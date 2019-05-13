The Sussexes aren’t releasing Archie Harrison’s birth certificate, cue outrage

There were twenty million negative or negative-adjacent stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the weekend, because of course there were. As I’ve maintained for some time now, the British press would have climbed up Meghan and Harry’s asses about ANYTHING. The Brits had set it up so there was never going to be a “right way” to do anything involving Meghan’s pregnancy, delivery and baby-presentation. The Sun ran several nasty pieces about how the Sussexes’ communications team screwed everything up (they did not), and how the Sussexes will not remain as popular as they are now if they continue to “stage manage” everything (ugh). In addition to that, the British press – not even the tabloids, just the entire British media establishment – is trying to make it seem like the Sussexes are “hiding” things. Things like Archie’s birth certificate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not make their newborn son Archie’s birth certificate public – as his delivery remains shrouded in a veil of secrecy one week on. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born weighing 7lb 3oz at 5.26am on Monday. But beyond this, not much else is known about the birth – including where it took place, or who helped deliver the baby who is seventh in line to the throne. Traditionally, the names of the consultants and their hospital are included in the proclamation posted outside Buckingham Palace, but the royal couple declined to include them. Now the pair, who wed last May, have also chosen not to make the birth certificate public to keep these details a secret for even longer, instead only submitting it to the local registrar, reports the Sunday Telegraph. It is believed the duchess, who originally wanted a home birth, was whisked away to London’s Portland Hospital, where childbirth packages start at £15,000 and can cost up to £20,000. Jeannie Yoon, 56, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist based at the private Lister Hospital in Chelsea, who also delivers babies at the Portland, is believed to have been involved in the delivery. When approached by The Mail on Sunday on Friday at her home in north London, a smiling Miss Yoon said: ‘I’m not meant to make any comment at all, sorry. I’m not allowed to say anything at all.’

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, I’m absolutely horrified that the Daily Mail sent a reporter out to bum-rush an OBGYN AT HER HOME to ask her about Meghan’s delivery. Are you joking? This is insane. Second of all, this story originated at the Telegraph which is a serious newspaper doing serious work. Why are they misrepresenting this? Apparently, Meghan and Harry have 42 days to file the birth certificate. And it’s been one week. Didn’t we only see the Cambridge kids’ birth certificates weeks after the births too? Why is notable in this case? Because the press is still so mad that the Sussexes didn’t share all the gritty details of Meghan’s childbirth, so they can’t criticize her for being “TMI” and “American”? Are they that eager to judge her birthing plan? Yes, they are.

Now, all that being said… I don’t actually understand why Camp Sussex doesn’t just release the birth certificate or confirm, in a general way, the basic gist of the delivery. It would certainly deflate a lot of the conspiratorial air out these balloons, and the information will become public eventually. It could be done with one statement: “The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at Portland Hospital with Dr. Blah and her doula Patchouli in attendance.” Bam. Done.