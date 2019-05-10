The Sussexes’ new communications pulled off the baby reveal flawlessly, right?

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted their (Polo) Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, I noticed a lot of commentary about how Meghan was very “image conscious.” It seemed to be in reaction to how well the photocall and brief interview went – the photos looked classy and regal, and the interview was exceedingly warm, and you could just see how Harry and Meghan were completely in love with each other and their little Archie. There were also a lot of “well, she’s an ACTRESS” comments whenever anyone was like “wow, that video is so lovely.” The actress explanation is used a lot for Meghan, especially when she shows how comfortable she is in public situations, interacting with people or making speeches. The haters want everyone to believe that Meghan is merely a performative a–hole, that everything is for show, and that we should look down on her for being so peasanty as to actually be GOOD at her public-relations job. As if the Cambridges, the Waleses and the rest of the Windsors aren’t also extremely “image conscious” too. No, they only criticize Meg because she actually sells it and she doesn’t come across as awkward, stiff or frumpy.
Meanwhile, Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar had an exclusive story about how the Sussexes and their new communications team organized the photocall – there’s not much new information here, and I don’t find it particularly noteworthy that Harry and Meghan worked with their professional communications team to set up a flawless baby reveal seen around the world. It would be more notable if they didn’t work with their team. Here were the pieces of news I wanted to point out:
The photocall: During an intimate media call—just two photographers, one agency reporter, and three video cameras present—the Sussexes proudly shared a first look at their family of three. The family originally planned to pose on the steps behind Windsor Castle to echo the relaxed wedding photo taken before their wedding reception, but rain at Windsor meant the “wet weather scenario” went into place, with Harry, Meghan, and baby posing inside St. George’s Hall.
Who was on site: Communications secretary Sara Latham and deputy communications secretary Julie Burley were on site to help with the proceedings; Burley was spotted picking a few lint pieces off the hall carpet just before the couple arrived. The press was instructed they had 10 seconds for photos before three questions were asked, yet the duke and duchess seemed happy to stay and chat about their new son. In the end, the meeting went on for three minutes.
Harry & Meghan were happy with how the baby reveal went: A source close to the couple tells BAZAAR.com, “This was a very special moment for the couple—one they won’t forget. The baby is the most peaceful, placid child you’ll ever meet. They are so proud but probably quite relieved to have gotten the photos out the way … They’re rather tired!”
I hope little Archie STAYS placid and peaceful but you never know. He might have a touch of Harry’s wild streak. I’m glad that Meghan and Harry’s communications team is operating so smoothly – the fact that the location of the photocall was changed at the last minute (because of rain) would have been enough for the Kensington Palace comm team to freak out and cancel because they weren’t keen about rain. But Harry and Meg and their team just rolled with it and found a new location on the fly. And honestly, the hall was so much grander than doing it outdoors.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I think it was flawless as well, but haters gonna hate. (i.e. comments about how “the actress just wanted to be on the red carpet!!!!!”)
Some people just genuinely don’t like Meghan, and that’s okay because some people just genuinely don’t like Kate. But sometimes there is nothing wrong with just saying “lovely family” and moving on, or just saying nothing at all.
I agree with everything you just said.
Yes, but judging from the comments about Meghan that “genuine dislike” is often rooted in racism and xenophobia. Which is quite different from those who criticize Kate for her lack of work ethic.
It was lovely. Selfishly I always wish new parents would tilt the baby’s head a bit more towards towards the camera for a good look (I wished the same about Louis) because it’s all about US! 😂 Anyway, we’ll see a lot of the little cutie as he grows up. Well done.
That’s the only thing the Cambridge reveals give more of. They are outside so it’s easier for people to get shots from above that show more of the baby’s face. I too wish we could have seen more of his face.
I’ve really been impressed with the whole reveal and how they’ve been nailing it on the social media side – the timing of the posts, the content and descriptions, etc. This is legitimately the first time I’ve seen the royals doing social media RIGHT. WHO KNEW it would take bringing in someone slightly more in-touch with reality than the courtiers to straighten that out? /s
Also, that House Sussex is only ~1M followers off from House Cambridge… What sort of p*ssing contest will ensue once Sussex overtakes Bill and them?
Or maybe being professionals, they checked the weather and had a back-up location in mind the whole time.
Wait, if there was rain, why is there sunshine streaming in through the windows?
It’s daylight, which can co-exist with rain, especially rain showers that come and go.
There were bursts of sun but it was also really showery. Weather’s been really dodgy for May, 4 seasons in one day every day for the last week or so.
Look for the photos of HM outside at the Windsor Horse Show that same day, in pouring rain.
That Lainey piece was right – they really nailed it. Major props!
Lainey was right. The photos and the video were lovely.
she always nails it!
I’m already sick of tabloid commentators with ‘heritage’ ‘bridge building’ comments. Do people scrutinise so called ‘white’ babies like this? Of course they don’t although I notice criticism of the Cambridge babies when they appear to resemble ‘The Middletons ‘. As all Royal families are quite closely related having babies with ‘other Royals’ is folly. I’m sick of all this. He’s a beautiful baby, they appear to be in love.
When Megan and Harry pull off these public events well, I also think, “well, she’s an actress.” I don’t mean to say that she is performative and faking. I just notice that she is comfortable and composed while speaking in public, and that is because of her experience and training. She can use acting skills and still be genuine.
Letizia’s critics went after her for the same things, ie. having media training and being self-possessed in front of cameras. These are professional women who are criticized for being good at their jobs.
I like how much Windsor means to this family. The engagement pictures, Harry was christened there, their wedding took place in Windsor and now they will raise their little Archie there
Their team was amazing and since I haven’t been around all week, I love how their team didn’t announce Meghan was in labor until hours after she’d given birth.
I read an article in the Economist this week at how Royal Reporters are becoming irrelevant in the age of social media. I think that the way the photocall is done may become the new Lindo Wing Tango. It’s far classier, it doesn’t block the streets of Paddington for days on end, and allows everyone to get some rest.
Thanks for that…I’m going to read that article. After I do, I might just tweet it out to some of my “favourite” royal reporters.
You’re misinformed about what happened. The Palaces do not release statements in the middle of the night, nor would they have told the press before HM. The statement was written in the past tense, the Queen was informed as to progress once she was awake, and then the statement was released during business hours. There was no conspiracy on the part of Harry and Meghan’s PR team.
Lovely. As for Meghan, she’s herself. In time, the public who hate her will get it through repeatedly seeing her comfortably interact with others. She will personally meet some of her haters, and some will be charmed in spite of themselves. Her character will turn public opinion eventually, but it will take time. The world causes us to not trust appearances.
Is it possible to have a nice post about H&M without saying something negative about W&K?
Her actor background is a good thing! She is comfortable in front of cameras, public speaking, and knows the PR game well. The whole Royal Family is an exercise in PR anyway, all they do is play PR games.