Constance Wu ‘is a bigger diva’ on the ‘Hustlers’ set than J-Lo & Cardi B

If the story was “people are gossiping about Constance Wu’s diva ways,” I would have taken it all with a grain of salt. There are so many stories like that, always about actresses, and as we saw repeatedly with the #MeToo stories, the “she’s a diva” narrative is used by men to punish women they’ve harassed or assaulted, or women who are “mouthy,” or “don’t know their place.” That’s not the case with Constance Wu: she showed us, using her own social media, who she really is. She showed us how bratty and self-absorbed she is when she threw a tantrum about Fresh Off the Boat getting renewed for another season. My point? Because Constance showed us that side of herself – without warning, without prompt! – I feel like it’s open season for those kinds of “diva” stories. And I’ll believe ‘em too. From Page Six:

Constance Wu has garnered a reputation of being so difficult, she’s being dubbed “the most hated person” on her ABC show and is upstaging Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B in the diva department on their new movie “Hustlers.” Wu’s team is now pleading with her to “find some humility,” we’re told. The “FOTB” source said her Twitter snit fit was apt: “Constance is the most hated person on set. She is rude to everybody, but most of all the crew.” An insider from the set of “Hustlers” said that while the actresses get along well, behind the scenes Wu is a way bigger diva than her more famous co-stars J.Lo and Cardi. Wu “is a pain in the f–king ass. She just won’t agree to do anything,” the source said. “She refuses to do interviews, she won’t have visitors on her sets. It’s like a cliché. She is very talented — but all signs are pointing to a difficult diva.” A third insider who worked with Wu added, “She’s a total piece of work. She thinks it’s OK to treat people badly and say out loud whatever comes to her. She’s the new Katherine Heigl, and if she’s not careful, her movie career will go in the same direction — downhill.” Yet another source on the set of “Crazy Rich Asians” added that Wu “was standoffish and arrived to talk to reporters in a separate van from the cast, who came together. It was clear they didn’t socialize . . . She was icy cold, leaving it to Henry Golding to charm everyone.” At a screening last summer, Wu rolled her eyes when co-star Michelle Yeoh spoke. Wu’s reps didn’t comment, but her team is begging her to be gracious, we’re told. After Jimmy Kimmel slammed her at the upfronts (“Only on ABC is getting your show picked up the worst thing that can happen to you”), an insider said “she was told to find some humility. She was humiliated at the upfronts; everyone laughed at her.”

[From Page Six]

I’m including some photos of Constance on the set of Hustlers in New York from the past few months – they gave her some terrible bangs, my goodness. But yeah, I think she probably is awful. She’s shown us that she’s awful. And it’s painful, because we all had such high hopes, right? I was so excited to see her with J.Lo and Cardi in Hustlers, I was so excited to see a Chinese-American actress break through and succeed. But no, she’s probably this awful. We got to see it for ourselves.