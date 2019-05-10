“Awkwafina’s new movie, ‘The Farewell’, looks really beautiful & sad” links

Awkwafina’s new film, The Farewell, looks really good (and sad). [LaineyGossip]

Denise Richards, what are you doing?? [Dlisted]

Donald Trump thinks Abraham Lincoln lost the Civil War. [Pajiba]

I forgot how pretty Katy Perry looks with longer hair. [Go Fug Yourself]

People were fighting about Aperol Spritzs yesterday. [Jezebel]

How is this not treason again? I’m so confused. [Towleroad]

Who are the best reality show moms, in honor of Mother’s Day? [Reality Tea]

Marla the cat does look like Steve Buscemi. [OMG Blog]

Here are the models for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. [The Blemish]