Emilia Clarke insists that she’s not to blame for the ‘Starbucks cup’ in GoT

On Monday, people were freaking out about pretty much everything involving Game of Thrones’ “The Last of the Starks” episode. I still haven’t re-watched it. Beyond the conversations about Brienne punching her V-card and Sansa’s conversation with the Hound, we were sidetracked with a conversation about… a Starbucks coffee cup? The cup mysteriously turned up in an early scene, close to Daenerys.

*Record Scratch* *Freeze Frame* Yup, that’s me. A Starbucks Cup. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation… #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GBPHPTZDzr — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 6, 2019

For what it’s worth, the Starbucks cup wasn’t even really from Starbucks, a producer later said it was from a local Belfast coffee shop. But yes, it was left there by mistake and no one caught it before it aired. Weirdly, Emilia Clarke has been getting a lot of the blame, like it was her cup and she left it there in the middle of filming. Do you guys get coffee and then leave your cup in front of your coworker? Come on, it was totally Kit Harington’s cup. Stop blaming the Mad Queen for everything! Anyway, Liam Cunningham also claimed it was probably Emilia, and she got so mad that she spoke to the LA Times about it:

What Clarke hadn’t heard was that Liam Cunningham, a.k.a. the Onion Knight, had gone on “Conan” last night, bearing a gift for the show’s host — a Starbucks coffee cup — and blaming Clarke for the snafu, saying, “Emilia probably drinks too much coffee.” “What a bastard!” Clarke told The Times, laughing. “I don’t even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam’s a cheeky one. The funny thing is in Belfast, there is no craft coffee selling Starbucks. Unless we’ve got the Americans in, some hotshot producer, and then we’ll have Starbucks lying around.” Less than 48 hours after the episode, “The Last of the Starks,” aired, HBO digitally removed the cup from the scene on the network’s streaming platform. But not before Starbucks received an estimated $2.3 billion in free advertising from the mistake — all for a cup that apparently did not come from the ubiquitous coffee chain in the first place. But then Clarke could have told you that. “You’ve never seen a ‘Game of Thrones’ cast member with a Starbucks in their hand because we don’t get them,” she said. “We don’t get to be like, ‘Yo, somebody go out and get me a mocha choco latte.’ I’ve never had Starbucks.” Besides, like any good Brit, Clarke’s beverage of choice is a cuppa, and she never takes the teabag out, letting it stew. “My house is just littered with teas everywhere,” she said, pausing, still thinking about Cunningham’s accusation. “I’ll bet it was Liam. He’s deflecting it — 100%. Like I said, he’s a cheeky one.”

Again, a producer said it was from a local coffee shop, not a Starbucks and clearly the cast does have access to some kind of craft-services coffee and tea, where they probably get those kinds of cups. While I don’t see the string from a tea bag, it could be there, and it’s not like we can tell that the cup is full of coffee or tea. And again, IT WAS TOTALLY KIT’S CUP. Why do people keep claiming it was Emilia’s?? The cup was right in front of where Kit was sitting.