“Awkwafina’s new movie, ‘The Farewell’, looks really beautiful & sad” links

  May 10, 2019

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Awkwafina’s new film, The Farewell, looks really good (and sad). [LaineyGossip]
Denise Richards, what are you doing?? [Dlisted]
Donald Trump thinks Abraham Lincoln lost the Civil War. [Pajiba]
I forgot how pretty Katy Perry looks with longer hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
People were fighting about Aperol Spritzs yesterday. [Jezebel]
How is this not treason again? I’m so confused. [Towleroad]
Who are the best reality show moms, in honor of Mother’s Day? [Reality Tea]
Marla the cat does look like Steve Buscemi. [OMG Blog]
Here are the models for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. [The Blemish]

Vanity Fair Oscars Party

  1. tealily says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    I’m getting “page not found” on the Dlisted link.

    Reply
  2. Nicegirl says:
    May 10, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    I love her and so will see this movie 🎥

    Reply

