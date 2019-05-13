Did the Sussexes name Archie after Harry’s good friend or Meghan’s cat?

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has been in this world for a full week, and we’re still talking about the name choice. I still find the whole thing to be… odd. But obviously, the great majority of royal-watchers support Harry and Meghan’s baby-naming choices and their choice (if it is their choice) to not give Archie a royal title. I’ve already shared my theories on the title-less status of Archie, but I haven’t really given too much thought about WHY they named this baby “Archie.” I do not believe that Meghan secretly watches Riverdale, nor so I believe that she was ever obsessed with Archie comics (horses–t). But I do believe these two theories. Theory #1: Harry named Archie after a dear friend in the military.

Prince Harry named his son Archie after his former Army commanding officer – the man who got him deployed in Afghanistan, the Sun on Sunday can reveal. The loyal Duke of Sussex is said to have been inspired by Major Tom Archer-Burton — known as Archie — who also travelled with him through Africa on a charity expedition. According to friends, Harry, 34, credits Archie with saving his military career and helping him serve his country. Last night a source said: “It’s well known in Army circles, and Archie’s inner circle, that baby Archie is a nod to him.” The two men are incredibly close and struck up a uniquely close bond while serving together. Archie was Harry’s rock, and he was the one instrumental in getting him sent to Afghanistan which was always Harry’s dream — to serve on the front line. “The two men have stayed in regular contact, and Archie has met most of Harry’s family including Meghan. It’s an incredible honour but Archie is an incredibly modest chap, and won’t be making a big deal of it.”

[From The Sun]

I believe that. I imagine that Harry and Tom Archer-Burton are quite close and the nickname-as-first-name is Harry’s quiet way of honoring his friend. Of course, I also believe Theory #2: Meghan named her baby after a beloved cat.

Baby Archie was named after Meghan’s pet cat and a vintage US comic she used to collect, her pals believe. The future Duchess of Sussex used to tell friends about her beloved moggie Archie, who ended up fat after being constantly fed frozen grapes. They reckon the newborn’s name could be a nostalgic reference to the pet who was also adored by Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, 62. A former close friend said on Thursday night: “Doria rescued Archie and he became an important part of the household. Meghan loved playing with him and she was always talking about him to her friends. It’s no surprise she named her new baby Archie. She loved that cat.”

[From The Sun]

If it’s true, I kind of love it. I’m generally on Team Don’t Give Animals Human Names, but “Archie” is a cute name for a cat, and if Meghan and Doria really loved that cat, I could see Meghan just having a great deal of affection for the name. Both theories could be correct – Meg had a cat named Archie and she loved that name, and Harry wanted to honor his friend Archie. It was a confluence of Archies.