Is Game of Thrones Season 8 so bad it should be remade entirely?

Obviously, I’m super-invested in Game of Thrones. I took over the recapping duties several years ago, and I was totally that person who got overly invested in GoT conspiracies and fan theories. I actually liked Season 7 – there was a lot of stuff happening, and a lot of characters coming together, and there were some really good moments and some really crappy moments too. But yes, in the final season – Season 8 – the quality across the board just isn’t there. The writing has been appallingly bad, the character development has been non-existent and there are some very strange technical issues – like no one being able to see a damn thing during the Battle of Winterfell – throughout. But is this the answer: remaking the entire season with different writers and showrunners?
A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of “Game of Thrones” has now been signed by more than 350,000 people. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the target of the petition, which asserts that the pair, who have shepherded the HBO hit from the beginning, “have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.” The show first moved beyond George R.R. Martin’s ongoing book series in the sixth season.
The online petition, which was started on Change.org by a user called Dylan D., is titled “Remake ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 with competent writers” and states that fans of the smash-hit show deserve “a final season that makes sense.” The petition was created following Monday’s episode, “The Bells,” which drew strong negative reactions from fans online over the actions of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Jamie Lannister. In its review of the episode, Britain’s Telegraph newspaper said the series had been “ruined beyond repair.”
The petition originally began with a target of 15,000 signatures, which was reached on Wednesday. A revised target of 300,000 was surpassed Thursday, and a newly revised target is now aiming at half a million signatures.
As many of us have said this week, it’s not that we don’t buy Daenerys as The Mad Queen, it’s that the “Mad Queen” storyline hasn’t been developed enough prior to this, and also – maybe I’m alone here – I actually completely felt like Dany was mostly justified in what she was doing, so seeing other characters so worked up about the Mad Queen felt like a lazy way to tell us how we should feel. It was also tone f–king deaf to give Jaime and Cersei that ending – I’m still mad about it. But yeah, the writing has just been so f–king lazy this season and of course people want a mulligan. They’re not going to get it though. Which is why even though the petition is a good way to let off some steam, just know that it will literally never happen.
That’s what fanfics are for. *shrugs*
George is going to give us the ending to the Song of Ice and Fire. To me that was always going to be only ending I accepted anyway.
The writing about this was on the wall the second HBO allowed D&D to shorten the final seasons and not tell this story in the ten seasons it would have needed to be done properly. They should have gracefully bowed out and let someone else finish it if they were so tired of it. The utter disrespect they are showing for George, the story and the fans here is honestly breathtaking.
Problem’s not HBO, GOT is a cash cow for them. They were willing to write a blank check to D&D if they agreed to stay. D&D have been hired to do the next Star Wars movie so they over a mere TV show and wanted to leave. HBO should have let them out of their contracts and used the two years to replace them. Season 8 is pure crap.
Cool, they can ruin another universe created by a guy called George.
It’s garbage, but the damage is done. HBO had two years and hundreds of people working on that project who could’ve put a stop to the utterly offensive sh*t they produced, but they didn’t. That’s on them.
So here we are. Let them eat the backlash. I’d be happier if this actually led to D&D being dumped from future projects, to be honest.
Disney has hired them to write the next three Star Wars movies.
That’s the project I’d hope they got dumped from lol. Though honestly, Rian Johnson’s TLJ was enough to put me off from Disney’s Star Wars, so it’s not like I’m invested at this point or plan to see any more of the films. And that’s a really sad statement because my tastes are bad enough that I liked the prequels, despite all of their flaws.
(Well, actually, they could absolutely do worse by adding a massive dose of racism and sexism to the heap, but it’s not like SW doesn’t suffer from those issues already.)
I realized this morning we have plans Sunday night. My husband asked if I wanted to cancel since it is the last episode of GoT and I just laughed out loud. I am skipping the last episode and will just read the summary and comments here. Kaiser and people who post comments are far more interesting and entertaining than D&D’s mess.
I haven’t seriously watched the show since season 4 because I saw the writing on the wall (and was always critical of the sex/race issues), but I kept up with my favorite characters (Sansa, Dany, and Tyrion) by spot watching or reading summaries. Imagine my surprise that D&D still managed to viscerally enrage me by proxy through their utter ineptitude as writers and blatant racism and sexism. Beyond mindblowing to me that in the year 2019 a script passed through multiple hands featuring a scene where a WOC was memorialized by A SLAVE COLLAR – denoted as her ONLY POSSESSION – and not a single goddamn person was self-aware enough to put a stop to it by setting the thing on fire then and there.
(And people defend it! THEY! DEFEND! IT! as “gritty realism.” Get out of here.)
I added HBO to my premium channel line up just to watch the final season of GOT. After the first two episodes of the final season I called my cable company and dropped HBO from my premium channel line up. The final season has been so bad that I do not think I will watch the episodes I missed when HBO runs their next free holiday Watch-a-Thon weekend.
I mean, they arent’ going to rewrite it, LOL.
I think there is a difference in being mad because of the pacing, and mad because of the plot developments. there hasn’t really been anything plot-wise that has bothered me objectively. But so much of this stuff feels so rushed. Like Varys – he finds out in one episode that Jon is a Targ, and in the next episode is trying to kill Dany and gets executed for it?
ETA – hit post too soon – so, in that example, I’m not upset that Varys betrayed Dany, tried to kill her, and was executed for it. That actually could have been an interesting plot line for him. I’m upset at how fast it happened with very little development.
A coworker of mine said a show she watched in the last ended so horribly there was a backlash and they redid it. Not sure what the name of the show was, but I guess that means there’s hope
Not with the amount of money HBO spent on this season – over $100 million. There’s zero chance HBO is going to want to spend even more to redo it.
Yeahhh… I’ve actually really been enjoying the heck out of season 8, on the edge of my seat the whole time, surprised, agog, emotional, etc. … but um, Daenerys “JUSTIFIED” in flambéing all of King’s Landing (making a neat side-to-side work-through to leave no lane un-flamed, no less)?? NO WAY !!!
It’s an interesting plot turn to be sure and I’m sort of enjoying contemplating it and how dark and weird things have gotten- but on some level I can’t deal with anyone being cool or considering the slaughter of innocents as ever being “justified,” even on a silly fictional TV show. Call me scarred by the world, but I think it’s a bad, bad thing when people are inured to ideas like this, bc looking at the world, it doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch to how we tolerate the scenes of atrocity in places like Aleppo, which many ppl have said this last episode reminded them of. Gross.
That dragon did look like he was going through the city burning it block by block.
Agreed, there was more than a million people in KL, I don’t care that you’re angry that your enemy killed your BFF/counselor, if you burn them after they surrendered, you are a monster. Same for Cersei when she blew up the sept and all its surroundings because fanatics had turned on her. Mass murdering is never justified; Dany and Greyworm had no excuse and Jon is incapable of controlling his men so I blame him too (he’d make a good king for super peaceful times, but he seriously lacks leadership!). I get the mob mentality that can take over, but the leadership is to blame.
As for those asking a do-over, get over yourself! I’ve been annoyed by the inconsistencies, the hurried pace and low image quality too, but it’s just a darn TV show! There’s a refugee crisis, the US is on the brink of war with Iran, women’s rights are being ignored, we’re in the middle of an environmental crisis more dangerous than the Night King… keep your outrage for that!
I didn’t see torching KL it as justified, rather an expression of Dany losing her inner struggle between moral goodness vs. power. I think we’re supposed to feel utterly horrified by KL on fire (we are shown to feel that through Arya’s eyes). I don’t mind the plot line, but I took exception to the “my best fried is a black person slave and died so I’m sad” to get there. It was cheap and not worthy of Missandei.
I actually liked the Jaime arc too. He was trying to redeem himself and he did, but loving Cersei was never a bad thing. Doing bad things for love was bad. In the end he comforted Cersei as they died, and that was good. I didn’t like that he had to screw Brienne to realize that he loved Cersei.
So, plot development: OK. Execution: Nay.
I agree. In regards to the murder of innocents, I absolutely prefer the narrative that she really is crazy instead of just angry. Anger is no excuse for what she did.
And I’m not upset for the fact that they even wanted to make her insane, but had they given something like 5 more episodes which showed her getting more and more unstable and developing that insanity would have been better. The fact that she killed people before, even if not always correct, we had an insight to her decision: free the slaves, save herself and gain control of the Dothraki, not defending her brother, those were all things that we could understand where she was coming from.
They could have shown her saying that the rest of Westeros would need to fear her, that Kings Landing would be an example, and that would be understandable from the “conqueror” point of view. But they didn’t give us that. And that is what’s so frustrating.
The Dany stuff is bizarrely about the only subtlety left in the show. She burns her problems and always has done, it’s just now she does it without any advisors left to give us the soft pedal. The rest is just two show-runners who ran out of b – hang on, er, two show-runners who have no more better material to work from and tiredness and a blatant lack of caring. They are gunning to out-terrible Dexter’s ending, deliberately, it seems.
Frankly, I thought the Cersei/Jaime ending was hilarious but, y’know, not in a good way.
uh…no and people hating it have their own myopic view of how things would turn out. Nothing would truly satisfy them. They would be crabbing if it was a near perfect season.
If they had taken the time, I think the negative reaction wouldn’t be this harsh.
I don’t think it’s garbage at all. Of course I’d love it if it was strecthed over more seasons, but this is actually the logical ending. G. R. R. Martin wanted to show the (Western) world what war actually is. Devastation with no logic, where the ones promising the most are usually the most dangerous and unhinged. My country has seen it’s fair share of Danaeryis political figures decade after decade. Their trajectory- all for people, all for end of injustice always slowly changes the closer they get to power and when they do grasp it, it always turns out that they were just dictators in the making and that they don’t care about justice or people at all. EVERYTHING, except atrocious battle strategy from Long night and sudden ingenuity of dragon fighting in Bells, is totally logical to me. But, as I’ve said, I live in a part of the world that has seen it’s fair share of wars, ethnic cleansing, conquering and so on.
The only reason I am still watching is that I have so much time invested in it. One more show is more than enough for me. Lets get it over with
How was Daenerys justified in murdering thousands of innocents? Um, no. She wasn’t. And I disagree about this all being out of left-field/underdeveloped. As many have said ad nauseum in these comments, the showrunners have been dropping hints about “Mad Queen Daenerys” as early on as the first season.
I honestly cannot believe that I read that on here… Every person in KL didn’t betray her or kill Missandei.
But foreshadowing about Dany becoming a mad queen is not character development. Nobody is objecting to the fact that Dany has become the Mad Queen, it’s how we got here in such a short time span.
Omg. It is what it is. While they are at it, can someone rewrite the last season of Lost?
👍🏻😂
There was always going to be backlash for Dany’s arc, just because she is a popular character with very devoted fans. It was up to the showrunners to nail the landing and make her descent organic. They failed to do so.
Here’s some tinfoil for you: Weiss & Benioff liked Dany too much and were reluctant to have her become a villain, so they put off any work on the ending of her character arc until they absolutely had to write it into the script.
With the extremely high cost of this season, there’s no way HBO is going to want to redo it. That would be a huge waste of money and at the end of the day, they care about their bottom line.
Also, all of the actors would have to be willing to return. I highly doubt the majority would want to do that when after a decade they’re finally done with it. They’ll want to move on to other projects.
I’m holding out hope for a good end. I’m interested to see Dany’s state of mind when episode 6 opens. Is she really crazy or just ruthless and had had enough with playing nice? She was supposed to trust Cersei when she had already been betrayed by her and she can’t even trust her allies or closest advisors? Burning everyone was awful but she heard all those voices telling her to conquer and be a dragon and she finally did.
No. The pacing might be off but it still makes sense. They shouldn’t remake anything just because Daenerys fans couldn’t see where her storyline was headed and don’t like it. And she was absolutely not justified in murdering thousands of people in any way, shape, or form at all.
The only plotline that has bothered me so far is the Jaime/Cersei one. The pacing was always going to be off, and I really wish we could have gotten more seasons, or at least a longer season but it is what it is.
Also when did people start believing that creating a show is a democratic process they’re involved in?
“Also when did people start believing that creating a show is a democratic process they’re involved in?”
Exactly! The entitlement of some fandoms is astounding. I’ve been a fan of the series since season 2 and while I have some problems with the final season I’m not going to throw a tantrum because I didn’t get the ending I wanted. It’s just a tv show folks.
It was believable that Dany would still burn the troops and Cersei, even after surrender, BUT it was not believable that she would burn the civilians right away.
They should have made it look more like they got caught in the cross fire. Instead they showed her targeting civilians, chasing them street by street and burning them alive when no soldiers were even nearby.
It would have made more sense if she said, “bring me Cersei” and when they didn’t or Cersei didn’t come out, she destroyed the red keep and “burned her out”. I believe she would have hurt civilians to get to Cersei but she was burning civilians before even trying to get Cersei. No way. Even if she had gone mad, it doesn’t make sense.
She would have gone straight for Cersei after destroying the weapons. It’s stupid that they wrote it any other way.
I think they did it to now force Jon to be against Dany. So annoying they didn’t do it right!
Also, why did they give Jamie and Cersei a moment like that. I think they should have had Jamie try to get to the bell and get burned on the way or have the people turn on Cersei and take her down.
Seriously? Look, I get people’s disappointment, I really do, but the backlash over this season is getting way out of hand. I agree that it’s racing too quickly towards the finish line and the story is suffering because of it, but I’m not about to throw a tantrum over it and start a petition for a do-over. A lot of people seem to be waaaaaaay too invested and need to get a grip (and this is coming from someone who’s been watching the show from the beginning, so I’ve definitely invested a lot of time in it). I don’t know…it’s just getting really ridiculous imo.
No that’s ridiculous, I don’t think it’s that bad. I’m still shocked and disappointed and happy etc just like I was with all the other seasons. This is just a shitty thing to do for a show we’ve loved this long, so it’s not perfect, but Jesus Christ this is just mean spirited.