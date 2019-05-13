The Sussexes aren’t releasing Archie Harrison’s birth certificate, cue outrage

There were twenty million negative or negative-adjacent stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend, because of course there were. As I’ve maintained for some time now, the British press would have climbed up Meghan and Harry’s asses about ANYTHING. The Brits had set it up so there was never going to be a “right way” to do anything involving Meghan’s pregnancy, delivery and baby-presentation. The Sun ran several nasty pieces about how the Sussexes’ communications team screwed everything up (they did not), and how the Sussexes will not remain as popular as they are now if they continue to “stage manage” everything (ugh). In addition to that, the British press – not even the tabloids, just the entire British media establishment – is trying to make it seem like the Sussexes are “hiding” things. Things like Archie’s birth certificate.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not make their newborn son Archie’s birth certificate public – as his delivery remains shrouded in a veil of secrecy one week on. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born weighing 7lb 3oz at 5.26am on Monday. But beyond this, not much else is known about the birth – including where it took place, or who helped deliver the baby who is seventh in line to the throne.
Traditionally, the names of the consultants and their hospital are included in the proclamation posted outside Buckingham Palace, but the royal couple declined to include them. Now the pair, who wed last May, have also chosen not to make the birth certificate public to keep these details a secret for even longer, instead only submitting it to the local registrar, reports the Sunday Telegraph. It is believed the duchess, who originally wanted a home birth, was whisked away to London’s Portland Hospital, where childbirth packages start at £15,000 and can cost up to £20,000.
Jeannie Yoon, 56, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist based at the private Lister Hospital in Chelsea, who also delivers babies at the Portland, is believed to have been involved in the delivery. When approached by The Mail on Sunday on Friday at her home in north London, a smiling Miss Yoon said: ‘I’m not meant to make any comment at all, sorry. I’m not allowed to say anything at all.’
First of all, I’m absolutely horrified that the Daily Mail sent a reporter out to bum-rush an OBGYN AT HER HOME to ask her about Meghan’s delivery. Are you joking? This is insane. Second of all, this story originated at the Telegraph which is a serious newspaper doing serious work. Why are they misrepresenting this? Apparently, Meghan and Harry have 42 days to file the birth certificate. And it’s been one week. Didn’t we only see the Cambridge kids’ birth certificates weeks after the births too? Why is notable in this case? Because the press is still so mad that the Sussexes didn’t share all the gritty details of Meghan’s childbirth, so they can’t criticize her for being “TMI” and “American”? Are they that eager to judge her birthing plan? Yes, they are.
Now, all that being said… I don’t actually understand why Camp Sussex doesn’t just release the birth certificate or confirm, in a general way, the basic gist of the delivery. It would certainly deflate a lot of the conspiratorial air out these balloons, and the information will become public eventually. It could be done with one statement: “The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at Portland Hospital with Dr. Blah and her doula Patchouli in attendance.” Bam. Done.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I thought all birth certificates in the UK were public? I’m confused.
I think you can look up birth records in the UK, but you have to request a copy of birth certificate. I don’t think there’s an online database of certificates (?) – I think you may have to make the effort to request and pay a fee to see a copy of one.
Why does anyone care who delivered the baby and where?
There is a rumor his birth was two weeks prior to the stated date, because of Harry saying the baby has changed so much in the past “two weeks”.
That is not what Harry said. He spoke in general terms and said babies change so much over two weeks.
Interesting, I didn’t hear about that.
Zig- the media definitely wants to prove that rumor true, to make Meghan/Harry look really horrid.
I hope it’s not true cause it would give the haters too much ammunition. And I fear it might be. Harry not only said what he said about two weeks, but also indicated the baby was “changing every day.” That’s a funny thing to say when the baby is only 3 days old. It would make more sense for a two week old.
I’m not concern trolling or anything, but I honestly hope the Sussex team didn’t step into a mess in trying to give Meg/Archie privacy.
I didn’t realise that they normally released them. No matter, some intrepid reporter will look it up eventually when it gets filed.
Maybe they are doing it this way to show just how over the top (whilst being considerably under-handed) these articles are? I sure do wish “Jeannie Yoon, 56, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist based at the private Lister Hospital in Chelsea, who also delivers babies at the Portland, is believed to have been involved in the delivery. When approached by The Mail on Sunday on Friday at her home in north London, a smiling Miss Yoon said: ‘I’m not meant to make any comment at all, sorry. I’m not allowed to say anything at all.’ ” had NOT been smiling…in fact, had been enraged, and called the cops. THAT would have been fitting. Makes me mad she was so ‘amenable’ to being tracked down to her HOME and then questioned. I wish she had been angry, not placating.
SurlyGale. I love your post.
Oh god. I am not a biggest fan of this couple or any of the royals, but it’s their kid and their decision. Let them enjoy their baby in peace.
They don’t have to, that’s why. Hippa is US regulation but I bet the UK has similar legislation. Medical Privacy is important. These wolves are scrabbling for details. Shoo and leave the “irrelevant” Sussexes alone.
My gosh, with this fervor, you would almost believe that they are the most powerful/popular couple in the UK. 😏
There are also theories out there that they used a surrogate. Releasing the birth certificate would deflate those (or rather, not releasing them would make those crazies even crazier.) I’m also curious if, like Normal Bill and Cathy, they list Meghan’s occupation as “Princess of the Realm” (so normal of Normal Bill and Cathy!)
I think it behooves them to eventually release the birth certificate.
I think this is their way of being passive aggressive with the press AND the stifling “rules”. My SIL absolutely will cut off her nose when she perceives she’s being dictated too. I find it hilarious in the best possible way but I’ve come to realize she’s deadly serious and to not tease her about it…
I don’t really understand what is going on the the birth certificate thing. It will be in the public record after they file. So, we will see it eventually. There’s a big difference between haven’t filed yet and won’t release it. They have no say over its release.
If it’s a day ending in “y” the British press will be bitching about *something*, some slight or faux pas, real or imagined, that Harry and Meghan have done (ESP. Meg). We’d better get used to it. If they feel H&M are “irrelevant”, then *why* are they so far up their a$$es all the time?
I wonder if Bea marries her playboy bf if the press will put down the H&M “bone” and start in on them (him, leaving a fiancée and new baby of 3 mos. to latch onto her; there are already some stories starting about how desperate Bea is to marry (she is the last “singleton” in the RF), about how broody *she* is… yada yada). I think more will come up with her cousin’s wedding coming up at St. George’s chapel, too.
Harry was also misquoted. “Harry added, ‘Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.’” This doesn’t mean the baby is two weeks old. The press jumped on it and people conspire that the baby was born earlier than has been stated.
Uh, Daily Fail – “Miss Yoon”? I think that would be “Doctor Yoon,” you sexist a**holes.
Basically the British press is exactly like Meghan’s father. Damned if you give in to what they want, and damned if you don’t. I think the best thing the Sussexes can do is just keep doing their thing and the British press can keep being mad and unethical. In the end they will do w.e it takes for their business to sell, no matter how much Meghan and Harry try to appease them.
As soon as the press has the details about the birth here comes more BS stories to malign Meghan. They can’t make up sources close to the medical staff and hospital until they know the who, what, when, where and why of the birth. Good for Harry and Meghan for making them wait.
They want this information so they can harass the hospital staff and doctors for details. Someone mentioned in a previous post about the privacy laws in the US and I’m curious if there is something similar in the UK.