Britney Spears was in court with her parents, the judge ordered an evaluation

Strange things are happening around Britney Spears these days. Britney seemed to fall apart when her father Jamie Spears was hospitalized with a ruptured colon late last year. We recently learned that Britney was having issues with her meds too, that they had lost some efficacy and her doctors were testing out new drug cocktails on her, which was one of the big reasons why she was staying in a mental health facility for a month. Jamie is still Britney’s conservator, and apparently there was a co-conservator – Andrew Wallet – who abruptly quit this year. There are also tons of conspiracy theories about what’s really going on, and Britney’s fans have been trying to advocate on her behalf using the #FreeBritney hashtag. What’s clear is that Britney is struggling these days, and what’s also clear is that Jamie’s health issues likely exacerbated the situation, and Jamie probably isn’t in any kind of shape to take a steadying hand over the conservatorship again. So… this happened on Friday: Britney, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears (Brit’s mom) all appeared in a closed session of court.
After hearing Britney Spears and her parents speak in a rare and secretive joint court appearance Friday, a judge ordered an expert evaluation in the conservatorship that for 11 years has put control of much of the 37-year-old singer’s life in the control of her father. Only the few left inside know what the three said in the courtroom that was closed to public and media shortly after the hearing began. But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny wrote in an order afterward that all had agreed on a so-called 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.
It is not made clear who would be examined, and whether it would relate to Spears’ relationship to her two sons or her parents’ oversight of her. Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has custody of their boys, 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden, who have frequent visits with their mother. Spears’ personal attorney Samuel D. Ingham rose at the start of the hearing as many reporters and a handful of fans sat in the audience to say that Spears had requested the proceedings so she could speak to the court, and asked that the room be cleared because personal finances and her minor children would be discussed.
Penny agreed, and Spears and her parents were sneaked in through side doors when the court was empty. They left the same way, and when the courtroom was reopened the hearing was over. Outside the courthouse, about 20 Spears fans protested with signs that read “Free Britney” and “End the conservatorship now.”
The appearance of Spears’ 66-year-old father Jamie Spears was something of a surprise because he had been in such ill health in recent months that his daughter put her career on hold, delaying the start of a Las Vegas residency, so she could be with him. Spears mother, Lynne Spears, who is divorced from Jamie Spears, has had no role in the conservatorship, but this week got special permission from Penny to be part of Friday’s hearing. Britney Spears doesn’t normally attend the hearings on her status.
One, I think the “Free Britney” people are doing more harm than good, this is an intensely private family matter involving a person’s private medical situation. It’s not an opportunity for hashtag activism. Two, I do not believe that the evaluation has anything to do with the custody arrangement between Britney and Kevin Federline, I think the evaluation has everything to do with Britney’s malfunctioning meds and wanting to break free of her father’s faltering grip on every part of her life.
TMZ says that Lynne and Britney have been reconnecting in the past month, and Lynne has been living with Britney for the past few weeks. Britney wants Lynne to be her advocate in court, and I guess Lynne believes that Britney should have more freedom. The judge isn’t going to give Britney that freedom without a full evaluation though.
For them to still have the conservatorship in place after all these years just proves that something isn’t right with her. And for her sake I hope everyone involved is doing the right thing for her…
Speaking of shady. Few days ago I read on dlisted that she was granted a restraining order against Sam Lufti.
I saw that too. That guys a parasite. He’s probably trying to take advantage of the fact that she’s vulnerable. That guy is scary and. POS.
FINALLY granted a restraining order. That was like 10 years ago and his lawyer is claiming it is unfair….. Yikes
Ugh. Poor Britney having all this play out on a public stage. Last thing her mental health needs. And I don’t know if I trust Lynne. Sad but true.
I agree about Lynne sadly, does anyone know where she has been in all this, it seems to always be Brit’s dad that is mentioned in relation to her care, has her mother been active in caring for her, it just seems from the media reports that Lynne popped back up when Jamie became ill and things started going sideways again for Britney.
I was wondering about Britney’s relationship with her mother as well. The TMZ articles state that Britney had been estranged from her mother, since she broke up with Justin Timberlake over 15 years ago, but I don’t think that’s true. I know that her father is more involved, but I’m pretty sure I’ve seen pics of Lynne with Britney’s boys over the years. Nevertheless, I definitely don’t trust Lynne. She seems like a drama queen (liking conspiracy theories about Britney on social media) and that’s the last thing Britney needs.
From other reports it seems they have a difficult relationship where they often go long periods of time without talking or seeing each other. It’s long been rumoured that JT was the one that got her into drugs and that one of the reasons Brit and her mother parted was because Lynne tried to be a parent when she saw the path Brit started to go down. I think at the time there were stories about how Lynne was spending Brit’s money like it was going out of fashion.
I don’t recall where this info came from but it seemed when Brit was a teen her mum was pushing her into the arms of much older boyfriends….
Take into account her sister’s life path and it’s not the best pattern…
Maybe this is all wrong…?
Those #freebrittany people are idiots.
Sorry but Brittany hasn’t been well for years and for people to comment on private issues is stupid.
I hope the courts Brittany’s parents and family can help her.
She is “Britney”……
My understanding is Lynne was always the stage mom in this situation. So I have to give her the side eye.
This is soo sad, its obvious that Brit is back to where she was in 2008 – she is very unwell looking. Her father and that conservatorship saved her life and those ‘freeBritney’ twits should shut up and sit down as they have no idea what they are talking about. Mental Health is not a hashtag.
It concerns me that Lynne is back on the scene esp with the re-appearance of Sam Lutfi and how he had been in contact with her is a major red flag. He apparently approached her, offering her money and support to step in and get involved in the conservatorship. Lynne says he’s stalking her but that does not pass the smell test for me – how the hell did he get Lynne’s contact details to begin with and why did she even engage in conversation with him? I’m also side eyeing the BF, who was also stoking the conspiracy theories online. Jamie is sick and the vultures are circling.
There are reasons why Brit cut her mother off, Lynne was never a good parent and was only interested in living the rich and famous lifestyle through her daughter (how many books did Lynne write about being Brit’s mother??). IIRC Lynne was buying herself multi-million dollar homes with Brit’s money and that was one of the reasons she was cut off. It was said then and now that Lynne was only ever interested in being Britney’s friend and not a parent, she’s more like an enabler if you ask me.
Given that Brit has access to the best Dr’s and treatment that money can buy, it’s concerning that they are struggling to stabilise her – which should tell everyone how serious her condition is. I hope that she is able to find the stability and peace she deserves and needs.
the free Britney people are gross is have a serious problem. that being said, it does not send me good vibes. I’m getting close with Lynn again and wants her to have more of a role, because that woman has notoriously been bad news for Britney.
“Britney’s fans have been trying to advocate on her behalf using the #FreeBritney hashtag”
Honestly? The vast majority refuse to see her as being really ill. They’re convinced that this is all a lie and she’s being kept captive. And I’m sorry – no way would she have a conservator this long if she didn’t actually need it.
I hope this doesn’t come across as mean or critical but I’ve wondered if it’s more than bi-polar and also a v low IQ that challenges her, and makes her an easy target without strong protection. I just feel like she’s v vulnerable, and being a star since childhood, sexualized from such a young age, can’t have helped, makes me sad for her…
As others have said above, I saw in the past week or 2 that her old manager that really just made everything worse is involved in this- in getting her mom involved & the free Britney crap. According to TMZ, Britney is also trying to convince her mom that she is better now & honestly I think her mom is an idiot if she thinks Britney can manage without the conservatorship. I’m afraid we’ll see a rapid decline if Britney’s Dad is removed & especially if Lynn is put in his place. TMZ has repeatedly stated that Britney’s Dad can’t just do whatever he wants with her meds or with her money. Everything has to be approved by her doctors & the courts. He has been able to help her lead a functional life after her breakdown. I’m afraid to see what will happen if the “reigns” are loosened, so to speak. With his current health issues it may be time to find a new conservator, but I don’t think Lynn is up for the job.
For once TMZ is correct in what they say about Jamie and how the conservatorship works – other posters on here who have experience with such things have been saying that for a long time.
I hope that the evaluation is for her mother in the event that they are wanting her to be co-conservator or the sole conservator if her father dies. I don’t trust that woman.
Poor girl, was she always mentally ill or did it happen suddenly and still progressing?…. To be honest it all does look suspicious- they treat her for ever and she’s only getting worse or what??… although she used to be fine enough to become a global star??… was she always so fragile and weak in the head or is their treatment shady?…
It seems she has had mental issues for 15+ years that exacerbate during stressful periods. Her dad being ill would be very rough plus the other conservator quitting (on top of all the child support drama last year). Medication, for whatever reason it is taken, sometimes needs to be adjusted.
Britney seems to enjoy stable work – a goal to work towards.