No senior royal other than the Queen & Prince Philip has met Baby Archie

Duchess Meghan welcomed Baby Archie very early Monday morning. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had scheduled some work on Wednesday in Wales (a series of events in a day trip), and Prince Charles and Camilla spent the bulk of the week in Germany. In Will and Kate’s case, they were in London when they weren’t in Wales, and perhaps they had other commitments, and couldn’t make the (albeit untaxing) journey to Windsor. Charles and Camilla’s excuse was much better, probably because Charles’ schedule is so tight, it’s difficult for him to just “pop by Windsor” for a few hours without a massive reshuffling. So, big surprise, no one but the Queen and Prince Philip have met Baby Archie.
Senior members of the royal family have still not met the newest arrival, five days after his birth. Prince Charles and Camilla, along with William and Kate have not been to visit the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, baby Archie Harrison.
The seventh-in-line to the throne was born at 5.26am on Monday, and it had been hinted that grandfather Charles and wife Camilla would call in on Meghan and Harry today, after returning from their trip to Germany. The couple are now set to visit next week, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge not far behind.
Speaking to The Sun, Clarence House said Charles and Camilla would visit in the coming days, while a spokesperson for the Sussex’s said William and Kate were in the diary to stop by at Frogmore Cottage. MailOnline contacted Kensington Palace, but they had no comment to make at this time.
I’m just going by memory, but it feels like the only Cambridge child that Charles met within a day was Prince George? Charles and Camilla didn’t visit the hospital when Kate gave birth to Charlotte or Louis, and I feel like it was probably several days (or maybe even a week or so) before Charles met his second and third grandchildren. I know we’re supposed to be like “oooo Charles, Camilla, William and Kate are so shady/disrespectful!” but honestly, I don’t think it makes a huge difference if Grandpa Charles meets his grandson on Day 5 or Day 7. Same with Uncle William, although I bet Kate really does want to hold the baby. I’m surprised she’s stayed away.
Yeah. Not surprised and not a big deal imo.
I don’t think this is a big deal. It’s been less than a week. The Sussexes might have wanted the first week to themselves (weird royal commitments and photo calls aside). I did giggle at the image of Kate having to restrain herself from popping over to snuggle a newborn 😂
The Queen gets in there first, because she is the Queen and she has to sign off the name. Maybe the others are just giving them time as a family and figuring stuff out. Meghan looked great at the photocall but also understandably tired. So maybe they just need and want some time before visitors. Not everything is shady or a big conspiracy theory
Big drama over nothing and am sure they visited this weekend, esp as the Windsor Horse Show is happening at the moment and many of the royals attend that.
Also, the Markles has been true to form with their nasty articles whinging about poor Evil Papa Smurf, although I loved the ex first wife’s story – it was brutal and proved everything that we’ve said about Toxic Thomas, a bad husband and neglectful father.
This is not a big deal in my opinion. I’m sure Meghan and Harry are enjoying the private time with their new baby, without having to host any extra people in their home
When my friends and family members had babies usually they wanted a few days to themselves.
Completely understandable since you know reality.
This is not a big deal. Give this a rest. Who wants to be entertaining folks when body still feel like a mess and learning Basi parenting skills. This truly sucks for women!
I agree with all these comments. It’s thoughtful to give the new family some time and space to adjust to their new normal.
I don’t agree with the comment about Kate. Why would she want to hold the baby and why are you surprised about her staying away from the baby? She’s never been close to Meghan, and rather sees her a threat more than anything else. Of course there is a rift between William and Harry. There is merely one hour drive between the two houses so if the dolittles really haven’t visited the baby, it seems like the brothers don’t want that for now. But they are brothers, they have always been close. William is insecure, and having an even more insecure and entitled wife don’t help. I think he and Harry will one day find a way. As for Meghan and Kate, they will remain like it has always been between the two of them. Cordial. That’s it. Kate in my opinion is not keen to have Meghan’s baby in her arms, and Meghan wouldn’t want her to be close to her son either.
Wow
Because Kate’s love for babies is well documented and I think you’ve got your tin foil hat on a bit too tightly.
May be Megan can do the black southern thing and send RR and xenophobic crew into a tizzy by having a sip and see
You know babies spoil if you don’t see them fresh out the oven.
(Sarcasm- everyone will see the baby when they have time in their schedule)
Totally OT but it will be so much fun to see what the little fellow’s personality will be like. Pensive and shy or scampish and high octane or a hundred other variations. Children can often lift the banality of our everyday lives simply because they’re fascinating and delightful. I’m so glad Harry and Meghan get to experience this gift. If you thought they were humane and compassionate before before watch out!