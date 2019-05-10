The Sussexes’ new communications pulled off the baby reveal flawlessly, right?

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted their (Polo) Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, I noticed a lot of commentary about how Meghan was very “image conscious.” It seemed to be in reaction to how well the photocall and brief interview went – the photos looked classy and regal, and the interview was exceedingly warm, and you could just see how Harry and Meghan were completely in love with each other and their little Archie. There were also a lot of “well, she’s an ACTRESS” comments whenever anyone was like “wow, that video is so lovely.” The actress explanation is used a lot for Meghan, especially when she shows how comfortable she is in public situations, interacting with people or making speeches. The haters want everyone to believe that Meghan is merely a performative a–hole, that everything is for show, and that we should look down on her for being so peasanty as to actually be GOOD at her public-relations job. As if the Cambridges, the Waleses and the rest of the Windsors aren’t also extremely “image conscious” too. No, they only criticize Meg because she actually sells it and she doesn’t come across as awkward, stiff or frumpy.

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar had an exclusive story about how the Sussexes and their new communications team organized the photocall – there’s not much new information here, and I don’t find it particularly noteworthy that Harry and Meghan worked with their professional communications team to set up a flawless baby reveal seen around the world. It would be more notable if they didn’t work with their team. Here were the pieces of news I wanted to point out:

The photocall: During an intimate media call—just two photographers, one agency reporter, and three video cameras present—the Sussexes proudly shared a first look at their family of three. The family originally planned to pose on the steps behind Windsor Castle to echo the relaxed wedding photo taken before their wedding reception, but rain at Windsor meant the “wet weather scenario” went into place, with Harry, Meghan, and baby posing inside St. George’s Hall. Who was on site: Communications secretary Sara Latham and deputy communications secretary Julie Burley were on site to help with the proceedings; Burley was spotted picking a few lint pieces off the hall carpet just before the couple arrived. The press was instructed they had 10 seconds for photos before three questions were asked, yet the duke and duchess seemed happy to stay and chat about their new son. In the end, the meeting went on for three minutes. Harry & Meghan were happy with how the baby reveal went: A source close to the couple tells BAZAAR.com, “This was a very special moment for the couple—one they won’t forget. The baby is the most peaceful, placid child you’ll ever meet. They are so proud but probably quite relieved to have gotten the photos out the way … They’re rather tired!”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I hope little Archie STAYS placid and peaceful but you never know. He might have a touch of Harry’s wild streak. I’m glad that Meghan and Harry’s communications team is operating so smoothly – the fact that the location of the photocall was changed at the last minute (because of rain) would have been enough for the Kensington Palace comm team to freak out and cancel because they weren’t keen about rain. But Harry and Meg and their team just rolled with it and found a new location on the fly. And honestly, the hall was so much grander than doing it outdoors.