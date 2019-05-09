“Why is Don Trump Jr. getting subpoenaed by a Senate committee?”
  • May 09, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

This is a great explanation for what’s going on with the Senate subpoenaing Don Trump Jr. to testify. That being said, I still don’t get it. [Pajiba]
Naomi Scott’s strange ballgown look in Paris. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
My 600 LB Life’s Angie J vows to make changes. [Starcasm]
Please explain Tilda Swinton’s ensemble. Such street style! [GFY]
I also thought the Sussexes’ baby rollout went really well. [LaineyGossip]
This is a nightmare! A Florida nightmare. [Dlisted]
Not crazy about this suit on Anne Hathaway. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Halle Berry broke three ribs during John Wick 3. [Seriously OMG]
George Clooney was on The Ellen Show today. [Just Jared]

9 Responses to ““Why is Don Trump Jr. getting subpoenaed by a Senate committee?””

  1. Lucy says:
    May 9, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    The It 2 trailer is out. HOLY SH*T.

    Reply
  2. Melly says:
    May 9, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    If it’s what you say, I love it.

    Reply
  3. Nicegirl says:
    May 9, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    He’s a criminal.

    Reply
  4. Nicegirl says:
    May 9, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    I’m super excited to see John Wick 3. Parabellum yaaas Keanu

    Reply
  5. Oh No says:
    May 9, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    He got subpoenaed by the Republican led Senate, so they throw him some soft ball questions, bring up Hilary, and provide him with another to ignore a subpoena by the Democratic led House

    It’s a farce. I hate this family

    Reply
  6. Steff says:
    May 9, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    When will this nightmare presidency end?!?

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    May 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Even though Jr’s subpoena is bogus I still look forward to watching him get grilled by senate dems. I know the Rs will just be there to slob his knob, but Liz Warren ain’t here for the BS.

    Reply

