Constance Wu threw a tantrum about… ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ getting renewed…??

Maybe we should have seen the signs before now. I didn’t see them – I wanted to believe in Constance Wu, and I liked her a great deal. Even before her break out in Crazy Rich Asians, Constance was already a leading lady on television in Fresh Off the Boat, and she was already pissing people off because of her sometimes hot-takes on issues of race and feminism in the industry. I thought it was good that she was pissing people off for the right reasons and standing up for what she believed. But then everything took a turn on Friday, when Fresh Off the Boat was renewed for a sixth season. She reacted to the news by tweeting: “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F–k” and “f–king hell.” When someone congratulated her on the renewal by saying it was “great news,” she replied “no it’s not.” She also left this message on Instagram:
People were surprised, to say the least. Fresh Off the Boat is one of ABC’s most successful sitcoms, and it’s a groundbreaking show for Asian representation on network television. There’s been some criticism of the writing, and their long-time showrunner recently left, but there hasn’t been any gossip about “FOTB is a toxic environment for the actors/writers” or whatever. Basically, Constance looked like a giant brat who stomped her feet and threw a tantrum at the news that hundreds of her coworkers will still have a job in the coming year.
A few hours after the initial tweet-storm, it seemed like her publicist finally got through and Constance began slowly walking sh-t back. She tweeted “That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say f–k a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming.” She followed it up with this: “Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word f-ck-thank u too.” And then finally, she released a longer statement:
These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj
— Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019
So… her tantrum really was what people assumed at first: she was mad that the show got renewed because she wants to move on and do other things and instead of dealing with all of this head-on and privately – with producers and the network – she instead used social media to have a hissy fit. I want to walk this fine line very carefully: if anyone is unhappy at their job, they should absolutely have the freedom to walk away. If Constance had given her notice or worked out some kind of contractual freedom, she still would have been criticized, but not like this. This is the kind of unprofessional and juvenile act of someone like Katherine Heigl. If Constance hadn’t thrown a tantrum so publicly, it’s more than possible that she and her agent could have worked out some deal with ABC where she could do both, this passion project AND the show. But now ABC and the producers are just going to keep her there out of spite, probably. And give her worse lines and dumb storylines.
Wow I never watched this show but I watched CRA and I loved her in it. I didn’t know there were rumors about her… that’s so disappointing
I also read that Gemma Chan liked a tweet basically saying that anyone that knew her wouldn’t be surprised by her actions?! Yikes!
I saw that like! And I’m not so sure I believe it was an accidental like either… not based on what others were saying about how this isn’t news to a lot of people who’ve had dealings with Constance before now. And even before all this erupted, I’ve noticed you almost never, ever see the two of them hanging out, or pictures of them together, at any events the two of them are at.
Really!? For me she was the glaring weak spot in CRA. I couldn’t stand the way she played Rachel like a spoiled brat. It was awful.
IMO, she’s not talented enough to throw a fit over her artistic integrity.
agree w you…
Gemma Chan has already claimed that she didn’t mean to like this tweet. I’d be surprised if she did – Chan seems like too classy a person to get involved in online spats. Wu, on the other side has a certain reputation – and not a good one: she seems like an entitled unthankful idiot with too little talent.
Ugh, I have been SO disappointed by all this. I’ve never watched FOTB, but I liked her so much in CRA, and have been really rooting for everyone from that movie to go on to giant success. But this? Throwing a rage fit that hundreds of people who put their hearts and souls into her show aren’t out of a job, on the SAME DAY that hundreds of people DID lose their jobs thanks to their shows being cancelled? Super, super obnoxious. And that ending in her full statement “believe women” is a GIANT no for me. No, no NO.
Wow, that “apology” really says it all. “Fun, easy and pleasant” might be fine for her co-workers but that’s beneath someone of her clearly misunderstood and unparalleled talent and drive. Please.
Never seen FOTB, but when Maclean Stevenson wanted to leave MASH they killed off his character. There’s a solution. And a reminder to CW-his career pretty much died then, too.
Don’t forget David Caruso.. He thought he was too big for “NYPD blue” When his film career did not take off, he ended up back on TV with CSI: Miami.
And Shelley Long among many other “too big for their pants” actors.
“Believe women”???
GIRL NO. Do not connect your tantrum about having a steady paycheck (boohoo!) with the #MeToo Movement. DO NOT.
Multiple shows were cancelled on that same day, Multiple pilots were passed over. HUNDREDS if not thousands of people are now unemployed. You are a working actress on a hit tv show. JUST NO. STOP.
The only positive thing to come out of this is that now people are seeing her true colours. And they aren’t great.
I was ready to shrug this off with, yeah so she’s a bitch, so are a ton of male actors…but that last line? About making the choice to believe women? F**k you Constance. Everyone did believe you (you were angry your show got renewed) and that was the truth. Evoking the movement to believe sexual harassment and assault victims because you were mad that your humongous success was not quite humongous enough? That’s beyond disgusting.
Just one person who should practice restraint of pen and tongue. Why do people run straight to social media every time they have a thought or feeling?
The good news is: the past couple of days has been crazy fun on twitter. I got really in to this drama and the James Charles stuff. I think my brain really needed non-political drama.
Gross of her to use “Believe women”, especially after wearing Marchesa to the MET Gala last week…
Gemma said she accidentally liked that tweet but idk if she’s telling the truth. I think someone that worked on the show said that Costance isn’t fun to work with…I don’t know what to believe
This Constance woman reminds me of myself as in we make comments sometimes without thinking things through.
She made several mistakes in posting several comments and tweets about the show which she cant take back. No matter how well wrote.
Her explanations and excuses are literally exactly why we all thought she was upset. She’s acting like people were upset because she dropped the F bomb and that’s definitely not it. What a self centered, ungrateful brat.
Also, I hate it when celebrities say things like “you don’t know my truth” when the public/media are accurate in what they’re saying.
Oh great. I hope this ISH doesn’t effect the new Jlo movie she’s in. Geez.
It’s going to be really awkward with her co-workers now, what with her rooting for their unemployment and all.
She only has one year left on her contract. Instead of throwing a tantrum on social media she should just suck it up and do it. Melissa McCarthy juggled her movie career with Mike and Molly for years so I don’t know why Constance can’t do it for one.
I feel so disappointed. But I agree, the signs were always there …
Marchesa at the MET really put me of her and just a couple of days later this – I was shocked!!
I was rooting for her hard, started watching Fresh of the Boat because of her (but I have to say – the kids and the hubby are killing it, they are amazing!), was excited about Crazy Rich and liked her in it, totally loved the film …. what a bummer.
But what really upsets me is the last sentence … believe women – what has that to do with Times Up?!?!
I enjoy messy, raw, emotive people like this. It’s…oddly refreshing? Tough to explain.
She should be grateful. She is cute but she’s not super young, beautiful or talented. How many roles does she think are out there for her? The reality is she hit the jackpot several times based on luck. She clearly doesn’t see it that way.
Anybody else see that tweet Gemma Chan liked, about this not being surprising, because anybody who’s worked with Constance has seen this behavior? THAT was telling to me. And just the fact that she could’ve said been “honest” the first time and said she was wanting to move on to other things. Made it waaaaaay worse for herself.
I totally get why she’d be devastated the show was renewed. The quality went way downhill after the first couple of seasons, her character in particular is written increasingly poorly, the actors only get a 4% raise each season so it’s not a Friends/Big Bang situation where she’s over it but at least raking in huge bundles of cash, and to top it off it’s not a popular show that’s still helping her career, it’s just one of those middle of the road sitcoms most people forget wasn’t cancelled years ago.
Going public with her devastation was really dumb, but I am getting pretty frustrated with people pretending they can’t comprehend why she wouldn’t be happy. She was lining up some great movie roles and having a ‘moment’, and now she can’t even try to make the most of it. Any actor with even a hint of ambition in them would be upset.
How incredibly unprofessional and utterly stupid. They should fire her.