a stylist has done her up.