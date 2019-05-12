Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ second wedding will involve rugby & football

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas got married in Vegas right after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1st. Sophie wore a white dress, Diplo live-streamed it, and an Elvis impersonator officiated. It was tacky and fun and low-key and I sort of enjoyed that they didn’t make a huge fuss and go overboard like Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. But we quickly learned that this was merely their official American wedding (to make it legal) and they still plan on having a second wedding in France soon enough. But did you know their second wedding is probably going to be as “unconventional” as their first? And did you know that Joe and Sophie seem to love being performatively “weird”? Priyanka Chopra told the story of how the first wedding happened, and what the second wedding will entail:

Priyanka Chopra said: ‘It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, “alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive”. We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome.’ And while many were shocked by the surprise ceremony, the actress insisted it was typical of the couple. She told Access: ‘That was so fun. It was so fun! And it’s so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It’s like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie!’ Priyanka also confirmed the Game of Thrones actress and the Sucker singer will have another ‘amazing, beautiful wedding’ later this year, and revealed it will include games of rugby and football. She said: ‘I’m going to be on the cheering team. “Yay, you guys are great! Well done!” while I sip on a Bellini.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I guess Sophie and Joe are just that couple… that couple who do weird and unconventional things, like invite random music industry celebrities to their Vegas wedding, and plan on games of football and rugby for their second wedding? Suddenly, Nick and Priyanka’s 20 million weddings don’t look so bad. Also: are all the JoBros like this? Kevin had a normal wedding to Danielle, right?