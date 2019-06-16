Caroline Wozniacki married in Tuscany wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown

I was just thinking the other day about how I have no idea how tennis players could ever date anyone other than other tennis players, because their lifestyles are so strange – every week in a different city, literally traveling all around the world every year for 11 months out of the year, barely any time to put down roots anywhere. That’s why tennis players do end up with other tennis players so much of the time.

But not Caroline Wozniacki, former world #1 and the 2018 Australian Open winner. Caro has had a string of boyfriends and fiances outside of tennis, including that epic broken engagement to golfer Rory McIlroy. For several years, Caro has been with former basketball player David Lee, and they got engaged in November 2017. She planned her wedding meticulously, and with Anna Wintour’s help. And of course Caro gave Vogue an exclusive – you can go here to see Vogue’s exclusive photos of Caroline’s wedding gown fitting and full-length photos of the completed gown.

Caroline ultimately chose an Oscar de la Renta gown which… to me, looks like lingerie. Too much like lingerie, really. But she’s a pretty bride and it’s clear that she is very happy with her choices. Caroline and David Lee married at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy. It was actually the same venue used by Kate Upton and Justin Verlander for their wedding. Her dad (who is also her coach) walked her down the aisle, and Caroline’s dear friend Serena Williams was one of her bridesmaids (Serena also hosted an expensive bridal shower for Caroline several months ago). Other guests included: “Milwaukee Bucks NBA player Pau Gasol, Sacramento Kings NBA player Harrison Barnes, TV host and former NFL player Jesse Palmer, and pro tennis player Angelique Kerber.” I actually had no idea that Kerber and Wozniacki were that close. Anyway, congrats to Caroline and David, it sounds like a beautiful wedding.

Update: As I said above, Vogue got the exclusive on her wedding gown fitting and I thought that the final gown was that lingerie look. The final gown had more lace and it was less see-through (although it still looked like a negligee).