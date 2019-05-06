The Sussexes are considering buying a second home in LA, possibly

Just a few weeks ago, all hell broke loose on Easter weekend. The Times of London had an exclusive story about how the Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace courtiers were scheming to figure out a way to exile the Sussexes within the next year. The idea behind it was largely structured around William’s desire to push the popular Sussexes out of public view. Exiling the Sussexes to Canada or Australia were not strong possibilities because the Sussexes would still get tons of press in those countries. So the scheme was to exile them to an African country. Within a day, the story shifted to “Harry and Meghan WANT to be exiled!” Then the Sussexes’ PR shut down all speculation and they were basically like “we’re not going to be exiled.” I bring this up because I really feel like there’s still a general vibe of “let’s get the Sussexes the hell out of England.” Which brings me to this story:
Meghan and Prince Harry want to find a family home in California after the birth of their baby, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Friends of the former Hollywood actress claim she’ll look for a place near where she grew up in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex wants it as a bolthole for her new family — and to be near mum Doria Ragland.
A source revealed: “Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles — she loves the city, the lifestyle and climate. Ultimately, she is a California girl and can breathe easier there. Hollywood is in her DNA and I think it is where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing. Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the Press — and more control over her life and the people around her. She is a duchess in the UK, but could be a queen in LA.”
Our source added: “Meghan is very close to her mother and will want to be able to share quality time with her in her home town. She also has friends in LA with babies and will want to have that interaction and bring up her child in a less restrictive environment — similar to how she grew up.”
Any move for Meghan is not likely be immediately after the birth of the royal baby but when the family becomes more settled. Another source said: “They’re not looking to buy anywhere just yet as they’ve only just finished the renovations on Frogmore Cottage. But they’re definitely eyeing up a place in California.”
This is one of those stories where the British tabloids are just openly inviting criticism on Meghan, and they can get her coming and going. If the story is “Meghan doesn’t want to leave England,” then the interpretation is “this diva a–hole wants to steal focus constantly from the more important royals like William and Kate.” If Meghan wanted a second home in LA, the interpretation is “she’s so pathetic for wanting to be a QUEEN in LA, how uppity!” They’ve literally structured all arguments so that Meghan can never win. In any case, I’ve always thought that in the long term, Meghan and Doria would find a way to be closer to each other – it’s the single mother/only child thing. Either Doria will get a place in England, or the Sussexes will get a place in LA. I would put money on Doria being the one to get a place in England though.
The British tabs won’t even effing leave her alone to have the baby in peace and quiet. The lowly sixth in line must bring in an awful lot of clicks and ad dollars to be so constantly dragged in the tabs.
I read an interesting take on this situation on Lainey’s site. She wrote that perhaps this is all about the long game. That perhaps William is afraid Harry could possibly be voted in as the head of the Commonwealth instead of him. Assuming the Monarchy survives and Harry & Meg continue in their Commonwealth roles and do a great job, that possibility might exist.
Vote in Harry or someone besides William. I think they are going to start losing members a few years from now. The Queen made an appeal for them to elect Charles.
No way will they buy a house in L.A.—they know it will look wasteful (and it is wasteful). Doria will visit Meghan and stay with the Sussexes imo.
They won’t leave her alone will they…..
Doesn’t Doria still live in that small house she has had for many years in a sketchy area of Los Angeles? I saw pix of her coming out of it recently and read something about it being a not very nice neighborhood (meaning crime of course, but also one of those areas where poor, blacks and Latina can actually afford a roof over their head). Considering that her daughter had been successful (and if we believe some commenters here, a millionaires many times over) I respect her for living her life on her own terms.
This sounds like tabloid rubbish. Doria lives in a middle to upper middle class neighborhood.
The neighborhood Doria lives in is considered the black “Beverly Hills”, so I think you’re confused with her area.
It’s called View Park Windsor Hills. Kind of ironic Meghan and Doria both live in a “Windsor” area.
It’s not sketchy at all. It got labelled as sketchy because it’s a predominately black neighborhood. But then, I find lots of white people are shocked that there are rich black neighborhoods at all, because I guess white people don’t get out much or something.
Too many dog whistles in one comment for me.
It honestly sounds like someone’s trying to convince her. “You love the town and climate! You would be a QUEEN there! Your mom is there! FFS GTFO ALREADY!”
Yawn. LA is overpriced. I don’t ever think they will buy a house there.
Ah yes of course they’ll be free from the pesky press in quiet old Los Angeles where there’s no paparazzi at all /s
This really was just another excuse to attack Meghan.
I agree the only possible option for Doria to H&M more is for Doria to be in England
It sounds like a good plan for the sussex. The can go back and forth uk-us. Afterall America is probably a better place for them to work on their global humanitarian work. High profile figure like them of course doesn’t the leg works in humanitarian. I imagine they’re responsible for raising awareness, doing advocacy and looking for finding, so stationed in America will be better than one of the country in Africa.
Whatever William thought about this, is it matter? There’s always room for Harry and Meghan to do their job and I believe international community will appreciate it.
Who really cares if they buy a second home???? She’s AMERICAN. why should they have a second home here. It’s not like she the future Queen Consort or they are second or third or fourth in line to the throne
The British press is looking for anything to bail her. What if she were French or Swedish and they were looking at a second home, would it draw criticism???
Sadly, yes, it would.
Ummm, I doubt they would buy in LA. There are other areas they could go to that would be much better for them 🙄 but don’t think they’ll be moving to America any time soon.
I can see them buying a house in LA (or somewhere in the States). Not to live in permanently, but maybe spend a month there in the summer or over school breaks, not unlike how Charles and the Queen spend extensive time in Scotland.
Of course the logistics would be trickier, and more complicated, but I don’t think its outside the realm of possibility.