No senior royal other than the Queen & Prince Philip has met Baby Archie

Duchess Meghan welcomed Baby Archie very early Monday morning. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had scheduled some work on Wednesday in Wales (a series of events in a day trip), and Prince Charles and Camilla spent the bulk of the week in Germany. In Will and Kate’s case, they were in London when they weren’t in Wales, and perhaps they had other commitments, and couldn’t make the (albeit untaxing) journey to Windsor. Charles and Camilla’s excuse was much better, probably because Charles’ schedule is so tight, it’s difficult for him to just “pop by Windsor” for a few hours without a massive reshuffling. So, big surprise, no one but the Queen and Prince Philip have met Baby Archie.

Senior members of the royal family have still not met the newest arrival, five days after his birth. Prince Charles and Camilla, along with William and Kate have not been to visit the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, baby Archie Harrison. The seventh-in-line to the throne was born at 5.26am on Monday, and it had been hinted that grandfather Charles and wife Camilla would call in on Meghan and Harry today, after returning from their trip to Germany. The couple are now set to visit next week, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not far behind. Speaking to The Sun, Clarence House said Charles and Camilla would visit in the coming days, while a spokesperson for the Sussex’s said William and Kate were in the diary to stop by at Frogmore Cottage. MailOnline contacted Kensington Palace, but they had no comment to make at this time.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m just going by memory, but it feels like the only Cambridge child that Charles met within a day was Prince George? Charles and Camilla didn’t visit the hospital when Kate gave birth to Charlotte or Louis, and I feel like it was probably several days (or maybe even a week or so) before Charles met his second and third grandchildren. I know we’re supposed to be like “oooo Charles, Camilla, William and Kate are so shady/disrespectful!” but honestly, I don’t think it makes a huge difference if Grandpa Charles meets his grandson on Day 5 or Day 7. Same with Uncle William, although I bet Kate really does want to hold the baby. I’m surprised she’s stayed away.