Cardi B is raising awareness about how long it takes to heal from liposuction

Here are some photos of Cardi B at the Billboard Music Awards and at her Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party. At the Billboard awards, I noticed that Cardi’s body looked… different. Her stomach looked especially odd, and her bust looked bigger. Cardi’s always been pretty open about going under the knife to make adjustments to her body over the years, and since giving birth to daughter Kulture last year, Cardi has also been very open about how she didn’t like the changes that came from pregnancy and post-partum stuff. Kulture isn’t even a year old, and Cardi went under the knife for a breast redo and liposuction. She talked to Entertainment Tonight about why she’s so open about this stuff:
Her concert in Memphis so soon after her surgeries: “I shouldn’t really be performing. I should’ve canceled today because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo. But b**ch, I’m still gonna get this mother f**king money back, let’s go!”
Why she’s open about her lipo: “I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, ‘Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy. It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back.”
She’s booked for Mother’s Day: “I’m booked for Mother’s Day. I’m giving people a very hard time for booking me on Mother’s Day. I had just amazing plans for Mother’s Day. I wanted to wear something very lilac and match with my daughter, probably go to brunch with my husband [Offset] and my mom.”
I mean… I guess I sort of like that she’s so open about it? So many celebrity women play games about the work they’ve gotten, but Cardi has always talked about it and owned it. I didn’t even know that we needed to raise awareness about how long it takes to heal from liposuction, but here we are. It takes a few weeks and it’s not as easy as just dropping by the surgeon and posting ‘grams the next day. I feel like… that’s why the Kardashian-Jenners disappear for a few weeks, right? And suddenly they’ll appear in public with their waists looking extra slim and everything else is the same size.
At least she’s honest, i give her credit for that.
If i had the funds, i won’t lie, I’d be nipped, tucked, probably completely reconfigured.
Same!! And I would settle for having enough extra money to get my hair professionally colored.
+1
Yep, almost everything from my chest down would be different, except my legs (I love my legs). Lipo, tummy tuck, more lipo, breast reduction and lift, then maybe another round of lipo. Good thing I can’t afford all that!
I think her stomach looks different is because she has a teeny bit of loose skin from her pregnancy. I think it’s cool that she had her stomach on display so people can see that loose skin after pregnancy is normal for many women. Of course, if she decides to have a procedure to change that down the road, it’s her prerogative.
Liposuction is also the most horrifying procedure to watch footage of. It’s incredibly violent looking, so it’s not a surprise to me that a patient feels the effects for a while afterward.
I have a friend that had liposuction. Now she has large fat masses elsewhere on her body. Take fat cells out, the other ones grow more.
The other fat cells don’t grow more. I don’t know what happened in your friend’s case, but it wasn’t that. Has she gained weight, maybe?
No, that’s actually true. We’re born with a set number of fat cells, so if you reduce the number without making dietary or lifestyle changes to impact your overall body composition, your body will store its fat reserves wherever it has places left to store them. The results can turn out really strangely.
Same thing here…I have SO MANY FRIENDS that have had lipo…and now they gain weight in the most unusual places…hands…necks….faces…arms…feet…It looks….not good….
I have a close friend who has lipo lumps and she’s had it revised 3 times and it just keeps getting worse. Its getting to a point where I wish her doctor would say no to more procedures and send her for a psychiatric evaluation.
Lots of my colleagues wives are heavily worked on. Its actually concerning because they do start looking deformed then do more to fix what they did. Plastic surgery is extremely predatory though, they prey on the vulnerable who need psychological treatment not surgeries. I’m not talking about the stray nose job or face lift at 55, I’m talking about the very very young people getting multiple procedures and the the 3 a year are you even human anymore group.
There are plastic surgeons who don’t even explain the risks or upkeep of breast implants. Our surgical center across the street won’t let them do any silicone implants anymore since the FDA linked them to cancer and BII became accepted by the medical community. It’s a very poorly regulated industry and the FDA ignores reports or just doesn’t care. They are so easily bought its frightening.
I agree with that. One thing I’ve always known is that I’ll never jack with my face. That being said, though, my 70 year old mom had a really good facelift about 8 years ago and she looks younger than her age. So I don’t know.
Did she recently get her nose done too?
It definitely looks like it in these pictures, but I’m really hoping it’s just aggressive contouring.
“Raising awareness about how long it takes to heal from lipo”: this made me giggle, if I’m honest. She seemed to be venting more thand creating a worthy cause to advocate for.
I laughed at the headline. I thought “raising awareness for” was going to lead to….well, pretty much anything else.
Aight y’all… so I applaud her for being open about this, but I was at Memphis in May. Tickets were way pricier than normal because of her appearance. She was over 30 minutes late to her set (we literally saw her pulling up on the tour bus as we were waiting in the crowd) and she only performed for an hour. By contrast, the Killers, who had a later set time but ended up starting at the same time because she was so late, played for over 45 minutes after she ended. I’m a really big fan of hers, but would not pay to see her again. She had a wonderful personality on stage and she was trying, but she didn’t perform a single song in its entirety (only one or two verses) and was heavily lip synching. Get your coin, but in the future, it won’t be my coin.
I appreciate her realness on this subject. On one hand, I’m all for people fixing things that bother them. On the other hand, it makes me a little sad that nobody learns to love their flaws anymore. It used to be that we all had things about ourselves that bothered us, and part of the process of life was learning to love those aspects, too. I hate to see that element of the human experience disappear from our society, but it would appear that for many, it’s a thing of the past.
I much prefer someone like Cardi admitting that she’s had work done than the circus Kardashian brood, who insist that they’re all natural. These women have a strong influence on young girls and women and selling the idea that they’re perfect and all natural is wrong.
Very well-said.