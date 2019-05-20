Kit Harington says words about sexism & Daenerys: ‘Dany is not a good person’

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones.
As I covered earlier, Emilia Clarke did a longish interview with Entertainment Weekly about the end of Game of Thrones and what happened to Daenerys. Despite the lazy AF writing from Benioff & Weiss, it feels like the actors who actually played these characters understood that Dany’s arc wasn’t so black-and-white – it wasn’t just “well, she’s gone full Mad Queen, she deserves to die!” I wanted to highlight some of the comments from Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Gwendoline Christie:
Emilia Clarke on Jon Snow: “Um, he just doesn’t like women does he? He keeps f—king killing them. No. If I were to put myself in his shoes I’m not sure what else he could have done aside from … oh, I dunno, maybe having a discussion with me about it? Ask my opinion? Warn me? It’s like being in the middle of a phone call with your boyfriend and they just hang up and never call you again. ‘Oh, this great thing happened to me at work today — hello?’ And that was 9 years ago…”
Peter Dinklage on Dany’s fire-bombing of Kings Landing: Dinklage says the showrunners on set compared Dany’s dragon-bombing of King’s Landing to the U.S. dropping nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki to decisively end World War II in 1945. “That’s what war is,” Dinklage says. “Did we make the right choices in war? How much longer would [WWII] have gone on if we didn’t make horrible decisions? We love Daenerys. All the fans love Daenerys, and she’s doing these things for the greater good. ‘The greater good’ has been in the headlines lately… when freeing everyone for the greater good you’re going to hurt some innocents along the way, unfortunately.”
Gwendoline Christie on Dany’s Mad Queen arc: “The signs have actually always been there. And they’ve been there in ways we felt at the time were just mistakes or controversial. At this time, it’s important to question true motives. This show has always been about power and, more than ever, it’s an interesting illustration that people in pursuit of power can come in many different forms and we need to question everything.”
Kit Harington on Jon killing Dany: “I think it’s going to divide,” Harington says of the finale’s fan reaction. “But if you track her story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You’re in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You’re culpable, you cheered her on.’”
Kit on the sexism criticism: Harington adds he worries the final two episodes will be accused of being sexist, an ongoing criticism of GoT that has recently resurfaced perhaps more pointedly than ever before. “One of my worries with this is we have Cersei and Dany, two leading women, who fall,” he says. “The justification is: Just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies? They’re the most interesting characters in the show. And that’s what Thrones has always done. You can’t just say the strong women are going to end up the good people. Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?”
Kit’s words irked me. “The justification is: Just because they’re women, why should they be the goodies?…Dany is not a good person. It’s going to open up discussion but there’s nothing done in this show that isn’t truthful to the characters. And when have you ever seen a woman play a dictator?” Um… he’s talking about Cersei being the dictator, RIGHT? Because that psychopath deserved to die, no doubt, and instead of allowing Arya to stab Cersei in the eye, the writers gave Cersei the death of a wounded heroine, complete with swelling, tragic music, like we were supposed to be torn up about it. As for Dany… as I said, chica had a bad day, she firebombed thousands of people, but who amongst us, etc? I think the “sexism” criticism is completely valid because of the way so many of Dany’s decisions were framed by the men within the story. It’s like Emilia says – “maybe having a discussion with me about it? Ask my opinion? Warn me?” Yeah. Again, I’ll buy that the idea was always to have Dany go mad and have Jon kill her. But I hate the way the writers got there and how they framed her “madness.”
Kit’s comments on sexism are pretty disappointing, but I agree with his overview of Dany’s character. She has always had these, um, tendencies, and people cheered her on.
Arya slit people’s throats and people STILL cheer her on. Tyrion killed his own father and people still cheer him on. If Dany is a bad person then so is Arya and so is Tyrion and so is Jon and so is Sansa.
So, I get what he’s saying about the show doing a good thing by writing women to be flawed. That’s obviously important, and I find it a little sad how positively DELIGHTED I am to see women written as real human beings with complex emotions and actions. But…I don’t know. I think the combination of having multiple women in power turn out to be evil and insane and therefore determined by men as unfit to rule as well as women who AREN’T evil and insane do things like crediting their rapist for making them a strong person (as well as all the other sexist things this show has done over the years)…that’s when things get a little icky.
If a man did what Daenerys did, he would be a villain, but he wouldn’t be called “crazy”. Stannis burned his daughter alived and no one called him crazy.
Except Daenerys’s father was the Mad King. Because he was crazy and then used wildfire to burn everything. Her similar madness was hinted at throughout the show’s entire run. The writing was super rushed, lazy, and overall misogynistic but her being “mad” didn’t appear out of nowhere for the character.
Let me ask this question, because it’s been bugging me. Does Tyrion deserve to be Hand of the King? Because I think there is a strong argument to be made that for two seasons, Dany checked her impulses and listened to her advisors. And Tyrion sh*tty advice contributed to the mess she found herself in, and that messed caused her to break. I’m not putting all of this on Tyrion. But it just really bothers me that he suffers zero consequences and is hamming it up with his buddies at the end while she ends up dead.
All of THIS. And how is Tyrion – a PRISONER- allowed to dictate who should be King?? Tyrion gets to keep his job while Jon is sent to the Wall??
I’m actually stunned how dull and nothing Jon Snow’s part in the final season turned out to be. I mean….maybe if the actor had more than two facial expressions I would have caught some nuance but….wow he was the dictionary definition of a *shrug*. Even his killing of Dany was super-quick and sort of….oh, that’s it?
“ to the U.S. dropping nuclear bombs on the Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki”
Uhhhhh, that’s not it my friend. There is a lot to be re-examined and debated about that history and the morality and horror: but the proper analogy would have been if Japan had unconditionally surrendered, and then the bombs had been dropped. It’s a crucial difference.
I never got the hype around Jon/Kit. Jon is a super bland character, and Kit seems like a horribly uninteresting actor with little range.
Did you see the plastic water bottle behind Sam’s foot when they’re gathered to discuss Tyrion and Jon? Twice in one short season.
Three times technically. Last week they releases a promo photo of Jamie hugging Cersei…and his hand had grown back! 😂
I missed that! That’s amazing.
So the reddit leaks were accurate. I had read them but still hoped for something extra, so kind of plot twist in the end. Oh well
Reminder that they took an extra year to write and shoot this season. Time well spent, clearly. Well done show-runners, you took a look at the last season of Dexter and we did indeed hold your beer.
His take is CRAP. Dany is a bad person?? Then so is Jon, Arya, Sansa and Tyrion.
Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke’s comments are spot on.