The Sussexes didn’t choose the name ‘Archie’ because of any royal history

Are you still shook about the name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor? I am. We were all so wrong with our baby name guesses. We were also wrong – okay, I was wrong – about the title situation. I thought that at the end of the day, Harry and Meghan would insist that their Polo Baby would have a prince/princess title or at least a Lord/Lady title. It seems… odd, shady and notable that Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s first cousin on their father’s side of the family is untitled. I still say the optics of it are bad – the first mixed race child in the house of Windsor and everyone involved makes a point of NOT giving him a title? It could just be that Harry and Meghan insisted on their son remaining title-less. But that seems like a bad call on their part, if true. And just bad optics all around, as I said.
As for the actual name… well, royalists have bee digging, and they haven’t come up with much as far “so-and-so grandfather’s beloved second cousin was named Archie.” Harrison might be a more obvious one though:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed Wednesday the unique name they chose for their newborn son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers, like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert. In fact, bookies revealed just 60 bets were placed on Archie at 100/1, amounting to exactly $130.
Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”
I can’t imagine naming a baby Archibald, but I also can’t imagine giving this poor Polo Baby an actual NICKNAME as his real legal name. I wish Harrison had been the first name, because that’s really growing on me. I kind of wish they had just gone with Henry though, instead of Son of Harry. Oh, and remember this story from January? Prince George introduced himself to a stranger as “Archie.” No one knows if that was just a random coincidence or what.
Oh, and in the baby photocall, Meghan wore a trench dress (because she loves anything trench, like Kate and her buttons) by Grace Wales Bonner, and she wore a delicate Jennifer Meyer necklace with three small turquoise drops. People Magazine did a huge write-up about how turquoise is, as a stone, a “master healer” and that’s why Meghan wore it. I think she probably just wore it because she gave birth to a boy and “blue is for boys.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I wonder if they specifically picked Harrison as “son of Harry” or if it was just a way to acknowledge Harry without using Henry (like, the whole “son of” wasn’t a specific factor.)
Like I said yesterday, I have come around to Archie. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor sounds pretty posh, lol.
I was surprised at the complete lack of a title too. But it must have been Meghan and harry’s choice, or else they could have used Lord Archie, right? he was entitled to that.
I am appreciating the Archie more than the Harrison, honestly. It’s too on the nose. I guess it helps that Harry is really Henry, but still. I LIKE the name Henry.
People who are up in arms about Archie not being a prince haven’t read the 1917 Letters Patent, which explains *exactly* why Harry’s kids aren’t entitled to prince/princess (yet). At best he would have been Earl of Dumbarton by courtesy and not in his own right. Either way, I think Harry and Meghan are firmly saying, “This is not your royal baby. He will not be a working royal. He will grow up as normal as possible.” I mean, they’re even forgoing “Lord Archie” in favor of Master, so I really think they’re trying to avoid a Beatrice/Eugenie situation down the road.
I’m going to assume that a great deal of people haven’t read the Letters Patent of 1917
Like I said, I thought he would at least get Lord Archie. But, I can see why they are just choosing to forego all titles.
Well, maybe not but even reading a few summarized sentences would have told anyone interested months ago what titles would be available to this child. I like that his parents are eschewing even Earl of Dumbarton and Lord. Harry has said before that being royal is a really tough gig, and I guess he’s trying to spare his kid. I can get behind that.
Archie is not going to be a working royal.
So a title isnt going to help him in life.
“…Harry has said before that being royal is a really tough gig…”
And I imagine being a minor Royal, or even “the spare”, can be an even tougher gig relatively (I’m obviously not saying they have it war-zone neurosurgeon tough, just in comparison to others in their very specific milieu). It must be like being in a queasy limbo where it’s not quite this and not quite that. Any attempt to spare the child any of this feeling is a good thing.
I can’t seem to bring myself to like “Archie” other than as a nickname. It’s a darling nickname, but I agree with Kaiser on this–it just doesn’t feel like a name fitting a royal baby, espeially the first royal baby born to a woman of color–I thought they would feel the history here and give this child a name with more historical presence. They could still have called him Archie as a nick.
And for me, the other issue is that however Prince George came to tell that woman, “I’m called Archie,” the point is that whether he was saying that he calls himself Archie or that the family in the privacy of their home call him Archie, it just feels like one more stresser between the Sussexes and the Cambridges. I imagine someone will now have to tell little Prince George that he can no longer call himself Archie (or worse, if they too have referred to him that way) that they can no longer call him Archie.
My understanding is that if they chose to, Archie’s parents could have introduced him to the world using one of Harry’s courtesy titles. That’s what I read in the Guardian yesterday. The fact that they did not suggests to me that they just want Archie to be Archie at this point.
As an American who has little understanding of these rules, I’m uncomfortable making any broad declarations about “optics.”
I’m in love with the pics. Archie is such a cutie!
The only reason the child doesn’t have a title is because Harry and Meghan didn’t want the child to have a title. The simplicity of the name they chose reflects this fact, IMO.
He’ll immediately become a prince when the queen dies. They will wait for that
Forgoing Earl of Dumbarton doesn’t support your theory that they’ll just wait for Charles to become King to get a title. If they wanted him to have one, he’d have one now (not prince, but Earl/Lord). We will have to watch this space, but I suspect they may request he remain styled as Master Archie, similar to the Wessex kids.
Maybe they just liked the name. Maybe they were joking around and every time they said Archie the baby kicked. Who cares. They like it obviously. And the mostly likely explanation for Prince George, is that they told William and Kate, perhaps George overhears and went around saying Archie Archie. Like my daughter does when I talk about colleagues.
Re: the title- I understand the optics, but as a Blck women, I like the fact that this kid will be just wealthy without all the stress. I also like the fact that the lack of a title means that Archie’s cousin, will have no power over him once he comes to the throne.
And yeah Meghan is fast becoming to trenches what Kate is to buttons, lol. But I like that she picked a British designer, who is also biracial.
The name has grown on me. Archie is a cute name and when he gets older he can always choose to go by Harrison. I agree that Harrison might have made a better first name, but it’s not my baby so it doesn’t really matter. They’re an adorable little family and I wish them all the best.
After the initial shock it has gown on me too. And I read somewhere that Archie has been a somewhat popular first name in the UK lately. By the time Master Archie is all grown up, there will be lots of other grown up Archies running around, so the name will probably not feel all that peculiar anymore.
Exactly. And if Archie really hates his name when he’s older he can go by his middle name, royals have gone by one of their middle names before so it wouldn’t even be weird.
Lack of title is way for them to say look he’s a private citizen so don’t expect baby updates on his birthdays or holidays in the future.
I think they will post images of Archie.
It’s their baby I suppose. For me it just feels like they are trying way too hard to disassociate themselves with the royal family. Apart from the perks they like of course.
Disassociating themselves from the royal family by being 2 full time working royal. Their plan is foolproof!
I think they’re working royals, and they’re both okay with being working royals, but they are firmly saying their son will not be. He’s not a public commodity so hands off. That kinda thing.
I like his name. I think it’s cute. And, at least they didn’t name him after a fruit or a car.
Are you trying to say Pear Honda Mountbatten-Windsor wouldn’t be a good name??
Pear is a girls name!
More like Mango Dodge Mountbatten Windsor
Or Orange Jeep Mountbatten Windsor
Seriously though Pear Honda is awesome
I didn’t know Pear, a fruit, was feminine by definition!
How about Avocado Chystler Mountbatten Windsor? Meghan did singlehandedly cause a famine because she eats avocado sometimes and she’s so hollywood blah blah blah
The closest I’ve seen guessed is they wanted both names:
RACHEL is almost an anagram for ARCHIE (if l and uppercase i are exchanged)
Harri-son
Still don’t like the name. I think I will call him Baby Sussex until he is about 30 lol.
Same!
I’m American so I also think of Archie Bunker, ugh.
The title pretty much has to be Harry and Meghan’s decision since he’s not even using the courtesy titles he’s entitled to as the son of a Duke. Even James Wessex uses Viscount Severn. I’m honestly surprised they aren’t using Earl Dumbarton. Maybe they had concerns about teasing due to the Dumb in Dumbarton or something?
No one I have talked to likes the name Archie. Personally, I love it! I think it is so cute!
I dislike it because it’s cute. What 35 year old man wants a cute name. I think that’s why Archibald, Arthur, Archer would have been better given names with Archie as the nickname. But not my kid and theres a lot worse names out there. I’m sure everyone hates my daughters name (named after her grandmother and it’s definitely not English), so I can’t talk – but I gave her a “cute” English nickname she goes by that, and it can be matured as she ages so she’s not stuck with the cute.
There will be lots of 35 year old men called Archie when this particular Archie is 35. The name is already very popular for newborns in the UK – it’s been in the top 20 for a while before yesterday and I imagine it will become more popular now. It probably won’t read as cute when he gets to that age as his generation will have matured with that name commonplace for their peers. It’ll be the equivalent of Jason, Chris or Matthew to today’s 35 year old Brits.
maybe they’re fans of cary grant and recognize a brit who became successful in the u.s.
I still don’t like it. It was Meghan and Harry choice not to give him title but I agree with Kaiser, the optics on this does not look good.
OMG! – so obsessed with the mixed race thing, the culture of Britain is different from the States, less emphasis on everything being about skin colour. It has been noted many times that the royal family will be slimmed down, Harry and William regard their titles as a burden so I see it as completely in character to say no for his children. They have looked at the non titled cousins and have seen how much more private their lives are. Of course the children of the heir have to have titles, but that’s it.
@uppenyrkraut- ask a person of colour if there is less emphasis on skin colour in Britain. Lol.
I’m an American and a person of color living in the UK and I agree that there is less emphasis on skin color in the UK. I actually find it kinda strange.
My cousin lives in the UK and says its exactly the same as the U.S.: racist.
Gah! It is SO frustrating when people, Black (internalized racism) or White, downplay racism. At this point, it’s just like downplaying climate change. And both will continue to get worse the more people bury their heads and make excuses.
Curiously, James, are you Black? You say “person of color,” but does that mean Black or something else?
I agree with all that you have written.
I really get why people wait to see their child before naming them.
Once I saw a picture of the baby my first thought was red and I already was thinking an ‘a’ name.
To me the Harrison feels like they were trying to say – he is not “Diana’s grandchild” or “QE’s great grandchild” or the future king’s cousin. He is part of his own legacy – he is Harry’s son, he is Harry’s legacy, the first of his name, the first of his line.
They freed him from all the history of his family so he wouldn’t be weighed down by it since they’ve seen what those expectations can do. Harry felt it most of all.
I love it, the first and second names and the fact they didn’t give him a title, just like Anne did with her children and I think they are the better for it.
It makes me think that Harry has always been vaguely jealous of Zara and Peter – not in a mean way, but they have had so much more freedom in their lives, and I think this makes it clear that harry sees that and that all his comments about not wanting to be royal or whatever have been serious.
This child will still be the grandson of a king, the nephew of a king, cousin to a king, and will still be very wealthy and privileged. But his life was always going to be different than the Cambridge kids, and it seems to me that Harry and Meghan are making sure of that.
@vv- I like your interpretation. It’s quite beautiful and I hope it’s true.
Not gonna lie. Archie is not one of my favourites in the comic series so I’m gonna keep thinking he’s a bumbling clumsy teenager who keeps ruining Mr Lodge’s property. Harrison is cool cos of the play on words.
But it’s not about me. So I wish the family well and I hope he grows up to be hardworking, humble and kind.
I still don’t think it’s bad optics not to have a title (I’m not white). Maybe Harry knows how it’s like and does not want it. I say trust the parents. Sometimes mental health and a bit of freedom is better than trying to live up to optics.
*HRH title. He will still inherit Harry’s title.
Why on earth is it a bad call for him not to have a title? Please explain to me how this is bad.
Archie will get a title
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archie_Mountbatten-Windsor
He will become Duke of Sussex one day and the rest of the titles. The queen did letters patent in July 2018
I’m just glad the baby was not named after a Markle.
The name has grown on me. I really love it. The middle name is fitting as well, Harrison, son of Henry/Harry. My partner’s middle name is Peter in honour of his dad’s first name, we thought of giving our son Matthew for his middle name but we chose to honour his older brother, Andrew instead who died after just a few days old.
Melissa, I agree with you. The optics on this looks bad and IMHO just does not add up. The Daily Fail will have field day with this one.
Meghan doesn’t randomly do anything. I have a feeling that there was research, debate and careful consideration for the name as well as the title. Meghan has had the chance to see the good bad and ugly of being royal. Maybe it isn’t as good as it looks.
I think this was decided by Harry – no title for Harry’s kids – even before there was a child, even before there was a Meghan in Harry’s life.
The simplest explanation is that they liked the name.I personally think both names they chose are cute.If Archie doesnt like the name later on,he can choose Harrison,both are fine.
Yea, I’m coming around on the name, too. I also liked Lainey’s take on it yesterday. I think he will grow into his name and we’ll come to love it when we see adorable kid pics of him around the holidays or birthdays. Same thing happened to me with Louis–didn’t love the name at first, but seeing that baby grin did me in.
Ok, I have been lurking for a while and never posted, but I need to share this with like-minded people.
I got myself blocked by a royal reporter on Twitter! I had the audacity to call out Russell Myers’ unprofessionalism when responding to tweets. He is such an angry asshat on twitter, all while supposedly representing his employer.
Honestly, I was quite shocked at Archie Harrison, but it is growing on me. After I learned how common Archie is in the UK I understood it more and I think it flows really well and sounds posh to my American ears.
Still love Archie. And I’m beginning to understand why he doesn’t have a title. The media think they own Meghan because of hers. They have been relentless and cruel and nitpicky in their coverage of her. There wouldn’t have been a moratorium while Archie grew up. No, they would have scrutinized everything that little boy did and compared it to his titled cousins. This way Archie & his siblings can grow up as private, wealthy citizens, free from the burdens of their titles.
I was really liking Arthur for the baby
Archie. Master Archie. I guess it does sound posh. I wonder if Harry got ticked that Wills and Kate gave away the name Archie to George accidentally and PG let it slip.
I agree that this naming convention sends a clear signal that he will not be a working royal. He will be so far down the line where I don’t think it will really matter.
The name is a highly personal choice of the parents & no one else. Archie is uniquely his & unlike anyone else in the royal family. I’m also positive it was both the choice of Duke & Duchess of Sussex to not have a title bestowed on their son as they want to raise him outside of it. After the year they have had, I doubt they care about the optics or the opinions of anyone. If the Queen & Prince Charles approved & clearly they do, than they are doing what they want.
I like Archie. Can’t wait to see how this wee one grows into it.
And Master Archie! That made me 😃
I’m glad that Archie will have his own indentity, let the adventures of AHM-W begin.
Oh the Media is having a hissy fit, when someone tell you they want a private birth believe, what more can they do to Meghan?
She is feeding Archie Avocada, peppermint tea and he is doing baby yoga.
There might be another angle on why no title – only direct decendents of the queen can take the surname Mountbatten (Prince Phillip’s surname) as long as they don’t have a title. When Queen Elizabeth declared that her kids would not have her husband’s name and would take the surname Windsor (for House of Windsor) and Phillip was upset (“I am an amoeba”) she declared that their untitled direct descendents could have the surname Mountbatten. there are a few muddled stories of others in the RF with the surname Mountbatten, but it looks like Archie might be the only really prominent one to have it. It seems like this might be a nice thing Harry wanted to do for his grandfather if he really didn’t care about the title.
I think Louise and James are both technically M-W, but I see your overall point. Making a point of saying his name is Mountbatten-Windsor can be a way to honor Philip without using his first name.