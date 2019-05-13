Duchess Meghan posted an Instagram of Baby Archie’s feet for Mother’s Day

I love how we’ve just accepted the fact that the Duchess of Sussex operates the SussexRoyal Instagram. I’m sure the communications team has the password too, and they’re working with Meghan on most of what is posted on the official Insta, but let’s also be clear: I’m convinced that Meghan is the one doing the most for the IG. Sunday was Mother’s Day in the US (and Canada, Australia, and many other countries), so Meghan decided to celebrate by posting a lovely shot of Baby Archie’s feet and her hand.

You can read the message above – “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.” The background of the photo seems to be Forget-Me-Nots, Princess Diana’s favorite flower and Sentebale (one of Harry’s signature charities) means forget-me-not in Sesotho. The shot was apparently taken in the garden of Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan apparently planted the flowers in honor of his mom. And now… on what used to be a day where Harry would think about his mother’s life and death, he’s now got a new baby boy and he can celebrate his wife while still remembering his mom. It’s very beautiful and full-circle.

Meghan reportedly spent Mother’s Day at Frogmore Cottage with her husband, her mom Doria Ragland, and Baby Archie. Incidentally, CB brought up the idea that Meg would do one of these “hands and/or feet” photos in our Gossip With Celebitchy podcast several weeks ago (that’s at about 19:30), but we talked about the idea that the “feet” photo could be the first photo. I’m fine with this because we’ve already gotten to see Archie’s face!