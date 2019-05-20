Game of Thrones Episode 8.6: ‘The Iron Throne’ and a nonsensical ending

SPOILERS for the finale of Game of Thrones, Episode 8.6, “The Iron Throne.”
Even the last episode clearly should have been two f–king episodes, and the only reason it wasn’t was because Dan Weiss and David Benioff are terrible people. In the end, people got so invested in this show for eight years and countless hours of watching, reading and conspiring that we forgot that the main job of mediocre white dudes is to perpetuate power amongst themselves. I mean that for the writers and I mean for the boundaries of the show. Honestly, I wasn’t AS disappointed with this finale as I was with Lost, but to be clear – this finale sucked. Let’s get into it.
Queen of the Ashes. Once again, we’re being told how to feel by seeing the crispy AF Kings Landing through Tyrion’s perspective. Jon Snow trails Tyrion as they walk through what’s left of the city. Jon gets into it with Greyworm about killing Lannister soldiers (who have surrendered) and Greyworm is like “they had a choice.” It’s true. Tyrion tells Jon that he needs to go inside alone.
Tyrion wasn’t looking for Dany. He goes inside the ruins of the Red Keep and he finds Cersei and Jaime’s bodies in the basement. Tyrion weeps. I mean… I felt nothing? I don’t get why that was supposed to pull at our heartstrings. Cersei should have died a more horrible death than that. She’s a f–king psycho and Jaime was nasty-ass for loving her.
The Dragon Queen. The Dothraki and Unsullied wait for Daenerys’ conquering speech, which she gives in the Dothraki language and High Valyrian. She’s basically like, today Kings Landing, tomorrow the world. We’ll break the wheel EVERYWHERE. Drogon is there too, listening to mom’s speech and he’s like “LET’S DO THIS.” Jon has made his way up the steps beforehand and he watches from a short distance. Tyrion comes up behind Dany during her speech and he tosses away his Hand pin and calls her out for slaughtering women and children. She’s like “bitch you still committed treason a million times.” She orders Tyrion to be put in whatever makeshift jail. Arya appears – with her ninja skills – beside Jon and tells him that Dany is a stone-cold killer if she ever saw one.
Jon makes a series of sadfaces. Jon first goes to see Tyrion and they talk through some sh-t about who Dany really is and Tyrion does the hard sell on trying to convince Jon to kill Dany. Jon weeps. He’s still like, I can’t defend everything she did but she’s still my queen. At this point, I’m also wondering… why the f–k hasn’t Dany killed Tyrion yet? She should have killed him the second he threw away his Hand pin.
The Throne Room. Was it snowing in Kings Landing, or was it ash? Or both? Jon makes his way to the throne room, but not before a snow or ash covered Drogon surprises him (Drogon was taking a nap, as he’d had a busy day). Dany is staring with wonder at the Iron Throne, which is now in a roofless, half-sunlit ruin. Jon and Dany get into it – Dany makes the same defense I made for her: Cersei was the one who used women and children as human shields, preying on Dany’s mercy. Dany asks Jon to come with her on this journey, of breaking the wheel everywhere, of liberating the world. We were supposed to think Dany has broken from reality, I guess, but it just clarified something else for me: she was never a queen or a conqueror, she was always a revolutionary, like Che Guevara. She was the one with the big ideas (“slavery is bad” and “break the wheel of existing white male dominated power structures” and “kill everyone who doesn’t agree with me”) and a big dragon to carry out her big ideas.
Jon did THAT. I was half-expecting Jon to be persuaded by Dany’s ideas and for him to be like “let’s make a baby to cement our new partnership.” Instead, Jon took her in his arms and wept, telling her that she was his queen… and then he stabbed her in the heart. Dany – like Ygritte – died in Jon’s arms. It is his fate, to have the loves his life die in his arms, even when he’s the one to do the stabbing.
King Drogon. Drogon felt in his soul that his mom had been murdered. He comes into the Throne Room and that was the part that made me legit tear up – Drogon sniffing Dany, jostling her body to see if she was gone. Jon stands there, willing to accept Drogon’s punishment, and I thought for a second that we might see if Jon is fireproof like Dany too. But no, Drogon seemed to understand everything, and he understood that the Iron Throne was to blame. So Drogon burned it. No more Iron Throne. Drogon then picks up Dany’s body and flies away.
Time passes. How much time has passed? Who knows. I would say a month or a few months, long enough for a very strange assembly of lords and ladies from the Seven Kingdoms to assemble in Kings Landing. Sansa, Arya and Bran are there. Yara from the Iron Islands. Robin Arryn is there. Ser Davos. Newly installed Lord Gendry Baratheon. Edmure Tully from Riverrun (lol). It’s the assembly of the Kings Landing Senate or something. Greyworm brings Tyrion down and Sansa is like “we want to see Jon too” but Greyworm insists that Jon is still his prisoner and he’s not going anywhere.
Dudes accumulating more power to maintain status quo power structures. The peeps are like “well, f–k, who should be the king or queen of Kings Landing? And Edmure Tully is like ME! And Sansa tells him to sit down and STFU. Tyrion has had time to think and he’s decided that the person with the “best story” in the assembly is…Bran Stark?? BRAN STARK has the best story? ORLY??? Tyrion is basically like, we’ll call him Bran the Broken and he’s a great historian so he’ll be a good king. Sansa is like “he can’t have children!” and Tyrion is like “that’s fine, whenever Bran dies, we’ll just elect someone else from this group.” Which makes no sense, but whatever.
A deal is made and it makes no sense. Sansa is basically like F–k This Noise, The North Is Back To Being Independent. She basically crowns herself Queen of the North right then and there. Bran the Broken become King of the SIX Kingdoms. And… Jon Snow will be sent to the Night’s Watch, which still exists for some reason. And even though Greyworm is peacing out of Westeros, they all felt like they needed to keep their word to Greyworm and for-sure send Jon off to the Wall.
So, the end. Queen Sansa rules in the North, King Bran rules in the six kingdoms, Brienne is writing Jaime Lannister’s knightly hagiography, Bronn is the master of coins, Samwell is a maester, Davos is in charge of the navy and Pod is in charge of wheeling Bran around. Arya decides to travel to America (or sail “west”). Greyworm peaces out, and heads to Naarth, Missandei’s homeland. Jon goes north to the Wall… where Tormund and the Wildlings are hanging out. Jon and Ghost are reunited, and basically Jon is exiled north of the Wall with the Wildlings forever. Or something. I can’t.
The last three episodes of the final season were so dumb, my lord. A show where women consistently outperformed, survived and showed their greatness and the show boiled down to “dudes figure out a way to maintain their power.”
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
This is the ending George R R Martin told them he wanted. Honestly? I’m fine with it. I’m not surprised that a series written by some old white dude filled with rape and incest isn’t going to be the next great feminist novel/show. I assume it will be detail rich in the books and that some minor characters might be a bit different but they didn’t just make this up out of nowhere. The series that everyone had on a pedestal for years ended the way it was always going to end
Was Bronn at the king-election? I have no desire to rewatch this. Shouldn’t he have been there as Lord of the Reach instead of the other two or three people I have never seen before and weren’t introduced? Ugh, why am I still trying to make sense of this. Long live Ghost, the best good boy!
Also- laughing at the suggestion that the peasants should have a say in who is king?? So gross.
Right? Infuriating.
I’m glad it’s over. The first episode was bonkers but then we get this. Meh all around
Or TL;DR
Bran knew what was gonna happen the whole time and just manipulated everybody lol
Also Dany is no revolutionary. She was always an imperialist colonizer, who came with weapons of mass destruction.
FINALLY, A GOOD BOY GETS PET.
What a let down and I have to ask myself what the eff was the purpose of Jon Snow. His character was such a let down and he had NO PURPOSE.
The Starks: Interesting end for the family as they were always central to the whole plot. Am glad Sansa slapped Edmure Tully down, he was just as much of an idiot as his sister was.
Dany: Am not against her arc but just the way it was terribly executed. But this season has seen some great acting from Emilia.
Drogon: He should have just finished what Dany started and wiped all the white male mediocracy off the face of Westeros. In fact they should have made him King, he’s smarter than them all.
Bran: OK so are they trying to say he was the mastermind behind the whole thing just to sit his ass on the throne. Really!!!!
Tyrion: He was only trying to get Jon to murder Dany to save his own ass, as usual.
Arya: Again WFT, assassin turned Dora the Explorer.
Sansa: No surprise there.
Greyworm: Not really surprised by his ending, he wanted out of Westeros as soon as possible.
Sam: Called it years ago that he was a chronicler.
HBO wrote a blank cheque and got scammed by the mediocre lazy showrunners who threw the entire plot out the window so they can get their cash and run off as quickly as possible.
He did fulfill the prophecy however, which was a person said to be descended from the line of Aerys Targaryen and was prophesized to put an end to the biggest threat to the Kingdom (who we all thought was NK but ended up being Dany, his Nissa Nissa). His actions then drove Drogon to melt the Iron Throne. Killing Dany made him too volatile a choice to rule since it would have caused another war, (between the North/Vale vs Unsullied/Dothraki). It was smart for the new government to compromise by sending him to the Wall, which is no longer the same Nights Watch as before. Him not ascending to the Iron Throne ushers in a new age. A new “Dawn” where a leader is decided by an election process of peers instead of a birthright. Prophecy fulfilled.
I don’t mind Arya’s ending. If she was going to stop being an assassin as her life’s path, becoming an explorer makes more sense than settling down with Gendry or something.
Bran. Meh. I don’t have a problem with the concept of someone with Bran’s experience and gifts (such as they are) becoming king, but as usual, D&D did none of the work leading up to it to show why he deserved it. Apparently, him staring at people like a creep and occasionally throwing out sayings from motivational posters was supposed to denote stateliness and wisdom? The problem with his arc is really similar to the problem with Dany’s as stated above. They didn’t lay the appropriate groundwork and then write to it in a nuanced way.
Yes about Arya.
Back in s5 I think when she was recovering from her fight with the Waif at the actress house, they had a convo of what she could do with her life. And she said the same thing she told her siblings:
“What’s West of Westeros?” She wanted to sail and find out.
So this ws something she was always thinking about.
Yeah, D&D none of the work all season making these plot development believable. They substituted long shots of people walking around for actual writing, or actual conversations that build character development.
Ah, thank you, @Regina, I knew it’d been said before, but couldn’t recall the circumstances. As a side rant, D&D really over-rely on verbatim nods to earlier lines and scenarios as a writing gimmick. Used sparingly, it’s nice, but holy crap, the wink, wink “full circle” moments were out of control this season. 😂
I watched last night’s episode having not watched the show since the end of S2, and I was so shocked and frankly offended by such a sexist ending (I know, I know – it has always been sexist. That’s partially why I stopped). The story focused so much on man pain, men’s decisions, men’s power. It was baffling given how many strong women this show has featured, but then again many women who DO achieve power on GOT are crazy or evil and “unfit” to rule. Brienne’s story being reduced to propping Jamie? Yikes. Sansa being RIGHT THERE and they chose Bran to rule even though, from my understanding, he hasn’t even been heavily featured in the show recently? Lol! I’m glad Sansa will continue to rule the North, but that was the only highlight. What a boring, nonsensical ending. I’m glad I skipped out of this show early but I’m sorry to those who invested so much time only to feel disappointed.
I guess the moral of the story is, if you are honest and consistent about your intentions (Dany, Jon) – you lose. If you’re a sneaky manipulator (Sansa, Bran) – you win. Just like real life politics.
What did Bran actually do that was good for anyone? Didn’t he just basically wait around for everyone else to die lol? Haven’t watched since season 5, this season sounds like crap! And to think this show used to be exciting! 😤🐲
I found out about the ending last week when I got spoiled. Trust me. I understand. My first reaction was anger. Then a lot of Wtf and Whyyyyy? But the more I sat on it, the more I was able to make sense of it. So hear me out:
Was it the democracy I was hoping for? Nope. Apparently that would have been too much for the Lord’s and Ladies of Westeros at this time. But I’m okay knowing that the next ruler was chosen with all the representatives getting a vote. Although not who I would have chosen, Bran has the ability to make unbiased decisions without the emotional entanglements and doesn’t subscribe to any particular religion. He’s also wise. He would also have a limited rule that would not extend past his own life. The next successor would also be voted upon. That’s a start.
Is it the ending I wanted or expected? No. Was it rushed at times, yeah. Are there some things that didn’t make sense? Yep. Am I happy with it? Not really. It’s definitely bittersweet. But I knew it would be. Glad the Iron Throne is gone. Good riddance. It was the source of so much corruption.
The lone wolf died, but the pack survived. We get a King of Westeros, A Queen in the North, a King Beyond the Wall(?), and a Captain of her own adventure ship. The least of my wishes were for the remaining Starks to survive. I’m glad they all ended up on top and with some form of control over their own destiny. that’s why I’m ok with it now. #teamstark
I thought for sure those idiot writers were trying to make Dany go mad like her father. But they didn’t: no signs of madness, just lots of logical reasons for her behavior. She demonstrated the same “breaker of chains at any cost” mentality she’s always had. But in the past 7 seasons she never, ever hurt innocents in her quest. Jeez, in Mereen she locked up her *babies* in a pyramid bc they roasted one kid. And these terrible writers want us to believe a perfectly sane Dany would roast a whole city bc “Cersei was using them as a shield.” What?!?
Screw this season, screw these writers. This whole season has felt like a terrible piece of fanfiction – one that the writer has put down for a while, and then picks back up and hastily writes an ending just to be done with it, but nothing is canon, no one acts in character and huge storylines are left hanging
I’m struggling to understand the moral of this story. Other than women can just snap and commit war crimes, mediocre men will rule and make the rules no matter how many mistakes they’ve made, and massive threats to humanity can be easily solved with a dagger to the heart and gut.
The moral is: men can do whatever is necessary for the power and be considered a good ruler, but If a woman does the same, she’s crazy.
Any man who did what Dany did would villainous too. Can’t believe people seriously defend her. You’re not supposed to cheer for a dictator or cheer for war mongering. That’s the moral.
Bran isn’t really a man, he represents magic. It’s supposed to reference the Last Hero, I think. Jon with his horse, his sword, his dog, his companions etc setting out north, and the 3ER (magic) winning back “what the armies of men had lost”.
The moral of the story is that war sucks and no one really wins. And that the business of conquering and seeking power is a slippery slope.
Meh…I’m okay with it. Glad Sansa is a queen and Arya is setting sail. The women were really the only ones who broke with the rest to forge their own paths, and Jon’s stupidity, for once, was not rewarded. So, yeah, I’m okay with it.
Justice for Drogon.
I said it yesterday: when the lords laughed at Sam’s proposition (everybody having the right to choose the next ruler), I was ENRAGED.
Westeros is right back at where it has always been. The wheel will keep spinning and crushing the poor.
And to add salt to the injury even Cersei and her stupid brother got to have a more poetic death than Daenerys.
I don’t even know what to say anymore. There were SO MANY loose ends I lost count.
P.S.: One good thing, and again another cinematographers’s achievement, was seeing Daenerys coming out to give her victory speech as Drogon lifts its wings to fly behind her. Gorgeous.
I never understood why Sansa always disliked Dany especially when she was there to help them. She should’ve just left the Night King finish them.
My issue was execution. All that’s happened this weekend, should have been spaced out through three seasons. It’s all happened so fast and so poorly, that we haven’t had the time to grasp what is going on. Bran being the King, in my opinion, makes sense. Neither Jon nor Daenerys ruling the Seven Kingdoms would’ve brought peace. Dany, though a Targaryen, her reign would’ve been too tainted by this desire she has to “break the wheel”. Jon, though a Targaryen, would always be seen as a bastard. Bran is the only one, at the moment, with no vengeance on his mind. No desire to favor one house over another. He knows their past and can use that to build a better future. If he were King, he would’ve seen Littlefinger’s and Lysa Arryn, whose actions put this all in motion, plotting to kill Jon Arryn. He would’ve known Walder Frey and Rose Bolton we’re going to betray the Starks at the Red Wedding. So I feel he will be a ruler the realm needs at its most broken time. The writers really messed up Bran’s story. The Three-Eyed Raven cannot see the future. Only the past. I don’t believe Bran had Sam tell Jon about his parents so he could kill Dany. It’s fair to say that Jon would’ve killed Dany anyway after what happened in the previous episodes. I am okay with everything that happened. I just believe the execution sucked big time.
I didnt think it was that bad. I know people had really high expectations and I think a lot of women in the series did come out on top. Arya is living as literally free woman. Sansa is queen in the North a position that she most deserves. Jon could never have been king after he killed Daenerys. The dothraki and the unsullied would have kept fighting.
Besides, Jon was happy being in the nights watch. He is still their lord commander. The end him on horseback leaving with Tormund and Ghost? He never wanted anything so why is everyone forcing it on him?
Bran is the best choice for king. He sides with humanity, just like he did in the battle against the Night King. He is on the side of life. He is decidedly neutral, he will be able to sit EFFECTIVELY in the seat of power and help people whose lives have been destroyed by all these wars.
I liked it.
I was Ok with the ending because I like happy endings & all the Starks ended up with a descent future. However, I did miss the days when this show would have me literally shouting out in disbelief, my jaw to the floor, over a twist or a death. More true to the show might have been Jon Snow taking the thrown at the expense of his entire families death in the war.
There were a lot of funny tweets, as usual, but I think my favorite was “Please have D.B. and Dan lower me into my grave when I die, so they can let me down one last time.”
I’m not mad at the ending-I just wish there weren’t so many cut aways. It felt rushed. I would have liked a entire episode about the gal out from Jon’s decision-instead we cut straight to the panel. What happened after? How did grey worm not kill him right away? What was the reaction of the other leaders when they found out? Nope just to a cut of it’s been a few weeks. It felt like a episode or 2 was missing.
Could have also used something with Jon debating more or at least sleeping on it. Apparently it just took one conversation with Tyrion and one with Dany and he was like yup she’s a tyrant and she’s done. Tyrion explained pretty well that she’s not mad-she’s just wants to rule everything and will burn her enemies to get there. Just needed to be more than one conversation-if we had had Varys and him discuss that more or anyone mention it. But we were rushed rushed.
A CGI dragon made me cry. Happy he and Ghost made it. I cheered Brienne at the knight commander. Sir podrick.
There really isn’t much to say is there? We got played a bit. I don’t think I will be watching any of the spin-off shows. If they are like this. NOPE I am out.