Lori Loughlin worries that she’ll be ‘treated unfairly’ because of her enormous fame

Earlier this week, Felicity Huffman went back to federal court in Boston to formally enter her guilty plea, as part of the plea deal she worked out with federal prosecutors last month. Felicity admitted guilt in her part of the college-admissions scam, and the prosecutor has already entered a recommendation for Felicity to be sentenced on the low end of the sentencing guidelines, probably just four months in federal prison, and a minimum security one at that. Lori Loughlin on the other hand rejected the plea offer and in turn, she and her husband were indicted on additional charges and they could possibly be facing decades in prison if they were found guilty at trial. And Lori seems hellbent on going to trial, where she thinks her faith-based white-woman tears will sway a jury. Anyway, Lori wants people to know that she was “carefully monitoring” Felicity’s whole deal:

As Felicity Huffman appeared in court on Monday to formally plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, two other high-profile defendants paid special attention to the outcome. According to a source close to Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, the couple “carefully monitored” the courtroom proceedings via social media and news reports. They hoped to glean insight into their own cases by assessing the tone of the prosecution. “Lori is watching Felicity’s case very closely,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s relieved that it doesn’t look like the prosecution is making an example of Felicity, and is adhering to the law.” “Her big worry was that she would be treated unfairly as one of the more famous people involved in the case,” the source continues, “She’s afraid of being penalized for her fame, but it looks like prosecutors may be making a good faith effort to treat each defendant fairly.”

Felicity Huffman is an Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-winning actress who has worked consistently in film and television for decades. Lori is Aunt Becky from Full House and some fired Hallmark Channel princess. Felicity is being used as an example by prosecutors – they want to show that no one is going to skate by with good lawyers and good PR, that even someone of Felicity’s standing will be punished. They’re also showing that if a parent admits guilt and strikes a deal, of course they’ll be more lenient on the sentencing. Lori literally has no idea how any of this works. No one was even looking to “penalize” her for being so enormously famous (LMAO) – they wanted to penalize her for being a cheating a–hole who committed multiple federal crimes to cheat her daughters into college. Just the tone of these quotes is pissing me off so much. Lori thinks so highly of herself. I hope she gets thoroughly exposed during her trial.