‘Big Little Lies 2′ has a big little lie-filled full-length trailer: amazing or ugh?

I liked but didn’t love the first Big Little Lies miniseries. It was a very well-done soap opera which dealt with many real issues (motherhood, the legacy of abuse, domestic violence) and some not-so-serious issues (mundane infidelity, mommy mean-girl antics). I appreciated that the series was about women and I appreciated the performances of all the leads, even though I can’t stand Laura Dern as an actress and I loathed her character. Probably my biggest peeve was the way the story was framed, as a criminal investigation and a series of police interviews all leading up to “the incident” at the school fundraiser. By the time we found out what happened and everything leading up to that moment, all I could think was… why all the drama of the police investigation? It was a reasonably clear-cut case of self-defense, right? I know that’s not the point of anything, but I was basically like “damn, this is such a waste of police resources.”
After the success of the first series, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman (both producers on the series) let it be known that they wanted to do a second series. HBO was happy to do it – BLL had scored tons of Emmys and Golden Globes and people just loved the story. So they worked with the source-novelist Liane Moriarty on “what happens next.” BLL 2 is set to premiere next month, and here’s the first trailer:
Meryl Streep plays the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s character, making her Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) mother in law. I know people are super-jazzed about this and I’m not trying to rain on everybody’s parade, but WTF is this? The whole point of BLL is that every woman is different, and every woman is a different kind of wife/mother/stepmother, etc. So why are all FIVE women haunted by an act of self-defense, an act of self-preservation? Don’t get me wrong, I understand the secrecy on Celeste’s part – she was a victim of domestic violence for so many years, and she’s worried about what will happen if everything comes out. But why are ALL the women experiencing the same version of “guilt” if they’re all supposed to be so different? And again, why is this still a criminal investigation? My lord. Basically, I’m worried that for the sake of “drama,” they’re actually doing a disservice to women who act in self-defense, and I’m worried that this perpetuates the idea that women should feel guilt/shame/self-loathing for merely surviving.
Photos courtesy of HBO.
Loved the first season. Wish Meryl wasn’t in this one though. Hope it’s just as good. Nicole was everything.
Even agreeing with all your insightful and valid points, @Kaiser, I loved the first mini-series SO MUCH. The cast was/is phenomenal, the locations were breathtaking, the music made up an entire playlist for me, and I didn’t hate the police procedural thread woven through it because the secondary character interviews were hilarious. I DID (and DO because I just saw it in the trailer) hate the detective flicking her g0ddamned lighter. Makes my teeth clench.
All that said, I’m with you on WHYYYYY are they dragging out this investigation?! The satisfying ending of series 1 where all these disparate women are drawn together for once (and I assumed they’d all go back to their own lanes after the dust settled) in the trailer looks like they’re going to continue framing them as allies in a conspiracy. It was self defense!!!
Doesn’t mean I won’t watch it, and I can’t wait for the Kidman/Streep scenes (I think we might be seeing where Perry learned his abusive nature).
the book the first series was based on, was bad enough, but at least there was a book. now they just milk the success. The trailer is intensely puke-inducing.
The majority of the plot is that the women are being eaten alive by this secret? Idk. It’s a reach. That’s a secret I would have no issues keeping. Besides that people keep secrets all the time – it’s hardly this completely foreign concept to any of us.
I wish/hope that the Meryl “someone wronged my son” storyline is more prevalent.
I never saw the series, but I loved the book and had to take several breaks for crying and deep breathing as I felt the author was the first person who really “got” how the abuse and violence in my marriage had felt like. I don’t know how Perry was presented in the show, but in the book he was so spot on – the charming golden boy who no one would believe could be anything but kind and generous. I got my son and myself out and we stayed in a women shelter and as I just watched the trailer, I got chills all over as Meryl Streep looks and acts so much like my ex MIL! This is so eery and I wonder if other victims of domestic abuse felt themselves represented in BLL?
Wow, so powerful Mia. I grew up in an abusive home and I just want to acknowledge how incredibly brave and strong you are for getting out. I hope you’ve gotten/are getting the support and love you need to heal, xo
I’m so with you. No idea why they covered up what was obviously necessary in order to save someone getting attacked, and the death was an accident because those stairs were never fixed!