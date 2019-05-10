Things you requested and own including cotton leggings and inflatable lanterns



Thanks again to everyone who has been texting and commenting with Amazon product recommendations. It helps a lot for these posts. I am thinking of doing more skin, haircare and/or makeup-oriented posts next week. I may just recycle some of the products I own or that we’ve already featured but am looking for new recommendations of course. On the next podcast coming out Monday I tell the cute story of how pottymouth pup commented last week that her dog only felt calm in a Wonder Woman costume. Then on Wednesday NotSoSocialButterfly shared a photo of her sheltie in a Wonder Woman costume!

Comfortable cotton leggings you’ll want to live in



Agnes sent us a text message saying that she loves leggings and is looking for breathable cotton leggings. These 95% cotton 5% spandex stomach control leggings by Abusa come in sizes small to xx-large, in capri and full length and several different colors and stitching options. They also have a 4 star rating with over 900 reviews and an A from Fakespot. (Please note that more popular leggings from Spalding have an F from Fakespot.) These are said to be “so comfortable” with a fit that’s “perfect” and “not too tight.” The material is called durable and “super soft.” You’ll want to make sure to check the size chart as these are said to run small.

Start fires quickly and easily in all conditions



Be prepared for camping and s’mores season with these convenient little fire starting packets. You get the wood or charcoal and this stuff makes it ignite. This is a suggestion from Giddy, who recommends it for hiking and camping and says “This stuff will light in any circumstance, even if you float some on water.” People say it starts fires instantly and stays lit for about 10 minutes so there’s plenty of time for your wood to ignite. Some reviews say it works with damp wood too. These fire starter packets have a shelf life of decades but give off “no harmful chemicals or vapors” when lit!

A solar light you won’t want to be without



Here’s another suggestion from Giddy of an awesome product I didn’t know existed. The Luminaid solar inflatable lantern will fold flat for easy storage and expand when needed. It comes in eight different colors. It’s both a nice way to provide light while camping or during any outdoor activity along with an emergency light that’s easily recharged by the sun. It can provide between 12-50 hours of light on a charge and people rave about how bright it is. It can also charge on indoor lights.

An ultra comfortable memory foam mattress that’s such a bargain



I didn’t think I would include a mattress here as that seems like too high a ticket item. However this is such a great bargain at less than $240 for a 10 inch thick queen mattress. Compare this to what you would pay for a memory foam mattress at any store. VegasSchmegas recommended it on the post last week, saying “it’s so comfortable,” “conforms to your body beautifully” and that she falls asleep quickly. The thing that got me to recommend this mattress was the fact that so many reviewers mention that it doesn’t have a chemical smell at all. People call this one of the best mattresses they’ve ever had and rave about how well they sleep on it.

Incredibly comfortable lounging pants



These soft pants come in sizes x-small to x-large and in several different colors and prints. They have 4.3 star rating with over 1,700 reviews. Becks1 recommended them and says she loves them in “warmer weather when I still want to wear pants, but don’t want to be hot.” Reviewers call them “the best PJ pants ever” which “are so comfy that every day I can’t wait to get ready for bed.” Some people recommend that you don’t put them in the dryer as they can shrink.

Cute and versatile hoop earrings



I love hoop earrings because they go with almost every look. These hoop earrings come three to a pack in metallic finishes rose gold, gold and silver. There are four different size choices. They’re less than $10 for three but look much pricier. They have a 4.4 star rating with almost 300 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Women with sensitive ears say they don’t bother them at all and others rave that they’re lightweight, comfortable and stay on all day.

No-show footie socks that stay on and keep your feet dry



I got a text request for footie socks from a reader who says “so many of them are garbage and my second toe is longer, so I go through them like crazy.” These socks from Toes Home are among the best selling footie socks on Amazon. They have over 500 reviews, a 4.2 star rating and an A from Fakespot. They come in both nude, black and gray and fit sizes 6 to 11. Women call then the “best no show socks ever” and praise how well they’re cut and how durable they are. They also say they “made my shoes so comfortable” and “don’t slide down at all since they have grip to them.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post!

