Chris Pine on ‘MAGA’: ‘What period of history are we talking about? Jim Crow, slavery?’

Variety is doing their Actors on Actors series ahead of the Emmy nominations announcement on July 16th (the voting on the nominations is happening now). While the roundtable conversations are more difficult to cover because everyone is talking over each other, I tend to find these actor-on-actor series kind of disappointing too, especially depending on the pairing. But I found this pairing to be rather interesting: Chris Pine (the best Chris) and Robin Wright. They worked together in Wonder Woman, and Robin is shilling for House of Cards and Chris is shilling for I Am the Night. Many people – myself included – believe Pine is the Best Chris because he’s the wokest. He’s the one working with female directors and weeping at songs about the Civil Rights movement. He’s the one who can actually sit down with a woman over the age of 50 and really have a conversation with her about female leadership and the current state of politics. It’s good! You can see the full video here. Some highlights:
Chris on MAGA: “I always think this idea of like “Make America Great Again” — Also, what period of history are we talking about? Jim Crow, slavery? I’m not quite sure what. This is not to hate on the country in which I live, which I love dearly, but we’ve had problems forever and ever.
Chris on the new Wonder Woman movie: “Those questions, we’re going to have to go through — what contracts have I signed?… I found this time, the tables had turned on me as a man, in terms of how I interacted and played on the screen. I loved, as the character, my woman. My partner. She’s my partner. So that came to define this man. What a wonderful thing, as a character, to be in love. As a man on screen in a big film, it was interesting because my ego comes out: “Well, I want the big f–king fight. Let me climb something.” And Patty’s like, “ No, not about you.” She said “not about you” more times making this film.
Chris on Robin’s performance in House of Cards: “Just Claire’s shoe collection alone probably should be in the Guggenheim. When you took your shoes off in one scene, I was thinking, “It’s like taking off a piece of her armor.”
His comments about “MAGA” have been making the rounds on political outlets for some reason, even though we already know all about what he’s discussing. “Making America Great AGAIN” is a dog-whistle to white folks who believe that America was not “great” under Barack Obama’s leadership. Great = White. MAGA = We need to get white dudes in the White House again. It really is that simple. But yes, all of the MAGA types would love to go back to Jim Crow laws and slavery too. For real.
Chris Pine weighs in on "Make America Great Again": “What period of history are we talking about? Jim Crow? Slavery? Plantation masters?” https://t.co/XZLx36OBCC pic.twitter.com/LsSc0eWCCP
— Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2019
Photos courtesy of Variety.
I really like that he talks so openly about his ego and how its weird to NOT be the lead in an action movie, as a man. He goes from Captain Kirk (and I love him as Kirk) to the supporting role in Wonder Woman, and I can imagine that can be weird for your ego, especially in Hollywood. So I appreciate that he talks about it. And clearly the women he works with like him, since he does repeat work with directors etc.
And he’s spot on with MAGA. Make America great again….for whom? I think we all know the answer to that, but again I think it’s good to hear a white man just come out and say it.
@Becks1, took the words out of my mouth. It was great to read the director said: not about you and he admitted. Very in touch with himself. That takes a big person to admit. May be small thing to some, but I don’t see it that way.
And YES! What period of American history do we want to bring back???? We have always had our issues (as every country does).
Bravo to Chris. Speaking openly and honestly.
He is close to my favorite Chris – Evans remains my number 1. Pine lost it when I saw pics of his wearing flip flops at the airport.Yes, I’m that petty & judgemental.
Otherwise, I love what he says about the shoes here. It’s actually also how I feel about wearing red lipstick. Mr Snazzy hates it but I ignore him – red lipstick is my armour, prepares me for the battle ahead and I love it.
I love your entire comment and would like to cosign it.
For me it’s wearing sweatpants in public. Like the late Karl Lagerfeld said: ““Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants.”. Have some self-respect and dignity and wear actual pants.
Rude.
Signed,
I wear sweatpants because I like comfort in the winter
I live in flannel pants all winter. And Idgaf who judges me for it. I’ve earned warmth and comfort and owe nothing to anyone. My armor is hard won self acceptance.
Totally feeling you on the red lipstick- the redder and tartier the better. Everyone should have at least one in their arsenal.
Best Chris… hands down. Intelligent, compassionate, really interesting actor and yes, gorgeous.
While for most people I think MAGA is basically post war USA before being gay was okay, before women and POC started getting uppity and white men ruled without question or challenge (I mean, even more than they do now), for some people it actually does mean slavery. We have a frightening number of people who like to behave as if the Civil War is still happening (ironically it’s always these jackasses calling people snowflakes and telling them to get over stuff) and those people will tell you until their dying breaths that slavery wasn’t a big deal and that most black people were grateful to their owners (a sentence that makes me physically ill even typing).
I like what u say as it makes sense. It’s similar to here in the U.K. where the Brexiteers want to see a return to how things were before we joined the EU but I don’t understand why as it was awful.
I’m from mainland Europe and there are so many people here that want to leave the EU as well. They’re usually the types of people that are very wary of everything they don’t understand, which is usually a lot, and think minorities are out to get them. They don’t seem to understand that leaving the EU would actually politically and economically weaken us. They even go as far as to support people that share their distrust, even when these people go against their interests. I recently read a guy that applauded Trump for threatening the EU with more tariffs and wanting to hurt its economy if the EU didn’t give into his demands. Uhmm…you do realize you live in the EU and Trump is actually threatening you, right?
I think it’s embracing an ideal that wasn’t as pretty when you look past the surface. My parents and grandparents were able to own homes, raise a family, earn a pension and live a solid middle class lifestyle with a traditional man works same job for 30 years, woman stayed home and raised babies, family dog and picket fence picture.
It was the bootstraps everyone can make it mentality because at the time we ignored social issues and inequalities… its just the way it was.
So I read make America great as let’s go back to blissful ignorance and pretend all is rosy. Let’s ignore the shrinking middle class, gun violence, racism, food deserts, rise of hate crimes…. the list goes on.
They want the era where middle class white folks were doing ok with heads firmly in the sand.
Yes, Mad Men depicts that underbelly under the facade really well.
Also, Stephen King’s book 11/22/63 painted such a picture of an era that might have been rosy on the surface but really f^cked up underneath.
Plus, it taps into an anger felt by those who want that back.
@Esmom I was going to mention Mad Men too. Except what most MAGAts don’t understand is that they would not have been like Don Draper, or his wife, going to garden parties at mansions or whatever. They don’t think about what things were like for lower class Americans at the time. And they continue to let this delusion affect how they vote now.
What Mad Men depicted really well was that middle class white men had the luxury of mediocrity while still demanding unearned respect.
But not all white men. Don who was both intelligent and attractive was born poor and had to lie & cheat his way into that world, and the stress ate him from the inside. So even a return to that era wouldn’t be so peachy for all MAGAs.
Wow, the MAGATs on that Twitter thread really are exactly as dumb and ignorant about American history as you thought they would be.
“Lincoln freed the slaves 150 years ago so the guy who refused to rent to black people and demanded five innocent kids be put to death for the colour of their skin can’t be racist! And all actors and c-list reality slebs should know their lane and not get involved in politics, unless they’re Reagan or Trump, who were especially smart because of all their brain-boosting Alzheimer’s!!”
The office of the president symbolizes an underlying truth: while minorities and women were gaining rights they were still very much excluded from the most powerful position in the country. When Obama became president that threatened the worldview of a lot of people. If a black man can become president what would stop a woman or queer person from becoming president? Having to compete with so many more people that were otherwise excluded from even participating freaked some people out so much they went all in for an incompetent, pathological liar and narcissist. They would rather have him as president as to maintain their worldview and delude themselves into thinking they’re more special than they are than to have to admit to themselves that on an even playing field they don’t measure up.
Agree with everything you wrote. Yet here we are at the start of a new election cycle and the main players remain the same old status quo wealthy white men that have led the charge down the path of destruction.
Co-sign. You nailed it.
Hes like fine wine, gets better and hotter with age. The salt and pepper look suits him.
I like that he owns his ego about wanting to do the big set pieces. I don’t get the vibes that he’s misogynistic about it, just honest and prolly a bit jealous that Gal got to do all the fun stuff. Lol.
After the so called Christians who were horrified about bill getting a bj in the oval office gave a trump a pass for an affair with a p0rn star, i will never set foot in a church again. It showed me that their so called morals they’ve been crowing about was fake. They gave trump a pass because they want a white Republican POTUS. So they like his policies which are, imo, about keeping America white. Their racism and hypocrisy disgusts me.
Let me add a disclaimer: i am not saying if YOU are a Christian, you are a racist. You may not be. I’m saying the overall stance of the church community has led me to this conclusion.
I hear you. Same applies to their “pro-life” stance. Yesterday I was walking and saw a sticker up on a traffic light pole that said, “Give fetuses equal human rights. BAN abortions.” The rabid zealotry is mind boggling, especially when lives outside the womb seem to matter so little to these same people.
Chris Pine has messed with his face too much to be the best Chris. Google it, if you don’t believe me. His upper lip is filled, his cheeks, forehead. It’s a tie between Evans and Hemsworth. Pine’s dad Robert (original CHIPS) is better looking that he is.
I just completed an official investigation. I always assumed his upper lip was filled. However, going through the “before and after” and “through the years” photos on sites claiming he’s made changes to his face, I don’t see it. I think he’s done some aggressive skin care, and I think his lips look very different when he’s wearing chapstick vs no chapstick. But he’s looked the same since he was a young pup, with natural aging.
If he’d had plastic surgery it wouldn’t have changed my opinion about him in the least. I was just curious.
just a thought…I’m european and in my country and many others, in the 90s america was a great role model, something to aspire to. we all thought it was some superior nation where dreams come true, where you are free and can be who you wanna be and can succeed and make a great life. now nobody has that vision of america. so, that image america used to have is something that existed and now is lost. maybe that’s a part of the ‘maga’ idea…to make america what it used to be back then.
I can see what you are saying, but I think the point is that America was NEVER that ideal. America is a good country (generally speaking.) I think over the past 200 years we have made some big mistakes but I think we are trending upwards overall. I do think ironically, Trump is seriously damaging the US reputation, so we seem like we are really in a bad place, and we are no longer that ideal country in the eyes of others, but we were never actually that ideal country anyway.
makes sense. you did have great marketing then hahaha.
I guess “ideal” is relative. When my dad was a young boy during WWII, his family was caught between the Nazis and Soviets and walked across Europe to escape and eventually made it to the U.S. after several years in a refugee camp. To them, the U.S. was a shining beacon of hope and freedom. He still refuses to listen to anyone criticizing anything about the U.S. He’s a conservative (to my shame) but he hates Trump.
Lots of conflicting emotions and evidence to the contrary but he remains steadfast that the U.S. is still the ideal. I’m actually afraid to talk to him about how might actually feel right now, 2.5 years into Trump, because we’ve had such awful arguments in the past. I stick to the weather instead, lol.