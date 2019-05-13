Lena Headey had ‘mixed’ feelings about Cersei’s story in GoT’s ‘The Bells’ (spoilers)

SPOILERS for last night’s GoT episode “The Bells”
Maybe Cersei Lannister was history’s greatest monster because Lena Headey did such a great job smirking and getting day-drunk and arching her brow. Lena brought a lot to the character of Cersei, and as such, we had high expectations for Cersei’s eventual death. We convinced ourselves that it would be epic, that Jaime or Tyrion would strangle the f–king life out of her, or that Arya would ninja her way to Cersei, perhaps wearing one of Cersei’s brothers’ faces. Instead, Cersei died by architecture. She died in Jaime’s arms as the Red Keep collapsed on them. It was… unsatisfying. Lena thinks so too. Lena gave her “exit interview” to Entertainment Weekly, and here are some highlights:
Cersei was unhappy the whole season: “She starts off in this final season trapped in a web of her own making, as is usual with Cersei. She’s desperately unhappy and everything that’s happened becomes more real than it ever has for her. She starts to lose control of the situation. She’s destroyed every good alliance, connection, love in her life — she was always destined to be alone. And until the very, very last minute, she is, as ever, in denial of what’s actually happening.”
Lena wanted Cersei’s final moments to be bigger: Headey says her reaction that final scene was “mixed” at first. “I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody,” she says. But then the actress talked over the scene with Coster-Waldau and came around to appreciating Cersei’s final moments. “The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together.”
Jaime & Cersei: “I think the important thing is that Jaime had a chance at freedom [with Brienne] and finally liberated himself from Cersei, which I think the audience will be thrilled about,” Headey adds. “I think the biggest surprise is he came back for her. Cersei realizes just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It’s the most authentic connection she’s ever had. Ultimately they belong together.” In that last moment, staring at her brother, waiting for the end, Headey says, “It’s maybe the first time that Cersei has been at peace.”
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was sentimental when they shot those scenes: “I told Nikolaj, ‘I’ve never seen you so sweet and sentimental.’ And he’s all, ‘What’s happening to me?’ We kept cuddling going ‘I love you.’ It was weird. There’s a sense of loss that nothing like this will ever happen again. There was a great sense of grief and an enormous amount of gratitude going on.”
Her last days: Otherwise, Headey recalls her last day on set as “walking up and down the stairs 20,000 times” to the cellar, and “a lot of crying.” Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss gave her and Coster-Waldau “these lovely frames and lovely messages”
Her favorite scenes to play: “I had a lot of great ones — that one with Mark Addy [Robert Baratheon] back in the first season. Those early scenes with Tyrion where you saw their relationship develop. The stuff with Sophie early on. Everything that shaped these characters. The scene where she tells her father that her and Jaime were lovers. We had some great stuff. I love the juicy dark emotional moments.”
I think most of the main cast members are probably pretty happy to make it through to the penultimate episode, and I agree that it was time for Cersei to finally get what was coming to her. But I’m with her on the mixed reaction… death by architecture was a let-down. Not having to face a final betrayal from one or both of her brothers was a let down. After all that f–king smirking and instigating and bulls–t, we wanted to see Cersei’s last f–king breath and the final sting of betrayal in her eyes.
Also, I won’t miss her stupid wiglet.
I just watched the episode. And I am so un believably angry at this death. Not only was it unsatisfying (Cersei’s) but it felt like a treason to Jaime’s character. Don’t get me started with Daenerys’ ….
I am so angry over both this death & Daenerys. Seriously this show is dead to me. This episode proved that when using GRRM words the show was well done BUT when his words were gone… it became a massive misogynistic piece of woman in power must be or become mad BS. They ruined characters, rushed story lines, killed dragons & sent off Ghost without even a pat or ear scratch. GRRM has stated this is not his ending but after that mess last night I’m not sure I care to see what his will be. This season, that we waited almost 2 years for, has been awful. The ending, after last night, is predictable and disappointing no matter how it raggedly ties itself up.
This death was very unsatisfying. And they completely undid all growth on Jaime’s part. Shame.
I felt that the way they wrote and engineered this death just felt wrong. Even if Cersei died with Jamie, it could have been done SO much better. I was just so completely disappointed. Cersei was one of the most brilliantly written and acted characters of the series, and the way they ended her just felt….blah.
here i was holding up hope that cersei would actually make it from the ‘death by architecture’ scene to finally die the way she deserves.only to find out she is actually dead on celebitchy,nopw i’m just angry at GOT.how can I have waited 2 years for this
Daenerys is goneski. Every Stark will be against her plus every townsperson left in KL.
Cersei and Jamie’s fate was an anticlimax………………. he should have murdered her! They reduced Brienne to a weeping fool.
Arya and Sansa still have a job to play.
Will Tyrion murder Dany?
Ser Davos won’t be happy!
whatever BS the show runners put her through – she acted for her life. her final scenes weren’t satisfying writing but she and nikolaj’s acting certainly were heartbreaking and elevated the material, in my opinion. i believed her fear of dying and relief of being with jaime completely.
I agree, I didn’t want to feel sorry for them but I did, just a little! They were two of the worst characters from the start, pushing Bran out a window and creating a demon child in Joffrey, and they absolutely did not deserve to die lovingly staring at each other, but they acted it out wonderfully.
Cersei needed a darker death. And I’m not talking about lighting lol.
As a fan of this show, I have to say I’m pretty tired of people hating on everything that happens this season. Kaiser you have managed to make a pretty well balanced article here in which you aren’t thrilled with something in the episode but you also aren’t acting like you have lost some inalienable right!
People are ruining this. Why can’t we appreciate and enjoy the show for what it is? It’s an unbelievable spectacle, a fantasy come to life for viewers. I just feel like this season everyone is losing their minds over any holes in the plot or bad writing. And I’m like “um… have you been watching this for years?” The show has always had issues like bad military decisions being made and plot holes etc etc.
Take it for what it is, people! And enjoy! Cersei died how she died. The writers felt that was the best way for her. There’s obviously no goal for the writers to tie everything up with a perfect bow and give the viewers every satisfaction possible (I mean, this episode had children being terrorized and burned alive in the streets, the writers aren’t trying to make it all end well).
“Why can’t we appreciate and enjoy the show for what it is?”
Because art is subjective and a lot of people apparently hate this final season and think it’s been a load of crap? (people have also acknowledged some great moments and acting)
If the reaction is upsetting you I would strongly recommend getting offline next week. It looks like the spoilers as to the Iron Throne resolution are true, and as far as anger and disappointment from fans, oh you haven’t seen anything yet! 😂
It’s a shame that she was reduced to staring outside and smirking this season. Lena deserved more than that.
But, I was actually okay with her death. I never really hated Cersi and given her relationship with Jaime, I liked that they died together. I said this in another thread, but I never saw the Lannisters turning on each other. They’re too screwed up and co-dependent.
I really liked that Jaime went to die with her – I was worried there would be some epic battle to kill Cersei, and Jaime would fight Arya. My only complaint (of course there is one) is that the whole scene was rushed. Her death was over before I realized that it was happening…
Hey, since I know everyone commenting here watched the episode, I have a question: did anyone else feel that a parallel was being made between the horrors in syria over the past two years and the horror in the streets of Kings Landing? Especially Arya, once covered in ash and bleeding from the face: to me she looked much like that Syrian child, the little boy sitting in the ambulance covered in ash and blood, that made headlines and captured peoples attention. When the scenes focused on her face I was so struck by the similarity. This episode was based on such fantasy: a dragon burning a city! But the images seemed real and it’s not a fantasy to have a city full of innocents destroyed!
Just wondering if I’m drawing my own parallels or if this is something that struck anyone else while watching? All these innocent lives lost and people maimed and hurt, while the powers responsible stand far above in a tower or ride a dragon… very metaphorical to me.
DB & DW said that they wanted to show the viewers the terror of war and how the small folk who endure its hardships and violence.
This season is a mess and the last episodes are rotten on RT. Awful