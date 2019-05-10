Cardi B is raising awareness about how long it takes to heal from liposuction

Here are some photos of Cardi B at the Billboard Music Awards and at her Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party. At the Billboard awards, I noticed that Cardi’s body looked… different. Her stomach looked especially odd, and her bust looked bigger. Cardi’s always been pretty open about going under the knife to make adjustments to her body over the years, and since giving birth to daughter Kulture last year, Cardi has also been very open about how she didn’t like the changes that came from pregnancy and post-partum stuff. Kulture isn’t even a year old, and Cardi went under the knife for a breast redo and liposuction. She talked to Entertainment Tonight about why she’s so open about this stuff:

Her concert in Memphis so soon after her surgeries: “I shouldn’t really be performing. I should’ve canceled today because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo. But b**ch, I’m still gonna get this mother f**king money back, let’s go!” Why she’s open about her lipo: “I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy. It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.” She’s booked for Mother’s Day: “I’m booked for Mother’s Day. I’m giving people a very hard time for booking me on Mother’s Day. I had just amazing plans for Mother’s Day. I wanted to wear something very lilac and match with my daughter, probably go to brunch with my husband [Offset] and my mom.”

[From Entertainment Tonight]

I mean… I guess I sort of like that she’s so open about it? So many celebrity women play games about the work they’ve gotten, but Cardi has always talked about it and owned it. I didn’t even know that we needed to raise awareness about how long it takes to heal from liposuction, but here we are. It takes a few weeks and it’s not as easy as just dropping by the surgeon and posting ‘grams the next day. I feel like… that’s why the Kardashian-Jenners disappear for a few weeks, right? And suddenly they’ll appear in public with their waists looking extra slim and everything else is the same size.