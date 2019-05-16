Lori Loughlin worries that she’ll be ‘treated unfairly’ because of her enormous fame

Earlier this week, Felicity Huffman went back to federal court in Boston to formally enter her guilty plea, as part of the plea deal she worked out with federal prosecutors last month. Felicity admitted guilt in her part of the college-admissions scam, and the prosecutor has already entered a recommendation for Felicity to be sentenced on the low end of the sentencing guidelines, probably just four months in federal prison, and a minimum security one at that. Lori Loughlin on the other hand rejected the plea offer and in turn, she and her husband were indicted on additional charges and they could possibly be facing decades in prison if they were found guilty at trial. And Lori seems hellbent on going to trial, where she thinks her faith-based white-woman tears will sway a jury. Anyway, Lori wants people to know that she was “carefully monitoring” Felicity’s whole deal:
As Felicity Huffman appeared in court on Monday to formally plead guilty in the college admissions scandal, two other high-profile defendants paid special attention to the outcome. According to a source close to Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, the couple “carefully monitored” the courtroom proceedings via social media and news reports. They hoped to glean insight into their own cases by assessing the tone of the prosecution.
“Lori is watching Felicity’s case very closely,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s relieved that it doesn’t look like the prosecution is making an example of Felicity, and is adhering to the law.”
“Her big worry was that she would be treated unfairly as one of the more famous people involved in the case,” the source continues, “She’s afraid of being penalized for her fame, but it looks like prosecutors may be making a good faith effort to treat each defendant fairly.”
Felicity Huffman is an Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-winning actress who has worked consistently in film and television for decades. Lori is Aunt Becky from Full House and some fired Hallmark Channel princess. Felicity is being used as an example by prosecutors – they want to show that no one is going to skate by with good lawyers and good PR, that even someone of Felicity’s standing will be punished. They’re also showing that if a parent admits guilt and strikes a deal, of course they’ll be more lenient on the sentencing. Lori literally has no idea how any of this works. No one was even looking to “penalize” her for being so enormously famous (LMAO) – they wanted to penalize her for being a cheating a–hole who committed multiple federal crimes to cheat her daughters into college. Just the tone of these quotes is pissing me off so much. Lori thinks so highly of herself. I hope she gets thoroughly exposed during her trial.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Every time I think of Aunt Becky now, I think of the Texas cheerleader mom (the one who hired a hitman to murder her teen daughter’s “rival” in cheerleading). And I think about how she too “just doing what any mother would have done”.
Girlfriend thinks she’s a lot more famous than she is. Like…no one is watching Full House OR Fuller House for Aunt Becky.
Ha! Right? Full House is a pretty big show but she’s gotta be like 10th in the credits with a handful of minutes of screentime per episode.
She really is delusional.
I had never ever heard of her before this mess.
Me neither.
I look forward to never buying or reading her book about her harrowing time in prison.
I rarely take pleasure at the misfortunes of others, but the more I read about her the more I hope they throw the book at her insufferably smug, delusional face.
LOL she is NOT that famous.
Now that we’ve had a glimpse of the real Lori, she even looks different to me. She hasn’t physically changed, but perspective is everything. She used to look like a relatively cute, harmless girl next door. Now she looks entitled and a wee bit insane.
I haven’t followed her illustrious career and am only aware of her Full House role. Until this mess, I wouldn’t have recognized her if I passed her on the street. The enormous “fame” has probably more to do with the scandal than her acting.
I only know that she was on When Calls the Heart because I watch the Golden Girls on Hallmark and saw some commercials for that show. And even that feels like it has been in the last year they’ve been featuring her on the commercials as some sort of “draw” for viewers.
I can’t wait till this goes to trial!! It’s going to be amazing to watch her come to terms with reality.
Put your mind at ease, honey. You are not that famous. At best, a C grade tv/streaming actress who has an enormous ego and would benefit from a good dose of STFU.
I have two words for Lori: Girl, bye.
I’m going with “b*tch, please”
Every time I see an article about Lori, I think myself “Why is she still talking?”
Felicity runs circles around this woman on every level and in every way. And in the end, she handled this self-imposed roadblock with much style, grace and humility.
Exactly. Felicity got good legal and PR advice and she followed it, unlike this dippy.
Just another d-list (at best) child model/actress who ends up completely delusional. I’m not sure she could have even ended up on the Surreal Life 15 years ago. She was not that famous – ever!
Oh, this woman!
“Lori is watching Felicity’s case very closely,” the source tells PEOPLE. “She’s relieved that it doesn’t look like the prosecution is making an example of Felicity, and is adhering to the law.”
Wow. The above-quoted is incredibly smug. She really thinks that it’s up to her to determine whether or not the courts are following the law? And be relieved to see that “OH MAH GUDNESS but yes indeed it’s true, a wealthy white person is getting treated well by the system, thank you LORD!” or whatever it is that is going through her pea brain at this moment?
I do hope that the persecution makes an example of them both. Felicity is the example of what happens when you comply and demonstrate contrition; Aunt Becky, on the other end of the spectrum, can be the example of what happens when you are smug and willfully obdurate.
We’ll see, won’t we?
“as one of the more famous people involved in the case” that comments tells me all we need to know about this woman and that she is revelling in the most press she has ever gotten in her career.
The only way she would be treated unfairly is if she gets off easily precisely because of her relative fame and ‘church white lady’ beckyness.
Enormous??? Maybe she needs some schooling too. Enormous is hardly the adjective I’d use for her.
I’d like to smack the arrogance right out of her, I hate that I thought she was probably a nice person…lesson learned.
Enormous fame?
Bitch please.