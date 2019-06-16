Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin are over after about 20 months of dating

Less than a month ago, People Magazine did a very suspicious story about how Gwyneth Paltrow has “worked hard to integrate” Dakota Johnson into her family. Dakota had, at that time, been quietly dating Chris Martin for about a year and a half. Chris, as we know, consciously uncoupled from Gwyneth Paltrow and his ex-wife is still a major part of his life. Part of that is simply “being good co-parents” and I don’t want to mock that at all – for all the sh-t I give both Gwyneth and Chris, they seem like good parents who have raised two well-adjusted and intelligent kids, and Apple and Moses seem to adore both of their parents, which was the whole point of the whole conscious uncoupling thing. But we’ve also seen Gwyneth inserting herself into Chris’s relationships and – in my opinion – overstepping boundaries as his ex-wife. That’s what the People Mag story sounded like – Gwyneth overstepping boundaries with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. Well, long story short… Dakota and Chris are over. Quelle surprise.

Rocker Chris Martin has split from his Fifty Shades of Grey lover Dakota Johnson. Chris, 42, has told friends he is single again after the relationship ended last month. Their uncoupling comes just months after the pair, who dated for 20 months, had discussed marriage. And earlier this year Chris, 42, splashed out on a £4.25million Malibu beach house to share with US actress Dakota, 29. Sources close to the singer said they were shocked at news the romance was over. A friend said: “Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.” Chris and Dakota were last seen in public at Los Angeles restaurant Sushi Park in November. At the time a source said: “They will probably get married. It’s serious. Chris (likes that) she doesn’t thrive on the spotlight and is very understated.”

I really hope Dakota dumped him after she realized that he was still allowing himself to be so manipulated by Gwyneth. Anything is possible though – maybe Chris was the dumper. I find it weird that he’s dated this string of actresses since Gwyneth too – Jennifer Lawrence, Annabelle Wallis and Dakota. For a guy who doesn’t want his romantic relationships to make headlines, he sure chooses women who get a lot of headlines. Anyway, I hope Dakota is doing okay. She could do SO MUCH better.