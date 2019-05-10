Here’s a theory about why Archie Mountbatten-Windsor doesn’t have a title

As I said already this week, it bugs me that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor doesn’t have a title. I feel like it’s something that will come back to haunt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in time, if it was even their choice. I mean, we all believe that Harry and Meghan made the choice themselves that Archie will not be a prince or lord, but what if the choice was made for them? What if the Queen said “actually, no, your child will not have a title”? What if Prince William – who has reportedly been throwing tantrums about all things Sussex for months now – ran to his grandmother and made the argument that HIS children are the only ones who should be titled? I feel like those are just some of the stories that the British tabloids will begin to peddle in the coming months, and I want to the first one to say it: the fact that the first mixed-race great-grandchild of the Queen of England doesn’t have a title looks HORRIBLE. And I’m not 100% sure it was up to Meghan and Harry like everybody’s assuming.
For now, though, the royal reporters are running with the official story that Harry and Meghan purposefully chose to avoid getting Archie a title, and that they’re signaling that they want a “normal life” for Archie:
There will, for the time being, be no “HRH” (His Royal Highness) and no honorary title attached to his name, even though Archie is entitled to use the Earl of Dumbarton, one of his father’s subsidiary titles. Says a palace aide, “While there are courtesy titles that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply to their son, they have chosen not to give him ‘courtesy titles’ at this time.”
While this little boy, the new seventh in line to the throne and heir to the Dukedom of Sussex is, by his very birthright extraordinary, his parents want him to grow up experiencing an ordinary childhood and with the freedom to be a private citizen. Their decision that Archie should simply be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor hints strongly at the future the couple plan for their son.
“The fact that they have chosen not to use a title suggests they want this baby to have a relatively ordinary life,” says royal historian Professor Kate Williams. “When Archie is older he will likely have to go out and get a job. He will be a minor royal and will have to be prepared for a life of work. If the Commonwealth becomes a smaller entity, there will be less work for the royals overseas.”
Sources close to Harry also believe the decision not to give Archie a title is because he wants to shield his son from the spotlight. Having grown up in the media limelight and experienced many of its downsides, Harry understandably wants to protect his family. It is, sources say, one of the reasons he and Meghan moved to the sanctuary that is Windsor. However, despite his lack of title and the fact that there is very little chance he will ever be king, there’s no denying the cultural importance of the Sussex’s first born. “He is the Queen’s first biracial grandchild,” notes Professor Williams. “This is a historically important baby. He affects a multicultural bridge.”
It’s the “he will be a minor royal” argument that bugs me – choose how important the Sussexes are and stick with it, and yes, I’m including Meghan and Harry sticking with their branding too. They’re enormously popular and exciting and Harry’s marriage to Meghan has brought a new era to the royal family: an era of inclusion, an era of diversity, an era of wokeness. The Sussexes themselves have tons of ideas about what their future roles will be and how best to use their global popularity. All the while, their son is merely an untitled “minor royal,” huh? I’m telling you, there’s something afoot here and I suspect it’s about embiggening the Cambridges and their children.
Of course, there are tons of people saying that once Charles becomes king, Archie will absolutely become an HRH and probably a prince too:
The new royal Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will automatically become a prince, but only when his grandfather Prince Charles becomes King. Archie was born on Monday and revealed to the world yesterday by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have chosen not to give their son a courtesy title. However, a royal decree made over 100 years ago by the Queen’s grandfather George V in 1917, means that Archie will automatically gain HRH status, as will all grandchildren on the direct male line of the sovereign.
Charles’ desire for a slimmed-down monarchy is well documented, and he could issue new letters patent to overturn the George V convention that guarantees his grandchildren royal titles. However, a senior source told the Evening Standard that it’s been agreed with Harry and Meghan that Archie will automatically become a prince.
‘The Sussexes have chosen not to give their children courtesy titles at this time, on the change of reign the George V convention would apply,’ the source said. Only the Queen could overturn the decree that would make Archie a prince before then, with new letters patent – which she did for the children of William and Kate.
I wonder… yeah, a theory is starting to form in my head. Something about William throwing a tantrum and the courtiers running to the Queen and some kind of compromise being worked out: to appease the Mad King-To-Be William, Harry’s children will remain untitled during the Queen’s reign, and then William agrees to not fight Archie getting an HRH and prince status once Charles is king and William is Prince of Wales. That’s my theory. William literally wanted to exile his brother to the African continent – why would it be such a stretch to think that William is a big reason why his nephew is title-free?
If Wills has anything to do with it, you can bet there will be a “leak” and it will get out.
And what if this is a ploy, knowing full well how important it is to include The Sussex kids and bestow titles, that this was done so that Charles would give the titles and make himself look even better to the people when he is King. How knows. Just a theory.
What ever the reason, the child should have a title (more than Master) and hopefully will when his grandfather is King
Plus, Master is not the greatest title to give a child who is of mixed race. In the US south, it is tone death to political correctness.
But for your theory to make sense—giving him a title when Charles is king to make Charles look better—we’d have to pretend the 1917 Letters Patent didn’t exist or that Charles somehow time traveled and convinced ol’ George to make these rules.
This reminds me of GoT theories. The fact is, Archie will never be a working royal, so why create the future awkwardness of applying for a job with an HRH?
Also, Harry shares William’s obsession with having a “normal life,” as if anything about their lives is remotely normal.
I agree – With Charles slimming down the monarchy, Harry and Meghan will be important working royals but Archie will not be. He occupies the same space as Zara and Phillip, as Edward and Sophie’s kids. He’s already going to be treated differently as the “mixed race one”, I think this is truly Harry and Megs idea. As someone who is the first mixed race and one of the only in their family, honestly, I would hate to feel like I’m getting special treatment BECAUSE of that. It “others” him. And he will automatically be a HRH when Charles is along, and he’ll be old enough one day to decide to use it or not.
Could Will be a Mad King wanna be? Totally, he’s got the rep for being a brat. But I’m giving M and H the benefit of the doubt here.
Omg they are sooo cute!!! Bless them!!!
It all seems very reasonable to me. They want him to have a normal childhood while he can. I’m all for it.
And he *is* a minor royal. That’s not a slight to him and it says nothing about his current/future popularity. When he and the Cambridge children grow up, he will be what Beatrice and Eugenie are now. When the Cambridge kids start having their own children, he will be pushed further down the line like Andrew.
THIS! I think Harry, especially, wants his child to have as normal a life as possible with his parentage. Think about it, Harry’s mother died from being hounded by press and he and Wills had no privacy or normalcy for the better parts of their childhood.
I bet we was thinking, “I just want my happy little boy to enjoy his privileged life.”
I agree – and I think it’s a bit disrespectful to Megan and Harry to bemoan his lack of title. They understand the benefits and drawbacks of giving their son a title. Perhaps they are thinking more about the welfare of their child than they are thinking about the optics? They are parents first and foremost – and I trust their judgement.
Agree. Just look at their cousins. Beatrice and Eugenie have had such a harder time being minor royals but titled, as compared with Zara and Peter. If I were Harry, just looking at that alone would make me prefer the path of Zara and Peter.
I completely get ramifications of not giving a title to the first biracial baby in the family- but that is also a HUGE burden to place on a small baby. To, from day one, expect them to be the Royal Representative for an entire population on the planet. Meghan went into the situation by choice. Archie didn’t make that choice (at least not yet).
I agree with you. His parents know what’s good for him. He is a “minor” royal but is also likely to be a “major” celebrity. It is what it is.
Ann chose not to give her children titles. It’s not unheard of.
Anne did NOT choose to forgo titles for her children. They were NEVER going to be prince/Princess because those titles do not pass through the female line in the British monarchy. If Anne’s husband hadn’t refused an earldom, they’d be Lord/Lady. At best, Peter may have had a courtesy title.
Dot
Absolutely not true. The Queen discussed this at great length with Anne and both she and Phil were completely supportive of her decision.
Thank you. Royal dish, who btw, is allowed to talk about the Sussex family agian, kept saying Ann did it right. She didnt do anything.
Guest
Thank you!!! People who keep saying Anne kept her children from being princes or princesses really don’t know their Royal history. If you wanna talk about doing it right, let’s look to Edward and Sophie and their kids. They chose to forgo the titles even though Louise and James have them by right/law.
Anne didn’t choose. Her kids weren’t entitled to a title because their father refused a dukedom. If Charlotte has children, the same thing will happen to hers unless the Letters Patent granting her HRH status is extended to her descendants.
The Queen offered to give Anne’s first husband a title, which would have given Anne’s children titles. Anne and her first husband declined because they didn’t want their children to have titles. That was entirely their choice – Peter and Zara absolutely could have had titles.
Technically yes Anne and her husband did. Her husband was offered a title or dukedom (i forgot) which the kids could then use as a title. He turned it down. So the kids were not titled. They did have a choice.
If Meghan and Harry wanted him to have a title and William was refusing HRH (which is ridiculous, but let’s go with it) then why wouldn’t they be using the courtesy title that Archie is entitled to regardless of what William or anyone else thinks? And Charles would clearly have a greater say in all of this than William would.
Working royals with minor royal children is how it works for literally every one of Charles’ siblings. This is not something new designed to insult Meghan and Harry. Based on what we’ve seen of Harry over all the years he has been in the public eye it seems pretty clear to me that he thinks being an HRH is a burden (one that he has been willing to take on) and it is not even remotely surprising that he would want a different life (or at the very least the option of a different life) for his own son.
I could see Harry being petulant enough to be like “if we don’t get the title we want, we’re not using a different title.” He’s no Will on the petulance train, but he is still an overly entitled young man all the same.
I really don’t know what to think – I doubt we will ever really know either so it will all remain speculation.
Though it is an interesting thought that this might be the real reason for the rift between the brothers.
What role does Charles have to play in this? This is his grandchild afterall. Or is Charles now completely useless & irrelevant? The Queen decides who gets titles so blame her & Charles.
The optics of this suck, but… I get them wanting normalcy for Archie.
Is Wills behind it? Eh, I think this stuff was probs decided when Prince George was born.
But tin foil hat theory? I do think Wills/Harry had a falling out cause Wills said something racist leaning about the baby when Meg got pregnant. I don’t believe there was any feud till then.
Interesting theory Rapunzel. I’m not buying the current theory that the big “rift’” was due to William’s supposed talk with Harry before the engagement, the one where William felt that the relationship was moving to fast and that Meghan was still an unknown quantity. Imho, the feud started sometime later, definitely before Christmas of last year and probably around the time of the Sussex’s wildly successful tour and baby announcement.
“I do think Wills/Harry had a falling out cause Wills said something racist leaning about the baby when Meg got pregnant.”
Apropos of what? I dislike him as much as the next Celebitchy reader (i.e. a lot. He’s useless and lazy and jealous of M&H) but to make such a detailed theory is treading on fan-fiction territory. It may be, it may not, but there not really any evidence of what you’ve accused him of at the moment so it seems pretty below the belt.
Agree, Kite. Also, little Archie is an American citizen, until he decides not to be, and Americans don’t do titles. Our ancestors went to war to get rid of titles. It makes perfect sense that the decision was Meghan’s and Harry’s, whatever their reasons may be. I’m getting very tired of all the prattle around the dynamics of the British Royal Family. Leave it alone, please.
It seems fine to me. Meghan and Harry have been pretty vocal about wanting to give Archie a normal life so it would be strange and inconsistent if they asked the Queen to make a special exception for Archie to be a Prince. Prince Edward and Princess Anne chose this route for their kids and it has made no difference to Lady Louise’s and Zara’s et als status in the Royal family.
Ehhh. Not buying this theory. I think the theory that Harry idealized the Zara & Peter life growing up & wanted it for his children is much more aligned with what we know about Harry. He wants to protect his kids from the nonsense as much as possible, while still having an extremely privileged & posh life.
Harry abhors the press and he’s been very consistent about wishing for more normalcy during his childhood. It makes total sense that he would not want to expose his son to that kind of pressure & scrutiny, especially when he’s had to witness the media’s total obsession with his wife. There’s probably a lot to blame on William but not this.
I wonder if there is something else going on here? I could totally see the wanting him to have a normal life thing is true except the optics of not having the first(openly) mixed-race member of the royal family have a title is terrible and we know Meghan Markle gets optics.
Also this child has not even been around a week and already has been subjected to racism. I mean, that BBC reporter story is so gross(as was that one CNN headline). I can’t help but think that a title would offer their child a bit more protection from the scrutiny and racist British press.
I really hope that isnt the case. Because if that is, God help England, William is going to be a horrible king. And God help the cambridge kids because they will have to get a better work ethic then their father and mother because they wont be able to hide behind archie.
God help England? The King/Queen is barely on anyone’s daily radar unless you’re a royal family watcher. Perhaps it should be more “God help WIlliam” because maybe the royal watchers will get as nonplussed by him as others are about the royals generally. The royals are pretty much ceremonial.
Good point
For Archie not to be styled Earl of Dumbarton requires Harry and Meghan actively to do something, to change something. Neither one of them is going to agree to that, to a break with the traditions and rules of titles, just to keep William happy!
Harry has known for ages that his children wouldn’t be HRH until Charles was king. I have believed since 2013, when the Queen issued letters patent for the Cambridge kids, that he actively gave his permission for the 1917 rules to stand. If he hadn’t, the Queen could have included any of his children in the rules change at that time. I think Harry wanted his kids not to have the HRH, at least not right away, and I think he and Meghan chose Archie’s status, too.
The Queen clearly approves of the Sussexes — indeed she seems to have a sweet spot for Harry, because this is twice now that she’s done something especially intimate for him on social media (the first was the mic drop post about the Invictus Games). There’s simply no way that she would have asked Harry and Meghan to forego a title for their son, and there’s absolutely no way that Harry and Meghan would have agreed, if they didn’t want it.
The Sussexes seem very adept at using their image to advance the causes that matter to them. They know very well that Archie is special by virtue of his dual citizenship and race. They don’t seem to mind the optics of Master Archie and I think we should respect that.
I do think this was mostly (if not entirely) Harry and Meghan’s decision. I have always said that I thought they would begin as they mean to go on; meaning, if they wanted him to be HRH Prince Archie when Charles became king, the queen would have made that happen now. She’s not dumb, she knows she’s not going to live forever, maybe 5 or 10 years at best, so why not just start off that way. But had she said “nope, I already made one change, not making another” then I think they would have at least gone with Lord Archie, Earl of Dumbarton (or whatever courtesy title he is entitled to.)
The fact that they made it clear it is “Master Archie” tells me that they don’t want him to have a title, and while he may be Prince Archie down the road, they likely are going to choose to forego that.
Now like Kaiser said – was that the best choice overall? time will tell. I think it will be. But we will have to wait and see.
I do completely get the frustration over “minor royal.” Of course, in terms of the line of succession, he is minor. And he’s not going to be a working royal. But RRs really need to make up their mind. Either the Sussexes are minor royals or they aren’t. Right now it feels like the term “minor royal” is only tossed out to try to put Meghan and her child in their place.
I don’t think William had anything to do with it. The Queen is a stickler for tradition. She probably expected Harry and Meghan to style their children as the children of a Duke for the remainder of her reign and for some reason Harry and Meghan chose not to. If it was a “normal” thing, I call bs because Lady Sarah Chatto is one of the most down to earth people in the family and having a courtesy title didn’t get in the way of that at all.
Respectfully disagree, Kaiser. While it’s certainly fun to speculate and gossip (that’s why we’re all here, right?), I don’t believe Workshy Will has anything to gain by stifling little Archie. In fact, if your theory is correct, then why wouldn’t the Sussexes at least give Archie a courtesy title? I still say that they decline the HRH once Archie becomes eligible, if only to keep Will from having any say over their son and his future. The only way they allow the child to be an HRH once the Queen dies would be to get some guarantees as to how Archie will fit into the family. (Maybe a new LP to issue guidelines on what HRH means in a streamlined monarchy). I said yesterday that making the kid an HRH would be to prepare him to live a life that will no longer exist by the time Archie grows up. The Sussexes see the writing on the wall. The boy will have an extremely high profile based on their own popularity. Why tie him to a monarchy where he will have no defined role, and he’ll be at the mercy of his uncle? Being an HRH doesn’t give him any benefits–not Royal Protection (Andy pays for the York women’s security), not free housing. But it will have a lot of constraints.
Or how about the fact that maybe, just maybe, his parents chose what they believe is best for him? His mother has been dragged since she met his father so maybe they wanted a private life for him?
This post is full of a lot of speculations. I’m pretty sure the Queen isn’t dominated by William’s demands.
When Charles is king, unless he changes the rules laid out in the 1917 proclamation, Archie has every right to the HRH and Prince titles.
Even if Charles passes before the Queen, Archie will inherit the Duke of Sussex title one day.
Will also add that Princess Margaret’s marriage to photographer Antony Armstrong Jones was also “Exciting” and they were very much in the limelight, similar to Henry and Meghan. But today we hardly ever hear about their children Sarah and David. They appear at the larger family events but that’s about it. They have also been able to carve out professional careers – painted, furniture designer/builder.
In a couple of decades the attention will be focused on George, Charlotte, and Louis (and any other children William and Catherine have). Archie and any other children Harry and Meghan have will likely have lives similar to Sarah and David.
I actually think William has nothing to do with it and this isn’t something to get worked up about. Harry made this choice I believe.
For starters, if Eugenie and Beatrice- especially Beatrice- have titles then Archie (still ugh) should too. Is it possible that a title was withheld because they gave him a nickname as his official name? Prince Archie??
Ummm no. Are you serious???
Well, yes but not. Eugenie and Beatrice were entitled to be HRH Princesses under the letters patent, because they are grandchildren in the male line of the monarch or whatever the wording is.
I’m not sure I buy William meddling in this. Do I fully believe he’s behind the smear campaign and using Meghan as a shield for his infidelity? Yep! Do I think there’s been a plot to embiggen the Kate at Meghan’s expense? Yep! Do I think it would have been great for the first mixed raced greatgrandchild of the Queen to have HRH status? Yes. Do I think it matters now that he’s here? No. Archie will be protected and shielded by his parents and his grandfather. His life will be like his little cousins. The Cambridge kids will he highlighted and scrutinized forever. And someday when Archie is older, he’ll be HRH Duke of Sussex. But for now, he’s just Archie.
I do believe Harry chose to not give his child a title. It sounds like something he would do. And honestly, it will be way better for Archie in the future…Think of the freedom he would get. And come on, Mountbatten Windsor is almost a title in itself.
And tbh I dont think Archie not having a title looks that bad in the racial optics? Tbh the only time it was mentioned was in this site. But who knows, I dont really keep up with thr british royals. Theyre so boring lol. Basically, I believe it was the parents decision, and Im okay with it.
Also as shitty as William can be, trying to isolate you very grown up brother and soster in law is one thing. Aiming a child is another. The Queen is pretty shitty if she complies wih such a tantrum. She does seem a bit more rational than this to me. But who knows I guess. All this people are bizarre.
People seem to be confused about the use of the term master here. Master simply refers to a boy who is too young to be called Mr.. It has nothing to do with the royal family and is simply a way to address a little boy. When our kids get mail from their grandparents, and even from Disney World, it is addressed to “Master” Smith.
Yes a lot of people don’t know that. A lot of people don’t know a lot of cultural things like that because it isn’t emphasized to learn about it.
Exactly. Master is the correct form of address for a boy.
The idea that Archie has no royal title because of William is an interesting one but I’m not entirely convinced. Royal titles are at the discretion of the Queen and after her, will be at the discretion of Charles. Archie could be the Earl of Dumbarton automatically if his parents wished.
I will add, that I think part of the confusion surrounding this is because the Cambridges are all HRH Prince/ss. I get why that change was made, but I think for people who didn’t realize there was a change, they just don’t get why Archie isn’t a prince but Louis is.
This child will never have a “normal” life, his father has been a well-liked “celebrity” since a child, his mother is a beautiful former actor who has her own cachet, his late paternal grandmother was the most famous and beloved woman of her time, and his granfather will be king of England. Charles’s desire for a smaller royal family is more geared toward Andrew et al, not his own line. He might be considered “minor” years from now when Uncle Bill takes over and he’s just a nephew to the king, but that’s (hopefully) way down the road.
And when Grandpa becomes king of England, he becomes the grandchild of a monarch through the male line and with that, comes privileges and, I think, titles. So it could be his parents are just waiting for that, rather than use some courtesy title now. Best of both worlds, PR-wise.
My limited understanding is that these decisions are governed by Letters Patent and all sorts of traditions and rules so I don’t feel anyone’s on good footing reading too much into these things. Unless they’re well-versed in those rules.
Prince Harry gave his child his grandfather’s last name Mountbatten-Windsor. I think that might have something to do with the child not having any titles? I might be wrong but when Prince Phillip married Queen Elizabeth he gave up his Greek & Danish titles, did he not? He became a naturalized British citizen & none of his titles or name pass to his children & his children would carry the name Windsor, after Queen Elizabeth but descendants could choose Mountbatten- Windsor but not have a title. I think that is the reason. Prince Harry simply chose to honor his grandfather.
I believe this was Harry and Meghan’s decision. I don’t think William had anything to do with it.
And I think it was a good decision. He’s not going to grow up normally like WE think of normal, but he will get to grow up and live a life a bit apart from all of the royal trappings, demands, and pressures. Good for them, and good for him.
I think they would have gotten a lot of backlash if they opted to give their child a title. We would have endless articles about uppity Meghan, who doesn’t know her place, insisting on a title for her child. She should have been like Anne etc.
That said I expect there will be a DM article a la Kay or Nicholl, about how the Queen and Meghan had a row because Meghan was insisting on a title for her child and the Queen had to put her in her place. This will occur after a successful Sussex event or after the Cambridges need a scapegoat.
Eh, I can see it both ways, that maybe this was Harry and Meghan’s choice, but quite possibly Camp Cambridge had somwthing to do with this. This may be soff topic but someone posted a side by side comparison of Will and Kate walking on the beach in Wales just after they married, versus their side by side walk in wales just a few days ago. The difference is striking. I say all of that to point out that I kind of feel like a lot of what is happening within Camp Cambridge is to control the optics and their position. I dont think all is well in that marriage but Will is the future King and Kate is the future queen consort (I refuse to call her the future Queen) so I think so much that we are seeing with them is to protect those future roles…and that most definetly could translate to Baby Archie not getting his title right now. Honestly, I worry about what happens to the Sussexes when William becomes King. I’m really worried about that.