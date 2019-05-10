Here’s a theory about why Archie Mountbatten-Windsor doesn’t have a title

As I said already this week, it bugs me that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor doesn’t have a title. I feel like it’s something that will come back to haunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in time, if it was even their choice. I mean, we all believe that Harry and Meghan made the choice themselves that Archie will not be a prince or lord, but what if the choice was made for them? What if the Queen said “actually, no, your child will not have a title”? What if Prince William – who has reportedly been throwing tantrums about all things Sussex for months now – ran to his grandmother and made the argument that HIS children are the only ones who should be titled? I feel like those are just some of the stories that the British tabloids will begin to peddle in the coming months, and I want to the first one to say it: the fact that the first mixed-race great-grandchild of the Queen of England doesn’t have a title looks HORRIBLE. And I’m not 100% sure it was up to Meghan and Harry like everybody’s assuming.

For now, though, the royal reporters are running with the official story that Harry and Meghan purposefully chose to avoid getting Archie a title, and that they’re signaling that they want a “normal life” for Archie:

There will, for the time being, be no “HRH” (His Royal Highness) and no honorary title attached to his name, even though Archie is entitled to use the Earl of Dumbarton, one of his father’s subsidiary titles. Says a palace aide, “While there are courtesy titles that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply to their son, they have chosen not to give him ‘courtesy titles’ at this time.” While this little boy, the new seventh in line to the throne and heir to the Dukedom of Sussex is, by his very birthright extraordinary, his parents want him to grow up experiencing an ordinary childhood and with the freedom to be a private citizen. Their decision that Archie should simply be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor hints strongly at the future the couple plan for their son. “The fact that they have chosen not to use a title suggests they want this baby to have a relatively ordinary life,” says royal historian Professor Kate Williams. “When Archie is older he will likely have to go out and get a job. He will be a minor royal and will have to be prepared for a life of work. If the Commonwealth becomes a smaller entity, there will be less work for the royals overseas.” Sources close to Harry also believe the decision not to give Archie a title is because he wants to shield his son from the spotlight. Having grown up in the media limelight and experienced many of its downsides, Harry understandably wants to protect his family. It is, sources say, one of the reasons he and Meghan moved to the sanctuary that is Windsor. However, despite his lack of title and the fact that there is very little chance he will ever be king, there’s no denying the cultural importance of the Sussex’s first born. “He is the Queen’s first biracial grandchild,” notes Professor Williams. “This is a historically important baby. He affects a multicultural bridge.”

[From Vanity Fair]

It’s the “he will be a minor royal” argument that bugs me – choose how important the Sussexes are and stick with it, and yes, I’m including Meghan and Harry sticking with their branding too. They’re enormously popular and exciting and Harry’s marriage to Meghan has brought a new era to the royal family: an era of inclusion, an era of diversity, an era of wokeness. The Sussexes themselves have tons of ideas about what their future roles will be and how best to use their global popularity. All the while, their son is merely an untitled “minor royal,” huh? I’m telling you, there’s something afoot here and I suspect it’s about embiggening the Cambridges and their children.

Of course, there are tons of people saying that once Charles becomes king, Archie will absolutely become an HRH and probably a prince too:

The new royal Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will automatically become a prince, but only when his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King. Archie was born on Monday and revealed to the world yesterday by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have chosen not to give their son a courtesy title. However, a royal decree made over 100 years ago by the Queen’s grandfather George V in 1917, means that Archie will automatically gain HRH status, as will all grandchildren on the direct male line of the sovereign. Charles’ desire for a slimmed-down monarchy is well documented, and he could issue new letters patent to overturn the George V convention that guarantees his grandchildren royal titles. However, a senior source told the Evening Standard that it’s been agreed with Harry and Meghan that Archie will automatically become a prince. ‘The Sussexes have chosen not to give their children courtesy titles at this time, on the change of reign the George V convention would apply,’ the source said. Only the Queen could overturn the decree that would make Archie a prince before then, with new letters patent – which she did for the children of William and Kate.

[From The Daily Mail]

I wonder… yeah, a theory is starting to form in my head. Something about William throwing a tantrum and the courtiers running to the Queen and some kind of compromise being worked out: to appease the Mad King-To-Be William, Harry’s children will remain untitled during the Queen’s reign, and then William agrees to not fight Archie getting an HRH and prince status once Charles is king and William is Prince of Wales. That’s my theory. William literally wanted to exile his brother to the African continent – why would it be such a stretch to think that William is a big reason why his nephew is title-free?