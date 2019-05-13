Duchess Meghan posted an Instagram of Baby Archie’s feet for Mother’s Day

View this post on Instagram
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands”: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
I love how we’ve just accepted the fact that the Duchess of Sussex operates the SussexRoyal Instagram. I’m sure the communications team has the password too, and they’re working with Meghan on most of what is posted on the official Insta, but let’s also be clear: I’m convinced that Meghan is the one doing the most for the IG. Sunday was Mother’s Day in the US (and Canada, Australia, and many other countries), so Meghan decided to celebrate by posting a lovely shot of Baby Archie’s feet and her hand.
You can read the message above – “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.” The background of the photo seems to be Forget-Me-Nots, Princess Diana’s favorite flower and Sentebale (one of Harry’s signature charities) means forget-me-not in Sesotho. The shot was apparently taken in the garden of Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan apparently planted the flowers in honor of his mom. And now… on what used to be a day where Harry would think about his mother’s life and death, he’s now got a new baby boy and he can celebrate his wife while still remembering his mom. It’s very beautiful and full-circle.
Meghan reportedly spent Mother’s Day at Frogmore Cottage with her husband, her mom Doria Ragland, and Baby Archie. Incidentally, CB brought up the idea that Meg would do one of these “hands and/or feet” photos in our Gossip With Celebitchy podcast several weeks ago (that’s at about 19:30), but we talked about the idea that the “feet” photo could be the first photo. I’m fine with this because we’ve already gotten to see Archie’s face!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
This made me tear up yesterday. What a touching photo. LOVE it. I really love how they’re handling their instagram account.
Very nice.
It is such a simple and beautiful picture.
I’m just obsessed with the composition of this photo. Is someone holding Archie over their head? Is Meghan standing under said person? These are the pressing questions I need answered!
The baby dangling element is intriguing to me as well… checking back for answers. Don’t let us down, internet!
Harry or her mom took the picture? That seems like the obvious answer to me, not sure why it’s an issue
Caity, nobody is shading. It’s not “an issue” as in something bad. We’re just curious, because that kid is way up in what I’m calling a “reverse lion king.” Nobody is disparaging anyone…we’re just curious how it was shot.
P.S.: This pic has to be a three-person operation! lol.
My thought is that this was taken the same day as the official photo shoot and the white cloth you can see behind/under her hand is the skirt of her trench dress. I think Meghan is standing holding Archie against her belly area (Archie’s head in her left arm, feet in right) and Harry (or whoever took photo) is doing something like standing over her right shoulder or next to her on the right (maybe on a bench or step stool?) to take the photo. That was my first thought anyway. I don’t see how he’d be dangling or held above her head.
RoyalWatcher
Oh I think you’re right! On how the photo was shot. I see the dress now.
Archie is fully supported here.
I can only imagine what Meghan was thinking when Jason et al at KP were doing the instagram posts. Like wtf? I can do this so much better than you. She has great communication skills and might as well put them to good use to promote her charities and the Sussex brand.
I dunno, I think this is very basic. Isn’t this the equivalent of instagramming avocado on toast at this point, ie slightly cringe and basic? Every low tier influencer ever really.
But why does she need to be innovative when taking a picture of her child? The pictures of the Cambridge kids are all fairly basic as well but I don’t expect anything else.
They’re being “just like us.”
Basic, low tier influncers wouldn’t carefully list all the countries celebrating mother’s day or quote poetry from Waheed. Or perfectly frame the shot so everyone subtly sees and notes the flowers which connect to Diana without being told.
It’s pretty well crafted.
mynameispearl – interesting that you felt that way about posting the photo. Do you think the official instagram account should just business or more traditional? I welcome your thoughts.
@mynameispearl , Yes it is. This is the equivalent of snail mailing generic birth announcements.
I don’t understand any of what you said?
She probably did. Duchess of Cambridge is known for taking staged pictures of her kids and releasing them in intervals. This is a fairly privacy respecting photo. It’s of the baby’s feet and her hand. No one is giving face to a camera or flashing neon lights in the background blinking “me me me pay attention to me!”
From management of social media and public image these ladies are opposites I feel. Speaking to photos they release and nothing staged like pap walks.
Kate posts face shots. It’s her child in a photo. Or her family in traditional poses and settings.
Meghan goes for imagery. Silhouette, details and staying on message in a relatable way.
And there’s enough details to make it feel very personal and thoughtful too.
I love it. The photo on it’s own is beautiful. And with the caption it was an ideal mother’s day post.
Absolutely. It’s really extreme lately. Whatever Kate does is great because she’ll be queen. And whatever Meghan does is evil and diva like because she’s not Kate. My eye muscles are the strongest muscles in my body after all the eye rolling over the last few years.
Kate and Meghan are smart to choose how they release pics of their children to the media. Royal reporters don’t own these children nor do the taxpayers.
Kaiser, the Waheed quote was cut off above but was so touching, I read it to my mum yesterday and we both teared up. If you can please complete the quote, as it’s a perfect tribute to Mums everywhere.
Wooowww I remember nayyirah.waheed’s poems from Tumblr years ago. Sis has arrived.
It’s a beautiful photo, probably taken by Harry. I’ve been impressed by his photography skills. This looks in his wheelhouse. The poem is a lovely touch as well. I was hoping they’d do this. Archie doesn’t have to be hidden away to maintain his privacy. Small glimpses of him as he grows up would be appreciated.
So much that you will take notice and have an opinion on each and every basic photo they post.
@bread are you salty because you aren’t the first basic troll here? I mean Anna is giving you a run for your money as are a couple of others upthread. Please go sip your soy Starbucks somewhere else. #basicisasbasicdoes
I will never understand the mind that can think this message is tacky.
A lovely photo. It’s not dull to look it. It’s already sparked composition discussion. And it isn’t “look at me”. It’s modestly sharing a moment and remembering lost ones. When did that become tacky?
Those baby feet are delectable!!
I thought this was so sweet. Lovely pic, lovely post.
I can’t decide if this follows the photography rule of thirds or not. I think the baby’s feet needed to be slightly more to the right.
What a lovely composition. I’m here for thoughtful Instagram photos. I think they’re setting the stage for us to look for areas of significance in future photos. We will be conditioned to analyze their pics for hidden meanings.
The poem is beautiful and so is the picture.