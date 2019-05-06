Gwendoline Christie discusses Brienne’s scenes with Jaime Lannister (spoilers)

Spoilers for Game of Thrones.
I’ve never been a shipper for Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth. I liked their scenes together, of course, and the growth of their friendship, and how much they respected each other. The two actors have incredible chemistry together, and I’ve always thought Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is at his best as an actor when he’s up against Gwendoline Christie. Brienne has always seen something better in Jaime, and Jaime has always shown her the best side of himself. She’s always been hung up on him, it’s one of the reasons why she never gave Tormund the time of day. After the Long Night, she basically had to make the decision: Tormund or Jaime? And of course she chose Jaime. She only got him for a few nights though, then he left her to go back to Cersei, even after Brienne begged him to stay with her. I don’t mind that Brienne begged – she really and truly loves him and she was putting it all out there. What I mind is that she was so hung up on him in the first place.
Anyway, Gwendoline Christie finally got to play a love scene and it was great. I strongly suspect that the Game of Thrones people were like “oh wait, Gwen has a great body, we shouldn’t really show it.” Because in real life, Gwendoline is a bombshell, so they had to frump her up for everything. So how does Gwendoline feel about those scenes??
Getting through the Battle of Winterfell with Jaime: “It was very important to me that we saw Jaime and Brienne’s relationship expressed throughout the battle. They’re in a rare situation where they can completely trust and depend on each other. You take a complicated and solid relationship into a brutal and mind-blowing apocalyptic war. Does it break them apart or force them closer together? You take that relationship and put it into the highest stakes possible and it gets stronger and they worked together completely.
Whether Jaime & Brienne were ever meant as a love story: “It’s been this strange relationship between a man and woman that’s never been able to find it’s true form. Brienne has also felt something of an obligation toward Jaime due to losing his hand to save her honor. It’s something he chooses to do, but she’s sensitive and aware of it. So there is something that seems tangible between them, but she’s never had a relationship before and he’s only had a relationship with his sister. So you’re dealing with two people who are not terribly functional in the emotional world. I think going through sharing the experience of surviving the war together and saving each others’ lives continuously proves to be a very heady combination. Physicality often releases emotion and I think that’s what happens — working together unlocked them.
What she thought of the sex scene: “What’s always important to me is the “how.” Not the “what,” it’s the “how.” It’s important to me how these things come about. I felt it was important to see a moment of choice from Brienne where she chooses to do this. Brienne is a virgin. As far as we know, Brienne hasn’t had a sexual or romantic encounter before. In the books, the character sleeps in her armor to protect herself. It’s important that she choose to explore life in that way and have that experience. I was pleased that if something happens between her and another character that she wants it. I like that she instigated it. As an unconventional woman that we’ve seen grown, I enjoy that she decided to grow in a different way.
How Nikolaj reacted to reading the scene: “I received a text from [Jaime actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau] just laughing. I sent back a being sick emoji. How modern.
A woman in full: “I went through a whole thought process looking at it from many different angles and thought the writing is very good here. This is what makes a character three dimensional, truly. It gives her the agency to explore all the different elements of her life. She’s not just a woman who can fight incredibly well and doesn’t have any need for anything else. She is a woman, she’s a human, she fights brilliantly, she also has some desire of companionship and sensual love.
There’s tons more in that interview and Gwendoline feels very strongly about Brienne, obviously. I just think Brienne has a bad picker – after all the sh-t she and Jaime have been through together, she thought it was love but really, it was just friendship. She should have gone with Tormund, damn it! He would have married her and treated her like a queen! Anyway, I don’t think less of Brienne for banging Jaime or for trying to convince him to stay with her. I just wish she had made different choices.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
I was dreading this pairing from the start because MY GOD does Brienne deserve better. Let that f*ckboi go, girl. He ain’t worth it. I’m tired of his exhausting number of second chances that he keeps throwing away because apparently white men are endlessly sympathetic no matter how much they screw up.
Yeah….I’m glad he buggered off in the end, but I’m still happy she got some, regardless! 😉😎
I didn’t hate Brienne and Jaime, but I agree… Brienne + Tormund 4eva!
Nobody’s good enough for Ser Brienne Of Tarth, Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. Nobody, I tell you! In all seriousness, Gwen is absolutely delightful. I love how much she loves Brienne, and this was a great interview. You better not do her dirty, D&D.
I was really hoping for a Tormund relationship haha. I mean, I also don’t think Brienne is someone who NEEDS that kind of adoration, or even to have someone to marry at all. I think she’s a badass babe who can handle the world on her own. But I also think that can sometimes lead to a lonely existence. So I’m kind of glad that she bagged a hottie, but mostly that it was on her terms. I think at the end of the day, Brienne would do well with a true partnership – equal footing and no real ‘need’ for each other so much as a ‘want’ to be with someone.
Do we really know he is returning to Cersei though? I thought he was riding in to stop her, which would end with him killing her… maybe I’m optimistic.
I assumed he said the “I’m a bad person..” stuff so she wouldn’t follow or mourn him since it’s a suicide mission.
Maybe I gave the writers (and Jaime) too much credit
He’s going back to kill her! He has changed like he said and he realizes that she must be stopped, so that’s why he’s going back… In my opinion anyway.
So Cersei has Arya, Jaime and Dany our for blood!!
I think that as well. I also think that Jamie believes he is beyond redemption and struggles to decide if he really wants to be redeemed at all.
I do think he loves Brienne though…not enough to stay for her or give her honesty. He basically White Fang-ed her.
I also think Brienne’s reaction was normal. Jamie knows her, she has been more vulnerable with her both physically and emotionally than anyone else in her life. She has always been the person who believed in his redemption. No wonder she was absolutely devastated when he left.
Also, as fun as Tormund and Brienne would have been, he didn’t even do the courtesy of knowing her name. Hard pass from me.
There’s no way he’s going back to kill Cersei. He switched sides because that’s what Jamie does. He has the oddest capacity for the greatest good and the greatest selfishness.
If anything, I don’t think he even knows what he’s doing. I think he’s torn. I also think Jamie shacking up in Winterfell with Brienne would be a ridiculous notion. Jamie is a Lannister, Jamie is a southerner, Jamie is a warrior.
And…
IT’S TOO COLD!!!!
I think his instinct is to go back and try to persuade her to step down. I also think he knows she never will….. I do think he will be a part of her undoing even if he doesn’t personally kill her…
He called himself “hateful” just like her. Which means he has the nature to kill her. He didn’t want Brienne to follow him so he made it sound like he as returning to her.
I think He is going down to KL to kill Cersei. The prophesy from Maggie says that she will be killed by the valonqar (little brother). Cersei thinks it’s Tyrion – it’s not, Jaime is the younger of the twins. He was born holding onto her foot.
I am still SO salty about this sh*t. 7 seasons of this woman as a badass strong woman who is equal to men, 2 episodes after being made a knight, and they turn her into a weeping sorority sister because the stud she liked gave her some attention? GTFO! I can see them getting together and him leaving for Cersi (although not really, GOT writers. Should have had her woth Tormund and not done stupid Twitter fan service with your writing here), but Brienne would have never acted that way when he left. That character and the women fans of the show deserved better. That scene and how Jon just gave Ghost away without so much as a pet? Yeah Jon can get eaten by a dragon now thanks. *going to pet my dog now*
Yes, see my comment below. D1ckmatized Brienne of Tarth may be the icing on this whole sh!t season so far. I mean, I could list at least 15 terrible things, but no respect for the characters and their arc is killing me.
Hold up now. Brienne has always been the warrior queen but she has also been marred by her own penchant for pretty boys. She has always hated the judgement she was given about her size and skills and looks… but then she always fell in love with the pretty boys. I am fairly certain earlier seasons explored how she fell in love with pretty boys when she was in her youth, and she had that whole mad devotion to Renly that was VERY MUCH motivated by her going ga-ga over him. Her falling for Jamie is EXACTLY true to her character.
These characters are all flawed and so is she. But thats what makes her great.
I should add that she fell in love with Renly when he asked her to dance once.
Thank you!!!!
I could deal fine with her having an emotional side. I’m just irritated that JAIME is the catalyst for it. Like, of all the characters I could care less about whatever moral machinations he’s trying to justify for himself at this point. Girl, you can do better.
I mean, I’m not the biggest fan of show Jaime vs book Jaime, but who else would really fit the bill to bring out that side of her? They’ve been on a journey since S2, he’s saved her life multiple times, shared his deepest secret, was the first man to respect her worth as a knight when he gifted her armour and his family’s priceless sword? It’s not about her being his moral compass to me, but him being the deepest connection she has by quite a long way.
Oh, I’m not arguing that it doesn’t make contextual sense. My problem is that Jaime infuriates me on a metatextual level at this point because he’s clearly favored by the writers despite the fact that he’s, frankly, kind of a POS. Even he admits that he is. But somehow, he gets the kids glove treatment for his moral failings compared to a lot of other characters. Like goddamn, how many repetitive potential redemption stories do we need for him before he finally f*cks it all up? Make up your mind already, writers.
This one was just egregious because it involves dragging Brienne down emotionally as a character. Do better by your female characters, D&D. I’m tired of it.
ITA, this was a crappy story arc. Jamie would not have stayed at Winterfell with a battle ahead. It would have been so much better if they had spent the night together and then Brienne watched him ride off with the cavalry to KL.
She would have followed him if he had rode off to join. He didn’t want her to follow.
I disagree, I think that scene was one of the few good things to come out of the last episode tbh. Yes, Brienne was a warrior badass, but one who was probably a bit too restrained for her own good in a world full of excesses. This was a bold move for Brienne, she was opening herself to an experience she’s been afraid of her whole life.
Brienne crying and showing vulnerability makes sense for her character. She’s talked about her experience with that ball her father threw, where all the boys were saying she was so beautiful and that they’ll be so happy together, just to realise they were all mocking her behind her back. This reopened a scar Brienne had closed long ago.
Brienne going “go away, fucker, I don’t need you” wouldn’t have made sense. It made sense for Arya. But Brienne is not as cold as Arya is, she’s always shown to have a vulnerable side, especially around Jamie.
I’ve shipped them since long before there was a television show, but I did not want to see her crying and begging him not to leave, Even if she was doing it for his sake, or the sake of the kingdom. That was not something I wanted to see from my Brienne. Poor Brienne.
Exactly…B begging and crying was not something I wanted to see.
There is nothing satisfying or original seeing a woman emotionally reduced at the hands of a man, regardless of his intent or reasoning. I’m not joking when I say that episode was just one long look at the writer’s utter contempt for women. As an isolated event, this may have worked, but within the context of the whole episode, it’s just more of the same shit.
(They even had the audacity to exploit her virginity to deepen the cut!)
Jaime does not deserve Brienne. Pt2
While I believe he did want to give it a try with Brienne, ultimately, he will always love Cersei and he hates himself for it. Brienne is the good partner you try to convince yourself to be with even though you know in your heart you’re still in love with the douchebag who’s hurt you in the past.
He knows who Cersei is and has loved her anyway and gone back to her after all of her treachery.
I think he’s just decided that if she’s gonna die, he’s gonna die with her. And maybe relieve himself of his guilt of allowing her to get away with so much by being the one to kill her himself.
I can’t get on board with Tormund and Brienne. She’s a dignified, educated knight and he’s a rude, crude Wildling who is coming on way too strong. What do they have in common other than both being tall? I can’t even imagine what those two would talk about. I think Jaime will likely die, but if he survives, I’d like to see these crazy kids work it out…or just have lots of sexy time and mutual respect. I think she can do better than both Tormund and Jaime.
Regardless of whether Jaime is good enough for her (obviously not), I cannot get behind shipping her with Tormund. He doesn’t even call her by her name! She has no interest in him and that counts for everything in my book. She wants Jaime, so Jaime’s just going to have to get his shit together because Brienne deserves everything she wants.
This is another relationship the show has messed up. It’s no fanservice, it really is the #1 romance of the books, yet the show inexplicably kept him tethered to Cersei for 3 years longer than he should’ve been.
Brienne lives by the code if chivalry. She would never fall for a Wilding. There world views are too far apart.
It was the absence of Lady Stoneheart that threw off the Jaime/Brienne timeline, sadly.
Sorry no.
Arya is the only woman in full control of everything, even her sexuality. I didn’t like how this was staged, mostly because of Tyron totally out of touch.
I think she’d be more up for Tormund if Tormund wouldn’t have been her first experience romantically. Some people are like fish in a new aquarium, you’ve got to leave them in the bag so they acclimate before you let them go. I think she liked the attention but it was so strong and forceful that she just didn’t know what to do with it … and don’t forget she’s highborn and he’s a wildling. Even if there was love on her part, there was also some aspects of appropriateness I think, even for a woman knight. Ultimately, there was a lot of bs that got in the way of her and Tormund which is what I think is most disappointing: what could have been a great relationship that was interfered with by the weight of custom and culture. That’s what’s really nice about the free folk: they’re free in more ways than simply not having a king or queen to kneel to.
I don’t think he left get to go back to Cersi romantically. I think he went back to kill her and their unborn child. That’s why he told Brienne he’s hateful. He is going to kill what he loves the most.
GoT is so terrible this season. Like a terrible telenovela with bad dialog, bad pacing, closeups with dramatic eyebrow movements, kitsch and shambolic.
The starbucks coffee cup being left in the scene is the perfect idiom for the basicness and DGAF quality of season 8.
Brienne of Tarth being d1ckmatized after sleeping with Jamie Lannister for a couple nights was just, I don’t even know. an insult to the audience. Danny’s scene with Jon was unforgivably bad. the whole brady family huddle where Jon told Arya and Sansa about his heritage was laughably bad. I was yelling at the TV. The RANDOM dragon kill scene out of no where, and Euron magically time traveling. it’s just gone OFF THE RAILS.
Totally this. I can’t believe they are being so lazy and the starbucks cup is the perfect example of this.
I was a Jaime and Brienne shipper. I’m torn.
I thought that it wasn’t going to end well, as soon as watched the scenes between Jaime and Tyrion (and the way they were talking gave me many awkward vibes) I knew it wasn’t going to be a soppy ever after.
I’m hoping that he’s going back to kill Cersei, as his story arc over the series will be shattered if he flips back to old Jaime.
I laughed though when I saw the coffee cup thing.
I kind of liked that Jaime had zero game and basically pulled the “It’s getting hot in here so take off all your clothes” line. He’s been with his sister all of his life so of course it was awkward.
Yeah, the boy has never had to flirt in his life
I think timing is key here. Jaime leaves after he finds out about the blow Cersei dealt Dany’s Forces not before. He was perfectly fine with the idea of them defeating Cersei (I think he has been ever since he decided to go North) but he is not ok with the idea of Cersei winning. And let’s be real here, with the way things have been going for the last two seasons, Cersei really has a good chance of winning. I think he believes that his path to redemption (if he even considers himself worth redeeming) begins and ends with him killing Cersei. And knowing that Brienne wouldn’t let him go on a suicide mission, he instead makes it about how he’s linked to Cersei whether he likes it or not. He’s doing the honourable thing by casting himself in the most dishonourable light, kind of like what happened between him and Ned. Back then, he did the most noble thing possible and saved thousands of lives but ended up being labeled as the most dishonourable man is Westeros because Ned judges him prematurely. Here, he’s trying to do the honourable thing by killing Cersei while making Brienne think that no matter what he does, Cersei will always come between them.
I really hope that is the case, rather than his character arc just crumbling. Considering that he just learned earlier that his sister had sent Bron to kill him and Tyrion, I struggle to see why he would be wanting to jump back into bed with her.
Perhaps we’re grasping for straws, but I just hope that Brienne realises his reasons if that is the case.
I do wonder whether it is the last time they see each other, because I would have thought that the writers would have shown his reaction more as he left if it was. However, they could have just wanted to keep the attention on a pivotal moment for Brienne and just convey how heartless he was leaving…shrug.
We shall see. I’m not holding out hope.
I really don’t understand why people are so angry at Brienne’s reaction to Jamie leaving. The show has been very clear on her feelings for him. The fact that she is in love with someone and her heartbreak at his departure doesn’t take away at all from the fact that she is a badass, honorable, strong knight. I don’t know anyone in real life, male or female, who is always stoic and hard.
I thought it was fantastic character development and just showed how she had lowered her guard for him. Her affection for him had been building for seasons, he was not just a one night stand (to her at least).
I side eye those who think that women can’t be both; kick ass and sensitive. He’s just broke her heart. Give her a fucking break people.
Audience believes people should only have a few emotions and one of them had better not be love with tears. Just like real life lol. So glad the audience aren’t the writers.
True. Brienne is a badass warrior, but she’s never shown to be cold like Arya is. Quite the opposite – as soon as S2 we could see Brienne was a woman with complexes, vulnerabilities, and, most importantly – with true affection for Jamie.
Brienne has talked herself about being pretty self-concious about her appearance because of the way people mocked her as a child. When a man she cares for finally shows he has a true sexual attraction for her, it’s logical she’ll be pretty broken after he leaves her for a woman more beautiful on the outside but completely rotten inside (or so she thinks).
Is Cersei more beautiful?
In the world of the show, Cersei throughout her life was valued more for her appearance than Brienne was. Remember the story of Brienne being mocked by young men at one of her first dances?
I always thought that their affection and attraction was mutual. I thought they played it that way too. Almost ALL the male characters (and female ones as well) are morally compromised and complicated by the brutal world they live in. Jaime’s no exception.
I always think that the unspoken situation here is that a big girl like Brienne should settle down with a big guy like Tormund in spite of her clear lack of interest in him. That’s her fate. She should accept it and not look for more.
We can believe that Dany rides a dragon, and Arya kills the Night King and people fall through moonholes. But we can’t believe that pretty boy Prince Jaime can love a big girl. That’s our reality people…..
I’ll never understand why people ship Brienne and Tormund tbh. He’s a brutish caveman who just thinks she’s hot because she’s big.
Everyone who keeps insisting Tormund was the better choice—after Brienne rejected him he was sad for literally 2 seconds before another wench came along and distracted him from his misery. The show made it clear Tormund only wanted her because she was seen as a passing fancy. He would have a fun one night stand with her and go back north of the Wall. And Brienne would still be left alone. She has a much deeper connection with Jaime having spent significant time with him and fought at his side. But like every single character on GOT nobody is just good or bad everyone’s got shades of gray. We always knew Jamie would go back to Cersei, either to kill her or rejoin her. My guess is to kill her.
I love her as an actor. I liked the knighthood scene better, but she did really well this episode too. Brienne was eye-f*ing him from the beginning and I knew she was going to get hers. I’m glad she did, and I’m glad it was with someone she was in love with and who really cares about her.
But as someone else mentioned, neither of them are great at relationships. I think most of us can relate to falling hard for someone (especially their first!) who ends up breaking our hearts &/or being a cad. I’m still hopeful that Jamie wants to assure Cersei’s death, but either way, he HAS been tied to her his whole life and will always be as long as they’re both alive.
We saw Ser Brienne nakey back when the Boltons had her and Jamie hostage. They took a bath together and she stood up out of the water after he said something to piss her off. We only saw her from behind but Jamie got the full frontal view and he appeared to like what he saw! Lol
I don’t think sleeping with Jamie makes her weak. We love who we love and Jamie is a hot piece! I love Tormund, but he is a cave man goob. He isn’t her type at all.
I think Jamie is going to kill Cersei in the end to protect the realm. From King slayer to Queen Slayer.
I love Brienne even more after she showed her vulnerable side to Jaime. It makes her real. Perfect people don’t exist. Most women I know actually have bad pickers if you wanna call them like that and they end up with idiots in real life. So in that aspect, Brienne is very realistic.
Also, anyone who is in love will cry if their loved one is leaving them. Arguing against that is crazy and childish. Being strong does not mean being cold and having zero emotions. Strength comes from embracing your feelings and owning them.
Finally, I was super pissed with the whole Brienne character so far because she’s pretty much the female equivalent of toxic masculinity – a strong character whose strength is defined by their ability to successfully kill others and have zero interest in real emotions. I hate it when male characters are portrayed like this, and I especially hate it when female characters are portrayed like this because it says hey, if you wanna be a “strong” woman who deserves respect you have to basically act like a toxic man.
Brienne is no stronger than Sansa or Arya or Daenerys or Cersei. In fact, Brienne is only stronger than them physically, but emotionally she’s a weak mess, and I love that.