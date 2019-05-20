The palace denies that Duchess Meghan authorized her friends to speak to Gayle King

Last week, we talked about Gayle King and her CBS special, Harry and Meghan Plus One, which aired Friday night. The royal reporters were freaking out completely because Gayle King had been the UK before Meghan gave birth, and Gayle had met privately with Harry and Meg in Frogmore Cottage. The royal reporters were mad because… something something American something black women something. When the first previews of the CBS special came out, I began to “get” why the reporters were increasingly hysterical though – it’s because it was pretty obvious that Meghan authorized several of her friends to speak on the record to Gayle King. There is simply no way that Meghan’s closest friends, like her makeup artist Daniel Martin, would have spoken to Gayle without Meghan’s explicit or implicit permission. And therein lies the rub. The royal reporters are once again bashing Meghan for running her own Communications office and refusing to go through traditional royal-communications channels to get her message out. They did the same thing when Meghan authorized her friends to speak to People Magazine back in February.
Meghan has been accused of personally approving guests for a new TV show — sparking a fresh row about her love of publicity. “Meghan and Harry Plus One” rubbishes claims the duchess is difficult to work with. Meghan was said to have given permission for pals to speak out. A royal insider called it a breach of protocol. They said: “It’s simply not the appropriate thing to be getting involved in TV shows about the family.”
In the documentary, celeb make-up artist Daniel Martin weeps as he slams claims she is “difficult”. Hollywood star Jessica Alba also calls Meghan “a beacon of hope for a lot of women out there”. True Blood actress Janina Gavankar adds: “She’s going to be such a good mother. I think she will be very low maintenance.”
An insider at broadcaster CBS revealed that each US contributor spoke only “with the blessing of Meghan”. Its timing also raised eyebrows as Meghan is believed to have secretly discussed the project with host and friend Gayle King days before she gave birth.
The royal insider explained: “Our belief is Meghan has been aware of this TV project for at least the last month and hoped that certain allies and friends spoke out. She wants her case put on US TV in the strongest possible fashion. Meghan believes she is her own best PR. She even met with Gayle to discuss the show days before she went into labour. Senior members of the Royal Family raised eyebrows about this. This is the way a Hollywood celebrity acts, not someone married to an heir to the throne.”
A source close to Meghan said: “There have been malicious attacks on the Duchess and, while she appreciates the support of her friends, she draws a clear line and does not discuss those things with them.”
Buckingham Palace said: “The Duchess has not had any involvement in the CBS special, nor requested or given permission to friends to participate.”
Yes, that’s an on-the-record denial from Buckingham Palace. Which… do they not have anyone at the Palace who remembers what it was like during Princess Diana’s heyday? This is a total Diana move – Diana would often authorize friends to speak on her behalf and get her message out that way, going around the official communications channels. Diana also got in trouble for authorizing her friends to speak to people like Andrew Morton, especially when the palace was flat-out denying Morton’s reporting/writing. Sidenote: I still can’t believe that Meghan played coy about not knowing anything about the royal family. She, like many women of our generation, paid attention to Diana’s moves in the 1990s and this is a flat-out copy of Diana’s Playbook.
As for whether or not Meghan truly authorized her friends to speak to Gayle King… of f–king course she did. That’s not a debate. The royal reporters want that to be the debate because they don’t want to talk about how Harry and Meghan Plus One made them look like petty racist amateurs who attack Meghan constantly over everything and nothing. Gayle King used the special the slap back at some of the most egregious and racist attacks on Meghan. And once again, Meghan is showing the myopic royal reporters that she has other options besides them to tell her story. Harry and Meghan Plus One was an unapologetic pro-Meg piece of propaganda, which is only controversial because the British media has set it up that way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I thought Meghan said she didn’t know much about Harry (from tabloids, gossip, etc), not that she didn’t know anything about any of the royals.
Well, I don’t believe that either.
I mean, she obviously knew about him from tabloids, but people forget that as an actress she knows tabloids are junk. I think she wasn’t counting the tabloid stories. She didn’t live in Britain, didn’t know anyone who knew him, just knew the tabloid basics.
People always pick on this one line, but I think she was being sincere. Anyone who has lived 8n that world would know not to trust newspapers to “know” someone.
Agreed @LaraK Just because she was in hollywood doesnt mean she was into royal gossip. Also, what evidence do people have that she knew more than she let on in that interview?? People project sooo much onto Meghan…both good and bad – its so strange.
Yeah she said she didnt know MUCH about him,not that she didnt know him at all.people just like twisting her word and want to believe she was plotting to trap Harry…
That’s the key word, much. I’m sure she knew he was a prince, son of Diana, grandson of the queen, that he had red hair. I doubt she knew much more, like where he went to school, how long he was in the military, where he was ever posted in the military, favorite food, etc. She, as an actress in the public eye, would know better than most that there is the image for public consumption then the real person.
Exactly Sam! Until W&K got engaged I didn’t follow the royals at all, I was too busy raising kids and just living my life. Of course I knew who they were and few things about them, things that made the headlines but other than that I didn’t know Much about specific individuals. It’s only now that I’m older, the kids are out of the house that I have time on my hands to follow the BRF and other royal ladies.
I believe she implied that she did not know much about either but I could be wrong.
After finishing college worked in Argentina for a few months, then running to auditions.
Since she was dating a guy for a couple of years then got married and divorced.
Then dated a chef for two years, I would say she was not sitting around reading the tabloids about Harry or anyone.
Oh well. Maybe if they would not attack her for breathing then perhaps her friends wouldn’t feel the need to defend her when given the opportunity. They can stay mad until they start putting some respect on her name.
I really think this is just going to make it all worse. The courtiers will be more mad than ever, the British press will be more mad than ever and I’d bet that members of the royal family are mad too. It’s rather like nobody has learned anything from Diana. Diana however was deeply loved by British people and around the world. While I get the impression that Meghan has a strong fanbase in the US, I think the average British person remains indifferent. Then again I guess Meghan is marketing herself to an American audience and most British people are fairly indifferent to the entire royal family unless something big is happening. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens next.
Stieg Larsson’s book title comes to mind. The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets Nest. Lainey called the baby roll-out Jedi PR. But I think a line has been crossed. Good PR is not so obviously PR. It now seems on its way to manipulative. I am the same age Diane would be. I watched her get married. I watched the boys grow up. I was giddy for Meghan and Harry. Bought the cookbook. Now, I feel much less sympathetic and for the first time ever questioning the relevance of a Constitutional Monarchy. (Canadian). The energy around all of this is not good at all.
I can see why the reports are annoyed but I totally get why it was done. They don’t tell the story the way someone wants it told so Megs found her way. Can’t the media play nice??? Why continually bash Megs???? If it’s because of Wills or Charles (no clue just thinking out loud), it’s 2019 and enough already. Report it the way it is otherwise don’t get pissy when Megs keeps it real.
And yeah, she did play coy. No way she didn’t know about them. Even my brother who doesn’t pay attention knows all the stories. (Insert eye roll).
Lol. Sure, Jan. They must think we are all dumb. Daniel Martin is one of her closest friends. There’s no way he did that without at least running it past her first.
Meghan has the royal reporters in a box and she knows it.
On one hand, she will not be queen, so they can try to play the “protocol” card and “royal way of doing things” card, but Harry is 7th in line, so that only goes so far.
On the other hand, people love her. I mean, not the hard core racists, but most people worldwide prefer her and Harry to Dry Toast Cambridge. The royal reporters can talk about her being difficult all they want, but she is hard working, kind, and speaks for herself.
So until they accept these two things, she will keep dancing circles around them. Go Megs!
I didn’t know Jessica Alba was one of Meghan’s friends. This is the first time I’ve seen their names in the same article lol.
She isn’t. Jessica was only in the doc because a charity Harry and Meghan supported she is on the board of. Baby2baby.
Jessica Alba isnt a Meghan friend.She’s a board member of Baby2baby charity ( one of the charities the Sussexes asked people to donate to)and was there to talk about the impact that has had on the charity.
The friends were Janina and Daniel
Yeah……of course she authorized her friends to do the special. The palace just isn’t going to admit that. I haven’t seen it yet but I have it on my DVR to watch this week, I’m excited to see it.
It’s a mistake for Meghan to send out Daniel as a surrogate. He lays it on way too thick. The weeping was so over the top. More and more I’m thinking he’s mostly about self promotion.
And having found out he was behind the baby shower, I think if someone with more discretion had planned that event, it would not have resulted in so much bad publicity.
Anyhow, I agree that Meghan had to have given her blessing to her friends to speak on the special, and lying about it in an official Buckingham Palace statement is a bad thing. Her team is trying to get the message out about what an authentic and wonderful person she is, and then it’s accompanied by a lie?
good point!
Funny how Buckingham Palace PR can get off their asses to shoot down an American pro-Meghan piece one day after it airs, but can do nothing about the two years of racist, classist, rabid courtiers @kP.
No one believes you, when you say Meghan did not give permission for her friends to speak, here is news for you, they don’t need her permission.
No wonder Harry and Meghan kept you out of the loop about the birth of their child.
Even twisted Andrew Morton said, Meghan and Harry’s presentation of Archie was more regal.
I mean, an unapologetic pro-royal propaganda piece should be wildly controversial, no matter how likeable the royal.
Was the information in Gail king’s special misleading? If not, it was not propaganda.
By the way that story that Meghan met Gail King a few days before Archie’s birth was retracted by the daily beast.
I hope she did and love her for it! No one in their right mind would sit and take the racism and bullying by RR because “that’s what Royals do” Meghan had established a reputation prior to Harry and has every right to protect it! Like most professionals your reputation proceeds you either for promotions or for a new job. So I get the need for Meghan to protect hers. Good on her!!
Okay, but aren’t the optics of this really messy then because BP is basically calling Meghan’s friends liars?
I don’t see how this is different than what Diana used to do.