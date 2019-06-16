Caroline Wozniacki married in Tuscany wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown

View this post on Instagram
Way before her dress fittings at @oscardelarenta and an epic walk down a 262 foot-long aisle that stretched the length of the cobblestone road bisecting the town square at @castigliondelbosco, there was the meet cute in Miami that started everything. @carowozniacki first crossed paths with @DavidLee at a dinner there three and a half years ago. “We met through a mutual friend of ours,” she recalls. They all went out for a group dinner, where the two hit it off immediately. After a little over two years of dating, he proposed with an 8.88 carat—eight is her lucky number—diamond engagement ring in Bora Bora in November of 2017. Tap the link in our bio to see more from their wedding. Photographed by @davidurbanke
I was just thinking the other day about how I have no idea how tennis players could ever date anyone other than other tennis players, because their lifestyles are so strange – every week in a different city, literally traveling all around the world every year for 11 months out of the year, barely any time to put down roots anywhere. That’s why tennis players do end up with other tennis players so much of the time.
But not Caroline Wozniacki, former world #1 and the 2018 Australian Open winner. Caro has had a string of boyfriends and fiances outside of tennis, including that epic broken engagement to golfer Rory McIlroy. For several years, Caro has been with former basketball player David Lee, and they got engaged in November 2017. She planned her wedding meticulously, and with Anna Wintour’s help. And of course Caro gave Vogue an exclusive – you can go here to see Vogue’s exclusive photos of Caroline’s wedding gown fitting and full-length photos of the completed gown.
Caroline ultimately chose an Oscar de la Renta gown which… to me, looks like lingerie. Too much like lingerie, really. But she’s a pretty bride and it’s clear that she is very happy with her choices. Caroline and David Lee married at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy. It was actually the same venue used by Kate Upton and Justin Verlander for their wedding. Her dad (who is also her coach) walked her down the aisle, and Caroline’s dear friend Serena Williams was one of her bridesmaids (Serena also hosted an expensive bridal shower for Caroline several months ago). Other guests included: “Milwaukee Bucks NBA player Pau Gasol, Sacramento Kings NBA player Harrison Barnes, TV host and former NFL player Jesse Palmer, and pro tennis player Angelique Kerber.” I actually had no idea that Kerber and Wozniacki were that close. Anyway, congrats to Caroline and David, it sounds like a beautiful wedding.
Update: As I said above, Vogue got the exclusive on her wedding gown fitting and I thought that the final gown was that lingerie look. The final gown had more lace and it was less see-through (although it still looked like a negligee).
Tennis player @carowozniacki and former professional basketball player @davidlee are married! The happy couple recited their vows in front of 120 family and friends at @castigliondelbosco in Italy. Tap the link in our bio to see more exclusive photos from her first dress fitting. Photographed by @davidurbanke
I would be embarrassed for my dad to see me in this dress, not to mention everyone else there.
That’s not a pic of her full dress – it’s from the fitting.
The cone boob in that last picture is no good. Hopefully that was fixed for the actual ceremony.
Always an interesting day when you learn the precise configuration of another woman’s nipples.
I mean she’s lovely and maybe that top photo is just an unfortunate optical illusion but… dang.
Made me look! Now I can’t unsee it.
I agree on the walking with Dad in that dress, I would be uncomfortable as well, though I can attest that between years of locker rooms and boot camp, I pretty much have zero modesty at this point.
She is lovely.
That wasn’t the completed dress. The completed dress was not see through.
A lot of the female tennis players with Polish heritage (Kerber is half-Polish) seem to be quite close. I wonder if Radwanska was at the wedding.
Yes, Woz went to Aga’s wedding but Vogue didn’t mention if Aga went to Woz’s wedding.
Aga has been retired for a while and she’s on no ones’s radar. A shame she never won a GS though.
Yes, she was there. Ula Radwanska posted pictures on Instagram
The new designers fo Oscar should have remained under their Minds house. Designs are too hit and miss, the elegance is gone.
I went to a wedding in Italy about 10 years ago and the bride wore something very similar. I was shocked that she would wear something that looked like it was unfinished and looked like lingerie. Many raved and said it was tres chick. To each their own, but I much prefer the elegance of a classic bridal gown than this. Looking back, I wish I had worn a gown that was not strapless. But that’s all I could find back then.
Completely agree finished dress looks like lingerie. Guess that’s the look she wanted. I’m no prude but think neck line a little too low. She looks happy + lovely but I feel I’m seeing too much. To each their own.
I’m not quite sure yet how I feel about the boning being so visible, but the final dress is much better than I thought it would be based on the fitting photos. It is really pretty and it’s one of the few entirely lace gowns I actually like.
Lots of weird pearl-clutching going on here. The completed dress is totally covered in lace. Not see through.