Caroline Wozniacki gave Serena Williams a pretty cute bridesmaid’s dress

Nearly a week ago, tennis star Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee in Tuscany. It wasn’t a secret or anything, and Caroline even organized a Vogue exclusive, a photoshoot for the dress fitting. The problem was that there were so many photos of the unfinished dress, I got confused and thought Caroline really did walk down the aisle in what amounted to lingerie. But no, there were more lace appliques added to her Oscar de la Renta gown.

Beyond the first Vogue photos of her dress, Caroline and her friends began slowly posting photos on social media of the wedding festivities. I had been dying to see Serena Williams’ bridesmaid’s dress in particular. As it turns out, Caroline did NOT do her bridesmaids dirty. She chose a flattering pale green fabric and she allowed each bridemaid to select the general design of their gown. Serena chose a spaghetti-strapped fitted bodice and a flowy skirt. Very flattering.

And in case you were wondering, Olympia was included in the wedding festivities too. Here’s Olympia crashing some bridal event. Look at her little robe!

Vogue did another article on Caroline’s wedding, which you can read here. The wedding was a multi-day affair which involved lots of games and impromptu jumps in the pool and obstacle courses. I would rather die. No, that’s too hyperbolic. I would rather sit somewhere quiet and have a stiff drink. There are a lot of details about the meals though, which I always enjoy in all wedding-reporting. At the rehearsal dinner, the menu included: “lamb chops, salami, tomatoes, and hand-spun mozzarella… A risotto topped with truffles had guests going back for second and even clandestine third plates.” And to wrap it up, a gelato cart was stationed by the bar. YES. The wedding dinner was “three courses of Italian favorites,” which… I mean, pasta at a wedding? Do non-Italians do that? And yes, hallelujah, there was a CAKE. A four-tier wedding cake with white roses.

Personally, I don’t love that Caroline wore her hair down for her wedding, but she probably wanted to wear it down because she has to wear it up so much for tennis. And I’m still not in love with her dress, but whatever, it’s not MY dress. She was glowing!

Embed from Getty Images