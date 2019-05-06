Duchess Kate unsurprisingly ‘would like another baby,’ sources now claim

Surprisingly absolutely zero people, it seems like the Duchess of Cambridge is feeling especially broody these days. It’s a combination of things – her sister-in-law’s pregnancy, the rumors of William’s wandering scepter and the need to distract from that storyline, and just a general sense that Kate simple likes to have babies. It’s well known that Kate’s pregnancies are pretty hard on her, especially in the first four to five months. But she seems to enjoy the later stages of pregnancy, and she seems to be one of those women who just love to always have a baby in the house. So obvious story is obvious

The imminent birth of the Duchess of Sussex’s first baby seems to have made her sister-in-law broody. I hear the Duchess of Cambridge is keen to have a fourth child. ‘Catherine would like another baby,’ a friend tells me. ‘She loves children and is prepared to put herself through another pregnancy even though they have been complicated by severe morning sickness in the past.’ It had been widely thought that she wanted to have three children, the same as her mother, Carole Middleton, so a fourth birth would surprise some royal watchers. But Kate, 37, is five months younger than Meghan and there is plenty of time to add another sibling. The Duchess would, of course, be following the example of the Queen, who gave birth to her fourth child, Prince Edward, when she was 37. Kate gave a hint of possible intentions when with Prince William in Northern Ireland in February. As she met an adorable five-month-old baby, James Barr, she told his father, Alan: ‘He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.’ It’s not clear if William shares his wife’s desire for another baby but friends say he is just as keen on children as Kate. She has been concentrating much effort in her official duties on causes to help support children in their earliest years of life.

The whole “the Queen had four children” thing is the reason why I think Kate will go for it. Plus all of the other reasons I listed – she loves babies and being a mom, she doesn’t want Meghan to be the only one having babies, and because nothing “fixes” a marriage’s rough patch like a baby, right? Plus, it’s not like she was actually going to launch her big Broken Britain initiative at any point. That was all one big keen-bait.