The palace denies that Duchess Meghan authorized her friends to speak to Gayle King

Last week, we talked about Gayle King and her CBS special, Harry and Meghan Plus One, which aired Friday night. The royal reporters were freaking out completely because Gayle King had been the UK before Meghan gave birth, and Gayle had met privately with Harry and Meg in Frogmore Cottage. The royal reporters were mad because… something something American something black women something. When the first previews of the CBS special came out, I began to “get” why the reporters were increasingly hysterical though – it’s because it was pretty obvious that Meghan authorized several of her friends to speak on the record to Gayle King. There is simply no way that Meghan’s closest friends, like her makeup artist Daniel Martin, would have spoken to Gayle without Meghan’s explicit or implicit permission. And therein lies the rub. The royal reporters are once again bashing Meghan for running her own Communications office and refusing to go through traditional royal-communications channels to get her message out. They did the same thing when Meghan authorized her friends to speak to People Magazine back in February.

Meghan has been accused of personally approving guests for a new TV show — sparking a fresh row about her love of publicity. “Meghan and Harry Plus One” rubbishes claims the duchess is difficult to work with. Meghan was said to have given permission for pals to speak out. A royal insider called it a breach of protocol. They said: “It’s simply not the appropriate thing to be getting involved in TV shows about the family.” In the documentary, celeb make-up artist Daniel Martin weeps as he slams claims she is “difficult”. Hollywood star Jessica Alba also calls Meghan “a beacon of hope for a lot of women out there”. True Blood actress Janina Gavankar adds: “She’s going to be such a good mother. I think she will be very low maintenance.” An insider at broadcaster CBS revealed that each US contributor spoke only “with the blessing of Meghan”. Its timing also raised eyebrows as Meghan is believed to have secretly discussed the project with host and friend Gayle King days before she gave birth. The royal insider explained: “Our belief is Meghan has been aware of this TV project for at least the last month and hoped that certain allies and friends spoke out. She wants her case put on US TV in the strongest possible fashion. Meghan believes she is her own best PR. She even met with Gayle to discuss the show days before she went into labour. Senior members of the Royal Family raised eyebrows about this. This is the way a Hollywood celebrity acts, not someone married to an heir to the throne.” A source close to Meghan said: “There have been malicious attacks on the Duchess and, while she appreciates the support of her friends, she draws a clear line and does not discuss those things with them.” Buckingham Palace said: “The Duchess has not had any involvement in the CBS special, nor requested or given permission to friends to participate.”

[From The Sun]

Yes, that’s an on-the-record denial from Buckingham Palace. Which… do they not have anyone at the Palace who remembers what it was like during Princess Diana’s heyday? This is a total Diana move – Diana would often authorize friends to speak on her behalf and get her message out that way, going around the official communications channels. Diana also got in trouble for authorizing her friends to speak to people like Andrew Morton, especially when the palace was flat-out denying Morton’s reporting/writing. Sidenote: I still can’t believe that Meghan played coy about not knowing anything about the royal family. She, like many women of our generation, paid attention to Diana’s moves in the 1990s and this is a flat-out copy of Diana’s Playbook.

As for whether or not Meghan truly authorized her friends to speak to Gayle King… of f–king course she did. That’s not a debate. The royal reporters want that to be the debate because they don’t want to talk about how Harry and Meghan Plus One made them look like petty racist amateurs who attack Meghan constantly over everything and nothing. Gayle King used the special the slap back at some of the most egregious and racist attacks on Meghan. And once again, Meghan is showing the myopic royal reporters that she has other options besides them to tell her story. Harry and Meghan Plus One was an unapologetic pro-Meg piece of propaganda, which is only controversial because the British media has set it up that way.