Prince Harry: Missing a mother is ‘like missing some kind of security’

These are some of my new favorite photos of Prince Harry – he was given an Invictus onesie for Archie Harrison, and Harry just full-on posed with the onesie for a LONG time. All of the photos from The Hague-Invictus launch event were spectacular, honestly. It was a great photo-op and the photos went around the world. Harry looked tired and happy and everyone was so glad to see him. While he was at the event, he spent a while talking to a wounded former soldier, who then spoke to media outlets about their conversation:
During his engagement in The Hague for the Invictus Games in 2020, Prince Harry said Archie has “given him a new focus and goal” in his life and how becoming a father has made him feel the loss of his mother. Dennis van der Stroom, 31, a former soldier who hopes to compete for The Netherlands Invictus team, described his conversation with Harry as “amazing and emotional”.
“Harry talked about how having a small child was his new focus and new goal and I told him how a couple of months ago, I was struggling with my mental health but my wife’s pregnancy has given me a goal,” he added. “Above all he said he was just amazed by the miracles in the world, and how his child has made a lot of people happy. He also told me he’s really happy that his son is so far very quiet. But he also told me not to make too many plans and that there’s no way you can plan for when the baby arrives.”
“I told Harry about my mother and we talked about our shared experience of missing a mum,” he continued. “He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother. He said he meets a lot of people in his work who have lost a mother, father, sister, brother or relatives and when he hears their story, as he heard my story, he said he doesn’t feel so alone.”
“He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security, how you need that as a son and it falls away when you lose your mother…” Gah, that hit me in the feels. I’m not going to sit here and psychoanalyze Harry, but I think it’s very telling that he ended up with Meghan, a woman with a strong personality, a woman who won’t be pushed around, a woman who is strong enough to be his partner in all things.
Speaking of, the Duke of Cambridge released a video message announcing the launch of Shout, a new UK service which offers mental health support via text. Only hours after William released the video message, the @SussexRoyal posted the Instagram below. It feels like… I don’t know, a subtle clapback on the Cambridges? Like, the Sussexes were like “hey this was our thing, we visited the Shout volunteers and we were the ones doing the meetings.” Was William trying to take credit for the Sussexes’ work?
Today in the UK, a critical new 24/7 text helpline has launched – @giveusashoutinsta This free text messaging helpline is a private, silent and trusted way, for those experiencing mental health challenges to find a safe space to seek help and support. This is an extension of the @heads_together initiative backed by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Earlier last year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began supporting this vital program behind the scenes by hosting a meeting at Kensington Palace with contributors and partners. Last November, Their Royal Highnesses also made a surprise visit to meet with a group of Shout volunteers, and participated in a panel with mental health activist @bryonygordon hearing firsthand how the volunteers have found making the connection with vulnerable texters, a majority of whom are under 25, so rewarding – helping to get them through a moment of crisis to a calmer place, and giving them courage to find longer-term support. Powered by a team of trained volunteers, Shout has already quietly enlisted and trained 1,000 volunteers over the last 12 months, whom in turn have helped 60,000 people. SHOUT is modeled on @crisistextline in the US, which since 2013 has processed more than 100 million messages, Shout is the largest initiative of The Royal Foundation to date, in partnership with @heads_together. Tapping into the UK’s volunteer community, Shout aims to recruit 3,000 additional volunteers by the end of the year. Mobilizing a volunteer community with this innovative use of technology will go a long way in helping people get the critical help they need, often in the darkest of times, when those are privately and silently suffering and afraid to seek help. To sign up to volunteer, visit www.giveusashout.org Be the change you wish to see in the world.
I’m a Harry fan and he just continues to grow on me. Ironic how his mother stated Harry would be right for the job of King, more so then Wills. Mothers know their children.
I hope this won’t turn into a War of the Windsors. If Wills and Kate has half a brain they would embrace Harry and Megs and take some lessons. But I’m sure entitlement and ego far outweigh common sense.
I fully agree with this comment. Harry just seems so human, which is sometimes lost with Will and Kate. I understand that they have different role than Harry does, so if Harry feels pressure they probably feel much more. but this whole issue between the two families is really annoying.
Unless William wakes up with a complete personality change, doubt it. Hes shown to be what type of person he is. The Africa bs, over Population with people (in africa) then have a 3rd baby. Then the snipe article about him, the markels and press.
Imo As for Kate, shes not going to change and she pretty much does what William wants her too
Someone I know is involved in the Shout text service thing, and the Cambridges were involved in it too. I don’t know how heavily involved, but they aren’t trying to hijack the Sussexes work. (And of course most of the real work is done by people behind the scenes.)
Anyone doing anything to support increased awareness and access to mental health services has my admiration and support.
I actually don’t think anyone here is trying to hijack anyone’s work, but this kind of rollout just looks messy like I said below. KP even included pics of Harry and Meghan in their one post about it, so I don’t think they are trying to bury their involvement.
I mentioned this in a comment this morning to a post from yesterday, but yikes the IG commenters are intense. WHERE IS CATHERINE, DONT FORGET THIS IS ALL HER IDEA, HOW CAN YOU TAKE CREDIT FOR HER WORK.
Maybe she wasn’t that involved in this particular project? Maybe she was but missed the particular event with the panel that harry and Meghan attended. etc.
I feel like IG is where the rabid Cambridge fans hang out, but I probably just miss them on twitter. I don’t see the same types of comments on IG from the Meghan supporters.
That’s great. Too bad though some of the royal reporters are acting like this is only on Kate and William. Good thing the Sussex have their own Instagram 🤷♀️
The Daily Mail tried to sell this as though it was solely William and Kate’s initiative.
Would anyone buy a used car from the Daily Fail??? Inquiring minds know what the Daily Fail is selling.
The press met with the Cambridges this week. Check out Rebecca English’s twitter feed.
Hmm that is very interesting to hear – wonder what was hatched to repair the bad image the Cambridges have. I wonder what new stories we will get throwing Meghan under the bus to prop up those 2 lazy twats.
The Fail has already started on Meghan’s new American PR person.
What does that mean, “the press met with the Cambridges.” at KP?
@Digital Unicorn – yes, a presser for the launch of a mental health service that has been in the works for a year is definitely some nefarious plan to get the Cambridge’s good press whilst simultaneously throwing the Harry and Meghan under the bus. William giving credit to Harry and Meghan at the presser was designed to throw us off the scent.
I can imagine how having a child has made him view the loss of his mother in a very different way, maybe not necessarily more strongly but differently.
The Invictus pictures are super cute overall though.
As for Shout – my gosh that was a messy rollout. It definitely seems like there was an agreement to announce it today, and KP posted it first, and I don’t know if SussexRoyal got snippy or if that was always the planned post. Does Heads Together have its own IG? If it doesn’t, this is a good example of why it should – they could have posted this under that first, and then each house could have posted their own involvement.
But I did see it and immediately thought this was another good example of Meghan and Harry being stealthy. We weren’t getting leaks for months of events she was attending or anything, or promises of a new initiative. they just announced. Maybe KP is learning something from the Sussexes and is trying to follow their lead, with less telling and more showing (to borrow from our GOT talk.)
oh wait, there is a HT Insta, but I think it only posted the video from KP with Will talking and then pictures of William. LOL.
The Instagram post mentions both Cambridge & Sussex houses involvement so I doubt Prince William was doing anything other than promoting mental health awareness. Both of them lost their mother, both of them have had issues dealing with the loss.
Harry is so obviously very happy and its not easy losing a parent no matter the age but he has done well and she would have been very proud of him.
I don’t get this ‘competition’ that seems to be emerging over Mental Health and who gets to be the main champion on it. Both couples have always supported it but have different areas of interest. This rollout was messy and they could have waited till next week to announce it esp after Harry and the Invictus launch yesterday. Its a great service but has been lost with all the Harry and baby stuff. It would have had greater media impact if they waited till maybe early next week – spacing out the initiatives a bit better.
At some point the drama between the brothers is going to blow up.
I don’t get it either. they are all involved in this mental health campaign. Kate and Will are more into the anti bullying aspect (no comment), and the importance of prioritizing mental health from a young age, and harry is certainly more “into it” from the POV of people who have experienced trauma or tragedy (loss of a parent, military service, etc.)
Neither of those aspects is wrong, and I think that was part of the point of Heads Together, was to pull all those aspects together. But people act like there was no talk of mental health before Kate came up with the name Heads Together.
I know but to be honest it seems like Heads Together has fallen by the way side with them, you rarely hear of them doing anything for and with them now. They all seemed to have branched off.
As I said above, its sad that this wasn’t spaced out as its such a great service but is being lost in all the other Royal news. It’s obvious that the different households/offices are NOT co-ordinating. We know the baby was late and the conspiracy theorist in me thinks that’s why the Cambridges had all these events booked in, they thought the baby would be here when they did their first event and could ride that wave of positive interest. And given that the DoLittles met with the UK press, something is brewing.
Since the Shout service launches today, it doesn’t make sense to postpone the roll out.
I dunno, the only place I have seen any mention of this in the UK press is the Fail and even then you have to scroll down the homepage to get to it. Its been royal news overload this week and that could explain why its not getting the headlines it could have gotten and deserves to get.
How sweet is that for him to talk about how happy his son has made him, but people around the world too? That’s so incredibly insightful. He just thinks bigger than himself, by nature. I think Meghan has pulled that out of him too. That’s why the good PR matters, that’s why their direct connection to people on Instagram is important. When their message is focused, and directly to the people, they have a bigger impact.
Also that insta post is absolutely a clapback. It’s obvious they’ve done the work behind it, which maybe Will has too, who knows. Buuuuut I doubt it. How did the UK not have a suicide text line until now? This is such a wonderful initiative.
It states that this is a legacy project of Heads Together. HT was Kate’s idea & it was launched by Wills, Kate & Harry in 2016. HT invested £3 million in Shout so all of them should be credited with this.
How precious! I’m so glad he has a lovely little family to be loved by and to love and protect. ❤️
I think it’s a clapback, but the initial publicity (tabloid articles and launch video) were very Cambridge heavy. Shout’s own Twitter page have now posted about H&M visiting in November, so it reads more as a reminder that they were also very much involved behind the scenes.
IMO it’s less clapback and more petty. The KR post features H&M and the caption involves all 4. I think it’s a rare misstep for SR on Insta.
Definite clapback by the Sussex IG. I don’t mind it at all. The rollout by KP/HT was messy. This should have been a priority rollout on a day when neither of them would be in the news for their events. Like today.
Harry continues to amaze me. He really has come into his own these last few years.
Heads together is a great idea, but it has gone nowhere, so at least this is something for that. Maybe William and Kate should have focused on this charity instead of bouncing all over the place and of course complaining that no celebs what to talk about it (mental health)
Harry ios over the moon. I’m so happy for him and Meghan!