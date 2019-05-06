The Sussexes are considering buying a second home in LA, possibly

Just a few weeks ago, all hell broke loose on Easter weekend. The Times of London had an exclusive story about how the Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace courtiers were scheming to figure out a way to exile the Sussexes within the next year. The idea behind it was largely structured around William’s desire to push the popular Sussexes out of public view. Exiling the Sussexes to Canada or Australia were not strong possibilities because the Sussexes would still get tons of press in those countries. So the scheme was to exile them to an African country. Within a day, the story shifted to “Harry and Meghan WANT to be exiled!” Then the Sussexes’ PR shut down all speculation and they were basically like “we’re not going to be exiled.” I bring this up because I really feel like there’s still a general vibe of “let’s get the Sussexes the hell out of England.” Which brings me to this story:

Meghan and Prince Harry want to find a family home in California after the birth of their baby, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Friends of the former Hollywood actress claim she’ll look for a place near where she grew up in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex wants it as a bolthole for her new family — and to be near mum Doria Ragland. A source revealed: “Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles — she loves the city, the lifestyle and climate. Ultimately, she is a California girl and can breathe easier there. Hollywood is in her DNA and I think it is where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing. Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the Press — and more control over her life and the people around her. She is a duchess in the UK, but could be a queen in LA.” Our source added: “Meghan is very close to her mother and will want to be able to share quality time with her in her home town. She also has friends in LA with babies and will want to have that interaction and bring up her child in a less restrictive environment — similar to how she grew up.” Any move for Meghan is not likely be immediately after the birth of the royal baby but when the family becomes more settled. Another source said: “They’re not looking to buy anywhere just yet as they’ve only just finished the renovations on Frogmore Cottage. But they’re definitely eyeing up a place in California.”

This is one of those stories where the British tabloids are just openly inviting criticism on Meghan, and they can get her coming and going. If the story is “Meghan doesn’t want to leave England,” then the interpretation is “this diva a–hole wants to steal focus constantly from the more important royals like William and Kate.” If Meghan wanted a second home in LA, the interpretation is “she’s so pathetic for wanting to be a QUEEN in LA, how uppity!” They’ve literally structured all arguments so that Meghan can never win. In any case, I’ve always thought that in the long term, Meghan and Doria would find a way to be closer to each other – it’s the single mother/only child thing. Either Doria will get a place in England, or the Sussexes will get a place in LA. I would put money on Doria being the one to get a place in England though.