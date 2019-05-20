Duchess Kate steps out in brown culottes & sneakers at the Chelsea Flower Show

People thought it was shady that Kensington Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to do a big photo-drop on Harry and Meghan’s first wedding anniversary. While I doubt the Cambridges were broken up about the busy day of royal coverage, I do understand why it happened. Today is the official opening of the Chelsea Flower Show, a very big deal in royal/aristocratic circles and a major event on the British-fancypants social calendar. Kate has been hyping her garden design at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show for months now, and the hype machine naturally went into overdrive on the eve of the unveiling to the public, thus the big photo drop on Sunday. The photos on Sunday were of Kate showing her co-designed garden to her three kids, who all seemed to love it. These photos, in this post, are from today’s public unveiling at the official opening of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate decided to do a gardener-theme ensemble which… I mean, at least she’s wearing comfortable shoes. Kate wore culottes by Massimo Dutti, a £255 broderie anglaise white blouse by M.i.h. And white Superga sneakers. I like the blouse and the sneakers but the culottes are an absolute tragedy. They’re a linen blend, I think, and linen wrinkles so easily, so it’s not a very crisp look. Plus, that’s just not the right silhouette for Kate, it doesn’t suit her figure at all and it throws off her proportions massively. That being said, I once again appreciate that she’s changing it up a little bit and experimenting with pants that are not jeggings.

This morning, Kate showed the garden to the intended audience: little kids. Apparently, the Queen will view the garden tonight, and then the big-deal public unveiling will happen tomorrow. For what it’s worth, all of the people who did get to view her garden really liked it and said Kate really nailed it as a fun space for kids.