Khloe Kardashian got a recent botched nose job and it looks soooo terrible

Last week, Khloe Kardashian did an interview on Laura Wasser’s Divorce Sucks podcast. There was video too, and once TMZ posted a clip, people were like “wow, nose job much??” The fact that Khloe Kardashian messes with her face is not up for debate. Even looking through some photos of Khloe from 2014, it’s clear that she’s made significant changes to her mouth, her nose, her eyes and more, some of it through injectibles and some of it through surgery. And what’s awful is that it’s not like it just started in 2014 – even in that year, she didn’t have the face she was born with. But I digress. The point is that Khloe has gotten some new nose work and her botched nose job makes her look like a Kris Jenner-Michael Jackson hybrid.

Khloe has a new nose 😱 can’t wait for @mRiah to find out when exactly she had the surgery lol pic.twitter.com/P3yb9jNs76 — taylor loren✨ (@taylrn) May 16, 2019

Again, it’s not up for debate. Khloe’s face is so messed up, and it drives me absolutely crazy. I know that back in the day, Khloe got a lot of crap for being the “bigger sister” and for “not being hot like Kim,” but go back and look at old photos of Khloe – she was legitimately pretty, and prettier than she is now with all of the work. Of course, I feel the same way about Kim too – really pretty when she was younger, because she Botox’d her way into a shiny marble catface.

Recent photos/screencaps of Khloe in 2019:

Photos of Khloe from 2014: