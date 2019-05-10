Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s gestational carrier went into labor yesterday

On Met Gala night, there were several stories about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s gestational carrier going into labor. Kim tweeted a denial before she left for the Met Gala, and told people that of course she wouldn’t even go to the gala if her carrier was in labor. Kim was there in the hospital for Chicago’s birth by gestational carrier too, and as it turns out, those reports about Baby #4 were only a few days off. Last night, Kim and Kanye’s carrier went into labor in Chicago. Kim and Ye are there now.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are about to be the proud parents of a brand spankin’ new baby boy — their surrogate’s in labor!!! Our sources say mom and dad were at the hospital Thursday night with the surrogate. Don’t know for sure if they’ll be in the delivery room, but she was the last time around for the birth of Chicago.
As we reported … KW and KK hired a new surrogate to carry their fourth kid to term — not because they were dissatisfied with the last one … she was simply unavailable. The woman — who was in her early 20s — had her own child this past December … less than 12 months after popping out baby Chicago. As a result … the couple had to go with another surrogate. This new surrogate’s profile never became clear … but ya gotta imagine mom and dad went with someone who was equally capable.
Kim and Kanye used a leftover embryo they created to bring this newest baby to life. He’ll join three siblings — North, Saint and Chi — as the sixth member of the family.
I am happy for Kim and Kanye, I guess. No, I’m happy for them, especially Kim. She wanted four kids and I think she’ll probably stop now. Fingers crossed that baby boy Kardashian-West has a safe journey and it born healthy and happy. Any final guesses for the name? I will DIE if she goes for Archie Robert Kardashian-West, OMFG. She won’t though. She’ll probably go single-syllable, or an Armenian name which can be made into a cute nickname. I’m still keen on Petros West.
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was taping Ellen yesterday and Kourtney surprised her with six grandkids and Kris didn’t even know that Kim’s surrogate went into labor:
I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
Awww congrats to them. New babies are always good news.
I like big families. Can’t wait to know the name!
The way that reads makes it sound so cold and clinical. Why can’t Kim carry the baby. I don’t know many details about Kim’s life so if someone could please explain. Thanks.
A safe and healthy delivery and baby.
Kim’s reasons for her birth plan are her reasons.
from what I have read…she had extremely difficult pregnancies with North and Saint and decided to use a surrogate
There are many reasons you can judge Kim Kardashian however she appeared to have very difficult pregnancies. There were, if I recall, some health issues throughout that made pregnancies 3 and 4 not a possibility for her. And they take great pains to keep their carriers names and identities out of the press, they are present for the births, and they keep it to themselves (as much as this family
Does with anything).
Thank you! I didn’t know her pregnancies had any issues. Was in the dark about this family.
And I’m sure vanity (and plastic surgery complications) have nothing to do with it! 🙄
that seems unfair, Tris. she might be vain but from all accounts for pregnancies were very difficult with a lot of health issues. and quite frankly if she didn’t want to get pregnant again but had the ability to get it gestational carrier even if it was just because of her looks, that’s perfectly fine too.
I’m pretty sure her doctor told her she absolutely cannot carry any more, she could bleed to death.
So what if she’s vain. Her body is her bread and butter plus she was humiliated to death when she did carry. She put on the work to have the body she has know (surgery is work and it’s not easy), no wonder she doesn’t want to ruin it all.
Tris
Whatever her reasons Kim has full agency over them. Stop virtue signalling another woman’s choices.
@babsjohnson — this is not meant to be snark, but how is surgery any work? I guess there’s recovery time, but it’s nowhere near the same amount of effort as eating clean, much less exercising. It is a lazy pursuit for people who don’t want to do the work or have unrealistic expectations.
Meh, one can scoff at overdone plastic surgery and vapidity. She basically looks deformed these days. “Virtue signaling” is heading into over-use…
Negative Nancy over here thinks she’s cosplaying Meghan with the updates about being in labor (which were to be for the benefit of the press to get ready for the announcement).
Give me a break. Can we not make this a thing? Updates about celebrities going into labor. Let’s just not. Post a picture to Instagram when the baby arrives and you are ready and stop there.
Meg is a hard act to follow! I’d keep a low profile too, rather than try and whip up as much excitement as the Little Prince!
Do you remember, after Will and Kate got married, Kim had that 30 second marriage to – Chris Humphries? I cant remember. Anyway, and either she or she AND People Mag billed it as “America’s Royal Wedding!!!!” And it was just like….yeah, no.
I’m sort of surprised this isn’t being announced as America’s Royal baby, lol.
But, snarkiness aside, I hope the woman has a safe delivery and congratulations to the growing family.
Does anyone know the reason why the lingo seems to be switching from “surrogate” to “gestational carrier”? I mean…surrogacy is what is happening here (someone else is having the baby in your place). To be clear I think it’s a valid and wonderful choice, just curious about the semantics.
Gestational carrier is the correct term because the baby is from Kim’s egg and Kanye’s sperm. With Chicago’s birth, Kim corrected everyone but said she knew that people would still say “surrogate” even though that’s not what it is technically.
In the original definition, surrogates are women who are artificially inseminated with the father’s sperm, so it is not the mother’s biological child.
Good luck Kim (& gestational carrier)!
Five small children is a lot to deal with.
Just four. But still a lot to deal with, especially with Kanye’s issues to boot.
I like those MET gala pics. Kim really came a long way since her flowery couch days. I know her body is basically plastic stuffed into a corset here but she’s still very pretty.
Kourtney on Ellen makes me cringe every time. She is so stiff and lacking in humor or wit. The Kardashian sisters are so extremely aware of their appearance that they can never just relax and go with it.