Game of Thrones Ep. 8.5: ‘The Bells’ and the burning of the wheel

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Ep. 8.5: “The Bells.”

This episode could have been called so many things, and it could have done the same story in so many different ways. Several seasons ago, Daenerys told Tyrion that she would “break the wheel.” What she meant to say was that she would Burn The Wheel. The biggest losers from Season 8 have been David Benioff and Dan Weiss, as they have shown repeatedly that, if left to their own devices, they can’t write women and they don’t really give a f–k about giving any character any kind of justice. So, let’s begin… with only one episode left to go.

Dany is distraught in Dragonstone. After Missandei’s death, Dany and her crew went back to Dragonstone and she’s been licking her wounds. She hasn’t been eating, and she knows her advisors are plotting against her because they know about Jon Snow’s true identity. I actually liked that they gave Missandei’s death real meaning, and that Dany and Grey Worm were utterly torn up. It felt like Missandei’s spirit and her last word – “dracarys” – haunted this episode.

Jon Snow arrives in Dragonstone. Some critics will call him one-note and a giant dummy. But Jon loves Dany, he insists that she’s his queen, and the only thing he’s ever done against her is tell his sisters about his identity. Now, he doesn’t want to bone his auntie anymore, but he seems content to love her and support her without touching her. I felt like Jon was the only one really concerned about Dany as a person (as opposed to “as a leader”).

The Spider plots & dies. Varys seemed to be writing raven scrolls, right? We didn’t see the ravens, but we saw him writing about Jon Snow, etc. Dany decides to execute him. I… see her point, but how is it that Varys’ actions were worthy of execution but Tyrion’s were not? I wanted her execute Tyrion right then and there too. Tyrion has been worse than useless for two seasons now – he’s actively harmed Dany’s position in Westeros. He’s been a terrible advisor. Dany basically tells him that if he f–ks up one more time, she’ll kill him. She burned Varys. It felt like he got a decent character arc.

Arya & The Hound arrive outside Kings Landing. They booked it from Winterfell, eh? They made their way through Jon & Dany’s barracks and Arya was like “dudes, I’m going to kill Cersei, it’s fine” and they just made their way through.

Jaime is good at getting captured. Another full-circle moment from early in the show – Jaime gets captured by Stark forces yet again and is tied up in a tent. Tyrion only really gives a sh-t about his family and not Dany, so he gets to Jaime and sets him free and tells him to get Cersei out of the Red Keep and to take a boat far away. Jaime’s like “okay sure.” They have a nice moment together as brothers, but all I could think about was how Tyrion keeps on betraying Dany.

The Battle of Kings Landing. I think people were expecting more battle scenes. They didn’t get them. Again, Missandei’s final word haunted the show – Dany is no longer content to break the wheel, she wants to burn the f–king wheel down to ash. Tyrion tells Jon, when you hear the bells, that’s Team Lannister surrendering. Dany saddles up Drogon and she’s strategic – first she burns the Greyjoy fleet, then she takes out all the scorpion machines (the dragon-killers) on the towers, then she and Drogon burn the front line of the Golden Compass troops and burn through the Kings Landing gate. Jon, Grey Worm and Davos lead the troops into battle.

The Bells. Targaryen forces face off with Lannister forces/Golden Company peeps in what seems like… maybe one quarter of the way into Kings Landing? Dany lands Drogon and waits to see if there’s going to be any kind of surrender. There is – some of the Lannister forces throw down their weapons and suddenly the bells ring out. Dany is still mad. She’s still thinking about all of it – Be a Dragon, Missandei’s Dracarys, Burn the Wheel – and she decides that she does not accept the surrender. She and Drogon begin to set fire to all of it, street by street, making her way to the Red Keep. Jon’s like “but they surrendered?” and Grey Worm is like “RAGE STABS” and so Jon sort of follows Grey Worm, but Jon’s only killing soldiers and he’s trying to tell civilians to get down and protect themselves.

Cersei’s big dumb plan. From the way everything was written, I guess we were supposed to feel sorry for Cersei? I didn’t. This is the same bitch who blew up the High Sparrow, Margery and thousands of people just because she (Cersei) made a terrible error in judgment. This is the same bitch who beheaded Missandei just as a political move. This is the same bitch who lied about sending troops to help with the Long Night. Cersei poked the dragon, over and over again. And we’re supposed to feel sorry for Cersei when the dragon pokes back? Nope. Cersei made her strategic play to encase the Red Keep with civilians and expect her opponent to show more mercy and once again, it literally blew up in her face. After seeing that Dany wasn’t going to be merciful, Cersei is finally convinced by Qyburn to leave the Red Keep.

CleganeBowl. Arya and the Hound have made their way to the Red Keep and the Hound is like “I’m gonna kill my bro” and Arya’s like “I’m gonna kill the Queen!” And the Hound is like: Little Girl, please don’t be like me, please don’t live your life for revenge. It was like the spell was finally broken for Arya all of a sudden, right? Suddenly, she was back to just being Arya. She leaves the Red Keep, and the Hound stays. He finds his brother with Cersei and Qyburn, trying to escape. The Mountain kills Qyburn in a Peak Frankenstein’s Monster sort of way and Cersei is like “I’m outie” and so the CleganeBowl is on. It’s awful. They kill each other. We don’t need to go on and on about it.

The Lannister Gemini. Yeah, Jaime and Euron – who survived dragonfire, I guess – had a fight on the beach and Euron stabbed him a bunch of times but Jaime still got Euron. Jamie makes his way to the Keep and finds Cersei and he tries to execute Tyrion’s plan to get down to tunnels and escape. All of the possible escapes are just rubble now because Daenerys is burning all the sh-t to the ground. So Cersei and Jaime just hold each other as the basement caves in on them. That’s it – that’s the end of those two characters. Which is total bulls–t. Two of the most selfish f–king people on the show died being selfish, in each other’s arms.

Arya survives. Arya has made her way out into the streets, she’s trying to protect people but it’s not working and Dany’s still burning sh-t and on and on. Arya wakes up from what was probably a huge concussion and she finds a horse. She gets on the horse and rides away.

Do we stan a genocidal Mad Queen? I’m disgusted by how Daenerys’ decision-making was presented as a slaughter of innocents even after surrender. After years of sh-tty advice from Tyrion, maybe Dany finally just decided to be a f–king dragon and BURN THE WHEEL. If the lords and ladies of Westeros have a problem with that, she’s shown what she’s capable of, and she’ll burn them too. Dany didn’t go mad – she made a series of strategic decisions to burn Kings Landing, to slaughter and to rule by fear and awe. She did that only after she was shown that she couldn’t rule by honor, mercy, compassion and love. She would never be allowed to rule by mercy and compassion. So she burned them all.