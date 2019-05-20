“Elizabeth Olsen could have been the Mother of Dragons” links
  • May 20, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Elizabeth Olsen could have been the Mother of Dragons if only her audition hadn’t been so terrible. Lord, I’m glad she wasn’t Dany. [Jezebel]
Arnold Schwarzenegger got kicked in the back & he barely flinched. [Dlisted]
The Westworld preview freaked me out! [Pajiba]
Emilia Clarke talks about Beyonce’s fandom of GoT. [LaineyGossip]
I will catch up on Cannes fashion this week, I promise. [Go Fug Yourself]
Westerosi water bottles are a thing. [Towleroad]
Constance Wu let her bunny poop everywhere? [Just Jared]
Do you know about the hanky code? [OMG Blog]
Calvin Klein apologized for making Bella Hadid make out with a hologram. [The Blemish]

7 Responses to ““Elizabeth Olsen could have been the Mother of Dragons” links”

  1. ccsays says:
    May 20, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    YES, that Westworld trailer is amazing and I can’t wait for season three. I know a lot of people thought season 2 wasn’t as good but “Kiksuya” was an incredible stand alone episode.

    Reply
  2. oliphant says:
    May 20, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    oh gods no, she’s bad enough in the avengers franchise without ruining another.

    Reply
  3. Amaryis says:
    May 20, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    Holy smokes, she looks like Sissy Spacek in these photos.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      May 20, 2019 at 1:18 pm

      That was my first thought! And she’s yet another actress who got a generic nose job that took away any individuality her face had. She was cuter before.

      Reply
  4. Sean says:
    May 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    I don’t know if it’s planned for this week but I really hope this site will cover the recent Buzzfeed News article detailing the allegations of abuse by Tony Robbins. In the article, several people including his former head of security discuss his mistreatment of victims, numerous unwanted sexual advances as well as depriving seminar attendees of food, water and sleep.

    Reply
    • Raven says:
      May 20, 2019 at 1:17 pm

      I’m not surprised he physically pushed a survivor of rape when she thought the challenge his mischaracterizing of the me-too movement.

      Men who are so vocal against the me-too movement are usually have skeletons in their own closet.

      Reply
  5. Amaryis says:
    May 20, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    How do I make an avatar here?

    Reply

