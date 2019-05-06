Duchess Kate unsurprisingly ‘would like another baby,’ sources now claim

Surprisingly absolutely zero people, it seems like the Duchess of Cambridge is feeling especially broody these days. It’s a combination of things – her sister-in-law’s pregnancy, the rumors of William’s wandering scepter and the need to distract from that storyline, and just a general sense that Kate simple likes to have babies. It’s well known that Kate’s pregnancies are pretty hard on her, especially in the first four to five months. But she seems to enjoy the later stages of pregnancy, and she seems to be one of those women who just love to always have a baby in the house. So obvious story is obvious
The imminent birth of the Duchess of Sussex’s first baby seems to have made her sister-in-law broody. I hear the Duchess of Cambridge is keen to have a fourth child.
‘Catherine would like another baby,’ a friend tells me. ‘She loves children and is prepared to put herself through another pregnancy even though they have been complicated by severe morning sickness in the past.’
It had been widely thought that she wanted to have three children, the same as her mother, Carole Middleton, so a fourth birth would surprise some royal watchers. But Kate, 37, is five months younger than Meghan and there is plenty of time to add another sibling. The Duchess would, of course, be following the example of the Queen, who gave birth to her fourth child, Prince Edward, when she was 37.
Kate gave a hint of possible intentions when with Prince William in Northern Ireland in February. As she met an adorable five-month-old baby, James Barr, she told his father, Alan: ‘He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.’ It’s not clear if William shares his wife’s desire for another baby but friends say he is just as keen on children as Kate. She has been concentrating much effort in her official duties on causes to help support children in their earliest years of life.
The whole “the Queen had four children” thing is the reason why I think Kate will go for it. Plus all of the other reasons I listed – she loves babies and being a mom, she doesn’t want Meghan to be the only one having babies, and because nothing “fixes” a marriage’s rough patch like a baby, right? Plus, it’s not like she was actually going to launch her big Broken Britain initiative at any point. That was all one big keen-bait.
DIdn’t realize she was 5 months younger than Meghan!
I bet she follows the Queen’s footsteps with a fourth. Would not surprise me at all.
Me neither, but they really had the nerve to say she’s concentrating much effort on her duties…
I don’t know where this effort is, maybe a search party should be organized.
I feel like this was discussed already but yea she very well may have a fourth very soon.
Oh FFS. This might not get through the moderation process, but as a subject of their realm, I’m mad. For the rest of us, in order to get any government support for more than two kids, the third child has to satisfy the rape clause under this government, and this woman is on her fourth.
*sighs in anti-monarchy*
I’m with you, that’s some crazy double standards, especially because all of them receive gov’t support as their lives are bankrolled by the taxpayers…
I don’t think Meghan’s pregnancies have anything to do with it unless Kate is willing to have 5-6 kids. Assume she gets pregnant again this summer, that means she’ll deliver her fourth kid next spring.
Meghan and Harry have been open about wanting to have at least 2. So Meghan will get pregnant again after Kate’s fourth baby is born. And who knows, they might even have a third. Unless Kate keeps going, her kids are not going to be the youngest in that family.
I can definitely see Kate and William having 4 total but not more than that. Does the UK really want to pay for a royal family of 7-8?
@violet, it’s pretty unfair, tbh. If we have more than two kids over here, in order to claim tax benefits for the third (which you do get for the first two), the child has to be classified as being born from rape (hence the ‘rape clause’ ) and it has to be marked down. Unsurprisingingly, a lot of women have forgone that. So it’s a bitter pill when Kate can have three (and now thinking of four) children on the tax payer’s coin and not being shamed for it, like we are.
Nothing says ‘we have a strong marriage and my husband does not cheat’ than talking about having another child.
There WILL be a Cambridge no. 4 baby announcement before the end of the year. We’ll know once she stops botoxing her face and starts to put on weight. Its a pattern that happened with the other 3.
I think if there is to be a Baby Cambridge #4 that it has noting to do with the Sussex baby.
My guess is that they would be trying for another girl to give Charlotte a sister. Kate and Pippa seem close, so I can imagine her wanting Charlotte to have a sister to grow up with with like she did.
But she’ll never re-capture the attention she got for her first. She’ll never approach the mania that is on now as the world awaits Meghan’s baby. Princessy competitiveness. She could burnish her legacy in other ways, like working, but not for her.
Kate can have five or six more babies, it will never ever diminish the interest in the Sussex children. The more kids Kate has the less interested people will be in each of the children. The people talking up this are the ones hoping to push the Sussexes further and further down the line lol! But the popularity of the Sussexes will continue to soar no matter how many kids Kate has.
Of course she does-it’s what she does best. I don’t think it has anything to do with Megan’s pregnancy either. Kate has always wanted lots of kids and if she can do one more she’ll go for it.
I’d love to have babies all the time too if I had their money, it bought me time off from my obligations and had endless help.
I take my hat off to her. I had hyperemesis gravidarum and it was hell on earth, many many times worse than actually giving birth. I couldn’t keep anything down for weeks, not even water. I was so dehydrated I was hospitalised for 3 weeks, and I ended up losing 12 kg during those first 17 weeks.
I love my daughter more than anything but I wasn’t willing to go through it the second time, never mind 4 times. I’m not a Kate fan but I do give her credit for this.
I thought I’d commented already. Another vote for ‘big surprise, that’s all she does’.