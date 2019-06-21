Russell Crowe got drunk and bought a dinosaur head from Leonardo DiCaprio

Oh to be rich and drunk in Hollywood! I’ve been snickering about this story since I read it. We covered Russell Crowe’s ‘divorce auction’ last year. The auction was Russell selling several high-ticket items, including memorabilia from his movies. Among the items sold was his jockstrap from Cinderella Man, which John Oliver purchased and then gave to the last Blockbuster in Anchorage Alaska to keep its doors open (it didn’t). Also among the items sold was a dinosaur’s head. Not just any dinosaur’s head but a dinosaur’s head once owned by Leonardo DiCaprio that Russell bought one night after too many drinks.
Rich movie stars spend their money exactly how you’d think. Russell Crowe, for instance, dropped $35,000 on a dinosaur head he saw sitting on display in Leonardo DiCaprio’s house.
Just like that.
“I bought it for my kids, and you know, cut myself a little bit of slack here, there was a bunch of vodka involved in the transaction and it happened at Leonardo’s house,” Crowe told Howard Stern Wednesday on his SiriusXM Satellite show.
“So you were drinking at Leonardo’s house, you guys were having a fun night, and you say to Leonardo, ‘Gee, this is fantastic a dinosaur head’?” Stern asked him.
“No, I think he started the conversation, he’s like, ‘I got this one, but there’s another one coming on the market that I really want so I’m trying to sell this one’ and I said, ‘Well, I’ll buy it’ I said ‘How much you want for it?’ He was pretty cool about it, he said, ‘Just give me what I paid for it,’ and I think he paid 30, 35 grand for it,” Crowe explained.
If I had a dime for every time my friends and I bought and sold dinosaur heads between us. This begs the question, what the hell was Leo angling for to replace it? The poor second-class dinosaur being sold for the paltry sum of $35,000 was a 65 million-year-old Mosasaur. Russell said he purchased it because his oldest kid was crazy about dinosaurs at the time. Don’t get me wrong, Dad-of-the-year purchase, for sure. But what happens when the kid wants to play with it? “Look. Daddy – I’m making Denny the Dino drink a milkshake!” “NOOOOOOOO!” Vodka or not, that’s an impressive acquisition. I think that’s the new bar for richness, “Did you hear about so-and-so’s new deal? They’re looking at dinosaur head money.”
Speaking of big money, later in the interview, Howard Stern asked Russell about the two biggest roles he turned down – Lord of the Rings and Wolverine in X-Men. Russell was quite gracious about both, but I found his answer about LOTR the most interesting. He told Stern that the reason he said no was because he didn’t think Peter Jackson wanted him. At that time, the studio was putting Russell up for everything, but he said when he was speaking with Jackson, he got the impression Jackson already had another actor he wanted in the role (Viggo Mortenson). So Russell said no because he felt the director should be allowed to hire the actor he wanted, which is quite classy, really. Unfortunately, Stern then informed Russell he would have made $100M from LOTR with the deal they were offering. I imagine Russell’s next impulse buy will be a dart board with Viggo and Jackson’s faces on it.
Here’s the clip of Russell and Stern. NSFW – language, but it’s a fun watch:
“Hey, is this team for sale?”
Oh, Russell. I’m just looking at these pictures and keep thinking of Gladiator.
Lol. I’ve never found him attractive, tbh. I now know leaving Dennis Quaid was a good move for Meg Ryan but at the time I could not help but be disappointed.
As for the dinosaur head, the financially anxious side of me who’s about to be paying tuition for two college kids is mentally calculating how many credit hours could be bought with that sum. Sigh.
It’s a dim memory. Everyone ages but he certainly hurried it along.
Damn, he fought the Hot and won.
I’m going to sound like Indiana Jones (the River Phoenix version, the 8th grade version of me swoons)–That belongs in a museum!!!
I read an article or saw a thing about super rich people buying and selling dinosaur bones, and preventing scientists and the public from access from these finds, and it disgusts me. Take your kid to the museum, Russell. And maybe this is a minor find, but still, I disagree with it. Will it be antiquities next? Pieces of cultural heritage?
I hear you, I was kind of aghast, too. I’d guess his kid would have been just happy with a set of plastic dinosaurs that he could actually play with. They were consistently the most popular toys in my preschool classes.
Couldn’t agree more. And unfortunately the rich have a lot of rare cultural pieces that the public will never see. Museums often have to bid on these items at auctions from private hands, or they rely on donations. Just imagine what Bill Gates has in his vault.
I am grateful he wasn’t in LOFR or X-Men.
Russell is a larrikin and a nice fella. He owns a property on the midcoast of NSW Australia in a little place called Nana Glen.
One day we were in the local grocery store and there’s a huge commotion up above and suddenly a chopper lands out the front. The door tinkles as Russell pushes the door open and says to the shopkeeper ‘Gday mate. Just a can of Sprite thanks’ pays for it and wanders out again before jumping back in his chopper.
His band regularly plays at the local pub in Coffs Harbour and often has only ten people sitting there drinking beer listening.
He’s a proper beer-drinking Aussie slob (yes I know hes originally from NZ whatevs).
LA Confidential is one of my favorite movies, and I’ll always have a soft spot for Russell because he was brilliant in that role. I don’t know how good a friend Leo is to Russell, but I always imagine that if I were rich like Leo, I would give things away, not sell them. I can’t fault Russell for buying a unique gift for his kids, but I hope when kids tire of it, he donates it to a museum.