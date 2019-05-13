Benedict Cumberbatch thanked his ‘rock’ Sophie Hunter at BAFTA TV Awards

Several years back, Benedict Cumberbatch unexpectedly won an Emmy for Sherlock. I tend to believe Bendy didn’t even think he had a chance at winning, and that’s why he didn’t even bother turning up to the Emmy Awards that year. He’s tried to rectify that oversight – he went to last year’s Emmys when he was nominated for the Patrick Melrose miniseries, and everyone thought he would be a shoo-in for the Best Actor (in a miniseries/TV movie) then. He didn’t win. But thankfully, Bendy finally won something for Patrick Melrose – a BAFTA TV Award! So, good for him.
The BAFTA TV Awards were last night and this is probably the only post I’ll do about them – Bendy took one of the big acting awards, and Jodie Comer won a BAFTA for Killing Eve. In Bendy’s speech, he thanked his wife, his “rock,” Sophie Hunter:
He shared a rare public moment of affection with Sophie Hunter on the BAFTA TV Awards red carpet. And Benedict Cumberbatch thanked his wife for being ‘his rock’ as he made an emotional speech during the ceremony on Sunday night. The actor, 42, scooped the coveted Leading Actor gong for his portrayal as Patrick Melrose in the eponymous drama miniseries, and was sure to thank his partner of 20 years.
In his sweet speech, the star gushed: ‘Oh my gosh I think I’m gonna fall over… Thank you to BAFTA fot this this, it’s even more of a gift when this material is refined by David, produced by Rachel and my best friend Adam Ackland… There is one other person in this world I have to thank and that’s my wife Sophie, you were my rock. I had to go pretty weird for this there were some things I had to do and it was very nice to come home and feel stable again.’
Well… I’m happy for him, I guess. It’s been such a whirlwind with Bendy the past five years. But I guess Sophie is good for him and I’m glad he’s still winning awards for his work and going home to his “rock.” They’re super-awkward on the red carpet together though, right?
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
It’s pretty clear at this point that Sophie had a miscarriage last fall, and late enough to have been visibly pregnant at the Emmys, so all their red carpet appearances this spring have just made me feel protective. They can pose however they want.
Oh really? That’s so sad, I didn’t know that.
😢
Oh wow. I was wondering about that. I had just assumed she’d had the baby but hadn’t heard anything. That makes me so sad for both of them.
I was wondering that too. There was pregnancy news but no baby news. That’s very sad.
I hope they had the baby and just kept it on the downlow. That would be terrible if they lost the baby.
Oh, that’s sad. I didn’t know about pregnancy number 3.
Yes, that’s what I presume happened.
However, I don’t know where the DM gets “partner of 20 years”. He was in a long term relationship with another actress until part of the way through Sherlock (season 1 if not 2) which is only 7 or 9 years ago.
Astonishing DM got that detail wrong. They are usually so spot on.
This is quite presumptive. Benedict, Sophie, and their team never confirmed a third pregnancy. It was gossip because some thought she looked pregnant at the Emmy’s; I didn’t think she looked pregnant personally and since pregnancy was never confirmed, I’m not going to make assumptions that she had a miscarriage.
Do psycho Cumbersquatch fans still think Sophie is an evil witch who had a fake baby? Or do people just not care that much about him anymore without Sherlock?
IMHO with the lack of a new season Sherlock on US TV, he flying under the radar. His work the last several years seems to skew an older demographic than Sherlock. Sherlock has an appeal to a larger age range. I watched a mini-series he was in dealing with an abducted-missing child and I did not think the mini-series was all that great,; very well acted but not very entertaining.
He is literally a part of Marvel cinematic universe.
Leriel, LOL! LOL! I do not watch/ view the Marvel Comic Universe but my nieces and nephews do. I do not recall hearing them mention Benedict. Scarlet & Chris Hemsworth yes but not Cumberbatch.
Yeah, the hardcore ones still think that. Some of them have moved on to Meghan Markle now.
I think most of those crazy “fans” of his are out there still perpetuating this bullshit on Tumblr and maybe Twitter. So twisted.
Enty from CDAN is dedicating long Podcasts to Cumberbatch and his wife. Quite entertaining. He even is spot on about his fans. The stalkers, the apologists and the extreme conspiracists. I am astounded that Enty has such detailed knowledge of the Cumberbitches and the rumors and gossip about BC. Hasn’t general interest for him declined a lot?
Enty has info about everyone. But I feel like he has been spotty lately. Maybe bad intell?
She was really excited when he won, it was quite cute actually.
He broke the bizarre streak he had going of always winning awards when he couldn’t be at the ceremony and losing them when he was there. I mean, a win’s a win either way, but still this was a nice moment.
Can we talk about Jodie Comer? She’s amazing in Killing Eve and is truly one to watch. She and Sandra Oh play difficult, complex women that you can’t stop watching. She was also great in the BBC miniseries 13.
Jodie Comer is great!
She and Sandra are spectacular in Killing Eve. I’ll have to check out 13.
Loved Comer on “The White Princess”!
I’d thought he’d shaved his head for a role, but that must be finished now? The really short hair doesn’t do anything for him at all.
I love the dress. Sophie always wears dresses with pockets! All dresses should have pockets!
Stellainnh, I was just about to say something about her glorious pockets! She does love them! I have several pairs of pants without pockets and they are so frustrating. I’m always trying to put stuff in them when I walk my dogs only to remember there are no pockets! Which means I need to carry a small purse. 🙄
I am so glad he finally has a BAFTA, which he deserved some time ago. As far as I’m concerned (here in the U.S.) there’ still interest in him, especially when there will be more Sherlock. I will always be interested. Also, I have been wondering about the baby thing. Don’t see how the Daily Mail would miss it if they had a third one, so I have been afraid something might have happened. I hope not and will keep looking for mention of baby #3.
They published birth announcements in the Times after the first two babies. There’s no reason for them to keep this one quiet so I think we have to assume the worst.
Patrick Melrose was fantastic. I’m glad he won. It was such a hard watch though. I’m still haunted by it. It’s the only thing I’ve seen him in, except in marvel movies and a Miss Marple episode.
20 years?? What
I’km glad Piers Morgan lost the BAFTAs for the Meghan hit piece starring Evil Papa Smurf from June 2018. I love the smell of karma in the morning.
It’s freaky how sibling-ish they look!