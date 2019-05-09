The Sussexes didn’t choose the name ‘Archie’ because of any royal history

Are you still shook about the name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor? I am. We were all so wrong with our baby name guesses. We were also wrong – okay, I was wrong – about the title situation. I thought that at the end of the day, Harry and Meghan would insist that their Polo Baby would have a prince/princess title or at least a Lord/Lady title. It seems… odd, shady and notable that Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s first cousin on their father’s side of the family is untitled. I still say the optics of it are bad – the first mixed race child in the house of Windsor and everyone involved makes a point of NOT giving him a title? It could just be that Harry and Meghan insisted on their son remaining title-less. But that seems like a bad call on their part, if true. And just bad optics all around, as I said.

As for the actual name… well, royalists have bee digging, and they haven’t come up with much as far “so-and-so grandfather’s beloved second cousin was named Archie.” Harrison might be a more obvious one though:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed Wednesday the unique name they chose for their newborn son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers, like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert. In fact, bookies revealed just 60 bets were placed on Archie at 100/1, amounting to exactly $130. Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

I can’t imagine naming a baby Archibald, but I also can’t imagine giving this poor Polo Baby an actual NICKNAME as his real legal name. I wish Harrison had been the first name, because that’s really growing on me. I kind of wish they had just gone with Henry though, instead of Son of Harry. Oh, and remember this story from January? Prince George introduced himself to a stranger as “Archie.” No one knows if that was just a random coincidence or what.

Oh, and in the baby photocall, Meghan wore a trench dress (because she loves anything trench, like Kate and her buttons) by Grace Wales Bonner, and she wore a delicate Jennifer Meyer necklace with three small turquoise drops. People Magazine did a huge write-up about how turquoise is, as a stone, a “master healer” and that’s why Meghan wore it. I think she probably just wore it because she gave birth to a boy and “blue is for boys.”