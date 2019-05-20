Duchess Kate releases new photos to hype her Cheslea Flower Show garden

My biggest goal with this post is to avoid making a “pooping rope” joke. But, yeah. Kensington Palace released this new photo of the Duchess of Cambridge as a preview for her “Back to Nature” themed garden at the Chelsea Flower Shower – Kate on a rope swing, which looks both fun and awkward. Remember several months back, there was all of this angst and drama about whether or not the Duchess of Sussex was going to steal Kate’s garden-show thunder? Well, it’s upon us. And I seriously doubt Meghan will even go to the Chelsea Flower Show this year, considering her maternity leave. So Kate’s got the Chelsea Flower Show to herself, and good thing too, because Kensington Palace has been hyping this ALL YEAR. Vanity Fair wrote another hype piece, as did the Daily Mail, which included a very interesting detail about Kate’s Big Mysterious Initiative.

The giggling Duchess of Cambridge recaptures her tomboy childhood as she plays on a rope swing slung from a tree – in the garden she’s designed for the Chelsea Flower Show. The delightful picture was taken by a palace aide last week as Kate took a playful break from putting finishing touches to the garden before the world-famous show opens on Tuesday. Her plot’s Back To Nature theme is intended to rekindle the magic of childhood, and underlines the work Kate has been doing to promote the benefits of being outdoors for physical and mental health. The mother-of-three wanted her garden to be a playground for children to enjoy, as well as a relaxing space for grown-ups. She was, according to her co-designers, inspired by forest-bathing, the Japanese practice of walking slowly and thoughtfully in woodland to ‘bathe’ in its peace and beauty and recharge the body’s batteries. Her garden features a bridge over a burbling brook and a quirky wooden treehouse. In a touching tribute to Princess Diana, the garden also features bunches of forget-me-nots, her favourite flowers. And amid the wild foliage and arching trees is a small campfire for toasting snacks and a rustic den thought to be inspired by one she created with her children George, five, Charlotte, four, and Louis, one. Kate, 37, has spoken fondly of carefree days playing outside as a child and hopes the garden will open a conversation about the effects of nature on mental health and its importance in a child’s formative years. Speaking ahead of the show’s official opening, she said: ‘In recent years, I have focused much of my work on the early years and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.’ Her comments come ahead of this week’s first anniversary of the creation of an expert steering group on early years development to advise her on what can be done to ensure a better start in life for all children in Britain.

So, once again, Kate’s Big Initiative has been gradually downgraded to “expert steering group” which basically functions as some kind of vague advisory committee… and remember, Kate doesn’t even attend all the meetings of HER OWN GROUP. And the group meets at her home!! LMAO. What was all of the sturm und drang about Meghan “stealing Kate’s thunder” when Kate wanted to unveil her Big Project? Turns out there was never going to be an unveiling because there never was a big project – it’s just an advisory committee which needed a year and countless resources to convince Kate that… kids should go play outside. I mean, it IS an important thing considering fewer kids are playing outside these days. But again, the conversations about what Kate has learned from her advisory group sound so obvious. “Kids should play outside” and “if traumatized children don’t get theraputic help, they will probably have issues later on.” It’s not a campaign or a new charity or a study in a early childhood development journal. It’s just Kate pooping rope.

Oh, and late Sunday, KP released more images of Kate showing the garden to William and all three kids. My favorite photo is the one of George and Charlotte side-by-side, looking at their feet in the mini-creek. It’s a beautiful, precious photo.