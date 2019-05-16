Is Game of Thrones Season 8 so bad it should be remade entirely?

Obviously, I’m super-invested in Game of Thrones. I took over the recapping duties several years ago, and I was totally that person who got overly invested in GoT conspiracies and fan theories. I actually liked Season 7 – there was a lot of stuff happening, and a lot of characters coming together, and there were some really good moments and some really crappy moments too. But yes, in the final season – Season 8 – the quality across the board just isn’t there. The writing has been appallingly bad, the character development has been non-existent and there are some very strange technical issues – like no one being able to see a damn thing during the Battle of Winterfell – throughout. But is this the answer: remaking the entire season with different writers and showrunners?

A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of “Game of Thrones” has now been signed by more than 350,000 people. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the target of the petition, which asserts that the pair, who have shepherded the HBO hit from the beginning, “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.” The show first moved beyond George R.R. Martin’s ongoing book series in the sixth season. The online petition, which was started on Change.org by a user called Dylan D., is titled “Remake ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 with competent writers” and states that fans of the smash-hit show deserve “a final season that makes sense.” The petition was created following Monday’s episode, “The Bells,” which drew strong negative reactions from fans online over the actions of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jamie Lannister. In its review of the episode, Britain’s Telegraph newspaper said the series had been “ruined beyond repair.” The petition originally began with a target of 15,000 signatures, which was reached on Wednesday. A revised target of 300,000 was surpassed Thursday, and a newly revised target is now aiming at half a million signatures.

[From Variety]

As many of us have said this week, it’s not that we don’t buy Daenerys as The Mad Queen, it’s that the “Mad Queen” storyline hasn’t been developed enough prior to this, and also – maybe I’m alone here – I actually completely felt like Dany was mostly justified in what she was doing, so seeing other characters so worked up about the Mad Queen felt like a lazy way to tell us how we should feel. It was also tone f–king deaf to give Jaime and Cersei that ending – I’m still mad about it. But yeah, the writing has just been so f–king lazy this season and of course people want a mulligan. They’re not going to get it though. Which is why even though the petition is a good way to let off some steam, just know that it will literally never happen.