Duchess Kate steps out in brown culottes & sneakers at the Chelsea Flower Show

People thought it was shady that Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to do a big photo-drop on Harry and Meghan’s first wedding anniversary. While I doubt the Cambridges were broken up about the busy day of royal coverage, I do understand why it happened. Today is the official opening of the Chelsea Flower Show, a very big deal in royal/aristocratic circles and a major event on the British-fancypants social calendar. Kate has been hyping her garden design at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show for months now, and the hype machine naturally went into overdrive on the eve of the unveiling to the public, thus the big photo drop on Sunday. The photos on Sunday were of Kate showing her co-designed garden to her three kids, who all seemed to love it. These photos, in this post, are from today’s public unveiling at the official opening of the Chelsea Flower Show.
Kate decided to do a gardener-theme ensemble which… I mean, at least she’s wearing comfortable shoes. Kate wore culottes by Massimo Dutti, a £255 broderie anglaise white blouse by M.i.h. And white Superga sneakers. I like the blouse and the sneakers but the culottes are an absolute tragedy. They’re a linen blend, I think, and linen wrinkles so easily, so it’s not a very crisp look. Plus, that’s just not the right silhouette for Kate, it doesn’t suit her figure at all and it throws off her proportions massively. That being said, I once again appreciate that she’s changing it up a little bit and experimenting with pants that are not jeggings.
This morning, Kate showed the garden to the intended audience: little kids. Apparently, the Queen will view the garden tonight, and then the big-deal public unveiling will happen tomorrow. For what it’s worth, all of the people who did get to view her garden really liked it and said Kate really nailed it as a fun space for kids.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Why is this such a big deal that it had to be hyped for months?
Right? Everything I’ve read about this basically boils down to promoting the benefits of being outdoors—oops, “forest bathing”—more often. Which…is fine, but what else is there? If they weren’t pushing this garden like it were some life-saving project, it wouldn’t be so weird.
If she were using this to launch some sort of initiative here about getting kids to spend more time outdoors, it would make since. But she’s not, so…..it’s really just fluff to make her look like she’s doing a lot.
100%.
This quote from her is from an a story I read about it yesterday and it is so weird and confusing. What’s heartbreaking again?
“It has been reaffirming and immensely heartening to hear from the parents and carers you work with about what they need, and what they want for the children in their care.
It was abundantly clear—universally —that regardless of location, demographic or circumstance, all parents share the wish for their children to grow up happy, healthy, and equipped to be able to take every opportunity that comes their way.
“It is heartbreaking to know that there is a long way to go to realizing this wish.”
Everything with her is hyped, always has been.
I don’t think she looks good at all. Her body is looking fragile.
But it’s good to see her doing something she enjoys and the kids pictures are so adorable.
I’m 5’10 123 pounds long torso, I’ve seen this culottes trend and belled crop pants and I keep telling myself not to give into it bc it will totally be bad on my body type. Boom ! Thanks for confirming.
#childrenofbrokenbritainwho?
I dunno. Some people are really into gardens. I think it’s fun.
Those pants are awful. Where did her butt go? I like the blouse and the sneakers, glad she’s not wearing her usual high heels.
Kate is getting so thin. Her hip bones are showing,. I don’t think she looks good at all.
It’s nice to see her working though.
The photos of the kids are adorable.
Louis running with arms in airplane mode is too cute for words. Lol
She is really really thin.
I think the culottes might have looked better with a different top. The blouse is fine, just not with that bottom.
The outfit is fine but it does have a safari vibe to it and yeah the culottes are tragic.
It almost looks like they could’ve been actual pants and she had them hemmed I to culottes. You can see the fabric is wrinkled/pinched a bit at the back of her leg at the top of the cuff. They would’ve looked better as wide leg trousers. They seem to be such an awkward length right now, like they need to be longer or shorter…anything but what they are.
I went shopping for summer work pants the other day and this style was front and center in every store I tried. I don’t think they look good in anyone though her body type is probably who looks best wearing. It’s also probably the silhouette we’ll be seeing all season.
I like it! I think she looks cute
I like the outfit. It seems cute and appropriate for the occasion. Yes, the trousers are a bit wrinkly – and I can live with that – that is linen and it won’t stay unwrinkled, even for a duchess. But the one thing I find jarring is the belt which is miles too long for her. I like it for the style and it was a good choice – it is just too long.
I love her choice of footwear as well. Perfect little kicks in bright white.
I dont get it. She has a husband, kids, and staff.
Maybe not all them saw her today but someone must have seen her.
I cant underscore how bad those pants are.
Like yikes put on the jeggings!
I sound like a broken record, because I always repeat the same idea: no matter what she wears it will not take our breath away or wow us. The clothes wear her and not the other way around. She isn’t comfortable in what she wears and it shows. When she was younger and dating Wills it wasn’t that way. Sad.
Was she getting slaughtered in the comments when she was dating Wills?
True.
But even in her dating years, I never found her to have a real style, she wore the same black suede boots with everything she wore for years, no matter the season or the weather, or the dress style or fabric.
I like the fact that she’s not a fashion plate . She obviously doesnt care about it. Good for her.
Im into culottes so i think she actually looks nice and the garden looks fun too
I am too actually. I like them. Linen is a pain because of the wrinkles but just so comfy and airy when it’s warm out…
If she wears jeggings people are like “those are too tight” if she wears trousers people are like “shes not wearing them right.” If she wears pants like these (which, admittedly are horrible) folks are like “those are terrible”
Ol’ girl cant win lmao.
I think she was trying to theme dress again and it kind of failed.
The girl can’t win because she has no sense of what looks good and what works for her shape. A good stylist (that she would heed) is needed stat.
What trousers would look good do you think? Something like a tuxedo pant style? A straight cut? I’m trying to imagine a nicer outfit but I am a bit stuck on the style of trousers.
The pants cost 70 pounds.
What a waste of money.
And they clearly are too big on Kate.
I think you’re right. They are too big. The blouse and shoes don’t work with this style of pant at all.
It’s the blouse that’s throwing it off for me. Culottes need a cropped button down or just a plain t-shirt/long sleeve.
I lile ti, she looks cute. This year is the best she’s ever looked since becoming a royal, IMO.
Those pants are awful with those shoes.I think those types of pants are really hard to style in general, and those shoes do not help. The blouse is nice though.
I actually kind of like this, but yes, it is not flattering on her body. Seriously, though, who CAN wear those pants? Why are they pushing cropped pallazzo pants? (Which I know these aren’t pallazzo pants, but i’ve seen cropped pallazzos and it’s like whaaaat???)
I actually love this sort of look, however, it looks pretty awful here because of the proportions! This makes her already long torso look even longer and makes her legs look squashed and super short. It’s the oddest thing.
Dang. I like that outfit, but not on her. And I’m just trying to understand where her ass is. Did the culottes swallow it?
Apparently kids under 5 aren’t allowed in this garden which makes the photo op with the Cambridge kids highly misleading.
I don’t care what anyone says but Meghan definitely inspired Kate’s sudden interest in wide leg pants. Kate was all about jeggings pre-Meghan.
Kids under 5 aren’t allowed into Chelsea Flower Show at all when it opens, nothing specific to this garden. The kids were at a private preview – plenty of other designers show their kids around on the Sunday too.
Meghan may have inspired her to try pants with looser cut legs, but I’m wondering if she’s secretly a GOT fan. Those culottes with a brown cinched look exactly like the Golden Company’s uniform from episode 5. I even remember thinking “ hmmm, apparently Essos is on point with summer trends”.
The outfit is not great but at least she is dressed sensibly for being in a garden. A big plus is the absence of jeggings and wedges. However, she is frighteningly thin again.
I’m of two minds on your last sentence. This is the first time I’m starting to see why some commenters have been concerned re: her weight. Now it could just be that awful outfit exaggerating her appearance, and being that slender in your late 30s will sometimes have a different visual effect from being similarly thin in your early 30s. Still, she is looking a bit on the frail side.
I think her posture is also contributing to the look of frailty. In that last picture, where she’s walking and waving, her left arm/wrist and shoulders are totally giving me Mr. Burns vibes.
Those pants are ugly and unforgiving! Kate’s dressed like a 60 year old…Vanilla once again
I’m 62 and there’s not a force on earth that would get me into those hideous pants and that doily blouse.
I think they want this to be Kate’s equivalent of Meghan’s cookbook but the cookbook had a specific purpose and measurable outcome. I’m still not clear what this garden is aiming to accomplish.
Hey at least there is a complete lack of flouncy sausage curls! Yay! Really hope she continues with this hair style which is so much better looking but won’t hold my breath.
So this is where I find Kate’s hype so frustrating. This whole thing was hyped as her wanting to promote the good effects of being outdoors for the mental health of children, but apparently children are not even allowed in the garden….? Why not design something for, you know, actual kids?
Because Chelsea Flower Show doesn’t let kids under 5 in at all once it is open to the public.
Exactly Ella! Thank you!
The Chelsea Flower Show is a mad house and adding young children and prams to the mix would be impossible. I love this initiative by Kate and I hope she keeps in up by taking part regularly in the show but also expanding to do some other garden/outdoor projects.
Culottes are no one’s friend. They look really odd on the best figures. Kudos for switching things up, Kate! Never wear those again!
The garden is a kid’s wonderland. But I am scratching my head at the 3 day rollout. I thought this was part of her Broken Britain initiative at first, but it isn’t so I’m back to wondering why 2 days of buildup.
I really like culottes when done right, but those shoes are a terrible choice for pants that flair above the ankle
But I bet they are comfortable for walking round the show.
How on earth is her waist that tiny after three kids???
This whole dumbass project has annoyed me hugely. It has some trees, a water feature and a playhouse with swing thing- it’s so basic. If she really cared about getting kids outside, she’d have put all this together in an accessible public space. Not some twatty aristo guffaw-fest in the middle of London’s richest borough where kids under 5 aren’t even allowed in.
And it would probably have been wrecked within a week. Or some folks….would have complained that it wasn’t safe for kids.
It’s not staying there, it is just part of the show, and then it will be moved to the hospital where it will be located. I understand the Duchess and the designers are also working on two further designs which will be built in two Royal parks. The tie-in with the flower show is just continuing the tradition of the royals being involved, as Charles and Harry have both done previously.
Just a few points – nobody in the royal family does anniversary photos for ordinary anniversary, just the Queen on big ones. The Sussexes announced the pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding, and did these photos on the weekend of Gabriella’s wedding. But the Cambridges get called out for photos at the Chelsea Flower Show which has been planned months ahead and is not planned around royal anniversaries!
Just the Queen, you say? The Cambridges did a photo montage for their wedding anniversary several weeks ago, so try again. And I didn’t realize that it was “Gabriella’s weekend” as you put it; were the Sussexes supposed to ignore their own anniversary date? I find it funny how this comment is practically word for word from a supposedly different commenter on another post…
Sorry dear, but perhaps the other commentator just agrees with me, I have only posted it once (and haven’t seen the other one). Basically I wonder why the Cambridges are getting called out for daring to go the the Chelsea Flower Show the same weekend as the Sussexes anniversary.
If the Sussexes want to do the photos, fine, if they Cambridges want to do the CFS fine. Why does it have to be made into a spiteful competition?
I don’t think the Sussex’s wedding anniversary was a big deal in the uk
But you’ve already made it into a spiteful and false competition by claiming that a) the Sussexes posted pictures to spite Gabriella’s wedding when their OWN anniversary happened to be that same weekend and b) they announced the pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding when it was long clarified that the other royals finally had a chance to congratulate them at the wedding. Using lies to bolster your argument only destroys it in the end.
@ beachdreams. You need to reread my first post. I wasn’t the one making the original comparisons just pointing out the onesidedness of some people’s gripes.
Bye.
It’s amazing how this same crowd went crazy over Harry posting a photo on Earth Day, the day before Louis’s birthday but it’s not a big deal for a two day photo release of this garden over the weekend which opens on Tuesday, and that’s not interfering with the Gabriella weekend wedding or other nonsense. It’s only the Sussex wedding anniversary that is the problem and takes away attention.
Lies. The Cambridges did an anniversary post this year and last year. Charles and Camilla also did an anniversary post. The Sussexes did not announce the pregnancy at the wedding. They were congratulated at the wedding because that was when the entire family saw them. The issue is that everyone needs to stop being petty and understand that there is enough spotlight for everyone to shine.
i will certainly agree with your last sentence. Personally I am getting fed up with the made up feuds, and some people falling for the fallacies if it suits their own agenda.
As for lies, sorry but I had forgotten, probably because not so much fuss is usually taken of the anniversaries. Not deliberate.
I have no problem with the Sussex’s posting a video on their wedding anniversary but can people stop acting like the day only belongs to them and one one else in the family is allowed to post anything on social media that day.
Hooray! Thanks.
I wish all the royal stans would stop throwing tantrums every time the family has multiple events on the same day. The BRF is too large for engagements not to overlap. The problem is that the media keeps hyping up feud stories which incites the fan bases.
Leena, stop with the misinformation. We know they didn’t announce the baby over a PA system at Eugenie’s wedding! Secondly, the wedding was Saturday and their anniversary was Sunday. Why should they celebrate their anniversary on any other day than the day of their anniversary. Gabriella and her racist mother knew this when they selected the day!
Ha! I love this outfit. In fact I have similar pants and live in them during the summer. So comfy, cool and able to “dress up” for work or “dress down” for the weekend.
Whywhywhy won’t she get a stylist????
I’m sure there are s crap ton if good stylist in the U.K. who would give their front teeth to
work with her??? I’ve never understood this….
Who is this suppose to benefit?
It is the Royal Horticultural Society’s big annual event. It is extremely popular with many members of the RF and has been for years. It also gets packed out with visitors every year. And the plants, gardens get sold off at the end of the week.
Re children – it does get really jam packed so I certainly wouldn’t want to take a child there – they would probably get bored too!
https://www.rhs.org.uk/
Wow. Kate plans a garden for wealthy/airstros. What a heroine for the people! Or… not at all. Also, is this the “big initiative” she’s been up to ALL YEAR?! God her and Will are lazy.
it isn’t for the wealthy, it is going to a hospital after the show closes.
It will only be accessible to the hospital patients. That’s not open to the public at all. Kate’s own messaging is off on this because she herself is going on about green spaces for kids but she’s not really doing anything to help them with that.
Display gardens at Chelsea are about inspiring trends in garden design. People create show gardens in the hope that home gardeners will use the same themes and ideas in their gardens at home – much like the Ideal Home show inspires trends in home decorating.
The designers she worked with have a good track record of designing open spaces and play spaces for children – I work somewhere which has one of their gardens – including in public parks and other public spaces.
I’m happy that Kate finally has a big solo project, but the PR is overkill. You would think that this is the only garden being displayed this week, or that Kate is the only royal to ever host an exhibit.
“Solo” – as if she rolled up her sleeves and did the whole thing herself! Yes, PR overkill for sure. I hope the people who did the real work were credited somehow.
The people who worked with her are barely mentioned. This is being promoted as a monumental project for Kate. Her family photos are everywhere. I feel bad for the other presenters because their gardens are being overshadowed by the royal PR machine.
Can anyone ID her wristwatch?
Cartier.
Cartier Ballon Bleu
That shirt, which I like, does not go with those pants. She should have worn a basic white tee. Love the shoes tho…
Re: Who does it benefit? The Chelsea Flower Show is a really big deal in Britain and will get a ton of publicity. People model their home gardens on design ideas they see here, if only in photos. A person with a modest income could easily incorporate a rope swing or a tree-branch fort. The idea is for people to think about gardens as more than decorative places, but as opportunities to get kids outdoors and away from their computers. This is as relatable to me as Michelle Obama’s plant a vegetable garden initiative. I love it!
She is far too thin. And yeah this is totally aristo-type thing and no, it’s not for the people. Promoting spending time outdoors? Girl, puh-lease.
The buttons on the culottes… yikes. I get what she was going for, but it just doesn’t work. This really looks like something Pippa’s worn before, right?
Has anyone viewed Kate’s interview regarding the garden. It is subtitled because yet again no one can understand what she is saying!!!
Kate’s pants are horrible!
Or it is subtitled to make it accessible to people who have a hearing impairment.
I don’t know where you are writing from but in Toronto culottes have been super in for a couple years now.
I love this outfit. Chic and appropriate.