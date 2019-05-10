Anne Hathaway on giving up her veganism: ‘My brain felt like a computer rebooting’

I too like to stand with my arms crossed, hands on shoulders, whilst wearing a billion diamond rings. That’s my favorite way to walk into a room! All while wearing too-dark eye makeup to make me look especially ghoulish. Yes, Anne Hathaway covers the June issue of Tatler and the cover is not great, but it is funny. Anne is a beautiful woman – I’m not sure why they did this to her, but so be it. Anne is currently promoting The Hustle, the remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Rebel Wilson. In this Tatler piece, Anne talks about dropping her veganism for some fresh fish and what it’s like being 36 years old in an industry obsessed with youth.

On being an actress: “I was always told that once I turned 35 I would turn into a pumpkin and never get a good part again. It makes me sad that the world tells me my skin is somehow less valuable than it used to be, but I don’t listen and I don’t agree. I get so tickled by being invited to the show.”

On giving up alcohol: “My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son. My last hangover lasted for five days. I’d earned it: it was a day drinking session with friends that went into an evening birthday party with one of my drinking buddies. I will never be that person who can nurse a glass of wine throughout an entire evening.”

On where she would be if she wasn’t an actress: “In the gutter? I could have seen myself being a teacher. Or going into the military. Or being some kind of do-gooder with a death wish. But more likely than anything else I would have been an alcoholic.”

On giving up veganism while out to dinner in Iceland with Matt Damon: “We walk into a Michelin-star restaurant and because Matt is the nicest guy he says: ‘I’ll just have whatever the chef wants to serve me.’ And my husband – who had just completed a year of veganism – says, ‘Me too.’ I was like: ‘Sweetie, he’s having a reindeer carpaccio…’ So then I was the only chick and I’m the vegan and everyone’s just going with the flow. So I asked, ‘Is your fish local?’ And they said: ‘Do you see that fjord?’ So I had a piece of salmon and my brain felt like a computer rebooting.’”

Michael Caine gave her marriage advice: ‘Michael and I don’t really have a ring-you-up sort of relationship. But he’s always very warm and lovely when we run into each other. He gives me marriage advice. Separate bathrooms. When he told me that, I laughed and he looked at me and said, “I’m serious, it’s such an important part of the marriage.”’