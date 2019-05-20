‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #18: Royal reporters saltier about Meghan; We’re hiring



My weird treatment and how we cope with reality: Minutes 0 to 5:30

I mention that my ObGyn has me on a treatment that is quite controversial. We talk about the current move to ban abortion/women’s healthcare throughout the US and why we’re covering less political stories lately. You can listen below! The episode is also available on YouTube at the bottom of this post.

Constance Wu: Minutes 5:30 to 16

We cover Constance Wu’s arguably ungrateful reaction on social media to Fresh Off The Boat’s renewal and how her non-apology made it worse. Gemma Chan liked a tweet stating that coworkers know this about Wu, but then claimed it was an accidental like. We heard that Wu was a diva on the set of Hustlers, and while that story originated in Page Six, we think it has a grain of truth. I also found an interview Wu did with Colbert where she said she had to convince Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu to hold off production to accommodate her schedule on FOTB. Plus we talk about Always Be My Maybe, the new Netflix romcom starring Constance’s co-star on FOTB, Randall Park, with a special guest that gets me excited.

Royals and The Royal Baby: Minutes 16 to 22:45

For Mother’s Day Meghan posted a photo of baby Archie’s feet to Instagram! We wondered on podcast #13 whether they would do this, but in this case we didn’t mind because we’d already seen the baby. We talk about the name Archie and how he may have been named after Harry’s friend or Meghan’s childhood cat! I mention that my brother once named a dog after me. (He sometimes listens to the podcast so I hope he hears this.) We talk about the royal reporters being salty about Meghan inviting CBS and Gayle King to cover the baby presentation.

Game of Thrones needs different writers: Minutes 22:45 to 31:30

We don’t have any spoilers for the finale because we record these Thursdays. There are spoilers up to the penultimate episode, The Bells, 8.5. We talk about the writers giving more motivation to the men and creating poorly-drawn women, particularly Daenerys. We also discuss the maudlin send off for Cersei and Jaime and who we want to survive the finale.

User Questions: We’re looking for a new writer Minutes 31:30 to 36

Thanks to Diplomanatee and Becks1 for your feedback last week! We talk about Chandra’s laugh and why it’s so infectious. Also we discuss Busy Philipps’ show getting canceled by E! and how that’s a crock. We are looking for a new writer! We give our specifications for that position around minute 34:30. You can email me about it at info-at-celebitchy.com.

Comments of The Week: Minutes 36 to 39

My comment of the week is from Lady D on the GoT needs new writers story. Kaiser/Chandra’s comment of the week is from Alissa on the story about Lori Loughlin’s level of fame.

re-doing tweet bc the pic didn't show the first time im like, yea pic.twitter.com/r5QhSu8XpE — Adele Zhang (@adelexzhang) May 13, 2019