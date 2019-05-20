Khloe Kardashian got a recent botched nose job and it looks soooo terrible

Last week, Khloe Kardashian did an interview on Laura Wasser’s Divorce Sucks podcast. There was video too, and once TMZ posted a clip, people were like “wow, nose job much??” The fact that Khloe Kardashian messes with her face is not up for debate. Even looking through some photos of Khloe from 2014, it’s clear that she’s made significant changes to her mouth, her nose, her eyes and more, some of it through injectibles and some of it through surgery. And what’s awful is that it’s not like it just started in 2014 – even in that year, she didn’t have the face she was born with. But I digress. The point is that Khloe has gotten some new nose work and her botched nose job makes her look like a Kris Jenner-Michael Jackson hybrid.
Again, it’s not up for debate. Khloe’s face is so messed up, and it drives me absolutely crazy. I know that back in the day, Khloe got a lot of crap for being the “bigger sister” and for “not being hot like Kim,” but go back and look at old photos of Khloe – she was legitimately pretty, and prettier than she is now with all of the work. Of course, I feel the same way about Kim too – really pretty when she was younger, because she Botox’d her way into a shiny marble catface.
Recent photos/screencaps of Khloe in 2019:
Photos of Khloe from 2014:
She was much prettier before. She’s trying to look more like Kim.
Cue the outrage at anyone dare suggesting that she had work done…
For sure, Michael Jackson territory! Which, to me, always indicates self loathing. How can you let it get to that point? Girl, accept yourself!
I’m the “big sister”, even though I’m the middle sister of three. I’m several inches taller and way heavier than my petite sisters. Yes it was hard at times growing up. But it was also fun to be the big one! I loved to carry my tiny little sister around as teenagers and have a laugh, I liked feeling stronger and more powerful in exchange for not being dainty and small. Basically I matured and found self love and acceptance.
Now I still love being big. My sisters lay their heads on my big shoulders. When we lost our dad this past year I was able to be a physical comfort to them (I got my size from my dad, he was a big presence and a big comforting hugger) like my dad had always been.
To my kids, my big, naturally soft body is a pillow and a comfort and both kids fit on my lap. What I’m saying with all this, is I wish she would have matured and learned that each body is special, full of potential to be loved and utilized and enjoyed. Keep it healthy and enjoy it’s indicidual nature. The thought of still hating myself this much at this age just breaks my heart for her.
One of my nieces is just about 6 feet tall and we have been encouraging her since it was clear she would be taller than all of us to “OWN YOUR HEIGHT, GIRL!” and she has. even as an anxious teen, she DOES NOT slouch and stands tall, which I love. she’s not self-conscious about it at all…she like “yeah, I’m tall, so what?!”
Khloeeeee nooooooo!!!
I find everything about her and this family tragic
She is morphing into a Michael Jackson doll. My dear God, she had a perfectly good nose now it is terrible. This whole family must have some kind of disorder, they are addicted to plastic and have a very perverse idea of beauty.
I don’t know if anyone watches RuPaul’s Drag race, but in the recent screencaps, I was sure it was Trinity the Tuck who just won the most recent season of All-Stars. That is NOT a compliment for natural looking plastic surgery, as much as I love Trinity. The difference, of course, is that Trinity fully acknowledges that she’s mostly made of silicone.
Omg she looks like Kristen Johnston’s (51) older sister in that first screencap.
Hehe, I always thought Khloe was the one who played Ivana Humpalot when I first saw her.
She got the Kris special.
Hideous. This family thinks the smaller nose the better, they have no sense of proportion. Now Khloe has Kris’ nose that makes the rest of her face looks huge.
Oh wow, that’s bad. Kris-Michael Jackson combo is spot on.
That’s just contour and overlined something or other, you guys!
But seriously that is just sad, what happened to these girls growing up?
I thought Janet Jackson in the profile pic. But can definitely see Chris in there.
Holy Jesus ( ﾟдﾟ)That is a really botched nose. Or maybe there wasn’t enough nose left to work with. Anyway yikes. After that kind of job there is no going back, I guess.
She looked better with her real nose! So sad.. The new nose makes her look older.
Also. When she posted a pic with True , Khloes hands looked worse than Madges. Really weird. Basically I dont think Khloe eats healthy.
Hi. Like not eating enough or eating too much junk???
When do these women recover from these procedures? They’re posting photos of themselves daily on social media. Do they take selfies in advance to post while they’re down?
I’ve heard they actually do that. Change of clothes, hair ,location etc all filmed on the same day then put out whenever. Nothing’s real! Lol
Yes, they plan ahead for it. Granted nothing on their IG is real, it’s all photoshopped and after hours of planning and hair and makeup.
Yes, and you can also schedule your SM posts in advance and they auto post on the set date/time.
Doing everything she can not to look like her real father.
Sorry zapp, that’s just not only contouring! You can’t change the actual structure of a nose, ie length, bridge etc, with only make up.
I thought the sarcasm was as obvious as the lack of nose on Khloe’s face. The go to K-Family excuse is contour and lip liner for an obvious new face.
I got the sarcasm also (because every change they make, Kim, Kylie et al is because of contouring, make up, etc.), but I get that it’s hard to convey sarcasm via the written word.
Oh no! This is sad to see.
I do feel bad for her and Kylie when it comes to their plastic surgery. They ‘fixed’ all the things people made fun of them for and now people just make fun of them more for having the work done. I agree they both went too far, but regardless they really couldn’t win either way.
It’s all very well to say they looked better back then now, but at the time they were explicitly treated like the ugly sisters. Like, major magazines ran articles pointing out all the ways they weren’t pretty like their sisters and many blogs were writing near daily about how unattractive they were. Kylie’s original thin lips were a meme back when she was barely a teenager. Of course they’re going to have body image issues.
Khloe and Kylie I can understand why they changed their bodies.
Not just because they were considered the ugly sisters but they also wanted to be successful in the online world.
Good point, Julieta. People were hideously cruel about their looks. I can’t imagine how that would feel for a young woman (girl in Kylie’s case). Kris really effed her kids up.
This will look even worse as she ages. And yes, Jackson territory. Wonder if it’s an addiction at this point. I so want to get some work done as I get older but seeing the extreme scares me.
That’s a proboscis. She’s ready to feed on some nectar.
On wow. Khloe doesn’t love herself.
She kind of looks like Tori spelling in these photos… Weird.
I’m usually one who doesn’t always see the plastic surgery, but this is very obvious. She really looks a lot like her mother (‘s surgically altered face).
That’s actually tragic. I really feel that plastic surgery is actually some kind of mental illness. Even when they look awful they can’t stop. Do they hate their natural faces that much that they truly think this is better?
I think she is starting to look more like Wendy Williams.
I have a bump on my nose that I’ve always been self-conscious about. Plastic surgery is tempting, but not only am I’m too scared to go under, but I also fear having a botched procedure. As I age, I’ve really begun to appreciate my unique features, but I still have days where I am overly critical of myself.
Don’t do it!! I’m sure your nose is gorgeous – some folks find big noses and bumps on noses quite attractive.
All I see is Kim Cattrell …
All the plastic surgery and fillers make her look so old!
Ewwww. I didn’t recognize her at all. Nose jobs really gross me out. All I can picture is the procedure being done on them. I wish she could get off social media and focus on her wellness.